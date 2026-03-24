FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 31

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Blank Gameweek 31, when a season-high 1,344,160 Free Hits were played, but in this article, the only leader to use a chip was Alashe Olami in the Last Ten mini-league.

Here, we report on the latest news from the Members Cup, Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing, Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 31 was round one of the 20th FFS Members Cup.

Two former winners (Mayanyi and Drizzle) won their matches and are safely through to round two, but four others (Mohd Rohzi, Rossaldinho, rrcmc and Chabs) were beaten by BilboBaggins, RamaJama, Joletouriste and IvanGeorgiev, respectively.

Matthias99th (now 1,976th) remains the highest-ranked manager left, but Pulisic 4 President and YMCA91, who had both been on the same overall score as Matthias99th after Gameweek 30, were beaten by Berries and ploskon23.

This old-school cup run by Fantasy Football Scout should not be confused with those listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Most of the tables and links in MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues document currently show the positions and scores after Gameweek 30 – apart from the Fixtures and Results table, which has the fixtures (but not the results) for Gameweek 31. Things should soon be up to date.

So far this season, the updates to points and scores have needed to be done manually after the end of each Gameweek. However, during the international break, there’s a plan to get a new automated script working on the live system, meaning we can return to overnight updates whenever a match has been played the day before.

Ahmed Shahin (Professor Bear) still leads League 1 by two points after drawing with Alex Tyc, but Craig Johnson moves up to second place following Ville Tuominen’s loss to Dave Dolman.

1. Ahmed Shahin (60 points, OR 5,259th)

(60 points, OR 5,259th) 2. Craig Johnson (58 points, OR 31,473rd)

(58 points, OR 31,473rd) 3. Alex Merchant (57 points, OR 7,044th)

(57 points, OR 7,044th) 4. Ville Tuominen (57 points, OR 174,697th)

(57 points, OR 174,697th) 5. Liam McAllister (53 points, OR 4,543rd)

(53 points, OR 4,543rd) 6. John McHugh (53 points, OR 131,607th)

Samuel Swain (League 8 Division 106) is still the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues, with 82 points out of a possible 93. He rises to 2,707th overall.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 31 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition was 56 after hits, where 23 teams will be removed.

It means that 67 are going through to Gameweek 32. The LMS leaderboard shows the highest post-hit scores, plus teams inside the danger zone.

Igz – was the highest scorer.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Monday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 31 but, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,734 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The live top 11 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions and current overall ranks in brackets) is:

1st (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 1,453rd)

(OR 1,453rd) 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 10,010th)

(OR 10,010th) 3rd (22nd) Uz Ray (OR 443rd)

(OR 443rd) 4th (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 88,646th)

(OR 88,646th) 5th (4th) John Walsh (OR 21,913th)

(OR 21,913th) 6th (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 5,636th)

(OR 5,636th) 7th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 32,019th)

(OR 32,019th) 8th (26th) Pro – (OR 5,872nd)

(OR 5,872nd) 9th (27th) Simon MacNair (OR 6,117th)

(OR 6,117th) 10th (-) Harry Daniels (OR 36,438th)

(OR 36,438th) 11th (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 16,433rd).

Since the Gameweek 30 update, Michael Giovanni has overtaken Abinav C, while Simon MacNair jumped over Harry Daniels.

Three more Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

34th (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 199,344th)

(OR 199,344th) 58th (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 301,038th)

(OR 301,038th) 81st (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 448,334th)

Other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Ahmed Shahin (24th), Mark Reynolds (390th), Matthew Nuttall (32nd), BigMan Bakar (13th), Jaap O (911th), Milan Mihajlovic (61st) and Stuart Brant (210th).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Jack Chapman leads our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code ql9e6k) for a second week and is now 14th worldwide.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Alex Le Brun is the name on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has risen to 50th overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Mark Reynolds (MIR) has regained the lead in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league, having previously led between Gameweeks 15 and 20, then Gameweeks 23 and 24.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Gerardo López Lozada is in control of the FFScout Family mini-league, having previously led from Gameweeks 12 to 25.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Matthew Nuttall has regained the lead in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm), having previously led after Gameweeks 19, 25 and 26. He’s now up to 351st overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

BigMan Bakar claims the top spot of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk) for a second week and is now 1,453rd overall. He came fourth in 2014/15 and has another two top 4k finishes to his name.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Craig Chadderton leads PDM’s Top 1k Any Season mini-league (code rcxj6b) for a second week and has risen to 1,799th overall. Level on points is Milan Mihajlovic, but he’s made more transfers.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Jaap O sets the pace in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs) for the 12th week in a row and is now 7,018th overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Back to the BigMan. He leads Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje) for a second successive week, having previously also led after Gameweeks 17 and 27.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2012/13 FPL Champion Matthew Martyniak is top of the pile in Simon March’s FPL Champions League for a third successive week and 15th time this season.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

A bit more Matthew Nuttall, now. He leads Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q) for an 18th week.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Milan Mihajlovic is in first place of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for a tenth consecutive week and 17th time this season, moving up to 1,815th overall.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Peter Jennings leads my Opening Day League for a 16th round in a row and 24th time this season, placing at 599th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Jamie Macdonald is at the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league for an eighth consecutive week and 15th time this season. He’s now 344th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Luke Bradley leads the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code adzbaa) for a tenth consecutive week and 11th time this season, and is now 3,764th overall.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), it scored 65 points, rising to 37th in the league and 188,725th overall.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Stuart Brant is the number one in FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5) for a 16th week, and is now 8,083rd overall.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Elsewhere, Paul Jolley leads The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y) for a seventh consecutive week and eighth time this season. He is now 608th overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Allan Sene has the pole position of my January to May League (code 18x9rh) for a third week. He has risen from 993,553rd to 45,714th in the 12 Gameweeks since January began.

LAST TEN

Finally, Alashe Olami is the leader of my Last Ten mini-league (code rhz4za) for a second week, having followed last week’s Bench Boost with a Gameweek 31 Free Hit.

This manager has risen from 2,821,544th to 1,343,673rd in the three weeks since the league started scoring.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.