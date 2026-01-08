Scout Notes

FPL notes: “Game-changer” Mitoma + why O’Reilly was benched

8 January 2026 18 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Our Scout Notes from Wednesday night continue, as we focus on the Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace v Aston Villa draws, including why Nico O’Reilly (5.3m) was benched.

WHY GUARDIOLA BENCHED O’REILLY

Injuries to Josko Gvardiol (£6.0m), Ruben Dias (£5.7m) and John Stones (£5.4m) forced Pep Guardiola to give a debut to 20-year-old academy product Max Alleyne (£4.5m), just days after he was recalled from his loan at Watford.

He partnered Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.4m) at the back.

Nathan Ake (£5.3m) was also recalled to play at left-back at the expense of O’Reilly, with the England international given a much-needed breather.

“We have a lot of absences in central defenders. Nico O’Reilly in the last week has a lot of problems with fatigue and niggles. That’s why we bring him [Alleyne] back.” – Pep Guardiola

Ake was replaced by O’Reilly on 73 minutes.

Alleyne performed well for the most part, despite the fact that City allowed five ‘Opta’ big chances.

FODEN SUBBED

City racked up 22 shots and seven (!) big chances, but lacked the required ruthlessness in front of goal.

Erling Haaland (£15.1m) accounted for eight of those attempts, marking the highest number he has achieved in a single match all season, and successfully converted a penalty in the first half.

He later missed two big chances, however, and there is a possibility that he may lose his bonus point later on.

As for Phil Foden (£8.8m), he created a couple of chances for his teammates but failed to register a shot and has now blanked in five successive matches.

Recently, he’s looked nowhere near the level he displayed in November/early December, and that’s despite occupying his preferred role on the right of the midfield three against Brighton. He can consequently have no complaints about being hooked on 72 minutes.

Instead, Jeremy Doku (£6.4m) was City’s liveliest attacker, winning the first-half penalty for Haaland to convert.

Rayan Cherki (£6.8m), meanwhile, was a substitute, but his introduction off the bench sparked an improvement in City’s performance, having produced four shots and four chances created in only 23 minutes of football. Based on Wednesday’s display, he’ll be pushing hard for a recall in the upcoming Manchester derby.

“I liked a lot the way we played, a lot! Many new players and many good things but we don’t score goals. It’s too many clear chances and it’s not just one, two, three players, it’s all the people up front – we created a lot.

“And unfortunately, we could not score, and scoring goals is part of doing your job. We played exceptionally well. We did very good things, defensively the team is incredibly committed, defending really good with everyone. But we created a lot, chances in the six-yard box, and we could not score. Not just today, not just one player, it’s everyone!” – Pep Guardiola

MITOMA MAGIC

Kaoru Mitoma (£6.1m) demonstrated his importance to Brighton on Wednesday by netting a superb equaliser, driving his shot into the bottom-right corner.

In his first start since September, the Japanese winger also struck the post from close-range, in a performance full of skill and swagger down the left flank.

He hasn’t yet returned to peak physical condition either.

“We all know that he can make the difference in a game, that he can be a game-changer. He is still not at 100%, but we need to push him to 100%, we need to get him involved more and more into our game. We need to give him time, but I think in the second half he showed that he gets back on track and that he tries to get back on track as quick as possible. But we have to be patient with him and then we all know what impact he can have on our game.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Kaoru Mitoma

Elsewhere, Pascal Gross (£5.5m) made his first start since returning from Borussia Dortmund, partnering Yasin Ayari (£4.8m) in central midfield, while Ferdi Kadioglu (£4.4m) was deployed ‘out-of-position’ on the right wing.

The Turkish international found himself in some very decent positions, shooting directly at Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.7m), and has now started 17 Premier League matches in a row.

MARTINEZ INJURY LATEST/RICHARDS SUB

Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) was subbed off at half-time at Selhurst Park due to a calf injury.

The Argentina international was replaced by Marco Bizot (£4.2m), with Aston Villa subsequently keeping their first clean sheet since Gameweek 13.

“He has a small injury. A small injury. I am not a doctor, but it is in his calf. He played fantastic in the first half, and then Marco Bizot also played fantastic in the second half. Now we will check him with the doctor and hopefully in a few days or weeks he will come back ready to play.” – Unai Emery on Emiliano Martinez

In better news, Pau Torres (£4.3m) was back on the bench for the visitors after injury.

In a match low on quality in the final-third, Ollie Watkins (£8.7m) directed a header onto the post but struggled to find space against Palace’s trio of centre-halves, two of whom banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points: Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m) and Jaydee Canvot (£4.5m).

Morgan Rogers (£7.6m), who started on the left, also sent a late shot over the bar.

As for Palace, Oliver Glasner’s injury-hit squad spurned several opportunities, with the lively Brennan Johnson (£6.5m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.6m) coming close, but a draw was probably a fair result.

Chris Richards (£4.4m), meanwhile, made his return but was only fit enough for the bench.

“We had 12-and-a-half fit players today. Because Chris Richards just had yesterday’s training session and that was the first time he was wearing his boots in the last two weeks.” – Oliver Glasner

Introducing The Eye Test 2
18 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. SKENG
    • 9 Years
    43 mins ago

    Raya
    Gabriel Timber Andersen
    Foden Cunha Gordon Wilson
    Haaland Thiago DCL

    Dubravka Tarkowski Dorgu KDH - 1 FT, 3.4M ITB

    Is this an easy save FT?

    Open Controls
    1. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      You could save FT yeah, wouldn't say its an easy one.
      Im weighing up whether to roll or do Cunha to Bruno. I know ill want Bruno v soon so why not this week since Cunha isnt offering much.

      Open Controls
      1. Utopsis
        • 5 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Rp

    Does this team need a WC or can I hold it for a bit? Have 2 FTs and 0 itb

    Verbruggen Dubravka
    O'Reilly Timber Dorgu Alderete Rodon
    Saka Cunha Wilson Foden Minteh
    Bowen Thiago Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Team is fine, although defence is thin

      Open Controls
  3. Radulfo28773
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    I stare at my team and don’t see anything fundamentally wrong but somehow dropped 500k places in 4 weeks. Any advice for after the break? 2FT, 0.1ITB

    Raya Dubravka
    Hincapie Keane VdV Alderete Chalobah
    Foden Cherki Saka Roger Wilson
    Haaland Ekitike Woltemade

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      You've got a few issues in defence so I would sell Hincapie for Gabriel. Keane can maybe go next GW as I think you need Gab sooner rather than later.

      Triple City attack is too much I think, so downgrade one of Foden or Cherki to someone like Enzo or Bruno G or even a punt on Mitoma (good fixtures)

      Open Controls
      1. Utopsis
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Raya is blocking you from getting Rice unfortunately

        Open Controls
    2. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Defence looks solid for near future, but I’d add Gabriel. Keane can be benched

      Surely it’s the lack of goals. Wolt and Ekitike have been misfiring, as have the man city attackers

      Open Controls
    3. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      3 strikers will hurt you bad whenever you dont have that one donkey who happens to be scoring at the moment. Right now its Thiago and DCL.

      Open Controls
    4. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Woltemade is fundamentally wrong. Considering his price, no penalties and cant trust him to even start due to Wissa.

      Foden and Cherki I wouldnt go near right now with Semenyo coming in.

      Open Controls
  4. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Play Alderete v PAL or O Reilly v MAN U?

    Open Controls
  5. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    One would think Gabriel will probably rise again before next deadline, correct?

    Open Controls
  6. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Out of Thiagos next 5, only 2 are at home including Arsenal. All of his hauls have come at home apart from the Everton anomaly. DCL has been better / more consistent and better fixtures

    Open Controls
  7. Winnerr
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Not being in squad is WORST CASE for Ekitike owners, as now may get eased in for Burnley and start on the bench...

    Open Controls
    1. Winnerr
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      I can see Burnley BENCH, Marseille START, Bournemouth BENCH... VERY WORRYING

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I wouldn't worry about it, cause I don't own him!

        Open Controls
        1. Winnerr
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Lucky you Peter...

          Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.