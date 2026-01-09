FPL new signings: Where does Semenyo fit in at Man City?

Friday morning brought an official announcement that Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m), one of Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) most-owned players, has switched clubs, completing a move to Manchester City.

Still in 5.6 million squads after an earlier peak of 7.9 million, the early January release clause in Semenyo’s Bournemouth contract was used as a starting point for negotiations.

Man City settled on a £64 million deal for the newly turned 26-year-old, which is better structured from their end.

We’ll take a look at his FPL prospects during this Moving Target piece, which includes data from our Members Area.

HISTORY

Born in the first days of a new millennium, Semenyo had early-career loan moves to Bath City, Newport County and Sunderland before making his Bristol City breakthrough.

SEASON CLUB DIVISION STARTS (SUB) GOALS ASSISTS FPL POINTS 2025/26 (so far) Bournemouth Premier League 20 (0) 10 5 120 2024/25 Bournemouth Premier League 36 (1) 11 7 165 2023/24 Bournemouth Premier League 25 (8) 8 4 107 2022/23 Bournemouth Premier League 2 (9) 1 0 18 2022/23 Bristol City Championship 11 (12) 6 2 – 2021/22 Bristol City Championship 24 (7) 8 12 –

Named the Robins’ 2020/21 Young Player of the Year, his following campaign brought 20 goal involvements in 31 appearances.

Further impressed by the first half of 2022/23, Bournemouth snapped him up for around £10 million that January.

2024/25 really thrust Semenyo into FPL mindsets, a season where he bagged 11 goals and seven assists.

He finished second for penalty area touches (212), third for attempts (125, see image below), and third for shots in the box (85), though the quality of his efforts wasn’t great. Just 13.6% were big chances (17). Of those with over 75 shots, only Matheus Cunha (£8.2m), Eberechi Eze (£7.3m) and Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m) had a worse rate of these.

An average of 0.08 expected goals (xG) per attempt made him frustrating to own at times, as did spurts of bad then good form. But a Gameweek 38 brace against Leicester City brought a closing 16-point haul.

SEASON SO FAR

This continued over to 2025/26’s opening night at Anfield, where Semenyo bagged two goals and 15 points.

By the end of Gameweek 7, there’d been additional double-digit tallies versus Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham. Heading into that international break with six goals, three assists and 66 points, he was an essential pick.

However, no attacking returns came between Gameweeks 9 and 15, despite nine shots on target and eight chances created. He missed a penalty against Aston Villa, as the Cherries found themselves in an 11-match winless run.

Such a dry spell had us asking whether it was time to sell Semenyo. But Ghana’s failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) ensured the winger’s Christmas presence, where form has picked up again.

Four goals in six matches, including Wednesday night’s winning goodbye goal past Tottenham Hotspur.

Statistically, he’s third throughout the league for goals (10) and FPL points (120). And while ranked lower than previously for penalty area touches (91, twelfth), attempts (49, sixth), and box shots (37, seventh), we’re seeing a clear focus on improved quality rather than quantity.

His xG per shot is better (0.14), an increase of 20.4% have been big chances, and he’s up in third place for putting efforts on target (27, see above image).

WHERE DOES SEMENYO FIT IN AT MAN CITY?

This is the big question, as Semenyo has transitioned from the right to left flank in recent years. His excellent half-season has been mostly from the left, but that’s where similar one-on-one dribbler Jeremy Doku (£6.4m) calls home. Before a recent knock, the Belgian assisted six times in nine starts, adding another in Gameweek 21.

Above: A graphic from The Athletic showing Semenyo’s gradual shift to the left

The left is where some of Phil Foden‘s (£8.7m) best days have taken place, too. Chuck in Omar Marmoush (£8.3m) plus the now-injured Savinho (£6.9m), and Semenyo might actually be deployed on the right.

Indeed, Pep Guardiola spoke of versatility when asked about him in Friday’s FA Cup press conference.

“Everyone knows his qualities, right? He played extraordinarily at Bournemouth and can play on both sides – right, left – he uses both legs unbelievably. As a striker, he can play as well, with his pace, and he knows the Premier League.” – Pep Guardiola

Since the start of 2024/25, he’s one of two Premier League players to score at least eight goals with both his left and right boot. So Semenyo is genuinely two-footed.

“He has huge quality. Two great feet, pace, power, a habit of influencing games and, importantly, real room for growth and development. “We are constantly watching players all over the world. Antoine was the one we most wanted. He has shown he can perform in the Premier League. He is humble, hard-working, professional and totally focused on being a better footballer. He is ideal for us.” – Man City director of football, Hugo Viana

Great at pressing, he brings explosiveness to an evolving team that now likes scoring from fast breaks.

Yet there’s also an end product that can relieve the burden on Erling Haaland (£15.1m). Until the Foden chaos began from Gameweek 13, Haaland was Man City’s only individual to boast more than one league goal – 14 of them, in fact.

Another tool Semenyo brings is long throws. It’s not something that his new side tends to use, but it’s another possible route to goals in this title race. The Ghanaian currently ranks fifth for throws into the box (47), where 11 have been successful.

DOES PEP EASE IN JANUARY ARRIVALS?

Let’s see if the FA Cup clash gives any clues on how Guardiola intends to use him. The manager has confirmed that Semenyo will be in Saturday’s squad against Exeter City, while there’s also an EFL Cup encounter before the next deadline.

He thinks the tactical adaptation will be very quick, but speaks about this being a long-term purchase.

“To understand that he doesn’t come here for one, two or three games, he comes for many years so he has all the time in the world. I know he is exceptional guy that we have. The team will embrace him because this specific group of players and club to make the people when they arrive so comfortable. He will adapt quick.” – Pep Guardiola

Needing to halt some horrific winter form, Pep splashed out on players like Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez (£5.9m) and Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.4m) in January 2025.

Marmoush started just two days after arriving from the Bundesliga, featuring in the first five league lineups. Though he kept coming off between the 72nd and 77th minutes. Similarly, Nico began all of the first six.

And, although Khusanov made a huge debut error and was unused in the next match, he played all 90 minutes of the following five.

REASONS TO SELL SEMENYO

So, armed with Premier League experience, Semenyo could very easily go straight into the Gameweek 22 derby’s starting XI. After all, he just scored at Manchester United a few weeks ago.

But instead of being a talisman, he’s now part of a buffet that will deny him the 90-minute guarantee from his Bournemouth era. During this season’s 20 matches, his only two removals took place in second-half stoppage time.

Whereas Man City are fighting on four fronts and have superb attacking depth. Pep Roulette, anyone?

Of course, FPL managers who entered Gameweek 21 with both Semenyo and three Man City assets have a decision to make. Their next transfer out MUST be one of these four.

Also, over nine million own Haaland. Is there really some desire for a second or third Cityzens attacker beyond Gameweek 23’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers?

REASONS TO KEEP SEMENYO

Alternatively, others may have the opposite thought about game time. Three consecutive draws have Guardiola’s side six points behind Arsenal, so he can’t waste any more time.

Throw in 10-goal Semenyo for the Manchester derby, and allow him the chance to lock down a right-wing or left-wing spot.

Even if he’s suddenly limited to 60 or 70 minutes, it’s for the league’s highest scorers, alongside players like Haaland, Foden and Rayan Cherki (£6.8m).

CONCLUSION

At first sight, this is one of FPL’s best players joining a winning team, instantly surrounded by a higher quality of teammate. And he remains at £7.6m.

We saw with Marmoush, Nico and Khusanov last January that Pep isn’t afraid to immediately start his mid-season signings, and they came from abroad.

However, away from Man City’s current defensive issues, they have superb attacking depth. Enough to rotate across four competitions. Maybe Semenyo starts the first few, but their schedule intensifies later on.

There are some appealing replacements out there, too, such as Morgan Rogers (£7.6m), Declan Rice (£7.3m), Bruno Guimaraes (£7.2m), Enzo Fernandez (£6.4m) and Harry Wilson (£5.8m).