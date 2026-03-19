FFS Cup

The first-round FFS Members Cup draw

19 March 2026 86 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Qualifying for our FFS Members Cup took place in Gameweek 30, with the first-round draw subsequently made.

A total of £300 worth of prizes is on offer in this tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

There were 283 entrants to the Members Cup, whittled down to 256 after qualification in Gameweek 30.

Fantasy managers who registered their teams and scored 47 points or more (after hits) qualified for round one of our FFS Members Cup automatically. Those who scored exactly 46 only progressed if their overall rank was 250,973rd or better.

Six of our former winners – Mohd Rohzi, Mayanyi, Drizzle, Rossaldinho, rrcmc and Chabs – submitted entry forms and received byes to round one.

All of them would have qualified regardless, however.

Here’s who the ex-champs face in round one:

ManagerRankManagerRank
Rossaldinho Previous Cup Winner1,727,084vsRamaJama216,580
IvanGeorgiev596,854vsChabs Previous Cup Winner196,254
BilboBaggins108,122vsMohd Rodzi Previous Cup Winner268,467
Mayanyi Previous Cup Winner215,734vsiCon414,965
Joletouriste501,001vsrrcmc Previous Cup Winner428,926
Drizzle Previous Cup Winner135,074vsK3lviN2,064,764

In some other stand-out ties, Pulisic 4 President (1,492nd) takes on Berries (5,414th) in an all-top-10k clash. This is our most evenly matched tie of round one, indeed, with fewer than 4,000 places between them.

Our highest-ranked qualifier, Matthias99th (1,482nd), faces Calafiorication, who sits just inside the top two million.

At the other end of the scale, ProfessorM is our lowest-ranked qualifier at 4,829,565th. They come up against FPLzebub, who is inside the top 90k.

The full first-round draw is available here

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

This cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 30
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 32
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 34
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 35
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Members Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

price change predictions
86 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    Will city definitely play 34 if they lose to pool? I have no wc and no clue what to do with semenyo...I am really tempted to sell for Salah....

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      Isnt Salah a doubt for weekend?

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 30 mins ago

        lol on me then. still no clue what to do. that 10 gtg? :
        dub
        hill alderete andersen
        wilson (c) rogers bruno f mbeumo
        etikite thiago

        not playing : raya gab munoz semenyo mane

        cheers

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        1. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 20 mins ago

          Yeah, g2g

          Would be tempted to change Munoz, not that I can think of any proper replacement other than Van Dijk

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  2. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    Cunha to Gordon or save?

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Wtf! Save. Cunha is a great option this week

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  3. cescpistols1
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    Better mid to buy this week and hold for GW33 BB?

    A. Gordon
    B. Szoboszlai

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Rolling would be better with the information to come.

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        totally agree. i am also probably saving to have 3 fts

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      2. cescpistols1
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        I unfortunately can't save as I'm short on funds for my other transfer.

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 23 mins ago

          Unless you have lots of injuries and can't get 11 out, you can always save.

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          1. cescpistols1
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 13 mins ago

            Can't get 11 out as of now. Need to make atleast 1 transfer. Looking at Richards -> Thiaw and need a mid to balance out the funds.

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            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 9 mins ago

              It's always hard to advise without seeing your full team, money ITB, and FTs and chips remaining.

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              1. cescpistols1
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 53 mins ago

                WC used. 2FT, 0.0 ITB. Planning BB33 & FH34.

                Dubravka
                Virgil RICHARDS Hill Rodon
                Bruno Rogers MGW Wilson
                J.Pedro (c) Thiago

                Raya Haaland Gabriel Semenyo

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            2. FourLokoLeipzig
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 57 mins ago

              I’d keep Richards. Palace defence looking better again and they may have a double double. Also don’t fancy Newcastle for a CS at all this weekend given what went down at Camp Nou

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    2. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Brighton are a tough nut to crack and Gordon could be knackered in a tight derby.

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  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    I get ignored in the members RMT with perfectly reasonable FPL related questions and now I get manually removed from the members cup behind the scenes. I can picture them all right-clicking on my name in the entry list, clicking delete while giving the computer screen two-fingers and then dancing a jig while the Newcastle brown ale flows. It's not really fair is it?

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      fpl is loads of things but fair is not one of them...

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        This is true.

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    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      It's a free hit week. I've carefully planned 11 players and I will certainly get flogged by a casual free hitter.

      Fair?

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        At least that isn't personal and you'll be removed from the competition on merit.

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        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Not my merit

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  5. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    If Palace win tonight does that make City assets more sellable?

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      Is the answer here https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/03/18/chelsea-city-out-arsenal-win-how-does-it-affect-the-blank-double-gameweeks ?

      These articles are confusing and not very clear unfortunately.

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  6. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    Thoughts on Van Hecke over Thiaw? Yes they have Liverpool but Brighton are crushing it with their defensive stats and he can pop up with attacking returns sometimes

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      I'm never buying a Brighton player while the man child is managing the team.

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  7. DagheMunegu
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    1 ft 1.3 itb

    A Enzo to Wilson
    B Salah to Palmer and cap
    C Van Hecke to Andersen

    Dubravka
    VVD Van Hecke Rodon
    Salah Bruno Mbeumo Enzo Dango
    Ekitike Thiago

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  8. Slitherene
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    Most likely upside on which transfer, for GW 31 only?

    A) Keane -> Van de Ven
    B) Xhaka -> Gordon
    C) Onana -> Szoboszlai

    Whichever player I sell, the other 2 I'll have to start...

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      B

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  9. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Take a hit to replace Chalobah or just start Alderete?

    WCing in 32 and don't prefer the hit, but would like to know if there are any defenders for 32 out there worth the -4.

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      No hits for very little upside imo. Just start Alderete.

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      1. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        My thinking too. Cheers for confirmation.

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Easy one. Just start Alderete.

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    3. Dotherightthing
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Alderete

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  10. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Semenyo > Wilson or Szsobozlai?

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      4 hours ago

      Wilson

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        Cheers

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    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Wilson

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        Thanks

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  11. Do I Not Like Orange
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Currently fielding 9 (10 if Mukiele is fit). No WC, no BB. Worth using a FT on a Newcastle defender? Would be for Guehi, who doesn't get DCs or cleans anymore.

    Kelleher
    Hill Mukiele*
    Bruno Boomo Wilson Rogers Dango
    Pedro Thiago

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Yup

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    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Yes.

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  12. Dotherightthing
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    1 - Play Hill v United
    Or
    2 - take a hit (-4) to buy and play Wilson and drop hill on the bench

    Thank you

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    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      1

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  13. Babit1967
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Who’s everyone captaining this week?

    Bruno hasn’t let me down recently but on Wilson atm - good week to cap someone else I think.

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    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Bruno if you want to play it safe.

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    2. Gubby-Allen
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Between those two assuming Man City do not play but probably those two anyway.

      I don't own Jimenez but considering him for Haaland who I may not buy/keep on WC next week, so may do him.

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    3. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      I learnt the hard way last weekend after doing Pedro(c) but I’ll be a sheep this weekend. Bruno(c).

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  14. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    If Palace get knocked out tonight, in your opinion does City v Palace go back into GW31 or elsewhere?

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    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      Possible. But nobody knows for sure.

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    2. Gubby-Allen
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Probably not, but I would be very surprised if they do and it is announced after Friday night

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    3. JBG
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Doubt it

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  15. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Does Mukiele to Bassey for free make sense? Gets me 11 playing in 31.

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Yeah I think that’s a fine transfer to make. You don’t prefer Andersen or is it an exact funds situation?

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      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        Funds. Have 4.4 to spend.

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    2. Sho-kun
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Andersen has prio

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      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        prio?

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  16. Sho-kun
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    For free:

    Richards + Semenyo + Ndiaye -> Thiaw + Gordon + Wilson

    Also could play Ndiaye and safe the FT.

    Open Controls
  17. Thursday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Morning, all, three presser times listed so far by Sky Sports today:

    1.30pm - Iraola (BOU), Rosenior (CHE), Farke (LEE)

    Times in GMT.

    Will add any more here if they're belated additions to the list.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      MOTHER FARKE!!!

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      If you don't have time to see Rosenoir's press conference, basically he says that each player in his 35-man squad is "world class".

      Open Controls
  18. dansmith1985
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Which to bring in if I can only have one?

    A)Szobo
    B)Gordon

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      B

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    2. Bavarian
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      B

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  19. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Timber Dorgu Rayan to Thiaw Andersen Gordon? Thiaw Andersen could be also Hall Tete etc.
    Is Gordon still an option or rather consider MGW, or sell Haaland for Thiago/Bowen and keep Rayan?

    Dub/Raya*
    VVD/Gab*/Timber*/Dorgu*/Heaven*
    BrunoF/Enzo/HWilson/Dango/Rayan
    Ekitike/JPedro/Haaland*

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  20. Big Sam Time
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    This is my current team I have 1ft and 1.9 itb, anything I could do?

    Dubravka
    Vvd, andersen, chalobah
    Wilson, wirtz, Bruno Fernandes, Anderson, odango
    Thiago, ekiteke

    Bench, verbruggan, van hecke, haaland, Gabriel

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  21. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Who gets dumped for Thiaw?

    A - Timber
    B - Munoz

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      B

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  22. basilfawlty
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Morning all, best option here?

    A. Chalobah > Thiaw
    B. Semenyo > Gordon
    C. Save
    D. Semenyo, Rogers > Gordon, Szobo
    E. Something else?

    Dubravka
    Chalobah Hill VVD Andersen
    Rogers Fernandes Wilson Tavernier
    Ekitike Thiago

    Raya Gabriel Semenyo Haaland 2 FT All chips to play

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    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Depends on whether you are playing your WC straight after.

      I am and sold Raya as I won't buy him back with Gabriel. Only left over from the DGW

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      1. basilfawlty
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Which GK?

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    2. Gubby-Allen
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      I would have Chelsea defendera either with their games to come.

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  23. Skout
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Best players to bring in? Will prob WC32 so can go for 1 week punts, got a bit of value in Semenyo
    5FTs, 0.9itb

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Timber Thiaw
    Palmer Bruno Semenyo Wilson
    Haaland Pedro Thiago

    Petrovic Stach Rodon Reinildo

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  24. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Who gets most points this gw?

    a. diouf
    b. vdv
    c. andersen -4
    d. thiaw -4

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      may be C and/or D I hope ))

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Yeah tempted to take the hit

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        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          got both of them in my team

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  25. Cojones of Destiny
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    play
    A. Dubravka (Ful)
    B. Kelleher (Lee)

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    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      B

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    2. Bavarian
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Both will concede

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        dont disagree

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  26. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Who to captain, just wary of Bournemouth defence at home

    A) Wilson
    B) Bruno

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      If there is a week to take a gamble this is the one ! Wilson for me

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    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Wilson

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    3. Bavarian
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A

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  27. MHG
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    What to do?
    1. Roll and put out a team of 10
    2. O'Reilly to Thiaw
    Thanks

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