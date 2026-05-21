Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the Gameweek 37 transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

‘The Great and The Good’ this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, the BlackBox pair of Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL General, Joe and Tom, the FPL Wire trio of Pras, Lateriser and Zophar, FPL celebrities FPL Harry, Martin Baker, Pingreen, FPL Frasier and Luke Williams, Hall of Famers Ben Crellin, Fabio Borges and Tom Dollimore, and last year’s mini-league winner Huss E.

“The One before the last One”

As the FPL staggered into Gameweek 37, there were plenty of regrets, and our judgments were rapidly declining, fully aware that the full chaos of Gameweek 38’s final rank was just around the corner.

Of course, no FPL weekend would be complete without a fresh round of ‘Pep Roulette’. With the FA Cup final approaching, heavy Manchester City rotation was expected, leaving managers nervously guessing which stars would actually turn up for the party. There was a lot of wringing of hands for those who moved from Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) to Rayan Cherki (£6.6m).

Elsewhere, Arsenal’s enticing Burnley fixture had everyone scrambling for the triple-up. Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.3m) were everywhere, but the third spot was a bit more up in the air.

Yet captaincy had become the debate nobody could agree on – Saka, Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m), Erling Haaland (£14.7m), a Viktor Gyokeres (£9.1m) punt, or even potentially breaking FPL’s golden rule by slapping it on defender Gabriel.

Fair to say, over the season, more should’ve broken that rule for Arsenal’s centre-back.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Pras has spent much of 2025/26 looking aghast at his team sheet. However, he’s undergoing a late-season renaissance, perhaps showing that the cream always rises, although perhaps not as high as he wanted it to.

76 points for him this week, making it five green arrows from six, helping rise approximately 300,000 places. He’s giving us all the ingredients for a dramatic redemption montage – imagine Pras running up those Philadelphia Museum of Art steps.

His differential darling was Dango Ouattara (£5.6m) which, added to a smart Saka captaincy, had him absolutely cooking. Such was the serenity of the week, Pras could even see the funny side of 11-pointer Karl Darlow (£4.0m) sitting abandoned on his bench.

Not too far behind was the old maestro Fabio Borges on a tally of 75. Another Saka captaincy did the heavy lifting, but Enzo Fernandez (£6.4m) popped up with a double-digit return to keep the dancefloor moving.

There is, however, genuine jeopardy here. Fabio is battling to avoid his first-ever finish outside the top 100k. It’s the FPL equivalent of discovering Santa is (probably) not real.

At the summit, Huss E has one hand firmly on the trophy. A second successive top 5k finish appears all but guaranteed. The only remaining question is logistical: how much is postage to Australia these days? We might need to check whether the ‘Great and Good’ trophy counts as oversized baggage.

And, finally, a minute of sympathy please for the five managers who decided: “Yes, make Gyokeres captain.”

TRANSFERS

These Gameweek 37 transfers ran off in different directions, with consensus being in short supply. Gyokeres was a popular purchase but, after that, the transfer board descended into anything goes shenanigans.

We had a Crysencio Summerville (£5.6m), a Michael Keane (£4.5m)… even a Myles Lewis-Skelly (£5.0m).

Meanwhile, FPL Harry appears to be saving up his transfers for next season, sitting quietly in the corner with four left in the bank.

Fabio’s triple Arsenal transfer brought the best returns.

‘THE GREAT AND THE GOOD’ TEMPLATE

As for the template, there was very little change this week. Just a small tweak at the back as Marcos Senesi (£5.2m) quietly replaced Daniel Munoz (£5.9m). The only fully-owned names are Fernandes and Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m).

Darlow (66.7%), Verbruggen (55.6%)

O’Reilly (100.0%), Gabriel (94.4%), Hill (50.0%), Van Hecke (50.0%), Senesi (27.8%)

Fernandes (100.0%), Saka (77.8%), Cherki (72.2%), Tavernier (38.9%), Hinshelwood (33.3%)

Haaland (94.4%), Calvert-Lewin (50.0%), Welbeck (50.0%)

THE NEXT GREAT AND THE GOOD

Now, a look at the feeder leagues. There’s plenty of excitement in the open-to-all contest, with just three points separating the top four as they all sit in the top 1k.

In the invitational, Ben McCrum has come flying back after losing top spot to Markku Ojala, thanks to a Gameweek 36 Bench Boost and a triumphant Gameweek 37 aided by Darlow and Ollie Watkins (£8.7m).

CONCLUSION

So, the last Gameweek is upon us, and the greatest challenge will be getting 11 out on the pitch. Also, it’s a time to check on our mini-league rivals and those chasing rank by picking a differential or two.

Several of ‘The Great and The Good’ will no doubt be trying to achieve their own personal goals – can Tom Dollimore make it into the top 10k again? Will Fabio Borges and Andy North reach a five-digit rank?

Whatever the outcome, make sure you have fun, as it’s a long summer ahead with only a World Cup to look forward to in terms of Fantasy action.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, and remember: don’t have FPL nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised above, you can find me here on Twitter or BlueSky.