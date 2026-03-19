The first-round FFS Members Cup draw

Qualifying for our FFS Members Cup took place in Gameweek 30, with the first-round draw subsequently made.
A total of £300 worth of prizes is on offer in this tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.
FFS MEMBERS CUP
There were 283 entrants to the Members Cup, whittled down to 256 after qualification in Gameweek 30.
Fantasy managers who registered their teams and scored 47 points or more (after hits) qualified for round one of our FFS Members Cup automatically. Those who scored exactly 46 only progressed if their overall rank was 250,973rd or better.
Six of our former winners – Mohd Rohzi, Mayanyi, Drizzle, Rossaldinho, rrcmc and Chabs – submitted entry forms and received byes to round one.
All of them would have qualified regardless, however.
Here’s who the ex-champs face in round one:
|Manager
|Rank
|Manager
|Rank
|Rossaldinho
|1,727,084
|vs
|RamaJama
|216,580
|IvanGeorgiev
|596,854
|vs
|Chabs
|196,254
|BilboBaggins
|108,122
|vs
|Mohd Rodzi
|268,467
|Mayanyi
|215,734
|vs
|iCon
|414,965
|Joletouriste
|501,001
|vs
|rrcmc
|428,926
|Drizzle
|135,074
|vs
|K3lviN
|2,064,764
In some other stand-out ties, Pulisic 4 President (1,492nd) takes on Berries (5,414th) in an all-top-10k clash. This is our most evenly matched tie of round one, indeed, with fewer than 4,000 places between them.
Our highest-ranked qualifier, Matthias99th (1,482nd), faces Calafiorication, who sits just inside the top two million.
At the other end of the scale, ProfessorM is our lowest-ranked qualifier at 4,829,565th. They come up against FPLzebub, who is inside the top 90k.
The full first-round draw is available here
HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?
The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.
Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).
In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.
WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?
This cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:
Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates
Qualifying – Gameweek 30
- Round 1 – Gameweek 31
- Round 2 – Gameweek 32
- Round 3 – Gameweek 33
- Round 4 – Gameweek 34
- Round 5 – Gameweek 35
- Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
- Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
- Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 38
WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?
Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.
PRIZES
Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Members Cup is as follows:
1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher