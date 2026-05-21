The Great and The Good

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 37

21 May 2026 38 comments
Greyhead Greyhead
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Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the Gameweek 37 transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers

‘The Great and The Good’ this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, the BlackBox pair of Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL GeneralJoe and Tom, the FPL Wire trio of PrasLateriser and Zophar, FPL celebrities FPL HarryMartin BakerPingreenFPL Frasier and Luke Williams, Hall of Famers Ben CrellinFabio Borges and Tom Dollimore, and last year’s mini-league winner Huss E.

“The One before the last One”

As the FPL staggered into Gameweek 37, there were plenty of regrets, and our judgments were rapidly declining, fully aware that the full chaos of Gameweek 38’s final rank was just around the corner.

Of course, no FPL weekend would be complete without a fresh round of ‘Pep Roulette’. With the FA Cup final approaching, heavy Manchester City rotation was expected, leaving managers nervously guessing which stars would actually turn up for the party. There was a lot of wringing of hands for those who moved from Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) to Rayan Cherki (£6.6m).

Elsewhere, Arsenal’s enticing Burnley fixture had everyone scrambling for the triple-up. Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.3m) were everywhere, but the third spot was a bit more up in the air.

Yet captaincy had become the debate nobody could agree on – Saka, Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m), Erling Haaland (£14.7m), a Viktor Gyokeres (£9.1m) punt, or even potentially breaking FPL’s golden rule by slapping it on defender Gabriel.

Fair to say, over the season, more should’ve broken that rule for Arsenal’s centre-back.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 37

Pras has spent much of 2025/26 looking aghast at his team sheet. However, he’s undergoing a late-season renaissance, perhaps showing that the cream always rises, although perhaps not as high as he wanted it to.

76 points for him this week, making it five green arrows from six, helping rise approximately 300,000 places. He’s giving us all the ingredients for a dramatic redemption montage – imagine Pras running up those Philadelphia Museum of Art steps.

His differential darling was Dango Ouattara (£5.6m) which, added to a smart Saka captaincy, had him absolutely cooking. Such was the serenity of the week, Pras could even see the funny side of 11-pointer Karl Darlow (£4.0m) sitting abandoned on his bench.

Not too far behind was the old maestro Fabio Borges on a tally of 75. Another Saka captaincy did the heavy lifting, but Enzo Fernandez (£6.4m) popped up with a double-digit return to keep the dancefloor moving.

There is, however, genuine jeopardy here. Fabio is battling to avoid his first-ever finish outside the top 100k. It’s the FPL equivalent of discovering Santa is (probably) not real.

At the summit, Huss E has one hand firmly on the trophy. A second successive top 5k finish appears all but guaranteed. The only remaining question is logistical: how much is postage to Australia these days? We might need to check whether the ‘Great and Good’ trophy counts as oversized baggage.

And, finally, a minute of sympathy please for the five managers who decided: “Yes, make Gyokeres captain.”

TRANSFERS

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 37 1

These Gameweek 37 transfers ran off in different directions, with consensus being in short supply. Gyokeres was a popular purchase but, after that, the transfer board descended into anything goes shenanigans.

We had a Crysencio Summerville (£5.6m), a Michael Keane (£4.5m)… even a Myles Lewis-Skelly (£5.0m).

Meanwhile, FPL Harry appears to be saving up his transfers for next season, sitting quietly in the corner with four left in the bank.

Fabio’s triple Arsenal transfer brought the best returns.

‘THE GREAT AND THE GOOD’ TEMPLATE

As for the template, there was very little change this week. Just a small tweak at the back as Marcos Senesi (£5.2m) quietly replaced Daniel Munoz (£5.9m). The only fully-owned names are Fernandes and Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m).

Darlow (66.7%), Verbruggen (55.6%)
O’Reilly (100.0%), Gabriel (94.4%), Hill (50.0%), Van Hecke (50.0%), Senesi (27.8%)
Fernandes (100.0%), Saka (77.8%), Cherki (72.2%), Tavernier (38.9%), Hinshelwood (33.3%)
Haaland (94.4%), Calvert-Lewin (50.0%), Welbeck (50.0%)

THE NEXT GREAT AND THE GOOD

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 37 2

Now, a look at the feeder leagues. There’s plenty of excitement in the open-to-all contest, with just three points separating the top four as they all sit in the top 1k.

In the invitational, Ben McCrum has come flying back after losing top spot to Markku Ojala, thanks to a Gameweek 36 Bench Boost and a triumphant Gameweek 37 aided by Darlow and Ollie Watkins (£8.7m).

CONCLUSION

So, the last Gameweek is upon us, and the greatest challenge will be getting 11 out on the pitch. Also, it’s a time to check on our mini-league rivals and those chasing rank by picking a differential or two.

Several of ‘The Great and The Good’ will no doubt be trying to achieve their own personal goals – can Tom Dollimore make it into the top 10k again? Will Fabio Borges and Andy North reach a five-digit rank?

Whatever the outcome, make sure you have fun, as it’s a long summer ahead with only a World Cup to look forward to in terms of Fantasy action.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, and remember: don’t have FPL nightmares. 

For those affected by any of the topics raised above, you can find me here on Twitter or BlueSky.

38 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Bullet Eder
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    I've got 3 Arsenal, 3 City, and 3 Palace. I've also got 3 free transfers, with no clue what to do. Any bright ideas for final day punts?

    Raya Valdi

    Gabriel Munoz O'Reilly Lacroix Diouf

    Saka Sarr Cherki Gross Bruno

    Haaland DCL Thiago

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    1. The Mighty Hippo
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Lacroix to VVD, Saka to Maddison and DCL to Bowen (c)

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    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Might need a GK, defence looks passable, Saka and Cherki could go.
      We won't have a clue until pressers/leaks.

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    3. WVA
      • 9 Years
      59 mins ago

      DCL has been good and will likely return v West Ham no? I’m looking at VVD and Szobo

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  2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Captain sweet everybody?????

    Currently…. No idea!!! Hehe

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Szoboszlai for me, trying hard to save Slot's job.

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Ooo nice mate!!! He will be my transfer in this week I think

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  3. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Defensive transfer needed here or will 3 of these start?

    gabriel oriely senesi hill struijk

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I would guess Gabriel, Senesi and Hill will start. Possibly Nico as well.

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      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        True, just need one of gab and oriely starting along with senesi and hill. Guess 2 fts could be used to get in bowen and szobo.

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  4. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    A) DCL -> Bowen
    B) Trossard -> Semenyo
    C) Hinshelwood -> Szoboszlai
    D) Van Hecke -> Virgil

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel, O’Reilly, Hill
    Saka, Bruno, Trossard, Tavernier
    Haaland, Pedro, DCL

    Darlow, Hinshelwood, Justin, Van Hecke
    Bank 2.3m, 1FT

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    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      21 mins ago

      Do you trust Saka this week?

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      1. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        20 mins ago

        Difficult to know which Arsenal turn up. I’d like to think they play with freedom and put on a show given the title is sewn up, which makes Saka an easy hold. But who knows. I don’t think he’s a priority sell anyway

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      2. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        16 mins ago

        I get they have the CL final to come so won’t want to take any risks on the injury front. But that is a week away. CPL also have a Europe final on Wed so same applies to them.

        What’s the main concern with Saka - minutes at risk?

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        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          11 mins ago

          Minutes with nothing at stake, a sub appearance or early sub likely. Being out at 5am not a good look after winning the title.

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  5. Hamertime
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Appreciate any opinions

      Raya
      Vvd / Gabriel / Truffert / O Reilly
      BF (v) / Anderson (c) / Rogers
      Haaland / Welbeck / Osula

      Bench: Henderson Saka / Van Hecke / Cherki

      No FT. £1.3m

      Sit tight or take -4?

      Ty

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      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        34 mins ago

        Save the hit

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        1. Hamertime
            3 mins ago

            Cheers

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      2. BlzE_94
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Hi guys really need help here on who to bench please, currently:

        Henderson
        Gabriel Virgil Porro Mavropanos
        Bruno Szoboszlai Enzo
        Haaland Bowen Richarlison

        Dubravka Saka Cherki O’Reilly

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        1. Hamertime
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Looks good to me.
            Maybe swap keepers in case dubravka starts
            O'reilly first sub

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        2. Udogie-style
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Have 3 City, 3 Arsenal (Raya, Gab, Saka, NOR, Cherki, Haaland). My bench is pretty strong (Darlow, Senesi, Hill, Wilson), but I can't totally cover all not playing and also have J. Pedro to worry about if he plays or not too. Only 1FT. Leading ML comfortably by 39 points...

          Any suggestions for where to prioritise use of the FT?
          Currently thinking Cherki to MGW or someone similar who is in form and has something to play for.

          Cheers.

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          1. Hamertime
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Cherki to sbozslai or anderson.
              Bench saka

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          2. SpaceCadet
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Best mid and forward to fill in the blanks?

            verbruggen
            gabriel oreily senesi
            saka bruno gros xxxx
            haaland welbeck xxxx

            darlow tavernier hill struijk

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            1. Hamertime
                1 hour ago

                Szboszlsai
                Flemming

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                1. SpaceCadet
                  • 12 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers, not that convinced by Flemming.

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              • TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 16 Years
                59 mins ago

                No budget?

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                1. SpaceCadet
                  • 12 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  16.2m

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                  1. TorresMagic™
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 16 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Scout Picks is a good start.

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                  2. Hamertime
                      1 min ago

                      Tough.
                      Obvious choices are Bowen (?Taty) or Richarlison (?Solanke be starting).
                      Maybe Kroupi Jr?

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                      1. SpaceCadet
                        • 12 Years
                        just now

                        Cheers, already maxed out on Bou. Bowen is tempting.

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                2. Holmes
                  • 12 Years
                  52 mins ago

                  play safe and bring the defcon guys. Anderson for xxxx and upgrade Tavernier to Szboszlai

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                  1. SpaceCadet
                    • 12 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    I'd rather lose a non starter than a nailed starter. Tav is nailed to start and semenyo could easily be benched. Would you rather have mgw or szobo?

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                    1. WVA
                      • 9 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      MGW but double Bou defence

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                    2. Hamertime
                        2 mins ago

                        Szoboszlai more to play for
                        Is MGW fully fit? And bournemouth not easy game
                        Both good shouts i think

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                        1. SpaceCadet
                          • 12 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Cheers

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                  2. WVA
                    • 9 Years
                    38 mins ago

                    NOR Saka likely to start? May need to play Tav and Hill

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                    1. SpaceCadet
                      • 12 Years
                      just now

                      Will keep an eye on team news. Not bad options I guess if I have to play them.

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                  3. WVA
                    • 9 Years
                    37 mins ago

                    Taty looked very dangerous

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