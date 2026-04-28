Fixtures

Double Gameweek 36 confirmed for Man City + Crystal Palace

28 April 2026 79 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The news that many of us were expecting was finally confirmed on Tuesday: Manchester City and Crystal Palace will both ‘double’ in Gameweek 36.

The two clubs’ meeting at the Etihad, postponed in Gameweek 31 due to City’s involvement in the EFL Cup final that same weekend, will now take place on Wednesday 13 May.

City and Palace are the only two teams playing twice in that Gameweek. In fact, it’s the last Double Gameweek of 2025/26.

Barring any weather-related postponements, we’ll also have no more Blank Gameweeks.

WHAT DOES DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 36 LOOK LIKE?

Here are the fixtures for Double Gameweek 36. The other 18 clubs all play once in this round:

It’s not a straightforward double for City, although both fixtures are at least at home.

The Cityzens also defeated Brentford (1-0) and Palace (3-0) without conceding in the reverse fixtures. Erling Haaland (£14.5m) scored three of those four goals, while Ruben Dias (£5.5m) – now currently injured – banked DefCon points in both games.

The combined expected goals (xG) tallies from those two games do imply that they were fortunate, however: it was 2.04-2.58 to the opposition!

As for Palace, they lost both of their reverse fixtures against Everton (1-2) and City (0-3). Again, though, the xG had them up at 3.41-2.28.

Daniel Munoz (£5.8m) netted the Eagles’ only goal across those two fixtures.

CHIP USE?

Last chance to use your FPL chips! 2

The Free Hits, Wildcards and Bench Boosts have been flying around in Double Gameweek 33 and Blank Gameweek 34 but Double Gameweek 36 could represent the last hurrah for those still holding a chip.

As mentioned in the intro, we’re not expecting any more ‘doubles’ or ‘blanks’ after Gameweek 36.

TRIPLE CAPTAIN

Those with the Triple Captain chip still in play will no doubt be flocking to Haaland, especially as the title race is very much alive and likely ensures a strong starting XI in both Gameweek 36 fixtures.

BENCH BOOST

As for Bench Boost, it’s essentially a week in which single Gameweekers will be ‘boosted’. Even if you’re going big on Palace and City players, you’d surely start them if you were only fielding an XI.

Brighton and Hove Albion, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur/Leeds United (depending on who you fancy for that clash!) have decent-to-excellent fixtures, so the likes of Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m), Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.6m), Matty Cash (£4.7m), Karl Darlow (£3.9m), Pascal Struijk (£4.3m) and Kevin Danso (£4.2m) are all possible names to consider.

Bear in mind that Villa will have been in European semi-final action less than 72 hours before their Gameweek 36 fixture, however. So too will Palace, so perhaps Everton picks like Michael Keane (£4.5m) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.1m) can catch them cold.

Here’s a ‘Bench Boost Gameweek 36’ side we put together in our Gameweek 35 Wildcard piece:

FPL Gameweek 35 Wildcard: 3 of the best drafts 1

FREE HIT

In terms of a Free Hit, there’ll be plenty of time to tinker ahead of the Gameweek 36 deadline.

We’ll also be able to respond to developments in Europe that week, especially re Palace and Villa picks. A Palace attacker, if desired, could maybe be nailed down and replace one of the defenders closer to the time.

But at this early stage, are we looking at something close to this?

WHAT ABOUT THE GAMEWEEK 37 POSTPONEMENTS?

The Premier League fixtures clashing with the FA Cup final, Bournemouth v Manchester City and Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur, stay in Gameweek 37.

They’ll be contested on Tuesday 19 May.

Gameweek 37 will have a Friday deadline, with the first match featuring whichever club makes it to the Europa League final:

Friday 15 May
20:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool/Man Utd v Nott’m Forest

Sunday 17 May
12:30 Aston Villa v Liverpool/Man Utd v Nott’m Forest
15:00 Brentford v Crystal Palace
15:00 Everton v Sunderland
15:00 Leeds v Brighton
15:00 Wolves v Fulham
17:30 Newcastle v West Ham

Monday 18 May
20:00 Arsenal v Burnley

Tuesday 19 May
19:30 AFC Bournemouth v Man City
20:15 Chelsea v Spurs

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79 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Bruno G on for me this week, just for that home form.

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  2. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Darlow,
    Gabriel, O'Reilly, Hill, Struijk
    Bruno, Semenyo, Palmer
    Haaland, Joao Pedro, Thiago

    Verbruggen, Tavernier, Sarr, Van Hecke

    3FT, 0.8m ITB

    Tempted by Palmer to MGW but that will probably wait a GW, but who should I start in the BOU/cyr fixture ?

    A) Hill
    B) Tavernier
    C) Sarr

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Sarr a rotation risk this week. It’s probably A, then B, then C

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Why hasn't the fixture ticker been updated yet? People are trying to plan!

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      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Not that difficult to work out, it's probably the RMT tool being updated that would be of more benefit to most ATM.

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Never used the RMT tool in 9 years.

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          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            I find it very useful at WC/DGW time, though it's been heavily bias towards Salah this season.

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            1. Feanor
              • 16 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              *biased

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              1. bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 18 mins ago

                RMT has definitely helped me get to 10k again, but I'm more of a statistician than game watcher.

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              2. bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                53 mins ago

                Thanks. I typed biased, spell checker suggested bias. Both wrong.

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          2. Feanor
            • 16 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            that explains the ranks then

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            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              I thought it was just a glorified spreadsheet formula?

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      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Everyone's jumped ship

        Season feels like it's almost done

        Despite the run in

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          2 more lines...?

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    3. jeffa79
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Rank options for players to bring in (have 1 FT):

      A) MGW
      B) Watkins
      C) Cherki
      D) Bowen

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        A

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      2. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        C has one more fixture than the rest

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      3. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        C, D (but as a one week punt), A, B (A & especially B are minutes risks given that GW35 is sandwiched between them meeting in the EL)

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      4. Mr Turnip 1
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          C, A, D, B

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      5. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Any chance of seeing the captains poll as well please?

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      6. Wet Bandits
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        WC and BB left - feels like I've played the chips wrong this year, the DGW is as good as any well planned single GW.

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          29 mins ago

          Unless you're going in on Palace players then Gw35 might be best for BB

          Depends how many FTs you have for Leeds players etc

          Probably held the wildcard too long tbh

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      7. Sharkytect
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        So...is there a blank gw37?

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        1. Punk as Fuchs
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          In the opening paragraph of this article: "Barring any weather-related postponements, we’ll also have no more Blank Gameweeks."

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      8. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Will any palace players get 2 starts?

        How does their fixture schedule influence this?

        Frustratingly the article doesn't say anything about this.

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        1. TheTinman
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Obviously

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        2. Kingy109
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          It's very difficult to know to be fair, a better guess will be possible once the first leg has been played. Palace win that 5-0 the rotation can happen in the second leg not the Premier League

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      9. Buck The Trent
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Darlow
        Strujik Bijol Senesi NOR
        Bruno Palmer Semenyo Tavenier
        Haaland JP

        Subs Verbruggen Welbeck Hill Hinselwood

        1FT, would you do ?

        A. Bijol to Gabriel
        B Save and get Palace following week

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        1. Mr Turnip 1
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Probs roll because you have no palace rn. Also start Hill over Bijol, Bijol rotation risk with Rising back and triple Leeds defence feels a bit much, even against BUR(H)

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            1. Mr Turnip 1
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                *Rodon not Rising

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          • Atimis
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            Semenyo to Cherki worth FT?
            Also, are you keeping both Palmer and JPedro for now? Tempted to sell at least one.

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            1. Kingy109
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              Who for though??

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            2. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              33 mins ago

              Going to stick with Pedro

              Rather than take a hit

              Use the Palmer £££

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          • SIMBOBIANTHEIII
              2 hours, 41 mins ago

              Would you replace Palmer to get gab for free?
              Or wait a GW?
              3FTs

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              1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
                  1 hour, 50 mins ago

                  Btw in starting Palmer and Pedro

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                  1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
                      1 hour, 27 mins ago

                      In should be also

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                      1. Yoshimiwinz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        what are you waiting for, it's the run in

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                  2. Mr Turnip 1
                      57 mins ago

                      Yes

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                    • AC/DC AFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      33 mins ago

                      Yes

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                  3. CoracAld2831
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 30 mins ago

                    Anyone on WC thinking of keeping both Thiago and Bowen?

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                    1. basilfawlty
                      • 4 Years
                      57 mins ago

                      I am thinking of keeping both. Welbeck & DCL are my other options I'm considering.

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                    2. AC/DC AFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      34 mins ago

                      Makes sense

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                  4. I have no Wirtz
                      2 hours, 29 mins ago

                      For the run in, gw36,37,38, is Mbeumo or Cunha even worth considering? And if so, is Cunha the better option? Mbeumo has been such a disappointment.

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                      1. g40steve
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 33 mins ago

                        You answered your own question 😉

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                        1. I have no Wirtz
                            1 hour, 31 mins ago

                            Cheers

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                        2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                          • 12 Years
                          1 hour, 4 mins ago

                          No but Casemiro

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                        3. AC/DC AFC
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          34 mins ago

                          Yeah

                          Semenyo and possibly Mbeumo a sell as it is

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                      2. thetommy14
                        • 5 Years
                        2 hours, 16 mins ago

                        Mbeumo, Cunha out
                        Cherki, Saka in

                        Worth it for a -4?

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                        1. Raoul Nogues
                            1 hour, 7 mins ago

                            Saka is a question mark

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                          • bitm2007
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            1 hour, 3 mins ago

                            GW35 is the middle of 3 games in 6 days for Arsenal, can't see Saka starting all three coming back off injury.

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                          • AC/DC AFC
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            35 mins ago

                            Saka too punty

                            See how the European games shape up

                            Probably will be injuries to manage out

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                        2. thetommy14
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 41 mins ago

                          What would you do with this team?
                          No chips left, 1FT.
                          0,4m ITB
                          Thanks

                          Raya
                          Gabriel, VVD, Muñoz
                          Palmer, BrunoF, Mbuemo, Szobo
                          Watkins, Thiago, Bowen

                          Dubravka, Cunha, Kayode, Rodon

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                          1. Dynamic Duos
                            • 12 Years
                            47 mins ago

                            Szoboszlai/Cunha to MGW or VVD to Saliba

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                            1. AC/DC AFC
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              36 mins ago

                              With MGW

                              Had the ship sailed?

                              Could be rotation around Europa matches etc

                              Which Chelsea rock up at home in the next game?

                              It's difficult to know

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                          2. Dynamic Duos
                            • 12 Years
                            46 mins ago

                            Mbeumo needs to go too

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                          3. AC/DC AFC
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            37 mins ago

                            If Cunha is back play him perhaps?

                            Is Palmer a sell?

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                        3. PartyTime
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 38 mins ago

                          UCL is back baby!
                          PSG 2-3 Bayern
                          Atletico 2-1 Arsenal

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                          1. z13
                              1 hour, 20 mins ago

                              I'll go PSG 2-1 Bayern, Athletico 1-2 Arsenal

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                          2. AC/DC AFC
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            1 hour, 30 mins ago

                            Last chance to make some headway

                            Depending on mid week injuries etc.

                            BB35, 2 FTs.

                            Move on Palmer and Zub for Okafor + 1. £10m to spend. More if I keep Zub and move on Semenyo.

                            Is it foolish to ignore MGW again, or wise not to get him in?

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                            1. AC/DC AFC
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              39 mins ago

                              BB squad as is, with 2 FTs to use...

                              .
                              Darlow
                              Gab O'Reilly Senesi
                              Palmer Bruno Semenyo Tavernier
                              Haaland Pedro Welbeck

                              Raya Struijk Mukiele Zubimendi

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                          3. CoracAld2831
                            • 5 Years
                            1 hour, 1 min ago

                            Anyone going MGW on wildcard?

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                            1. bitm2007
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 11 Years
                              8 mins ago

                              I would

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                            2. Babit1967
                              • 9 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              Yeah but I’m benching him next game for Okafor then he’ll play the remaining 3.

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                          4. Black Belt Jones
                            • 10 Years
                            59 mins ago

                            FPL is currently saying that those 4x teams will blank in GW37...

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                            1. The Philosopher
                              • 5 Years
                              11 mins ago

                              FPL talks shite from time to time, doesn't it...

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                            2. AC/DC AFC
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              The fixtures on the FPL site/ app update later, maybe tomorrow

                              It was only announced a few hours ago and is weeks away tbf

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                              1. Black Belt Jones
                                • 10 Years
                                just now

                                I see... Thanks for clarifying. I just noticed the players were all flagged but good to know it's only temporary!

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                            3. Dynamic Duos
                              • 12 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              Casuals getting blagged

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                          5. Ajax Hamsterdam
                            • 11 Years
                            18 mins ago

                            which treble city are you going for ?

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                            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                              • 11 Years
                              10 mins ago

                              city treble even...

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                            2. bitm2007
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 11 Years
                              10 mins ago

                              Domestic

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                              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                                • 11 Years
                                3 mins ago

                                haha 🙂

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                                1. bitm2007
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 11 Years
                                  just now

                                  OReilly Cherki Haaland

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                            3. Bobby Digital
                              • 8 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              OReilly Semenyo Haaland

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                              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                                • 11 Years
                                1 min ago

                                cheers bobby.

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                          6. Bobby Digital
                            • 8 Years
                            10 mins ago

                            Kane
                            Diaz Musiala Olise

                            Looks dangerous

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                          7. Eightball
                            • 5 Years
                            5 mins ago

                            Darlow
                            Struijk O'Reilly Gabriel
                            Bruno Tavernier Palmer Semenyo
                            Haaland J.Pedro Welbeck

                            Bench: Verbruggen, Hill, Hinshelwood, Senesi

                            2FT 1.7m ITB

                            I think I roll this week but who to captain? (Haaland the obvious choice).

                            I am chasing a 28 point defecit in my mini league and my rival has TC ( I don't) so he will almost certainly do that on Haaland next week as well. Should I just back against Haaland both weeks in terms of captain?

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                          8. mdm
                            • 14 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            Which option?

                            A. Okafor and Watkins
                            B. Rogers and DCL

                            Thanks.

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                            1. AC/DC AFC
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              1 min ago

                              A

                              Villa might be an avoid

                              See how they get on at Forest on Thursday

                              If it's tight they might rotate

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