How to manage FPL team strategy during player form slumps

28 February 2026 72 comments
Shafqatr_001 Shafqatr_001
In our latest community article, Shafqatr discusses the steps to follow when a player or players are suffering form slumps in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Form is everything in Fantasy Premier League. When your players are scoring freely, the game feels simple. When they blank week after week, doubt creeps in fast.

Most managers have been there. You back a forward for a strong run of fixtures, and two blanks follow. Social media feeds fill with screenshots of the player you nearly bought instead. The urge to sell grows stronger by the hour.

That reaction often causes more damage than the slump itself. A rushed transfer, an unnecessary hit, or a panicked captain switch can undo weeks of solid planning. Staying calm is harder than it sounds, yet it often protects your rank.

Good FPL management during poor form comes down to clear thinking. Separate bad luck from real decline, act with purpose, and hold your nerve when the numbers still support your pick.

Identifying a Genuine Slump Versus Short-Term Variance

Every blank does not mean something is broken. Points can disappear for a few weeks, even when a player is performing well.

Taking a step back helps. Look beyond the final scoreline and dig into what is actually happening on the pitch.

Assessing Underlying Metrics

You can start with the core data. Expected goals, expected assists and shots in the box tell you far more than a run of twos and threes. If a striker is still getting three or four good chances across a couple of matches, the returns may simply be delayed.

Minutes matter just as much. A winger hooked on 68 minutes loses valuable time to grab a late return. Reduced minutes can hint at fitness concerns or tactical tweaks. Consistent 85-to-90-minute appearances, on the other hand, suggest trust from the manager.

It also helps to check involvement. Is your midfielder still on set pieces? Are they making runs into the area? A quick look at touch maps or average positions can reveal quiet shifts in role that affect output.

Role and Fixture Context

Context changes everything. A tough run against defensively strong sides can make any attacker look average. If upcoming opponents concede plenty of chances, holding for one more week might pay off.

Watch how the team is playing as well. A side struggling to progress the ball will limit even the most talented finisher. If the overall attacking numbers have dipped, the issue may be collective rather than individual.

Emotions tend to spike after a captain blank. That is usually the worst moment to make a decision. Data and context should guide you, not frustration.

Evaluating Opportunity Cost Before Making Transfers

Every transfer shapes your squad for weeks, not days. That bigger picture often gets lost when form dips.

Before clicking confirm, ask what the move changes across your team.

Weighing Structural Impact

Selling a premium player frees up cash, yet it also removes a captain option. That can force awkward compromises later. High ownership adds another layer. If most engaged managers keep faith, selling becomes a bold move that can hurt quickly if the player scores.

Points hits deserve real scrutiny. A minus four can work, though it needs a clear upside. Swapping one underperforming midfielder for another with similar numbers rarely justifies the cost.

Price swings complicate matters and team value builds gradually over the season. Dropping value through rushed sales limits flexibility when Double Gameweeks arrive.

Planning Beyond One Gameweek

Bench depth gives you breathing room. A reliable first substitute allows you to sit an out-of-form asset for a week without tearing up your structure. Thin benches create pressure and lead to reactive changes.

Think about captaincy coverage, too. Removing a premium attacker during a slump might feel right, yet a strong fixture run could be just around the corner. Rebuying later often costs more.

Transfers should serve a medium term plan. If the move only solves a single frustrating week, it may not be worth it.

Fixture Swings and Tactical Adjustments

Fixtures can revive confidence quickly. A favourable run often changes the outlook entirely.

Zoom out and review the next four to six matches rather than focusing on the immediate Gameweek.

Analysing Defensive Data

Look at how upcoming opponents defend. Sides that concede high expected goals or allow frequent shots in the box offer real potential for bounce back returns. Clean sheet records alone can mislead, especially if they rely on strong goalkeeping.

Some FPL managers also glance at match odds and injury updates to gauge how certain fixtures are being priced. That perspective can add context, though it should sit alongside solid statistical research rather than replace it.

Pay attention to home and away splits. Certain teams look far more vulnerable on their travels. Small details like that often tip close decisions.

Monitoring Tactical Shifts

Tactical tweaks can shift a player’s output without much warning. A change in formation might push a full back higher up the pitch, whereas a more cautious set-up could limit attacking freedom.

Fixture congestion adds another layer. European matches and cup ties increase rotation risk as energy levels drop. Press conference hints sometimes offer clues, although it’s the actual teamsheets that tell the real story.

Managing Ownership and Risk

Ownership data helps frame decisions. Highly owned players still influence rank even during poor runs. Selling them increases volatility, which may suit aggressive managers chasing rank but can hurt those protecting a lead.

Chasing last week’s star often backfires. Big hauls from low underlying numbers rarely repeat consistently. Focus on patterns that tend to sustain over time.

Season timing shapes your appetite for risk. Early weeks reward stability and steady gains. Later stages might call for bolder calls if mini league gaps need closing.

Building a Consistent Review Routine

Routine reduces panic. Setting aside time each week to review numbers and fixtures builds discipline. Late, rushed transfers driven by social media noise rarely align with solid planning.

FPL rewards measured judgement. Protecting your position during difficult spells keeps you ready to capitalise when form swings back in your favour.

Staying Steady When Form Turns Against You

Player slumps are unavoidable across a long season. The difference lies in how you respond. Calm analysis, smart planning and controlled risk keep your squad balanced.

Steady decisions compound over time. Trust your process, stay patient through dips, and give yourself the best chance of climbing the rankings with confidence.

  1. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    I hate these AI generated "community" articles

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I've just ran the article through an AI checker and it said 35% is AI.

      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        56 mins ago

        that's still a lot

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          53 mins ago

          Two thirds is still from a human to be fair.

          1. FantasyTony
            • 8 Years
            25 mins ago

            Should give us 35% off the membership then.

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              20 mins ago

              They should give us that for telling us to keep Rogers for Wolves here https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/23/oreilly-pedro-enzo-rogers-buy-keep-or-sell-in-gameweek-28

      2. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        Is that an AI driven AI checker?

        1. Bunk Moreland
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          20 mins ago

          Has to be.

        2. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          20 mins ago

          quillbot.com

          1. Cruyff's Eleven
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            QED

    2. el polako
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Aye, aye.

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    2 back to back reds for Arsenal and Liverpool in the fixture crush this week: https://x.com/Legomane_FPL/status/2027691902275883100

    I wonder if the likes of Rice and Etieke and Timber will get a benching?

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      54 mins ago

      Same for Chelsea.

  3. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    why am i ugly in my selfie cam but handsome in the mirror?

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      I went to the coffee shop from Seinfeld once. I love the mirror in that bathroom. I don't know what in the hell it is, I look terrific in that mirror. I don't know if its the tile or the lighting... I feel like Robert Wagner in there.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        38 mins ago

        96 years old?

    2. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      wide angle and white balance off, that's why

    3. Sun God Nika
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      BDD

  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour ago

    Just under 20 minutes until team news. I put my faith in Neale (pushed as far as I can go) and started Kroupi Jr. I liked what he said in the scout squad article and predicted line up about him.

    "As for Kroupi, Andoni Iraola has repeatedly said how his finishing is the one attribute not in question. It’s a guessing game but I’m going to take a stab that Kroupi starts against the lower block and the side carrying an inferior goal threat before he gets his rest in the trickier-on-paper test on Tuesday."

    1. theplayer
      • 12 Years
      41 mins ago

      Just don't blame him if he doesn't start. He's guessing as much as anyone else is.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        39 mins ago

        His guess is much more educated than more most.

        "Bang and Blame" by REM. What a tune.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          *more educated than most.

  5. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    I really should have got a Bournemouth player in for this week, or played Roefs. Got nothing at play in the early game :/

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      Having a player in a game is overrated.

      Sincerely,
      A Morgan Rogers owner.

  6. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    Would you move Timber to NOR for GW29? Right now I have Raya, Gab and Timber, which seems to much, tho I'm afraid NOR could get benched in GW30 vs WH and then he has a blank. Maybe Timber to Andersen instead? Or just keep Timber - triple Arsenal def?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Maybe bench ?

      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        Can't have both Timber and NOR in GW31, so can either move Timber to NOR, Timber to someone, or actually bench Timber and upgrade Dorgu to other def that won't blank in GW31.

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          21 mins ago

          I think saving a transfer would be a good idea.

          1. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            14 mins ago

            Sounds wise, cheers.

  7. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    47 mins ago

    So....what to do with Rogers ???

    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      37 mins ago

      Depends on how many blankers you have. I have five and three trades, so Watkins will be trolling me for a while yet!

    2. Moon Dog
        33 mins ago

        If I had him I'd probably hang on for 31, WC him out in 32, and then enjoy the extra FT to hit a potential DGW36.

        Gotta keep calm and play the long game like Shaf says ^

      • Conners
        • 7 Years
        33 mins ago

        You can guarantee he'll get a return next week against Chelsea after he's sold or benched.

      • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Definitely benching or selling

    3. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      47 mins ago

      When Watkins ran off at full-time I’m sure he winked at me!

      1. Conners
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        Well his name is an anagram of 'Winks At'.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          You could swap the a and i their for a better assessment of his play!

    4. Bennerman
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      Drivel.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        25 mins ago

        Bennerman!

        1. Bennerman
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          Thy silverness.

    5. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      Neale never lets you down.

      LEGEND.

      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        Kroupi on for a beautiful 1 pointer

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          18 mins ago

          Yes that pre 60 minute sub will have me crying to Phil Collins.

    6. Moon Dog
        40 mins ago

        Thanks Shafqatr, I enjoyed that article.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          33 mins ago

          MoonDogBot5000

          1. Moon Dog
              27 mins ago

              Thank you for your response. It takes great creativity to invent a new name for me, and I appreciate you taking the time to do so.

              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                25 mins ago

                It's what we call your AI Generated alter ego that praises community articles written by ChatGPT

                1. Moon Dog
                    7 mins ago

                    If Shaf isn't AI, they've had all their hard work crapped on this morning and start their day on a downer. If they are AI, then everything we say is neutral. So game theory wise, positivity is optimal.

                    Literally no downside to praising something you like.

                    - MoonDogBot5000

                    1. FPL Virgin
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 min ago

                      I have a fair bit of experience with AI generated content and it did look like that. The tone and the way it was broken down into several short sections with headings. The article could have been produced in a millisecond with zero effort.

          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 7 Years
            38 mins ago

            Tav starts! (Tav owner since GW22 and gambled on him starting this GW)

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              25 mins ago

              Very brave considering he's been out for a month and only played 10 minutes.

          3. Tonyawesome69
            • 7 Years
            37 mins ago

            AFC Bournemouth XI: Petrović, Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Adams, Brooks, Kroupi, Tavernier, Rayan

            Subs: Mandas, Smith, Diakite, Milosavljevic, Christie, Toth, Evanilson, Adli, Ünal

            Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, Ballard, Alderete, Geertruida, Xhaka, Diarra, Sadiki, Le Fée, Talbi, Mayenda

            Subs: Ellborg, Jones, Rigg, O'Nien, Aleksic, Jones, Angulo, Isidor, Traoré

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 7 Years
              33 mins ago

              Tav playing in the 10, Kroupi CF

              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                31 mins ago

                Now I (ooh)
                Well, now I know I wish it would rain down, down on me (ooh)
                Well, you know I wish it would rain, rain down on me now (ooh)
                Ooh, yes, I wish it would rain down, down on me (ooh)
                Yes, you know I wish it would rain down, rain down over me (rain)
                Just rain down over me
                Just let it rain down (rain), let it rain down (rain)
                Let it rain down (rain), oh yeah
                Let it rain down (rain)
                Rain down over me
                Just let it rain down (rain), just let it rain down (rain)
                Let it rain down (rain)
                Just let it rain!

              2. Cruyff's Eleven
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                27 mins ago

                Rayan 9?

                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 7 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  It's possible but based on previous lineups, I think it's Kroupi CF

            2. Moon Dog
                31 mins ago

                Thanks TA.

                Iraola resting Evanilson I guess. Quick fixture turnaround...

              • Atimis
                • 9 Years
                25 mins ago

                Wonder if Rayan plays the next game, Brooks and Tav should be benched midweek, maybe Kroupi as well

                1. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  He's young enough and fit enough to play the next game.

                  1. Atimis
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Fingers crossed

              • The Knights Template
                • 12 Years
                19 mins ago

                Is Jimenez Hill the Mexican Jimmy Hill?

                1. Conners
                  • 7 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Yes, or as he's also known... 'El Chin Grande'.

            3. Gizzachance
              • 11 Years
              21 mins ago

              Lot of people got rid of enzo (including me )with just 1 return in last few weeks

              Rogers same,most kept for fixtures, surely his turn to go now even with no blank in 31?

              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                15 mins ago

                Yes. Rogers is sh*t.

                He only goes on a hot streak when everyone sells him.

                1. Gizzachance
                  • 11 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  True , when you sell/bench etc !

                  Had him first few weeks first few weeks of season all blanks

                  1. FPL Virgin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    Ditto. Hate him.

              2. Sir Michael Taker
                • 11 Years
                8 mins ago

                Team dependent I guess. If you've got loads of blankers and no plan to FH in 31 that has to be the priority. And I guarantee hes in the Scout Picks for 31 with West Ham home regardless of form.

                1. Gizzachance
                  • 11 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  True, many got rid of enzo after being poor, he doesn’t blank, got few tricky fixtures now

            4. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              16 mins ago

              Bournemouth v Sunderland score predictions? 2-2?

              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                9 mins ago

                4-0.

              2. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                8 mins ago

                No chance that Sunderland score twice

                It's going to happen now

                I'll say 3-1

              3. Sir Michael Taker
                • 11 Years
                just now

                2-1 home W

