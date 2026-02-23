FPL

O’Reilly, Pedro, Enzo, Rogers: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 28?

23 February 2026 90 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Gameweek 28 presents various transfer dilemmas for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Based on fixtures, form and injuries, these players are being transferred in/out the most.

PlayerTransfers in (round)PlayerTransfers out (round)
Nico O’Reilly229,082Enzo Fernandez129,762
Virgil van Dijk173,872Trevoh Chalobah126,896
Dominik Szoboszlai87,058Jurrien Timber85,803
Igor Thiago81,846Bruno Guimaraes83,992
Antoine Semenyo75,110Marc Guehi70,929
James Hill60,805Joao Pedro61,443
Harry Wilson52,807Marc Cucurella57,514
Joao Pedro50,678Maxence Lacroix54,305
Hugo Ekitike49,067Florian Wirtz43,413
Bruno Fernandes35,798Declan Rice43,106
Bryan Mbeumo33,218Cole Palmer38,394
Rayan32,475Igor Thiago37,855
Caoimhin Kelleher32,219Nordi Mukiele36,860
Dango Ouattara31,221Morgan Rogers36,400

But whether it’s a good idea remains open to debate.

Here, we share our thoughts on who to buy, keep and sell in Gameweek 28.

We’ll try to avoid repetition with previous weeks. For example, Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m) and Rayan (£5.6m) were both ‘buys’ last week, so we’ll not cover those two again.

ENZO FERNANDEZ

FPL notes: Salah up top, Enzo 10, Sanchez boost + Palmer injury 7

Saturday was one of Enzo Fernandez’s (£6.8m) worst performances of the season. Wasteful in possession, he ended the match against Burnley with just one shot and zero chances created, even in a No 10 role.

Prior to that, the box-to-box midfielder blanked against Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. He’s now failed to produce a return in over 270 minutes of football.

His value has consequently dropped to £6.8m, yet he is still owned by 21.6% of Fantasy managers.

This is partly because Enzo is the top FPL midfielder for expected goals (xG) in 2025/26. He’s also on penalties when Cole Palmer (£10.6m) isn’t on the pitch and has been playing an advanced role since the appointment of Liam Rosenior.  

“I enjoy it a lot I’ve been able to add goals and assists to my game. I’ve been feeling good; the coach gives me freedom. He gives me freedom to express myself in the final metres of the pitch and I’ve been feeling good.” – Enzo Fernandez

It’s also important to mention that Enzo is averaging 88.8 minutes per appearance under his new head coach, so he’s clearly an integral part of the new set-up.

However, Chelsea have some really tough fixtures on the way, especially from a defensive perspective, with five of their next six opponents all in the top half for fewest expected goals (xG) conceded in 2025/26.

You could therefore switch Enzo out for any of Harry Wilson (£5.9m), Dango Ouattara (£5.9m) or Rayan, who are not only cheaper, but also have higher-upside fixtures to target.

VERDICT: SELL

NICO O’REILLY

Who are the best Gabriel replacements in FPL? 1

Highlighted in last week’s Spot the Differential column, Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m) has been the standout Fantasy performer over the last two Gameweeks, with 30 points.

It’s coincided with his ‘out-of-position’ role as a left-sided No 8 in Pep Guardiola’s 4-1-3-2, which you can see below.

Across those two encounters with Fulham and Newcastle United, O’Reilly has found the net three times.

He’s also racked up seven shots, the most of any Manchester City player in that timeframe. His eight penalty box touches are only surpassed by Erling Haaland (£14.8m) and Antoine Semenyo (£8.0m).

“Nico gives us in the middle that physicality that we need. He now plays in his position. He has always played that, he is so complete and so young.” – Pep Guardiola on Nico O’Reilly

So, there is clearly plenty to like, with O’Reilly’s next three fixtures (lee/NFO/whu) adding further appeal.

There is a caveat, however: Man City could potentially blank in Gameweek 31, which you need to factor in.

That could impact O’Reilly’s appeal, but like Semenyo, there are points to play for over the next three Gameweeks, which should not be overlooked.

The upside is certainly there, so if you can incorporate him into your strategy without taking multiple hits further down the line, it feels like a really solid move.

VERDICT: BUY, JUST BE AWARE OF HIS LIKELY BLANK IN GAMEWEEK 31

JOAO PEDRO

Mbeumo, Pedro, Ekitike: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 24?

Enzo’s team-mate Joao Pedro (£7.7m) appears in both the top 10 lists for transfers in and out this week, so it’s the classic form v fixtures debate which is dividing the community.

The Brazilian has flourished since Rosenior’s arrival, finding the net five times and providing as many assists in only six Premier League appearances. In that period, he’s comfortably outscored every other FPL player, with 55 points.

Predominantly leading the line as a number nine, he’s clearly in a really good moment.

“Every player works on being the best player they can be, regardless of the role they’re asked to carry out. For Joao, he’s had real rhythm. I’ve asked him to do different things and he’s taken it on board and put it into practice. He’s been outstanding. The quality has never been in doubt. The true test for Joao now – which is the exciting thing – is if he can maintain this level of intensity and this level of quality, he can be one of the best strikers in world football. I truly believe that. It’s a possibility at the moment if he maintains this level.” – Liam Rosenior on Joao Pedro

Interestingly, Pedro’s shot chart under Rosenior (see below) is looking pretty healthy, too, which hasn’t always been the case for the Brazilian during his time at Stamford Bridge.

However, it is worth noting that the ex-Brighton and Hove Albion forward is significantly overperforming his expected assists (xA) of 0.35 over the last six Gameweeks, with only one of his five assists in that period of the ‘Opta’ variety, so expect a bit of regression here.

Additionally, a trip to Arsenal in Gameweek 28 kicks off a really tricky run for Chelsea, so given the Blues’ iffy recent form, Pedro remains a viable candidate to sell.

And while it doesn’t have to be a priority move, if you don’t already own penalty-taker Igor Thiago (£7.1m), it is definitely a transfer to consider given Brentford’s fixture outlook.

VERDICT: SELL, BUT NOT A PRIORITY

MORGAN ROGERS

Zophar's FPL Gameweek 1 dilemmas: Rogers, Spurs + how sharp will Chelsea be? 1

Morgan Rogers (£7.6m) has scored just one goal in 891 minutes of football in Gameweeks 18-27.

It’s in sharp contrast to his output earlier this season, when he plundered seven goals in 10 appearances from October to December. In that period, it appeared that everything Rogers hit, in or outside the box, flew into the net.

However, not much has changed in terms of his underlying goal threat stats recently. If anything, they’ve got better.

Above: Morgan Rogers’ shot map in Gameweeks 8-17 (left) and Gameweeks 18-27 (right)

He’s still creating opportunities for his teammates, too, but Aston Villa are clearly lacking quality in the final-third right now, with Ollie Watkins (£8.6m) in particular underperforming.

Injuries to Boubacar Kamara (£4.9m), Youri Tielemans (£5.9m) and John McGinn (£5.4m) in midfield aren’t helping either.

As a result, Unai Emery’s men have scored just five times in their last eight Premier League matches, with opponents successfully marking Rogers out of the game.

A consistent starter who regularly plays 90 minutes, Rogers is likely worth retaining for Friday’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Nevertheless, a decision will likely need to be made after, with away trips to UEFA Champions League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United in Gameweeks 29 and 30.

VERDICT: KEEP, POTENTIAL SELL IN GAMEWEEK 29

price change predictions
90 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Bruno might be exiting my team soon, Sesko might be the United attacker of choice (along with Mbeumo)

    Open Controls
    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Carrick said he’s happy with the starting line up

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Risky. Bruno has a wonderful fixture up next, and Sesko isn't guaranteed to start. He seems to play better from the bench.

      Open Controls
    3. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Not really thinking of selling him but thought he was poor tonight tbh.

      Open Controls
  2. Viper
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    I have 4Fts. With Dorgu dropping & Hill rising, does it seem sensible to make the move now ahead of bgw31 or a waste of a FT? Rest of the team is relatively settled

    Open Controls
    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Yes. Dorgu not coming back anytime soon.

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      It probably makes sense, yes. I did hear somewhere that Dorgu is close to returning to training. Not sure if true though.

      Open Controls
  3. Viper
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Dorgu, Rice, Enzo & Bowen -> Hill, Wilson, Dango & Ekitike (4Fts).

    Yay/Nay?

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      eh. it's a no from me.

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Looks good on paper. Do you have VVD? I'd be getting him in before Ekitike as Liverpool aren't playing very attacking football.

      Open Controls
      1. Viper
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Yes, I have already

        Open Controls
    3. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      No need for a hit. Rice > Wilson can wait one week.

      Open Controls
      1. Viper
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        It's for free. Rice -> Dango funds Bowen -> Ekitike

        Open Controls
        1. Jigger & Pony
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Ah cool.

          Open Controls
  4. RICICLE
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Aaaand another fail and abysmal GW, when does it end?! Haha!

    Already made my moves last night and did Timber + Enzo > VVD + Wilson, anything worth a hit here?

    Kelleher
    Gabriel - VVD - Senesi
    Rice - Mbeumo - Wilson - Bruno F - Wirtz
    Haaland - Pedro
    ____________________________________
    Dubravka: Munoz: Kroupi Jr: Mukiele

    0FT, 1.3 ITB

    Past the point of caring now at 250k so unsure wether to do Pedro > Thiago

    Cheers gents!

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Team looks good. That's a decent rank. A lot of the experts aren't even in the top one million.

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        56 mins ago

        Cheers bud that’s reassuring, WC spurned on GW25 but hoping to navigate things decently, just want back in the top 50k but it’s proving very hard this season.

        Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Team looks good on paper.

      Pedro in excellent form - possible pause at the moment with the Thiago roll a week.

      In strong position in GW31 can bench 4 Arsenal/Man CityPalace players only need to
      move one - possible Rice in GW31

      Gives time to look at banking FTs & storming end to season with these
      & your chips - live the dream you can still do it - so many template teams

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers BT! Didn’t catch this reply until now.
        Yeah I think I’ll leave getting Thiago this GW, I have a lot of faith in the form Pedro is in 😉
        That’s true as well, only need to essentially get rid of Rice and bench the rest and hopefully build some transfers. Have only got FH & BB chips available now but I should be able to plan sensibly.

        Open Controls
  5. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    1FT 0.7m

    Raya
    Gabriel VVD Senesi
    Bruno Mbeumo Rogers Rice Dango
    Haaland Ekitike

    Dub - Andersen Alderete Guiu

    Move Rice on or roll?

    Open Controls
  6. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Lammens singlehandedly saved my week. Hero!

    Open Controls
  7. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    4 red arrows in a row 155k - 295k. Pretty tough month with all the transfers out banging big time.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Same, none of the big names showing up.
      Seriously considering WC, hit drops rank too much.

      Open Controls
      1. fedolefan
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah tough right now. Holding picks for a while now as well. Got Rogers, Bruno, Wirtz Semenyo from GW20-24, and just sitting with them. The double just hurt me so bad. O'Reilly > Timber, Bowen -> Gyok(c) -> Thiago. Just missed all the points. I did get Sa in as well for a hit in the double to replace Sels so came out like may be a few points ahead there.

        Open Controls
    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Same. I’m giving up

      Open Controls
  8. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    This World Cup could be a real disaster. Prices out fans, fans locked up by ICE, now civil war in Mexico.
    Infantino fan-boying Trump is actually dangerous for a lot of people and empty stadiums for games like Brazil vs Morocco, ivory coast vs Ecuador wouldn’t happen in another country. If you were a from those countries would you travel to the States?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      No way I’d consider Mexico in this climate.

      Open Controls
      1. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        If you were Latino or African would you consider the USA? Probably more likely to be fkd up.

        Open Controls
      2. Bluetiger1
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Agree

        Open Controls
    2. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I wouldn't consider travelling to the States right now and I'm white British. Just seems really grim.

      Open Controls
  9. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Really enjoying this new article series. A great addition to the site IMO.

    Open Controls
  10. Soyland
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Play
    A) Enzo
    B) Garner
    C) Enzo to Mbuemo (-4).

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  11. ct mariner
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    For free

    1. Chalobah/DCL (bench Enzo) to Konate (or Hill)/Thiago
    2. Chalobah/Enzo (bench DCL) to VvD/Dango

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
  12. squ1rrel
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Who to bench here?

    Palmer - Rogers - Rice - Wilson - Bruno
    Haaland - Thiago - Pedro

    Leaning JP but not sure

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Rogers or Wilson for me

      Open Controls
      1. squ1rrel
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Wolves and Spurs seem like good fixtures was my thought

        Open Controls
        1. Vazza
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          I prefer to have a Chelsea attacker who could potentially be on penalties

          Open Controls
    2. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Am likely to bench Rice over JPedro

      Open Controls
  13. Vazza
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Which combo is better

    A. Maguire, Raya
    B. O’Reilly, A. Becker

    Open Controls
    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Thank you Jigger & Pony. You helped me yesterday too

        Open Controls
        1. Jigger & Pony
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Cheers mate

          Open Controls
  14. Bobbyg1
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Rice to Semenyo ft or

    Enzo to Semenyo for a hit? or

    Forget Semenyo

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Forget Semenyo

      Open Controls
    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Gw31 is getting closer, and I think they have also big games in Europe. Pep roulette is still possible. I did Enzo to Dango.

      Open Controls
    3. Bobbyg1
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Thank you guys

      Open Controls
  15. Jigger & Pony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    1FT. Would you save or use it?

    Sa
    Gabriel Virgil O’Reilly Maguire
    BrunoF Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers
    Haaland JPedro

    Sanchez Rice Cash Mane

    Open Controls
    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      56 mins ago

      Missing Thiago / Dango / Wilson

      Open Controls
    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      Thiago vs Burnley is "essential" 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Jigger & Pony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        51 mins ago

        Hmmm

        Open Controls
        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          29 mins ago

          You didn't watch him play vs Arsenal.

          Open Controls
          1. Jigger & Pony
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            I actually didn’t. Was he unlucky?

            Open Controls
      2. JohnnyB10
        • 1 Year
        25 mins ago

        Maybe even more vs Bournemouth when a bench boost is a valuable option having Wilson, Dango and Thiago 🙂

        Open Controls
  16. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Any of these worth -4pts

    A) Sanchez to Kelleher
    B) Timber to VVD
    C) Enzo to Writz

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Not really

      Open Controls
    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      B might be if it helps you come gw31

      Open Controls
      1. JohnnyB10
        • 1 Year
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
  17. zensum
    • 12 Years
    56 mins ago

    Who would u bench in GW28:
    A) Palmer (vs Ars Away)
    B) JP (vs Ars Away)
    C) Dango (vs Burnley Away)
    D) Bruno F (vs Cry Home)
    E) Semenyo ( vs Leeds Away)
    F) Rogers ( vs Wol Away)

    Appreciate your help n reasons pls thk you.

    Open Controls
    1. zensum
      • 12 Years
      24 mins ago

      Bench one pls thk u

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      JP or Rogers but tough

      Open Controls
    3. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. zensum
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Leaning towards JP but he’s in such good form…

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ain’t no way I’d be benching Pedro

        Open Controls
  18. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Ignoring BGW31, which combo?
    A. Semenyo Wilson
    B. Mbeumo Rayan
    C: Wilson Dango

    Open Controls
  19. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    Who would you bench here?

    Or is BB an option?

    Roefs Dubravka
    Gabriel VVD Thiaw Tarkowski Hill
    Palmer Bruno Mbeumo Dango Semenyo
    Haaland Thiago Kroupi

    Currently have Dubravka Gabriel Tarkowski Kroupi on the bench. Gabriel is very risky, likely to charge

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Dubravka Tark Thiaw Kroupi

      Open Controls
  20. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    I need to get Thiago. Do I just
    1) sell J Pedro for him or
    2) take a hit and downgrade Timber, Rice or Muñoz to someone to sell Guiu for Thiago?

    Team is:
    Kelleher / Dub
    Gabi*, Timber, Muñoz*, VvD, Andersen
    Rice*, Rogers, Bruno, Mbeumo, Dango
    Haaland*, J P, Guiu*
    1ft 2.3 mitb

    Open Controls
    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Exact same boat.

      Open Controls
  21. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    44 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW27 (199 teams)

    Safety score = 39
    Top score = Pawel Domszajt with 72

    30 teams to be removed, 169 teams through to GW28.
    Congrats to all the survivors 🙂

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    Open Controls
  22. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Palmer, Bruno, Mbuemo, Wirtz and Semenyo

    That’s the best midfield to own?

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      There is no ‘best’ midfield to own, it’s nice, but I’d drop Palmer

      Open Controls
    2. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rather go with Saka over Palmer, better fixtures and looking decent in last couple of games.

      Open Controls
  23. Ray85
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Saliba to O'Reilly worth a hit? Already have Gabriel. Planning for gw31.

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      Nah, points are gone now, could be blankety blank now for NOR

      Open Controls
      1. Ray85
        • 8 Years
        31 mins ago

        What about Van Dijk or worth sticking with Saliba for another week?

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          29 mins ago

          Oh I’d certainly do Saliba > VAN Dijk, easiest move ever, I did Timber > VVD just last night 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Ray85
            • 8 Years
            26 mins ago

            Is it worth a hit though?

            Open Controls
            1. RICICLE
              • 3 Years
              14 mins ago

              If it was me, I’d say yes, dean definitely see Chelsea scoring against Arsenal and VVD should pay off over the next 2-3 games quite comfortably I’d say, but I understand the hesitancy as well.

              Open Controls
              1. Ray85
                • 8 Years
                9 mins ago

                Thanks mate, think I'll do it as regret not doing it last week already! Not sure Chelsea will score v Arsenal at Emirates though.

                Open Controls
                1. RICICLE
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Very welcome bud, of course Arsenal could keep Chelsea out but just my personal opinion with Arsenal leaking a few goals each game, i firmly believe Chelsea will score, but best of luck to both of us with VVD 😉

                  Open Controls
    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      He got 4 points over 6 gws not long back

      Open Controls
  24. runkg15
      35 mins ago

      Is this the correct starting 11?

      Roefs
      Gabriel Hill Chalobah
      Szoboszlai Semenyo Bruno F Wilson Rice
      Thiago Haaland

      Raya Pedro Guehi Mukiele

      Not sure if I should keep Pedro given his form
      Not sure if Chalobah Defcon potential is better over Guehi clean sheet potential and then there is Mukiele uncertainty too.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        I'm not playing Chalobah vs Arsenal although his floor is realistically 3 points because he's definitely getting DCs against Ars.

        Open Controls
    • Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Exact money for Enzo & Timber to Semenyo & O'Reilly for free. Do it or wait?

      Open Controls
      1. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        9 mins ago

        Prob

        Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Bringing in 2 blankers?

        p.s. I was considering Semenyo but surprisingly quite a few predicting a benching on the City forum, although not sure really to read much into fan opinions https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/leeds-united-a-sat-28th-feb-17-30-pl-pre-match-thread.371038/page-5

        Open Controls
    • Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      9 mins ago

      VVD captain? If not it’s Bruno

      I feel I’m owed a massive gw by the fpl gods those fothermuckers

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.