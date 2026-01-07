Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 21: Wednesday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

7 January 2026 30 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
After eight matches, 26 goals, some injury scares and three red cards, our Scoreboard rounds up the day’s Fantasy numbers.

Here, you’ll find Wednesday’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

Meanwhile, the goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Wednesday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 21: WEDNESDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 21: WEDNESDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Newcastle United4 – 3Leeds United
Burnley2 – 2Manchester United
Manchester City1 – 1Brighton and Hove Albion
Fulham2 – 1Chelsea
Everton1 – 1Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace0 – 0Aston Villa
Brentford3 – 0Sunderland
Bournemouth3 – 2Tottenham Hotspur

30 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Koflok
    • 13 Years
    55 mins ago

    Cunha > Wirtz?

    Open Controls
  2. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    54 mins ago

    Hate Thiago

    Open Controls
  3. pundit of punts
    • 12 Years
    42 mins ago

    Transfers done. Good luck all. 🙂

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel - Richards - VdV
    Saka - Palmer - Fernandes - Rogers - Gordon
    Haaland - Watkins

    Dubravka - Gudmundsson - Reinildo - Barnes.

    0 m in the bank.

    Open Controls
  4. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    41 mins ago

    Ekitike the most sold player for next GW and potential price drop tonight
    Seemed like he could very much still play Burnley (H) right based on the Slot comments, or has there been other news? Seems strange to rush to sell, even Sesko just got a brace against Burnley...

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      If he looks like he's back for next match I'm not selling. Missed the Thiago massive hauls - would be stupid to sell before two games that suit CFs.

      Open Controls
  5. Babit1967
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Foden is really annoying me now - might switch to Bruno F, can see him scoring against City.

    Open Controls
    1. pundit of punts
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      Just did

      Foden looked gash tonight

      Open Controls
      1. Babit1967
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yeah he’s out here think.

        Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      yeah thinking the same about selling foden. those 4 gws were nice but ive owned since like burnley at home way back when and its too many blanks before the hauls, and now too many after. got no clue who to bring in though. fernandes is sorta tempting

      Open Controls
      1. Babit1967
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Bruno F was great before his injury so easy choice for me I think.

        Open Controls
  6. F4L
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    how do everton suffer such bad headloss against wolves at home

    Open Controls
  7. _Ninja_
    • 15 Years
    36 mins ago

    Thoughts on WCing this

    Petrovic
    Timber Alderete Guehi
    Saka Foden Rogers Cunha
    Haaland Ekitike DCL

    Dubravka Cherki Thaiw Dalot

    to this

    Roefs
    Gabriel Chalobah Cash
    Saka BrunoF BrunoG Rice Wilson
    Haaland DCL

    Dubravka Thiago Nunes Collins

    or just sell Cunha this week?

    Open Controls
  8. Yes Ndidi
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Who is the 4.5-ish forward of choice then?

    Kroupi? Better team
    Mane? Maybe better minutes, potential DGW on the cards

    Open Controls
    1. pundit of punts
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Either goood

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      just now

      probably just mane. you'd imagine bournemouth will sign an attacker or 2 now.

      Open Controls
  9. F4L
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    made a mistake benching DCL. won't be doing that again in the next 2 GWs!

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      Lol

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27505214

      Open Controls
    2. Babit1967
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yeah same mate but it was between him & Wilson so it wasn’t so bad an outcome. Wish I benched Foden now.

      Open Controls
    3. Stevie B
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      I always bench him and he punish me a lot.

      Open Controls
  10. Captain Mal
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Kelleher's last 12 penalties

    E. Le Fee (saved)
    J. Strand Larsen (saved)
    Z. Flemming (scored)
    C. Ronaldo (saved)
    B. Fernandes (saved)
    E. Spertsyan (scored)
    E. Le Fee (scored)
    R. Hardle (scored)
    K. Mbappe (saved)
    A. Armstrong (saved)
    H. Kane (scored)
    J. Pohjanpalo (saved)

    7 saved - 5 scored

    Open Controls
  11. Stevie B
    • 15 Years
    17 mins ago

    Will Ekitike play against Arsenal? I have Calvert-Lewin on the bench.

    Open Controls
  12. F4L
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    should Donnarumma be a priority sell or just hope City buy some CBs?

    Open Controls
    1. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      A goalkeeper is never a priority sell (unless he is injured or suspended and you have no backup). The only case I'd consider it would be if it were funding another move, otherwise it feels like a waste of a transfer. All of them will be pretty close points-wise come end of season anyway.
      I have Kelleher since GW1 and never bothered switching, not even in WC, the most pointless and random position, really.

      Open Controls
  13. F4L
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Frank walking around with an Arsenal cup 😆 christ, what a blunder

    nail in the coffin sorta stuff that

    Open Controls
  14. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Initial plan was to save FT

    Verbuggen
    Timber Gabriel Oreilly
    Gordon Rogers Rice Foden
    Haaland Thiago Bowen
    Dubravka Semenyo Andersen Esteve

    Any knee jerk transfer should I do here?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I'd get rid of Bowen & Semenyo

      Open Controls
  15. C0YS
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Ekitike to Thiago on FT a no-brainer?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      You've to keep Ekitike for Burnley & Brentford. That was the whole point.

      Open Controls
  16. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Are Thiago's fixtures actually that bad?

    All the teams Brentford face have such a busy schedule. Brentford will be well rested every week. Is it still time to get the in form Thiago?

    Open Controls
  17. RedJive79
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    What next for Grealish? Genuine question cos he was so flippin good at Villa.

    Open Controls

