Scout Picks - Bus Team

FPL Gameweek 35 early Scout Picks: Leeds pair among four double-ups

27 April 2026 49 comments
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We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ for Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The upcoming Scout Squad nominations will help shape our final Scout Picks. The midweek European ties and the pre-match press conferences will also have a say.

However, this early draft, at the very least, offers an insight into the players and teams who will be under consideration.

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

  • An £83.0m overall budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 35 FIXTURES

Gameweek 35 fixtures, sorted by difficulty on our Season Ticker.

THE LIKELY LADS

FPL notes: Murillo injury latest + Calvert-Lewin “hungry for more”

Leeds United v Burnley immediately jumps off the page this week.

The Clarets have lost six of their last seven matches, and they’ve kept just one clean sheet in 16 games.

We’ve named Jayden Bogle (£4.4m) and penalty-taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.7m) in the provisional picks.

Should Daniel Farke rule Gabriel Gudmundsson (£3.8m) out of Friday’s Gameweek 35 opener, James Justin (£3.9m) will likely switch over to the left. As a result, Bogle should be immune to any tinkering, either as a right wing-back or full-back, if Farke moves to a 4-3-3.

Over the last six matches, no club has allowed more chances to be conceded from their left flank than Burnley:

Arsenal at home to Fulham presents us with another very decent chance of a clean sheet this weekend.

Only three goals have been conceded by Mikel Arteta’s troops in their last nine home matches in all competitions, so David Raya (£6.0m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m) again come into the thinking.

We’re confident Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m), Nico O’Reilly (£5.1m) and Erling Haaland (£14.5m) will make the Scout Picks cut, too.

IN CONTENTION

FPL notes: Henderson latest + why Gibbs-White was subbed off 3

An Arsenal attacker could join Raya and Gabriel in the XI. Rotation shouldn’t be too much of an issue, with the title on the line.

However, there’ll inevitably be concerns about Bukayo Saka’s (£9.8m) minutes if he starts in Europe, given the schedule:

  • Wednesday 29 April: Atletico Madrid (a) – Champions League
  • Saturday 2 May: Fulham (h) – Gameweek 35
  • Tuesday 5 May: Atletico Madrid (h) – Champions League

Declan Rice (£7.2m) and Viktor Gyokeres (£8.8m) are probably the best alternatives, should Eberechi Eze (£7.2m) and Kai Havertz (£7.3m) be ruled out.

That said, Gameweek 34 wasn’t a great audition for the pair, with Rice deeper and substitute Gyokeres ineffective.

Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are the other teams in European action on either side of Gameweek 35.

It naturally boosts the appeal of the teams and players they will be facing, namely Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Bournemouth.

Enzo Fernandez (£6.5m), who impressed in the ’10’ role under Calum McFarlane at Wembley on Sunday, James Hill (£4.2m) and Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m) are indeed in our ‘bus team’. Pedro Porro (£5.2m), Trevoh Chalobah (£5.4m), Cole Palmer (£10.5m), Joao Pedro (£7.6m) and Marcos Senesi (£5.2m) are also under consideration.

But with Premier League survival and Champions League football on the line, Forest and Villa still need points. Can we really afford to overlook Gameweek 35’s most-bought player (see below), Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.6m)?

It’s a tricky call for our Scout Squad panel, given Gibbs-White’s impact since the turn of the year.

Spurs, meanwhile, weren’t entirely convincing at Molineux on Saturday. Xavi Simons’ (£6.6m) injury is a further blow, so Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) shouldn’t be dismissed either.

As for Brentford, there’s a decent chance of one of their attackers making the Scout Picks cut. Dango Ouattara (£5.8m) has racked up six shots and eight chances created in his last three home matches, while Igor Thiago (£7.4m) has 12 goals to his name in 17 home appearances. Defensive coverage could be a shout in the same fixture.

Further attacking representation from Man City is an option, so Rayan Cherki (£6.4m) could enter the conversation. The Frenchman has racked up 13 shots and 12 chances created across his last two matches in all competitions (albeit against Burnley and Southampton!). However, you’d imagine Everton will be fairly difficult to break down at home, thus O’Reilly/Haaland could suffice as coverage for City.

Finally, Noah Okafor (£5.5m) is an alternative to Calvert-Lewin at Leeds if we did want to squeeze another forward in.

THE LONGER SHOTS

FPL notes: Minteh early sub, Rutter “boost” + Bowen’s shots 3

With the defender slots keenly contested this week, there’s less chance of Dan Ballard (£4.7m), Nordi Mukiele (£4.6m), Konstantinos Mavropanos (£4.5m), Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) or Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.6m) making the cut.

Brighton attackers, such as Kaoru Mitoma (£6.1m), Yankuba Minteh (£5.5m) and Danny Welbeck (£6.3m), are possibilities, although Newcastle United did look better at Arsenal on Saturday.

Man Utd v Liverpool is tricky to call, so perhaps best left avoided, bar Fernandes of course.

Jarrod Bowen (£7.8m) is an outside possibility if we don’t fancy the Brentford defence, but he’s probably in ‘long shot’ territory, given the appeal of Haaland, Thiago and Calvert-Lewin.

GAMEWEEK 35 EARLY SCOUT PICKS

price change predictions
49 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Will this week confirm DGW36?

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    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Almost certainly!

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  2. Cojones of Destiny
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    ML question , rival has Raya do I go for
    a. Saliba
    b. Hincapie

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    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      A

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    2. Atlan Arjan
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      A

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  3. Tibbs
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Transfer suggestions:

    1) Guehi>> NOR (sideways, but think NOR's upside is far greater)
    2) Palmer>> MGW (sick of owning him now)
    3) Pedro>> Thiago (again, sick of owning him)
    4) Palmer + Pedro >> Watkins | Bowen + Anyone (total budget 18m) -4
    5) Nothing and wait for 2FT next week

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    1. Radulfo28773
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      4. Live a little

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    2. Atlan Arjan
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      5. Assuming you can bench Palmer & Pedro.

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    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      5

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  4. Bullet Eder
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Undecided on my last three spots on wildcard. Which one?

    A. Welbeck, Okafor, Diouf

    B. DCL, Gross, Truffert

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    1. Heavy Cream
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      B

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    2. Atlan Arjan
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      B

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  5. Heavy Cream
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    No Haaland/Salah league. Thoughts on this wild card please?

    Raya
    Gabriel Saliba O’Reilly
    Bruno Cherki Semenyo MGW
    Watkins DCL Bowen

    Darlow Scott VVD Munoz

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    1. z13
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        If you're sure about triple Arsenal def then looks good. Scott could be Tavernier if you have 0.3?

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      • The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        I'm also in a No Harriman Annous/Bendito Mantato league.

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    2. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      No Villa in the scout picks - are they expected to rest their key players (nervous McGinn and Watkins owner here. ..) ?

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      1. H Dog
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        The fact you question it shows why. No indication they will be benched but enough uncertainty to avoid them. Can see a Watkins bench at some point but McGinn not (even though Watkins is the better player)

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    3. Tibbs
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Play two out of these:

      a) Pedro (NFO)
      b) Palmer (NFO)
      c) Welbz (new)
      d) Gros (new)
      e) Truffert (CRY), already playing Hill

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      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        A,C/D

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    4. Bluebulls
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        got 55 points on a FH in GW34 with Bruno (C) and Casemiro still to play. How many points did you guys get? Just trying to work out if I should be happy

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        1. Tibbs
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          60 with Bruno (c) to play

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        2. The Philosopher
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Be happy if your OR is good and you think you should be happy. Don't be if it's the reverse. That simple. Asking others for your happiness is setting yourself up for disappointment.

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          1. The Philosopher
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            72 on FH with Bruno(c) left to play btw.

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            1. Bluebulls
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                Good score, who were your stand out players?

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            2. Bluebulls
                2 hours, 11 mins ago

                Damn bro, no wonder your called the Philosopher!

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              • Naatie
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                says the serial moaner

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                1. Bluebulls
                    2 hours, 6 mins ago

                    who hurt u bro?

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                2. bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 3 mins ago

                  68 with Bruno, Cunha, and Thiago to play.

                  I didn't realise it was a Friday evening deadline so ended up with a team selected the previous weekend with saving TV in mind that had Bowen as captain but it's worked out OK. I'm 12 points up on where I would have been with Cunha instead of a second Bruno captain score to come.

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              • Utopsis
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                47 with Bruno (C) and Thiago to play. No chip.

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              • keefy59
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                56 With Bruno (c) & Thiago to play regular team with no FH
                Raya ,Andersen ,KDH & Bowen my stand out performers

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            3. Babit1967
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              It does worry me with Saka having the semi finals, but youd think he comes straight in as they have a league to win. Currently in my wildcard team as a differential, but that may change after the Athletico game.

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            4. JAC THE CAT
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              Thoughts on this WC - Bench boost to come in GW35

              Raya - Henderson

              Gabriel - Saliba - O’Reilly - Munoz - Struijk

              Bruno F - Wirtz - Cherki - MGW - KDH

              Haaland - Bowen - DCL

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              1. H Dog
                • 16 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Presuming you mean 36 for BB if wildcarding this week, think it looks good.

                Not a huge wirtz fan, think you can get better value from szob/sarr. Then gives you money to upgrade DCL/take a punt in the last couple of weeks.

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              2. Swissbob
                • 13 Years
                just now

                Darwin over Hendo for the Burnley fixture

                Don’t like Bowen with WH fixtures - maybe Welbeck for Wolves next week?

                Don’t like Wirtz either - Okafour could score heavily this week.

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            5. #1 Salah Hater
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              Enzo over Cherki in scout picks is borderline insanity

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            6. H Dog
              • 16 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              Prioritise Palmer or Timber out? Options to replace palmer aren’t great but opens up budget for later (e.g. DCL to Bowen), but Timber to Saliba gives me double Arsenal defence

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              1. Brosstan
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 35 mins ago

                Why not keep Palmer and see how Chelsea look under new management? When players like Tavernier are in the scout picks, there arent exactly a wealth of good replacements.

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                1. H Dog
                  • 16 Years
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  I had taken out Rogers for palmer two game weeks ago, and he’s the only one that jumps out for me (think missed the boat on MGW) but was a big troll that I’m hesitant to put him back!!

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                  1. Brosstan
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 21 mins ago

                    Villa look very likely to be completely beached in the PL soon. Dont need many point to have CL secured and they still have europe to focus on

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            7. BOATIES FC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              I've just got WC and BB left. Not sure how to play it. There will be some more doubles I guess?

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              1. H Dog
                • 16 Years
                1 hour, 27 mins ago

                Safe option is WC this week to set up bench boost next week. Depends what your team looks like now

                Reckon most teams will be flagging by 38 though so riskier but more interesting play could be WC 37 and BB 38?

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              2. bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                At least one double probably City & Palace in GW36, or could be City & Bournemouth in GW36, and Palace in GW37. There is also an outside chance of Chelsea & Spurs in GW36 as well.

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            8. Radulfo28773
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              Stupidly forgot to play BB last GW?
              Thinking in playing it GW35 now.
              Any suggestions? 1FT 2.5itb

              Raya
              Gabriel O’Reilly Hill Justin
              BrunoF Semenyo Palmer Tavernier
              Haaland DCL

              Darlow VanHecke Mitoma Welbeck

              Thaks guys

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              1. H Dog
                • 16 Years
                23 mins ago

                You’ll want to play three Brighton next week with wolves to play, so your bench then is Hill/Tavernier/Justin/DCL

                Extra Leeds defender and three players against Newcastle VS Leeds away to spurs and/or Bournemouth away to Fulham? I’d probably edge BB this week, then upgrade one of those four

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                1. Radulfo28773
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Thanks mate, I think I’ll do it

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            9. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              54 mins ago

              Great chance for Leeds to secure staying up against Burnley. DCL seems a viable captain punt for those who own him.

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              1. The Bandit
                • 15 Years
                47 mins ago

                One open play goal in 18 games? No thanks

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            10. In Carrick we trust
              • 8 Years
              46 mins ago

              Hi everyone hows this wildcard looking?

              Darlow
              Gabriel, saliba, o-reilly
              Mgw, Bruno Fernandes, szobaszlai, cherki
              Thiago, haaland, Bowen

              Bench, Henderson, Munoz, lacroix, kdh

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              1. Babit1967
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                How much itb - I’d be keen to do Darlow to Raya & Szob to Wirtz.

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