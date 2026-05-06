FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 35

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 35.

Here, we report on the latest news from the Members Cup, Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing, Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 35 was round five of the 20th FFS Members Cup.

The best-ranked manager – DaveZubie – lost 56-58 to Team Dependant, so the highest-ranked quarter-finalist is J Aravind (67,802nd, who has had three top 20k finishes).

This old-school cup run by Fantasy Football Scout should not be confused with those listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Most of the tables and links at MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues still show the positions and scores after Gameweek 34. Yet the Fixtures and Results table shows Gameweek 35’s fixtures (but currently lacks results). They should be updated again soon.

Alex Merchant is the new League 1 leader, as last week’s frontrunner, Craig Johnson (Bouncebackability), lost to Anoop K.

1st Alex Merchant (69 points, OR 1,755th)

(69 points, OR 1,755th) 2nd Ahmed Shahin (69 points, OR 2,247th)

(69 points, OR 2,247th) 3rd Craig Johnson (67 points, OR 10,392nd)

Alex has had two top 100 finishes, as well as another two in the top 9k.

Samuel Swain (League 8 Division 106) is still the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues, with 91 points out of a possible 105, and is now 2,554th overall.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 35 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition was 57 after hits. Another eight teams have been eliminated, meaning it’s down to these:

The highest scorer was Stoyan Kolarov, grabbing 78 points from a Bench Boost activation. The double-digit heroes were Marcos Senesi (£5.2m) and captain Noah Okafor (£5.6m), bringing a rise to 4,983rd overall.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated on Tuesday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 35. Unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,802 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The live top 11 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, current overall ranks and Gameweek 35 chip in brackets) are:

1st (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 224th)

(OR 224th) 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 7,264th)

(OR 7,264th) 3rd (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 1,393rd)

(OR 1,393rd) 4th (22nd) Uz Ray (OR 704th)

(OR 704th) 5th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 14,185th)

(OR 14,185th) 6th (4th) John Walsh (OR 13,897th)

(OR 13,897th) 7th (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 73,819th, Wildcard)

(OR 73,819th, Wildcard) 8th (27th) Simon MacNair (OR 2,517th)

(OR 2,517th) 9th (26th) Pro – (OR 3,136th, Wildcard)

(OR 3,136th, Wildcard) 10th (-) Harry Daniels (OR 18,135th)

(OR 18,135th) 11th (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 10,599th)

Since the Gameweek 34 update, Michael Giovanni has moved up two places, and Pro – is back in the top ten, but Łukasz Woźniak slips to 11th.

Three Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

45th (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 121,996th)

(OR 121,996th) 60th (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 181,516th)

(OR 181,516th) 280th (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 731,053rd, Wildcard)

Other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are J Aravind (705th), Alex Merchant (13th), Andreas Veggeland (292nd), Edward Bell (67th), Mark Reynolds (310th), Gerardo López Lozada (366th), Matthew Nuttall (31st), BigMan Bakar (12th), Milan Mihajlovic (79th), Jaap O (713th), Liam McAllister (32nd), Keith Ledger (196th) and Stuart Brant (229th).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Andreas Veggeland leads our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code ql9e6k) for a second successive week and third time this season. He is now 40th worldwide.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Edward Bell is back on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, having previously done so after Gameweek 32, risen to 55th overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Mark Reynolds (MIR) leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a fifth successive week and 13th time this season, moving to 5,295th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Gerardo López Lozada remains in control of the FFScout Family mini-league for a fifth consecutive week and 19th time this season. This team is 4,371st overall.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Matthew Nuttall leads my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm) for a fifth successive week and eighth time this season, rising to an overall 141st.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

He also has the top spot of Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q) for a 22nd week.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

BigMan Bakar leads my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk) for a third week in a row and fifth time of 2025/26, now 741st worldwide.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

He also sets the pace in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje) for a sixth successive week and eighth time.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Milan Mihajlovic leads PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code rcxj6b) for a fourth week in a row and seventh time this season. He is 2,137th overall.

FPL VETS

He’s also top of the pile in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for a 14th consecutive week and 21st time.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Jaap O (Free Hit) leads Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs) for a third successive week and 15th time this season, now at 2,486th overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2012/13 FPL Champion Matthew Martyniak (Bench Boost) has regained first place in Simon March’s FPL Champions League, having previously been ahead after Gameweeks 1 to 5, 14, 17, 18, 24 to 27 and 29 to 31.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Liam McAllister (Free Hit) leads my Opening Day League for a third consecutive occasion and is now 1,597th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Keith Ledger is the new name at the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league. Up to 781st overall, he also came 9,780th in 2020/21.

Level on points is Bexultan Akhmetov, but as a result of making more transfers.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Yoann Capreaux is the new leader of the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code adzbaa) and is up to 1,677th overall. Two campaigns ago, he came 5,355th.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), it scored 60 points this week. Up to 30th in this league, it’s now at a global 99,567th.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Stuart Brant (Wildcard) remains number one in FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5) for a 20th week, sitting 6,812th overall.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Elsewhere, Paul Jolley leads The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y) for an 11th consecutive week and 12th time. His team is 999th overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Rich Briggs is in pole position of my January to May League (code 18x9rh) for a second week. He’s risen from 340,672nd to 5,261st in the 16 Gameweeks since January began.

LAST TEN

Finally, Varun Suresh regains the lead in my Last Ten mini-league (code rhz4za), having previously led after Gameweek 33.

This manager has shot up from 1,203,515th to 206,972nd in the seven weeks since the league started scoring.

Last week’s leader, Steve Capp, slips to fifth.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.