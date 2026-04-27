FPL notes: Palmer + Pedro fit, Gudmundsson injury, Enzo good

Chelsea stopped the rot with a 1-0 win over Leeds United in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final.

Here are our Scout Notes from Wembley.

PEDRO + PALMER RETURN

The Double Gameweek 33 deserters, Joao Pedro (£7.6m) and Cole Palmer (£10.5m), were back in action on Sunday. Pedro lasted almost the full game, coming off in injury time, while Palmer emerged as a second-half substitute.

Pedro impressed, and Chelsea looked a better side with him up top rather than Liam Delap (£6.2m). His strength and hold-up play are on a different level than his positional rival.

So too is his eye for goal at present. The Brazilian hit the inside of the post in the first half, and went close with an excellent turn and volley not long after. He took too long to finish off a flowing Chelsea move after the break but all in all, it was a solid return to action for the 43%-owned forward.

“We didn’t expect to get that much out of Joao, to be fair. We thought he maybe would get 60 [minutes], maybe less, but he’s pushed himself right to 90 minutes. He’s quality; he’s unlucky not to score, he hit the post.” – Calum McFarlane on Joao Pedro

As for Palmer, we didn’t really get to see much of him. He only appeared in the 71st minute, and his major contribution was to get booked for time-wasting.

“It was close. We decided that it’s probably best for him to be on the bench. He’s ready to play, so we’re definitely going to use him at some point, but it probably made more sense to have him on the bench today.” – Calum McFarlane, speaking before kick-off, on how close Cole Palmer came to starting

Both players are now back fit for Gameweek 35, at least – and it mightn’t be the worst time to be facing an in-form Nottingham Forest, right in the middle of the Tricky Trees’ two-legged UEFA Europa League semi-final.

GUDMUNDSSON INJURED, BIJOL + JUSTIN SUBBED OFF

Leeds, meanwhile, have a concern over Gabriel Gudmundsson (£3.8m).

The wing-back was struggling in the dying embers of the game but, with all five substitutions used, couldn’t be replaced.

Daniel Farke confirmed after full-time that it was more than just cramp.

“Yes, seems like a hamstring injury. At least it looks like this. So, of course, not great news. We have to assess him right now. Can’t give you a timeframe.” – Daniel Farke on Gabriel Gudmundsson

Should the Swedish defender be ruled out of Friday’s Gameweek 35 curtain-raiser, then the versatile James Justin (£3.9m) will presumably switch over to left wing-back.

An injury to Gudmundsson would be a relief to owners of Justin and Jaka Bijol (£3.9m), both of whom came off at half-time. It was always a strong possibility that one of them would lose their place when Joe Rodon (£3.9m) returned to fitness, although good form allowed them a stay of execution in Gameweek 33.

As it happens, both Justin and Bijol were replaced at the interval at Wembley, despite Pascal Struijk (£4.3m) being the centre-half culpable for Chelsea’s opener. Farke moved to a 4-3-3 for the second half (Leeds were overrun in the middle before that), with Rodon alongside Struijk at centre-back. That’s a formation that the Leeds boss typically reserves for when he’s chasing a game, although it’ll be interesting to see if he would consider a more attacking set-up from the off against relegated Burnley.

Above: Possible Leeds defensive set-ups in Gameweek 35 (graphics from FotMob)

STACH RETURNS

One positive for Leeds on the team news front was the return of Anton Stach (£4.8m), who came on at half-time.

He was part of the formation switch, playing in a midfield three. It’ll be interesting to see if Farke attempts to crowbar the influential German back into the starting XI against Burnley, which will be tricky given the form of Ao Tanaka (£4.8m).

Given what the Leeds boss said below about the risks they took with Stach at Wembley, perhaps bench duty beckons again.

“Obviously, he had a ligament injury, was expected to be out till the beginning of May. On Friday, he was the first time back in team training. He’s an important player for us. Normally, if you’re out for three and a half weeks, then normally two sessions are not enough to take part, but it was a special occasion. And also, Anton is a very special player for us and for that we went a bit against our principles and took him into the squad. “And I think he has played also a really good second half. It’s good to have him back right now and also for him, it will give him confidence also in his body again to be able to deliver. “But 45 minutes, I was a bit concerned, especially our medical department was a bit concerned, when I brought him on at half-time. It was definitely not one minute longer possible. Probably even during a potential extra-time, I would have had to take him off anyhow. But I want to take risks today in order to turn the game.” – Daniel Farke on Anton Stach

Stach did look good, testing the impressive Robert Sanchez (£4.8m) with a thunderbolt of a shot just after his introduction. He then whistled another effort from distance just over.

ENZO UNDER MCFARLANE

Chelsea’s goal came from Enzo Fernandez (£6.5m), who was playing in the ’10’ role as Palmer warmed the bench.

Along with Pedro and Sanchez, the Argentine midfielder was probably the pick of Chelsea’s players. He took up some good positions in the Leeds box, brilliantly feeding Pedro for his two big chances and then popping up to nod in Pedro Neto‘s (£7.0m) cross.

He seems to enjoy life under Calum McFarlane, having scored against Manchester City in one of the caretaker manager’s previous two games in charge.

And the feeling seems to be reciprocal; McFarlane handed Enzo the armband for this semi-final.

“I said that to him at the end, I said, ‘You like scoring at the back post for me’. And he just laughed. He does that really well, he’s done it all year. It’s one of his biggest attributes, that when you attack down the right, his timing of his runs, his ability to actually get good distance and height on his jump, and his heading technique is really good.” – Calum McFarlane on Enzo Fernandez

BACK TO THE LEAGUE FOR LEEDS

While this was a modest improvement on Liam Rosenior’s final days in charge, Chelsea ultimately were outshot (8-10) and outxGd (0.39-1.01) by their opponents on Sunday. The back four didn’t wholly convince and were bailed out a couple of times by Sanchez.

“I just saw the statistic in terms of expected goals, shots, shots on target, big chances missed. We were better, we were the better side.” – Daniel Farke

Farke admitted that Leeds weren’t at their best in the first half especially but they still had a glorious chance to take the lead through Brenden Aaronson (£5.4m), whose one-on-one effort was saved by Sanchez’s outstretched foot.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.7m) also had a great headed opportunity after the break, set up by the impressive Noah Okafor (£5.5m). The Swiss winger is really hitting his stride now.

It’s back to the league for Leeds, then, and safety could be almost mathematically secured this weekend if they beat Burnley at home, and Tottenham Hotspur lose away at Aston Villa. The Whites would be nine points ahead of Spurs, with three games remaining, if that happens.

GAMEWEEK 37 IMPLICATIONS

One final note on what Chelsea’s progress to the FA Cup final means for the FPL landscape.

The final at Wembley is on the same weekend as Gameweek 37, so Chelsea’s scheduled league clash with Spurs is now postponed.

However, that fixture will almost certainly remain in Gameweek 37, simply taking place the following midweek.

There is next to no chance of it going into the midweek after Gameweek 36. That’s because Spurs play on Monday 11 May, while Chelsea’s cup final is on Saturday 16 May. There isn’t enough recovery room on either side of those two matches.