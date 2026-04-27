FPL Gameweek 35 early Scout Picks: Leeds pair among four double-ups

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ for Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The upcoming Scout Squad nominations will help shape our final Scout Picks. The midweek European ties and the pre-match press conferences will also have a say.

However, this early draft, at the very least, offers an insight into the players and teams who will be under consideration.

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

An £83.0m overall budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 35 FIXTURES

Gameweek 35 fixtures, sorted by difficulty on our Season Ticker.

THE LIKELY LADS

Leeds United v Burnley immediately jumps off the page this week.

The Clarets have lost six of their last seven matches, and they’ve kept just one clean sheet in 16 games.

We’ve named Jayden Bogle (£4.4m) and penalty-taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.7m) in the provisional picks.

Should Daniel Farke rule Gabriel Gudmundsson (£3.8m) out of Friday’s Gameweek 35 opener, James Justin (£3.9m) will likely switch over to the left. As a result, Bogle should be immune to any tinkering, either as a right wing-back or full-back, if Farke moves to a 4-3-3.

Over the last six matches, no club has allowed more chances to be conceded from their left flank than Burnley:

Arsenal at home to Fulham presents us with another very decent chance of a clean sheet this weekend.

Only three goals have been conceded by Mikel Arteta’s troops in their last nine home matches in all competitions, so David Raya (£6.0m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m) again come into the thinking.

We’re confident Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m), Nico O’Reilly (£5.1m) and Erling Haaland (£14.5m) will make the Scout Picks cut, too.

IN CONTENTION

An Arsenal attacker could join Raya and Gabriel in the XI. Rotation shouldn’t be too much of an issue, with the title on the line.

However, there’ll inevitably be concerns about Bukayo Saka’s (£9.8m) minutes if he starts in Europe, given the schedule:

Wednesday 29 April: Atletico Madrid (a) – Champions League

Atletico Madrid (a) – Champions League Saturday 2 May: Fulham (h) – Gameweek 35

Fulham (h) – Gameweek 35 Tuesday 5 May: Atletico Madrid (h) – Champions League

Declan Rice (£7.2m) and Viktor Gyokeres (£8.8m) are probably the best alternatives, should Eberechi Eze (£7.2m) and Kai Havertz (£7.3m) be ruled out.

That said, Gameweek 34 wasn’t a great audition for the pair, with Rice deeper and substitute Gyokeres ineffective.

Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are the other teams in European action on either side of Gameweek 35.

It naturally boosts the appeal of the teams and players they will be facing, namely Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Bournemouth.

Enzo Fernandez (£6.5m), who impressed in the ’10’ role under Calum McFarlane at Wembley on Sunday, James Hill (£4.2m) and Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m) are indeed in our ‘bus team’. Pedro Porro (£5.2m), Trevoh Chalobah (£5.4m), Cole Palmer (£10.5m), Joao Pedro (£7.6m) and Marcos Senesi (£5.2m) are also under consideration.

But with Premier League survival and Champions League football on the line, Forest and Villa still need points. Can we really afford to overlook Gameweek 35’s most-bought player (see below), Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.6m)?

It’s a tricky call for our Scout Squad panel, given Gibbs-White’s impact since the turn of the year.

Spurs, meanwhile, weren’t entirely convincing at Molineux on Saturday. Xavi Simons’ (£6.6m) injury is a further blow, so Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) shouldn’t be dismissed either.

As for Brentford, there’s a decent chance of one of their attackers making the Scout Picks cut. Dango Ouattara (£5.8m) has racked up six shots and eight chances created in his last three home matches, while Igor Thiago (£7.4m) has 12 goals to his name in 17 home appearances. Defensive coverage could be a shout in the same fixture.

Further attacking representation from Man City is an option, so Rayan Cherki (£6.4m) could enter the conversation. The Frenchman has racked up 13 shots and 12 chances created across his last two matches in all competitions (albeit against Burnley and Southampton!). However, you’d imagine Everton will be fairly difficult to break down at home, thus O’Reilly/Haaland could suffice as coverage for City.

Finally, Noah Okafor (£5.5m) is an alternative to Calvert-Lewin at Leeds if we did want to squeeze another forward in.

THE LONGER SHOTS

With the defender slots keenly contested this week, there’s less chance of Dan Ballard (£4.7m), Nordi Mukiele (£4.6m), Konstantinos Mavropanos (£4.5m), Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) or Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.6m) making the cut.

Brighton attackers, such as Kaoru Mitoma (£6.1m), Yankuba Minteh (£5.5m) and Danny Welbeck (£6.3m), are possibilities, although Newcastle United did look better at Arsenal on Saturday.

Man Utd v Liverpool is tricky to call, so perhaps best left avoided, bar Fernandes of course.

Jarrod Bowen (£7.8m) is an outside possibility if we don’t fancy the Brentford defence, but he’s probably in ‘long shot’ territory, given the appeal of Haaland, Thiago and Calvert-Lewin.

GAMEWEEK 35 EARLY SCOUT PICKS