The Great and The Good

How FPL Harry, Pras, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 35

6 May 2026 80 comments
Greyhead Greyhead
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Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers

The Great and The Good this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, the FPL BlackBox pair of Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL GeneralJoe and Tom, the FPL Wire trio of PrasLateriser and Zophar, FPL celebrities FPL HarryMartin BakerPingreenFPL Frasier and Luke Williams, Hall of Famers Ben CrellinFabio Borges and Tom Dollimore, plus last year’s mini-league winner, Huss E.

“We don’t need no education”

The exam hall doors are creaking shut, the invigilator is pacing with ominous intent, and the end-of-season clock is ticking louder than the regret of tripling up on Chelsea players. Yes, we’ve reached the final stretch of the FPL season. Just three weeks left of glorious triumph or soul-crushing disappointment. Pencils (and chips) at the ready!

Before we even glance nervously ahead to the one confirmed double in Gameweek 36, we first had to survive the pop quiz that was Gameweek 35.

In a move reminiscent of students who ignored revision all term and are now cramming the night before, the late Wildcarders made their dramatic entrance. Six of “The Great and The Good” slammed that chip down like they’d just discovered the syllabus five minutes before the exam.

Meanwhile, Pras and Zophar – clearly revision partners who’ve spent too long in each other’s company -once again mirrored each other’s moves, both activating their Bench Boosts in perfect unison. One suspects that if one of them sneezed, the other would reach for a tissue.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

FPL Harry Gameweek 35

So, how did they get on? Well, Pras and Zophar, The Wire sparring partners, were the model students with their Bench Boost. Pras put up a solid 20 from his “super substitutes,” but Zophar went full top-of-the-class with a huge 30, thanks largely to those unlikely Bournemouth defenders. That matches the Gameweek 33 benchmark set by Luke and Fabio Borges; proper gold-star territory.

The late Wildcarders picked up some short-term gains, but with Palace assets not exactly screaming “revision success,” it’s still unclear whether their Bench Boost next week will beat the average of 23.6 achieved so far. Realistically, we won’t know who won the chip strategy battle until the final results are in – though the Gameweek 32 Wildcarders are looking like the ones who revised early and got it right.

At the top of the class, Huss E delivered again. He led the week among those just playing XI with 71 points. No Bench Boost needed; efficient, controlled, and slightly annoying for everyone else. That takes him to 2,201st overall, adding to a track record that includes a 41st-place finish last year and five top 20k finishes in six seasons. At this point, he’s not just passing, he’s already on next year’s honours list.

Captaincy calls were a proper multiple choice. It perhaps didn’t pay off that much to get creative at this time of the season.

WILDCARDS

Gameweek 35 was Wildcard week, and most of the class clearly revised the same notes.

Andy North went all-in on a triple Arsenal defence (so far so good), backed by five doublers, Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.7m), Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) and some Brighton players alongside the standard front line of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.8m), Igor Thiago (£7.4m), Erling Haaland (£14.6m) and the unavoidable Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m).

Ben Crellin basically showed his working from Andy’s paper – same forwards, same doublers – but added Bukayo Saka (£9.8m) and a couple of side notes in Harry Wilson (£5.9m) and Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m) to secure the marks. Az followed the model answer too, upgrading to six doublers and throwing in Eberechi Eze (£7.3m) for a bit of “show your reasoning” flair alongside the disappointing Rogers.

FPL Fraiser copied most of that but sacrificed his defence to afford Saka, while Tom Freeman swapped Thiago for Danny Welbeck (£6.3m) and, in classic style, chucked in Yankuba Minteh (£5.5m) and Brenden Aaronson (£5.4m) —because he likes to throw a differential or two.

Top of the class (of course), Huss E kept it clean with six doublers, Bruno, Gabriel and Saka, but spiced things up with Anton Stach (£4.8m) and Pedro Porro (£5.2m), plus Welbeck up top.

TRANSFERS

FPL Harry Gameweek 35

Just six transfers across The Great and The Good. Either everyone’s supremely confident going into the final weeks, or they are stocking up ready for next week

The most popular answer on the paper was Gabriel, a safe, sensible pick that practically everyone copied. It’s the Fantasy equivalent of writing your name correctly and hoping for method marks; unlikely to win you top of the class, but it should keep you from failing.

The standout move came from Mark Sutherns, whose switch for Saka was easily the most eye-catching.

Then there’s Harry’s move from Semenyo to Cherki, which has sparked more whispers than a suspiciously quiet exam hall. Was it genius insight, or has he somehow got hold of the answer sheet? Turns out it was more the former than the latter. Either way, the invigilators are watching closely.

And best not to mention Luke’s move out of Senesi.

TEMPLATE

With the chaos of Free Hits last week and Wildcards this week, everything’s been ripped up and rewritten – a complete overhaul with no time to revise.

The clear-out has been brutal: only Bruno and Gabriel survive from the old template. Everyone else has been wiped like wrong answers in pencil.

Even better, Bruno and O’Reilly are the only players at 100% ownership; the two answers the entire class has copied down.

Darlow (77.8%), Verbruggen (55.6%)
O’Reilly (100%), Gabriel (77.8%), Hill (66.7%), Van Hecke (50%), Struijk (44.4%)
Fernandes (100.0%), Tavernier (66.7%), Palmer (61.1%), Semenyo (55.6%), Cherki (44.4%)
Haaland (94.4%), Calvert-Lewin (83.3%), Joao Pedro (61.1%)

TOP PICKS

Gameweek 36 now, and we turn to the most popular picks of The Great and The Good — the exam answers everyone was fairly confident about writing down.

No surprises at the top of the paper: Haaland and Bruno are the go-to answers for the majority. Tellingly, overall leader Huss E didn’t try to get clever either, backing those two plus Gabriel like a student sticking rigidly to the revision guide.

In a rare twist, we even get a goalkeeper question worth full marks. Andy North and Fabio Borges have both gone with David Raya as their set-and-forget option, a bold move in a section most people usually skip.

Elsewhere, there’s a light scattering of picks like Semenyo, Thiago, and Bowen, the kind of answers that show you did some extra reading but didn’t want to go too far off-script. But standout for originality goes to Lateriser, who’s sitting alone with O’Reilly – clearly the one student who guessed the right answer early on.

CONCLUSION

Right then, pens almost down as we prepare ourselves for the double and ask the question: do we trust Crystal Palace?

Anyway, that’s all from me for now. Remember: don’t have FPL nightmares. 

For those affected by any of the topics raised above, you can find me here on Twitter or BlueSky.

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80 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Bottomed

      Play Van Hecke WOL
      Or DCL tot
      Also starting Welbeck if that helps
      Thanks

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      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        VH

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      2. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Probably VH with higher floor and ceiling

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      3. WVA
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Pvh

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      4. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Vh

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    • Atimis
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Tough decision here with 2FTs, thoughts?

      1) Palmer to Saka
      2) Palmer DCL/JPedro to Saka Gyo/Richa
      3) Palmer Tav to Saka Szobo/Gakpo/Cunha and bench one of DCL/JPedro

      Verb/Darlow
      Gab/NOR/VanH/Senesi/Hill
      Palmer/Bruno/Cherki/Mitoma/Tav
      Haaland/JPedro/DCL

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      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Not fancy Lacroix? I like 3 from those with Szobo and benching DCL, Pedro has had a very good season and looked good last game.

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        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Maybe I can go differential not having CP players? Lacroix or Munoz could be nice, if any, but still not sure I want to go there...Szobo is tempting, I'm just not sure about their away game vs AV in GW37. And yes, probably I'm still more convinced by JPedro over DCL.

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      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        2

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    • WVA
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Who would you start?

      A. Hill
      B. Pedro

      Verbruggen
      Gabriel NOR(VC) Lacroix Van-Hecke
      Bruno Saka Semenyo GroB
      Haaland(TC)
      Darlow ???? Tavernier DCL

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      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Probably Pedro, just.

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        1. WVA
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks

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      2. Dutchy FPL
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        A, Chelsea just look awful at the moment

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        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          14 mins ago

          Pedro almost braced in last match, that offside G was as tight as it can be. With thicker lines it would have been accepted earlier in the season imo.

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        2. WVA
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Chelsea do but Pedro doesn’t

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      3. Rico123
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Debating similar and currently starting B, benching A

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    • hawkeyes
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Looking to catch 1st in my mini league. We both have TC and same City trio. Who should i TC as a differential (assuming he will TC Halaand):

      A) Semenyo
      B) O'Reilly
      C) Sell Semenyo for Cherki/Doku and TC

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      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        B
        Nearly scored again v Eve

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      2. Dutchy FPL
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        B, has multiple routes to points and outscored Haaland in the last four gameweeks by six points, even with Haaland scoring three goals in this period. And like WVA says, he blanked in the Everton game but had a 0.44 xGi. Might just be the best captain option at the moment

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    • Supersonic_
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      38 points ahead in ML. He has bench boost this week. Should I go Palmer to Saka -4

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    • Dutchy FPL
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Goodmorning guys! I would appreciate your thoughts in this. Playing bench boost this week with the team below. Planning on Thiago & Semenyo to Cherki & Gyokeres, with the exact money and two FT's to do it. Thiago might rise tomorrow, but I expect it to be on friday. Would you wait till after the Palace Conference League game or just make te move? Team after transfers:

      Henderson
      O'Reilly - Gabriel - Munoz - van Hecke
      Cherki - Sarr - Bruno F - Bruno G
      Gyokeres - Haaland (C)

      Bench Boost: Darlow - Hinshelwood - Calvert Lewin - Saliba

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Wait and do the moves

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    • Bavarian
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Who to start?

      A- Hill (FUL-A)
      B- Tavernier (FUL-A)
      C- Thiago (MCI-A)

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        B

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      2. Pegboy
        • 15 Years
        56 mins ago

        I'd go C. City aren't solid

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      3. WVA
        • 9 Years
        just now

        C

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    • RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Which 2 to start?

      A) MGW
      B) Tavernier
      C) Senesi
      D) Pedro

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        If fit A

        Fulham are solid at home so probably D

        What transfers you gone for?

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        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          This

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        2. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Cheers, and the other?

          Have gone Palmer to Saka and will probably do Semenyo to Cherki too for free

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    • Radulfo28773
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      What would you do here? Bench correct?
      Only 1FT, no chips left

      Raya
      Gabriel O’Reilly VanHecke
      BrunoF Semenyo Palmer Eze
      Haaland DCL Welbeck

      Darlow Tavernier Justin Hill

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    • Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Not that I think Madueke will start any of the remaining games but Saka’s minutes yesterday were quite telling that something isn’t right with him

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      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        55 mins ago

        Still with 3 eyes on the Premier league. Much better chance of that than the Champions league.

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        1. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Very good chance of both actually, Arsenal have already beaten Bayern this season

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      2. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        They were leading, protecting the lead and a lot of running (back tracking) was needed on his side. Against lesser sides on PL he can easily play at least 65-70 minutes in every match. That's enough for me.

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    • BBC_TF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Hello I have 3FTs and will use two to get Gabriel and Saka.

      Where should the third go?
      1- Strujk to Lacroix
      2- Strujk to Saliba
      3- JP to Gyok

      I currently own zero arsenal or cpfc

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      1. BBC_TF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        54 mins ago

        4- Semenyo to Cherki

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      2. Pegboy
        • 15 Years
        23 mins ago

        3 or 4. I'd lean 3

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      3. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        23 mins ago

        3 or 4

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      4. Rico123
        • 3 Years
        just now

        4

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    • thetommy14
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      GTG?

      Raya
      Gabriel, Muñoz, O’Reilly
      BrunoF, Cunha, Szobo, Cherki, Grob
      Watkins, Haaland

      Dubravka, Thiago, Rodon, Kayode

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    • Kante Touch This
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      NOR vs Doku?

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        46 mins ago

        NOR

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      2. Rico123
        • 3 Years
        26 mins ago

        NOR

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      3. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Who is this NOR of whom you speak?

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    • jthmt
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      verbruggen, dubravka
      van hecke, o reilly, gabriel, senesi, justin
      rogers, bruno, semenyo, rice, gordon
      haaland, dcl, pedro

      3ft so I guess my "only" option is this?

      semenyo - cherki
      rice - saka
      gordon - sarr

      leading our mini league by 50pts, where 2nd team in the league has munoz, semenyo, or should i just try to stick with the same as he

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      1. jthmt
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        or

        gordon - saka
        semenyo -cherki
        senesi - max 4,6 def?

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    • Pegboy
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I have 2FTs, WC and BB left and working out which I play in 36 and which in 37.

      BB 36 plan + WC37
      Raya
      Gabriel Saliba O'Reilly
      Bruno Cherki Sarr KDH
      Haaland(c) Bowen Thiago

      Bench: Dubravka Senesi VDV Dango

      2FTs would obviously be 1 week punts, so some variation of the following.

      a) Dubravka + Dango > Henderson + Hinshelwood
      b) Thiago + Bowen > Richarlison + Mateta

      So BB would be Dubravka/Raya, Senesi (ful), VDV (lee), KDH (cry)

      Or do I just WC in 36 and bring in Saka, Gyokores etc. I'd always been planning to WC this week, but not sure it's needed.

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    • thetommy14
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      Grob or Hinshelwood?

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      1. Pegboy
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Hinshelwood

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    • FOREST FOREVER 2
      • 1 Year
      50 mins ago

      Planning to bench Stach and Struijk (Leeds) this GW. won't mind double digit scores for them as long as Leeds beat Spurs.

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    • thetommy14
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      Thoughts on Ndiaye?

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    • Malkmus
      • 14 Years
      45 mins ago

      Morning all. Lacroix or Munoz worth a -4?

      Ta

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      1. Rico123
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        I’m avoiding Palace - for free maybe but not a -4

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        1. Malkmus
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks

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      2. Pegboy
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not worth a hit

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        1. Malkmus
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Ta

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    • Rico123
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      Like a few others, I have a benching headache this week

      Bench 2 of:

      A) Hill (ful)
      B) Tavernier (ful)
      C) Hinshelwood (WOL)
      D) DCL (tot)
      E) JPedro (liv)

      Currently leaning towards benching A and D

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        A and B hardly worse(?)

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      2. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Definitely B and it's then between A and D.

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    • 'Broadsword Calling Da…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      I'm chasing a little (30 points) in my MiniLeauge, thinking to (C)herki over Haaland in this double Gameweek, madness or sane idea?

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      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        31 mins ago

        NOR is the better diff imo

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      2. Jam0sh
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        23 mins ago

        Not madness

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        1. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers, Jam and yeah, Jet, the NOR is food for thought for sure, cheers.

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    • Stap
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      BB36, 2FT, just did WC35
      Option A: Eze + Bowen > Saka Welbeck need to do both (W37 Rogers > KDH, but no transfers left)
      Option B: Play Eze + Bowen now, and then have 3 FT in W37 and get Saka +....
      feels like Saka will be essential

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      1. Pegboy
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        I think I prefer B

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    • Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      Best use of a FT

      A - Tav to Grob or Hinsch(Which one)
      B - DCL to Welbeck
      C - Pedro to Welbeck

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      1. Pegboy
        • 15 Years
        10 mins ago

        Hard to tell without seeing the rest of your team, but in isolation, A Hinshelwood

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        1. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Thanks. Here it is

          Raya
          O'Reilly - Gabriel - Hill
          Semenyo - Palmer - Bruno - Tav
          Haaland - Pedro - DCL

          Darlow - Senesi - Dango - Struijk

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          1. Pegboy
            • 15 Years
            3 mins ago

            Only 1FT?

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            1. Jet5605
              • 11 Years
              just now

              2.also doing Palmer to Saka for free

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    • v3n0m
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      A) JP -> Gyok (play van Hecke)
      B) DCL & Senesi -> Gyok & Richards (bench van Hecke)
      C) DCL + Semenyo -> Gyok + Cherki

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      1. Pegboy
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        How many FTs? Assuming no chips, I'd lean C

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    • Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      Hello guys. 27 points off top 10k with triple captain to be played. Would you go for City differential to chase top 10k or do you think its reachable with Haaland?

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      1. Pegboy
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        Loads in the 10k will have used their TC chip. Leave it on Haaland

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    • OverTinker
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      a statue of that Man City fan with his bottle in his jacket while holding his face will be legendary

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    • thetommy14
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Hinshelwood or Ndiaye?

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      1. Pegboy
        • 15 Years
        4 mins ago

        I'm a broken record on this thread, but I'd go Hinshelwood

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    • Bradleyfarrell
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hi everyone.
      I have 8.3m to play with.
      Is enzo to Cunha for -4 ok or is there better options.
      I already have Bruno F, Cherki,Mbeumo and stach

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    • 112kane112
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Straight shootout question - as the rest of the team is irrelevant for the sake of this question.

      Who scores more? GW36 only:

      A. Hill
      B. Porro & -4
      C. Lacroix & -4

      ML Rival (exact same points) has Porro and does not have Hill or Lacroix (but does have 2FT)

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