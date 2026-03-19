The first-round FFS Members Cup draw

Qualifying for our FFS Members Cup took place in Gameweek 30, with the first-round draw subsequently made.

A total of £300 worth of prizes is on offer in this tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

There were 283 entrants to the Members Cup, whittled down to 256 after qualification in Gameweek 30.

Fantasy managers who registered their teams and scored 47 points or more (after hits) qualified for round one of our FFS Members Cup automatically. Those who scored exactly 46 only progressed if their overall rank was 250,973rd or better.

Six of our former winners – Mohd Rohzi, Mayanyi, Drizzle, Rossaldinho, rrcmc and Chabs – submitted entry forms and received byes to round one.

All of them would have qualified regardless, however.

Here’s who the ex-champs face in round one:

In some other stand-out ties, Pulisic 4 President (1,492nd) takes on Berries (5,414th) in an all-top-10k clash. This is our most evenly matched tie of round one, indeed, with fewer than 4,000 places between them.

Our highest-ranked qualifier, Matthias99th (1,482nd), faces Calafiorication, who sits just inside the top two million.

At the other end of the scale, ProfessorM is our lowest-ranked qualifier at 4,829,565th. They come up against FPLzebub, who is inside the top 90k.

The full first-round draw is available here

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

This cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 30

Round 1 – Gameweek 31

Round 2 – Gameweek 32

Round 3 – Gameweek 33

Round 4 – Gameweek 34

Round 5 – Gameweek 35

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Members Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher