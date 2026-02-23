O’Reilly, Pedro, Enzo, Rogers: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 28?

Gameweek 28 presents various transfer dilemmas for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Based on fixtures, form and injuries, these players are being transferred in/out the most.

Player Transfers in (round) Player Transfers out (round) Nico O’Reilly 229,082 Enzo Fernandez 129,762 Virgil van Dijk 173,872 Trevoh Chalobah 126,896 Dominik Szoboszlai 87,058 Jurrien Timber 85,803 Igor Thiago 81,846 Bruno Guimaraes 83,992 Antoine Semenyo 75,110 Marc Guehi 70,929 James Hill 60,805 Joao Pedro 61,443 Harry Wilson 52,807 Marc Cucurella 57,514 Joao Pedro 50,678 Maxence Lacroix 54,305 Hugo Ekitike 49,067 Florian Wirtz 43,413 Bruno Fernandes 35,798 Declan Rice 43,106 Bryan Mbeumo 33,218 Cole Palmer 38,394 Rayan 32,475 Igor Thiago 37,855 Caoimhin Kelleher 32,219 Nordi Mukiele 36,860 Dango Ouattara 31,221 Morgan Rogers 36,400

But whether it’s a good idea remains open to debate.

Here, we share our thoughts on who to buy, keep and sell in Gameweek 28.

We’ll try to avoid repetition with previous weeks. For example, Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m) and Rayan (£5.6m) were both ‘buys’ last week, so we’ll not cover those two again.

ENZO FERNANDEZ

Saturday was one of Enzo Fernandez’s (£6.8m) worst performances of the season. Wasteful in possession, he ended the match against Burnley with just one shot and zero chances created, even in a No 10 role.

Prior to that, the box-to-box midfielder blanked against Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. He’s now failed to produce a return in over 270 minutes of football.

His value has consequently dropped to £6.8m, yet he is still owned by 21.6% of Fantasy managers.

This is partly because Enzo is the top FPL midfielder for expected goals (xG) in 2025/26. He’s also on penalties when Cole Palmer (£10.6m) isn’t on the pitch and has been playing an advanced role since the appointment of Liam Rosenior.

“I enjoy it a lot I’ve been able to add goals and assists to my game. I’ve been feeling good; the coach gives me freedom. He gives me freedom to express myself in the final metres of the pitch and I’ve been feeling good.” – Enzo Fernandez

It’s also important to mention that Enzo is averaging 88.8 minutes per appearance under his new head coach, so he’s clearly an integral part of the new set-up.

However, Chelsea have some really tough fixtures on the way, especially from a defensive perspective, with five of their next six opponents all in the top half for fewest expected goals (xG) conceded in 2025/26.

You could therefore switch Enzo out for any of Harry Wilson (£5.9m), Dango Ouattara (£5.9m) or Rayan, who are not only cheaper, but also have higher-upside fixtures to target.

VERDICT: SELL

NICO O’REILLY

Highlighted in last week’s Spot the Differential column, Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m) has been the standout Fantasy performer over the last two Gameweeks, with 30 points.

It’s coincided with his ‘out-of-position’ role as a left-sided No 8 in Pep Guardiola’s 4-1-3-2, which you can see below.

Across those two encounters with Fulham and Newcastle United, O’Reilly has found the net three times.

He’s also racked up seven shots, the most of any Manchester City player in that timeframe. His eight penalty box touches are only surpassed by Erling Haaland (£14.8m) and Antoine Semenyo (£8.0m).

“Nico gives us in the middle that physicality that we need. He now plays in his position. He has always played that, he is so complete and so young.” – Pep Guardiola on Nico O’Reilly

So, there is clearly plenty to like, with O’Reilly’s next three fixtures (lee/NFO/whu) adding further appeal.

There is a caveat, however: Man City could potentially blank in Gameweek 31, which you need to factor in.

That could impact O’Reilly’s appeal, but like Semenyo, there are points to play for over the next three Gameweeks, which should not be overlooked.

The upside is certainly there, so if you can incorporate him into your strategy without taking multiple hits further down the line, it feels like a really solid move.

VERDICT: BUY, JUST BE AWARE OF HIS LIKELY BLANK IN GAMEWEEK 31

JOAO PEDRO

Enzo’s team-mate Joao Pedro (£7.7m) appears in both the top 10 lists for transfers in and out this week, so it’s the classic form v fixtures debate which is dividing the community.

The Brazilian has flourished since Rosenior’s arrival, finding the net five times and providing as many assists in only six Premier League appearances. In that period, he’s comfortably outscored every other FPL player, with 55 points.

Predominantly leading the line as a number nine, he’s clearly in a really good moment.

“Every player works on being the best player they can be, regardless of the role they’re asked to carry out. For Joao, he’s had real rhythm. I’ve asked him to do different things and he’s taken it on board and put it into practice. He’s been outstanding. The quality has never been in doubt. The true test for Joao now – which is the exciting thing – is if he can maintain this level of intensity and this level of quality, he can be one of the best strikers in world football. I truly believe that. It’s a possibility at the moment if he maintains this level.” – Liam Rosenior on Joao Pedro

Interestingly, Pedro’s shot chart under Rosenior (see below) is looking pretty healthy, too, which hasn’t always been the case for the Brazilian during his time at Stamford Bridge.

However, it is worth noting that the ex-Brighton and Hove Albion forward is significantly overperforming his expected assists (xA) of 0.35 over the last six Gameweeks, with only one of his five assists in that period of the ‘Opta’ variety, so expect a bit of regression here.

Additionally, a trip to Arsenal in Gameweek 28 kicks off a really tricky run for Chelsea, so given the Blues’ iffy recent form, Pedro remains a viable candidate to sell.

And while it doesn’t have to be a priority move, if you don’t already own penalty-taker Igor Thiago (£7.1m), it is definitely a transfer to consider given Brentford’s fixture outlook.

VERDICT: SELL, BUT NOT A PRIORITY

MORGAN ROGERS

Morgan Rogers (£7.6m) has scored just one goal in 891 minutes of football in Gameweeks 18-27.

It’s in sharp contrast to his output earlier this season, when he plundered seven goals in 10 appearances from October to December. In that period, it appeared that everything Rogers hit, in or outside the box, flew into the net.

However, not much has changed in terms of his underlying goal threat stats recently. If anything, they’ve got better.

Above: Morgan Rogers’ shot map in Gameweeks 8-17 (left) and Gameweeks 18-27 (right)

He’s still creating opportunities for his teammates, too, but Aston Villa are clearly lacking quality in the final-third right now, with Ollie Watkins (£8.6m) in particular underperforming.

Injuries to Boubacar Kamara (£4.9m), Youri Tielemans (£5.9m) and John McGinn (£5.4m) in midfield aren’t helping either.

As a result, Unai Emery’s men have scored just five times in their last eight Premier League matches, with opponents successfully marking Rogers out of the game.

A consistent starter who regularly plays 90 minutes, Rogers is likely worth retaining for Friday’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Nevertheless, a decision will likely need to be made after, with away trips to UEFA Champions League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United in Gameweeks 29 and 30.

VERDICT: KEEP, POTENTIAL SELL IN GAMEWEEK 29