Team News

FPL Gameweek 31 team news: Weds’ injury updates

18 March 2026 13 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

The Blank Gameweek 31 press conferences got underway early on Wednesday – or, at least, one of them took place.

Michael Carrick faced the media ahead of Friday’s match between Bournemouth and Manchester United, and we’ve got the latest United team news from it.

We should hear from the other 15 managers whose clubs have a Gameweek 31 fixture on Thursday and Friday.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Noussair Mazraoui (illness) missed training on Wednesday but should be available for the Gameweek 31 curtain-raiser.

The Bournemouth game comes too soon for Lisandro Martinez (calf), Matthijs de Ligt (back) and Patrick Dorgu (hamstring), however.

“Similar, really [with De Ligt], frustrating for Matta. He’s obviously trying to work towards get back but it’s just the back issue, really, that’s proving difficult. We’ll keep working as hard as we can, everyone, to get him back as quickly as we can.

“[Lisandro] is closer, a lot closer. He’s getting there, so after this one, I think he’ll be alright.

“[Dorgu] is a bit further down the line.

“[Mazraoui] is just ill. He just wasn’t feeling too good today. Yep, [he should be okay].” – Michael Carrick

Mason Mount returned from injury to feature on the bench in Gameweek 30. He looks set to be among the substitutes again on Friday.

“Starting would be too much, I think, at this point. Just for the training time and the exposure that he’s had, really. But it’s brilliant to have him back. He’s a fantastic player, Mason, and great to have around the group again.

“So, we’re delighted to have him back and, obviously, the break coming up now gives him a chance to get even more up to speed. So, in some ways, that’s come at a good time for him.” – Michael Carrick on Mason Mount

There was no question posed to Carrick about how he plans to solve his four-into-three dilemma in attack, with Benjamin Sesko again staking his claim with yet another goal off the bench in Gameweek 30.

Bruno Fernandes, of course, isn’t part of the rotation discussion.

“I think he’s had a fantastic season, I have to say. It’s not so much [about] who I would vote for [in the Player of the Year award] but we’re delighted that he’s playing the way he is and having the impact that he is for us, and he’s proving to be right up there in those conversations. I’d love to see him obviously take the award, you know. It says a lot about what’s going on at this club and how the team’s playing, as well as how well Bruno’s playing. So, we’ll have to see how that pans out, but really, really pleased with everything that he’s doing at the moment.” – Michael Carrick on Bruno Fernandes

price change predictions
13 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    So Chalobah the trashcan is really going to go and be an injury doubt in the one game week I needed him to play. GTFO

    Open Controls
    1. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      55 mins ago

      Maybe he heard you saying "season over" and took it literally.

      Open Controls
    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      I'd think of it as an opportunity.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Im WCing next week anyway, gonna cost me a transfer

        Open Controls
    3. Naatie
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      cry more

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        *checks posting history*

        Still the biggest crying turd on this site, ironically calling out others.

        Open Controls
        1. Feanor
          • 16 Years
          just now

          you are lamer than a one legged dog

          Open Controls
  2. Jiggins63
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Roefs -> Verbruggen
    Lacroix -> Van Hecke
    Caicedo -> Hinshelwood

    Going all in on the Seagulls

    Open Controls
  3. SomeoneKnows
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    With 1FT + 5.5itb which should I do?

    A) Rice > Gordon
    B) Gudmundsson > Andersen
    C) Both for -4 hit

    Dubravka
    Hill, Chalobah, Gudmundsson*
    Bruno, Enzo, Wilson, Rice*
    Eketike, Pedro, Thiago

    (Roefs, Gabriel*, Timber*, Semenyo*)

    Open Controls
  4. ‘Tis the Season
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Bring in Thiago (Barnes) or Gordon (Semenyo)?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Really tough choice imo, but if you look at the player you're getting rid of, I'd say Thiago.

      But if you're WCing right after, I'd genuinely just flip a coin. 50-50 choice imo

      Open Controls
  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    do we know for sure that fixtures from gw34 will move in gw33? cheers

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.