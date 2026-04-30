The latest FFS Members Cup results + fifth-round draw

Round five of the latest FFS Members Cup will take place in Gameweek 35, where 16 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers remain.

A total of £300 worth of prizes is on offer, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

As all former cup champions had already been eliminated, the headline news is that the highest-ranked participant, Berries (previously 847th, now 934th), lost 58-60 to Off the Clough (809k).

It’s one of four cases where a team below the half-million point has progressed. Two of these, Manshizzle (1.19m) and Hawk Eye (542k), were the joint top scorers on 76 points.

Manshizzle’s opponent, FPLJabroni, was unlucky to go out on a score of 68, as were the 69 points of Chemical76. Especially when UpminsterTrainman (106k) won a 50-50 draw with JoleTouriste (274k) because of his higher worldwide position.

However, Berries was certainly not the only high-ranked departure, as fellow top 10k manager Johnny 8 lost to Team Dependant (597k). In fact, just one of the best 10 to enter Gameweek 34 was successful, DaveZubie (12k). Nobody else in the fifth round is currently inside the top 75k.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other, and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

This cup competition follows the proposed Gameweek schedule below:

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 30

Round 1 – Gameweek 31

Round 2 – Gameweek 32

Round 3 – Gameweek 33

Round 4 – Gameweek 34

Round 5 – Gameweek 35

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Members Cup are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher