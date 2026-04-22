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Chelsea sack Rosenior, McFarlane to take charge

22 April 2026 50 comments
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After five successive Premier League losses to nil, Chelsea have acted swiftly and announced the departure of Liam Rosenior.

One of the club’s coaches, Calum McFarlane, will take temporary charge of the Blues till the end of the season.

The west Londoners are set to make a permanent appointment in the summer.

CLUB STATEMENT

“Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Liam Rosenior.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, we would like to place on record our gratitude to Liam and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club.

“Liam has always conducted himself with the highest integrity and professionalism following his appointment midway through the season.

“This has not been a decision the Club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season. Everyone at Chelsea FC wishes Liam every success in the future.

“Calum McFarlane will take charge of the team as Interim Head Coach until the end of the season with support from existing Club backroom staff, as we strive to achieve European qualification and progress in the FA Cup.”

“As the Club works to bring stability to the Head Coach position, we will undertake a process of self-reflection to make the right long-term appointment.”

WHO IS CALUM MCFARLANE?

Chelsea v Brentford team news: Jackson starts, Gusto benched

The 40-year-old has been part of Rosenior’s coaching team since the outgoing manager’s appointment in January.

Before that, he was the Blues’ under-21 coach.

Prior to his arrival in west London, McFarlane held academy-level positions at Southampton and Manchester City.

Does the name ring a bell? In case you’d forgotten his brief stint in the Chelsea dugout in January, this won’t even be his first spell in temporary charge of the Blues in 2025/26.

MCFARLANE’S PREVIOUS TWO MATCHES IN CHARGE

McFarlane oversaw Chelsea’s matches in Gameweeks 20 and 21. The first was a 1-1 draw with Manchester City, the second a 2-1 defeat at Fulham.

GAMEWEEK 20: MANCHESTER CITY – AWAY (1-1)

(click on images to enlarge)

McFarlane’s side bagged a creditable 1-1 draw at the Etihad, their goal coming late on. Until the 89th minute, Chelsea had mustered just three shots.

The interim boss pushed Enzo Fernandez (£6.5m) into a more advanced no.10 role after the break, and it was the Argentine midfielder who bagged the equaliser.

GAMEWEEK 21: FULHAM – AWAY (1-2)

(click on images to enlarge)

It was hard to read much into this result as Marc Cucurella (£6.1m) was sent off after just 22 minutes.

Despite that, Chelsea still outdid their hosts on xG.

Liam Delap (£6.2m), starting in place of the benched Joao Pedro (£7.7m), grabbed the Blues’ goal. He hasn’t scored in the league since!

WHO DID MCFARLANE START IN HIS TWO MATCHES IN CHARGE?

McFarlane made five changes from Maresca’s final XI for his first Chelsea match, then six alterations for his second.

However, remember that the two-game spell came during a hectic run of matches over Christmas and New Year. Gameweeks 18-21 took place over 12 days.

Robert Sanchez (£4.8m), Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo (£5.7m) all missed the Man City match, through injury or suspension. They returned for the trip to Fulham.

Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer (£10.5m), Pedro Neto (£7.0m), Trevoh Chalobah (£5.4m) and Malo Gusto (£4.9m) started both games.

MCFARLANE’S NEXT FOUR LEAGUE MATCHES

FPL notes:

The next league fixture actually has potential, as Nottingham Forest will be right in the middle of a two-legged UEFA Europa League semi-final against Aston Villa.

Trips to Liverpool and Sunderland aren’t easy, however.

And did we see the beginnings of a Tottenham Hotspur revival in Gameweek 33? Five of Spurs’ seven wins in 2025/26 have come on the road, too.

The FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United on Sunday will be an interesting watch to see if McFarlane’s temporary reappointment has stopped the malaise.

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  1. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Crazy fact. 10 years ago Leicester were PL Champions, Bromley were playing their first season in National League. Next season they meet in the league!

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      That’s mental!

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      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        56 mins ago

        Wonder what the odds would have been?

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          41 mins ago

          More than 5,000/1.

          Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      53 mins ago

      When Leicester got promoted to PL & went on to win the league I took so much shite being a Forest supporter.
      These last few years have been a joy as the silence & ribbing is now the other way 🙂

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      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        16 mins ago

        As a Foxes fan I take the rough with with the smooth ... at least we should win a few more matches next year. My 79 year old cousin and her 15 year old greanddaughter go to all our games and they'll be able to clock up over 60 League grounds visited.
        Btw, my son is a Forest fan and I certainly hope that you stay up - and win the Europa League, I am very pleased for the Coventry fans too. The East Midlands need us all up there - even Derby.

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        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          True, Coventry were all against Frank early on how fickle.

          Hope we pull a few results together & smash Villa.

          Taking Rudd was a disaster & having the highest wages in championship was never ending well.

          Hope you bounce back soon but you defo need a clear out.

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          1. Old Man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            3 mins ago

            Too true. I think we need a complete rebuild using young players .... and that means having a coach/manager who knows how to bring them on.
            Villa will be a tough nut - Emery is a wily old sod. If you can pull that off then you have a fantastic chance. Good luck!

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  2. EL tridente
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Please rate this FH
    Raya, Hermansen
    Pedro Porro, Konate, Gabriel, Heaven, Diouf
    Cunha, Bruno, Salah, Simmons, Gibbs-White
    Watkins, Bowen, Mané

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  3. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    What’s the full on differential FH look like?

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      Pickford Kinsky

      Muñoz Neco Maguire Tarkowski Diouf

      Gakpo Eze KDH Summerville Le Fee

      Isak Havertz Gyokeres

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        That actually looks like it could be a winner 😉

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        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          just now

          I just picked them as soon as I saw your post 😆

          I bet this team outsources my actual Free Hit team.

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      2. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        That's my current wildcard. Why have them for only one week?

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  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    45 mins ago

    Man City team news
    Team to play Burnley: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Ait-Nouri, Bernardo, O’Reilly, Semenyo, Cherki, Doku, Haaland

    Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Ake, Marmoush, Kovacic, Nico, Savinho, Foden

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      Burnley XI: Dúbravka, Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Ward-Prowse, Laurent, Humphreys, Tchaouna, Anthony, Flemming

      Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Pires, Ugochukwu, Luis, Foster, Edwards, Broja, Trésor

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  5. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    OReilly starts in midfield with RAN LB

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  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    AFC Bournemouth XI: Petrović, Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Christie, Brooks, Tavernier, Kroupi, Evanilson

    Subs: Mandas, Smith, Diakite, Adams, Toth, Gannon Doak, Adli, Ünal, Rayan

    Leeds United XI: Darlow, Justin, Bijol, Struijk, Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

    Subs: Perri, Rodon, Bornauw, James, Longstaff, Buonanotte, Piroe, Nmecha, Gnonto

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    1. Sandy Ravage
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Gwan Kroupi

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  7. JBG
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Boooo, was a huge fan of Roseniors work at Chelsea.

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    1. Raoul Nogues
        just now

        He said indeed something needed to change drastically

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    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      40 mins ago

      NOR, Semenyo, Haaland(c) CHECK

      Senesi, Hill, Tavernier CHECK

      Darlow, Struijk, Ampadu CHECK

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    3. JBG
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      NOR and Haaland RCs would be lovely

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      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        19 mins ago

        after scoring hattrick

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      2. Evasivo
        • 15 Years
        18 mins ago

        If you don’t have both or at least either, you deserve what’s coming!!

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        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          Have Cherki, Nunes and Semenyo(C). Needed differentials on FH this week.

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          1. Evasivo
            • 15 Years
            just now

            Good to go against the grain, so hope it works out for you! Presumably Semenyo is your cap too

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            1. Evasivo
              • 15 Years
              just now

              Just seen the (C) lol

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    4. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      35 mins ago

      First FH draft. Thoughts? KDH over Rogers in the XI maybe

      Woodman
      Gabriel, Timber, Porro
      Salah, Bruno, Rogers, Xavi
      Isak, Watkins, Solanke

      Hermansen, KDH, Maguire, Heaven

      Open Controls
      1. Evasivo
        • 15 Years
        8 mins ago

        That’s a lot of trust in Spurs

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    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      Come on Man City

      Go top until Saturday

      Odd that they play 15 mins before Arsenal kick off on Saturday

      I don't mind it

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        31 mins ago

        Surprised its on Saturday. Thought Sunday is booked for FA Cup.

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          21 mins ago

          It's a clash at around 5.15 on Saturday

          But in England we don't get many FA Cup games live anymore without paying TNT Sports

          So I'll watch Arsenal v Newcastle instead

          The next one is on Sunday

          Chelsea v Leeds

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      2. Cheeky Reijnders
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        21 mins ago

        I can see a heavy defeat for Burnley given City will want to score as many as possible to improve their GD v ARS

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    6. Babit1967
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      Right I need the following to happen:
      Okafor to outscore DCL
      Scott to outscore Tavernier
      Bournemouth to concede
      Semenyo to outscore Cherki

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    7. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      26 mins ago

      9/9 start 😯

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      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Same. Real upgrade on my 0/3 last night.

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    8. JBG
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      0-0 Leeds- Bournemouth too much to ask?

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      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        21 mins ago

        1-1. Brooks. Tanaka.

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      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        Probably

        Bournemouth should win

        I know that's not the Leeds script

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      3. Raoul Nogues
          16 mins ago

          Would give me 4 clean sheets...

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      4. Patio Kev
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        20 mins ago

        Noah Okafor is a bad pick for DGW33 they said.

        Won’t play back to back games in the DGW because he has only just returned from a hamstring injury they said.

        Glad I pick my own players based on the eye test rather than listen to the so called experts.

        Was always going to be a great differential for those on the DGW33 Free Hit vs GW32 Wildcarders.

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        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          Good on you, didn't go for him for that reason sadly.

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          1. Patio Kev
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            It feels like all these “experts” that went WC32 BB33 deliberately didn’t mention him for fear of FH33 gaining an advantage over them.

            He was such an obvious pick for anybody that watched his performance including the brace vs Man Utd and yet it feels like he was deliberately not mentioned so as his TSB% was kept low.

            Just wish I had the nerve to captain him.

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            1. JBG
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Yeah you might genuinely have a point there, I had him in my team even, over JP(was going to have Palmer as only Chelsea asset and 1 ST, Welbeck). But backed out.

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      5. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        20 mins ago

        Never thought I’d have three City starters, one of whom is Capt, but choose to watch other match.

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      6. Skout
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        Went slightly differential with Rayan and Welbeck over Gross and DCL.. :/

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      7. jonnybhoy
        • 13 Years
        16 mins ago

        0-0 in leeds game and 5-0 city with haaland hattrick and o'reilly 2 all assisted by semenyo please

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        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          1-0 Leeds and City as described with less NOR involvement and more Cherki please

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      8. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Citeh to win by 2.4 goals?

        https://x.com/i/status/2047014981158281431

        Scoring 3.1 goals in the process

        Being it on

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