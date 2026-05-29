UCL Fantasy: Matchday 17 Scout Picks

The UEFA Champions League is back for one last time this weekend – and it’s the final.

It equates to Matchday 17 for UCL Fantasy managers, with a season’s worth of effort coming down to this.

The rules change for the final. Managers can only field 11 players this week. There are no manual substitutions and no captaincy changes once the game starts. Every single decision matters more than ever.

The good news is that Fantasy managers can see the teamsheets from Budapest before finalising their decisions and transfers.

In our Scout Picks, we pick out the best options in each position and highlight the players most likely to deliver attacking returns, clean sheets and additional points in the final.

With only two teams involved and Fantasy managers restricted to six players per club, expect plenty of overlap in this selection.

GOALKEEPERS

UCL Fantasy managers have just two goalkeeper options to choose from this week, Arsenal’s David Raya (€5.6m) and PSG’s Matvei Safonov (€4.7m).

Several factors give Raya the edge. The Spaniard is an excellent shot-stopper, and he also looks more likely to face plenty of attempts on goal. That could prove crucial for save points in the final.

Gametime security also plays a big role here. Arsenal’s defensive options don’t feel entirely reliable for minutes, especially with Mikel Arteta regularly making early changes to his full-backs during Champions League matches.

Because of that, backing Raya, one of Arsenal’s safest starters, could be the smarter route. If Arsenal keep a clean sheet, managers still collect the reward, while the added save potential only increases his appeal further.

DEFENCE

Arsenal have two defenders who look highly likely to complete the full 90 minutes this week, Gabriel (€5.8m) and William Saliba (€6.0m). Even if you expect PSG to score in the final, covering the Arsenal defence still feels like the sensible move.

Both players also offer multiple routes to points. Even if the clean sheet disappears, ball recoveries should still arrive against a PSG side packed with attacking quality. That raises the floor considerably.

There’s also the added attacking threat. Arsenal remain one of the most dangerous sides in Europe from set-pieces, and Gabriel carries huge goal threat whenever he attacks corners or free-kicks.

With three Arsenal defensive assets already included, it also makes sense to back three PSG defenders in the starting XI. Recent Champions League finals regularly reward defensive investment. In fact, five of the previous five finals have featured at least one clean sheet, while three ended 1-0.

Because of that, attacking full-backs Nuno Mendes (€6.3m) and Achraf Hakimi (€6.0m) stand out immediately if fit enough to start. Both have produced excellent attacking numbers across all competitions this season. Alongside them, centre-back Willian Pacho (€5.1m) offers strong ball recovery potential and another secure route to points.

MIDFIELDERS

A double-up from each side in midfield could be the safest route this week, especially when considering the quality of the available options.

Going without the highest-scoring player in the game, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.5m), feels almost impossible at this stage. The Georgian has returned in each of his previous 10 Champions League appearances, which highlights both his consistency and explosiveness.

Alongside him is the less reliable, but still hugely dangerous, Désiré Doué (€8.1m). The Frenchman thrives in big moments. The last time he featured in a Champions League final, he produced two goals, one assist and collected the Player of the Match award.

For Arsenal, Bukayo Saka (€9.4m) stands out as the clear midfield pick. His overall season has been slightly underwhelming by his standards, but his quality remains undeniable. He also offers secure minutes and a share of penalties, which immediately boosts his appeal for the final.

Joining him is teammate Declan Rice (€7.1m). Set-pieces alone make Rice an attractive option, but he also contributes in several other areas. He can influence matches at both ends of the pitch, carries goal threat, racks up ball recoveries and remains fully capable of securing another Player of the Match award.

Sitting on the bench is Vitinha (€7.3m). Starting the PSG midfielder will tempt plenty of managers, especially because of how influential he is in possession. However, when balancing the overall team structure and weighing up his limited attacking threat, he narrowly misses out on a place in the XI.

FORWARDS

Rotation concerns among the Arsenal forwards, along with doubts over their expected minutes, make both Kai Havertz (€7.4m) and Viktor Gyökeres (€9.0m) difficult players to trust for a starting spot this week. Because of that, both currently look more suited to the bench.

The safest route in attack could instead be to run with Ousmane Dembélé (€9.7m) as a lone striker, assuming he is fully fit. The Frenchman has played a huge role for Luis Enrique during the latter stages of the competition and continues to look like PSG’s most dangerous attacking player.

Given his current form, going without Dembélé in the final could prove extremely risky.

UCL MATCHDAY 17 SCOUT PICKS

Starting XI: Raya, Gabriel, Saliba, Hakimi, Mendes, Pacho, Doue, Kvaratskhelia, Rice, Saka, Dembele.

Bench: Safonov, Vitinha, Gyokeres, Havertz.