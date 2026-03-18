FPL Gameweek 31 team news: Weds’ injury updates

The Blank Gameweek 31 press conferences got underway early on Wednesday – or, at least, one of them took place.

Michael Carrick faced the media ahead of Friday’s match between Bournemouth and Manchester United, and we’ve got the latest United team news from it.

We should hear from the other 15 managers whose clubs have a Gameweek 31 fixture on Thursday and Friday.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Noussair Mazraoui (illness) missed training on Wednesday but should be available for the Gameweek 31 curtain-raiser.

The Bournemouth game comes too soon for Lisandro Martinez (calf), Matthijs de Ligt (back) and Patrick Dorgu (hamstring), however.

“Similar, really [with De Ligt], frustrating for Matta. He’s obviously trying to work towards get back but it’s just the back issue, really, that’s proving difficult. We’ll keep working as hard as we can, everyone, to get him back as quickly as we can. “[Lisandro] is closer, a lot closer. He’s getting there, so after this one, I think he’ll be alright. “[Dorgu] is a bit further down the line. “[Mazraoui] is just ill. He just wasn’t feeling too good today. Yep, [he should be okay].” – Michael Carrick

Mason Mount returned from injury to feature on the bench in Gameweek 30. He looks set to be among the substitutes again on Friday.

“Starting would be too much, I think, at this point. Just for the training time and the exposure that he’s had, really. But it’s brilliant to have him back. He’s a fantastic player, Mason, and great to have around the group again. “So, we’re delighted to have him back and, obviously, the break coming up now gives him a chance to get even more up to speed. So, in some ways, that’s come at a good time for him.” – Michael Carrick on Mason Mount

There was no question posed to Carrick about how he plans to solve his four-into-three dilemma in attack, with Benjamin Sesko again staking his claim with yet another goal off the bench in Gameweek 30.

Bruno Fernandes, of course, isn’t part of the rotation discussion.