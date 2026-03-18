Fixtures

Chelsea + City out, Arsenal win: How does it affect the Blank + Double Gameweeks?

18 March 2026 41 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The Tuesday UEFA Champions League ties involving English clubs pretty much went the way we expected.

Chelsea and Manchester City bowed out as they spectacularly failed to overturn three-goal, first-leg deficits, while Arsenal progressed to the quarter-finals after their latest win to nil.

We’ve seen a few questions on site asking about how the results (particularly City’s) affect the Blank/Double Gameweek picture, so we thought we’d round up what we know here.

Thanks, as ever, to Legomane for the graphics.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 31

FPL notes: Why Haaland missed out + O'Reilly returns

Real Madrid’s win just about keeps alive the possibility of Manchester City and Crystal Palace still having a fixture in Gameweek 31.

City v Palace could be played in the midweek of April 7/8 *if* the Eagles are also eliminated from Europe this week.

So, we’ll be keeping a beady eye on the second leg of Thursday’s UEFA Conference League tie involving Larnaca and Palace (0-0 from the first leg) to see if Oliver Glasner’s side progress. Palace are still the favourites (approx. 75% with the bookies) for that tie.

If Palace get through, both they and City definitely blank in Gameweek 31.

Even if they’re eliminated, the Premier League (and the broadcasters) may decide to go for a different slot than early-April anyway. It could easily be housed in the midweeks after Gameweeks 32, 33, 35 or 36, for example.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33/BLANK GAMEWEEK 34

FPL notes: Gabriel + Rice rests... but 90 mins for Saka 5

The Gunners’ progress makes it now very likely that Arsenal and Newcastle United will double in Gameweek 33 and blank in Gameweek 34.

A Gameweek 34 blank will be confirmed if Mikel Arteta’s side makes it past Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday 4 April, as seems very likely. The bookies give that a circa 88% chance!

Other free midweeks would be in short supply, hence the need to drop into Gameweek 33:

As for Chelsea, their 8-2 aggregate loss to PSG leaves them Europe-less.

They have an even-easier-on-paper FA Cup quarter-final (at home to Port Vale), so their Gameweek 34 fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion will very likely be postponed.

There are lots of free midweeks to accommodate that fixture (including Gameweek 34) but, with it being a televised match, the broadcasters may prefer Gameweek 33 to avoid a clash with other televised games (eg the Champions League):

IN SUMMARY

  • Manchester City and Crystal Palace will still probably (not yet definitely) blank in Gameweek 31. City and Palace to have 1-2 doubles thereafter, one likely to be in Gameweek 33.
  • Arsenal and Newcastle United very likely to double in Gameweek 33 and blank in Gameweek 34.
  • Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion‘s Gameweek 34 match likely to be postponed. That fixture could stay in Gameweek 34 or move to another midweek, likely Gameweek 33.
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41 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Hi all. Current team for the BGW, with 11 players (probably 10, I don't think Mukiele will play)

    Dubravka
    Virgil, Cash*, Hill, Mukiele**
    Bruno Fernandes, Mbeumo, Wilson, Anderson
    João Pedro, Thiago

    (Raya, Haaland, Semenyo, Gabriel)

    I have only one FT and no money in the bank, but I've got WC and FH available. What would you do? Many thanks indeed.

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    1. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Roll or Mukiele to Andersen?

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    2. Darragh82
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I think it’s okay to field 10, hold FH for the big blank and WC for after this big upcoming break. Could be plenty of injuries, etc coming out of it so WC probably better to react to that instead of chasing 2-6 points this week

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  2. Dazzler
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Anyone know if there’s any news on Tark or just wait for Friday pressers?

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    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Nothing much new, Dazzler. Not expecting Moyes to be much help, either, after his refusal to say anything post-game on Saturday! Everton have now added Tark (but not Branthwaite) to their list of injuries (https://www.evertonfc.com/players/injuries--suspensions) but there's no detail on there. Pinning my hopes on El Bobble...

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        El Bobble is the reason why Moyes is so narky about injury news.

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      2. Dazzler
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Thanks, was thinking I missed something. Now to decide if he makes way this week (was hoping to keep him for the whole season)

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        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I'm ditching. Mostly like for Thiaw tomorrow; see if he makes it through this evening.

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  3. Darragh82
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Hi Folks, just looking for advice. Currently have
    Kelleher, Dubravka
    Gabriel, VVD, Alderete, Anderson, Keane
    Rogers, Wirtz, Bruno, Semenyo, Dewsbury-Hall
    Haaland, Ekitike, Strand-Larson
    Have 2 ft and thinking of Rogers/Haaland to Pedro/Gordon. (Depending on Barca result)
    Do WC after break, FH blank gameweek, BB double and hopefully build 4-5FT to adjust team to finish season using TC somewhere in there.
    Is that a goer?? Thanks

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  4. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    I'm looking ok for this week with 3 FT's and all chips. Think I will bench Rice, Gab and Semenyo and roll out a 4-3-3.

    So who should I get for Guehi and Mane? I'm thinking keep it simple with Anderson and JP? I'll leave Keane in I think and save the transfer.

    Sanchez
    VanDyk Alderete Keane GUEHI
    Bruno(c) Mbuemo Rogers
    Ekitike Thaigo MANE

    Dub RICE SEMENYO GAB

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  5. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Is wilson better pick than gordon given 1) more rested 2) sun better defence 3) new-derby cpuld b closer?

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    1. z13
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        100% if WC32

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        1. Stranger Mings
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Yeh cheerz

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    2. jonnybhoy
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Really fancied Gordon but not sure if hes worth using my last FT on. 0.3TB 3FT.

      Sanchez
      Timber* Alderete Munoz*
      Bruno F Dango Wilson Mbuemo Enzo
      Haaland Ekitike Thiago

      Dubravka Gabriel* Haaland* Gudmundsson*

      A) Munoz and Timber to Thiaw and Andersen (no bench but allows to roll a FT)
      B) Munoz, Timber, Enzo to VVD, Andersen + Gordon (No bench)
      C) Munoz, Timber and Gudmundsson to Virgil, Andersen and Thiaw (bench Alderete)

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      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Think worth it

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    3. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      -4 worth it to get andersen right?

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      1. Kante Touch This
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        For someone blanking, yes, otherwise no

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      2. Dazzler
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I wouldn’t but I do have him already

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    4. ButterB
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Hi all. Thought I'd planned okay for 31. Chalobah and the Leeds full back getting a red means I've 5 non players this week. I have 3 FTs..Would you bother using FTs to get a full 11...Or just do my original plan of Rice to Iwobi and save the 2 FTs

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      1. Mighty Wings
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Use your FTs but don't take hits

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    5. Davemc23
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Best defender for GW31? Need to replace Chalobah and will WC in 32

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      1. Mighty Wings
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Thiaw or Andersen probably...

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    6. _Ninja_
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      1FT.... Best move here? WC32

      A. Semenyo -> Gordon
      B. Haaland -> Thiago

      Kelleher
      VVD Hill Alderete
      Bruno Wilson Tavernier Rogers
      Pedro Ekitiki

      Dubravka Haaland Semenyo Gabriel Timber

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      1. Mighty Wings
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        B

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    7. Radulfo28773
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      1FT, 10 players for next GW

      Who should be my 11 player just for 1 week?

      a) Andersen
      b) Thiaw
      c) Gordon
      d) Dewsbury Hall

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      1. Mighty Wings
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Depends on the rest of your team, but definitely one of the attacking players, most probably Gordon.

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    8. tricpic
      • 16 Years
      38 mins ago

      If you wildcard do you retain your banked saved transfers afterwards? Remind me. I know I should know

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      1. Mighty Wings
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes

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    9. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Useful article. V. clearly written, too.

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    10. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Real Madrid - Bayern again! Man, I hope uefa won't rob us again. Tired of facing Madrid & corrupt Uefa all at once

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    11. RealSocialDads
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Made a bit of an error and used up all my FTs last week, leaving me with

      9 + Mukiele + 1FT

      Who would you lose out of these:

      A. Haaland
      B. Semenyo
      C. O'Reilly
      D. Gabriel

      And would you take a hit to replace Mukiele:

      1. Yes
      B. No

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    12. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      UCL fantasy is so sweet. Sweeter than fpl baby 😆 If you don't play it, high time you join.

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    13. paulojdsc
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Choose one only for this week:

      A) Calvert-Lewin
      B) Raul Jimenez
      C) Richarlison
      D) They are all garbage

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      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Gut feeling says DCL

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      2. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        just now

        D is the answer I'm afraid. Medium term owner of A and B and they are consistent at least. The floor is very low, the ceiling is also pretty low

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    14. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      24 mins ago

      Chalobah injury is super annoying. Means I have to use an FT this week. Best replacement? I'm probably looking to downsize here.

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      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        23 mins ago

        Probably Thiaw

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        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          20 mins ago

          Yeah it looks like the cleanest move.

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          1. Sir Michael Taker
            • 11 Years
            18 mins ago

            Pretty like for like. Some DC, some goal threat. Low likelihood of cleans

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            1. Conners
              • 7 Years
              just now

              And of course the likely double GW as a bonus later on.

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    15. New article
      RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/03/18/fpl-gameweek-31-team-news-weds-injury-updates

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