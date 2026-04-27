Chip Strategy

FPL Gameweek 35 Wildcard: 3 of the best drafts

27 April 2026 43 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) was the week of the Wildcard.

The Bench Boost was then very popular in Gameweek 33.

And, in Gameweek 34, Free Hits were flying, left, right and centre.

Now we reach Gameweek 35, and we’ve come full circle.

In our weekly user poll, over 30% of responders say they are planning to Wildcard in Gameweek 35. That makes it the most popular chip of the week, for those intending to use one.

So, in this article, it’s time to look at a few Gameweek 35 Wildcard drafts! These have been put together on the condition that Man City and Crystal Palace get a Double Gameweek 36. If anything else happens (ie City and Bournemouth getting a ‘double’ in Gameweek 36 instead), we’ll make the necessary edits.

We’ll follow this up with another article comparing the relative merits of a Gameweek 35 v 36 Wildcard.

GAMEWEEK 35 WILDCARD – DRAFT 1 (NO BENCH BOOST)

FPL Gameweek 35 Wildcard

With no Bench Boost to plan around, we can go heavy on low-cost Leeds picks this week. The Whites face relegated Burnley at home, and still need points to mathematically secure safety.

James Justin‘s (£3.9m) inclusion is contingent on Gabriel Gudmundsson (£3.8m) being ruled out, as the versatile Justin is the only real cover for the injured Swede at left wing-back. Another low-cost Leeds defender is, of course, an option, with Pascal Struijk (£4.3m) probably about the safest centre-half at present.

With concerns over a weaker side being sent out in Gameweek 35, our Palace players can be benched this week and wheeled out for the Gameweek 36 ‘double’. There’s always the chance that rotation could strike then too, of course, but Oliver Glasner so far hasn’t really touched his defence, even around UEFA Conference League games:

Above: Palace’s five most recent matches

Do we want a third Palace player in there? We have to consider that a) there could be rotation in Gameweek 36, b) one of the games is against Man City and c) the fixtures around the double, including a final-day clash with Arsenal, aren’t great.

If desired, Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m) could take the place of Eberechi Eze (£7.2m) or Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) in this draft.

Speaking of whom, Rogers is in for the next two Gameweeks before being benched/shipped out (potentially for an Everton midfielder) in Gameweek 37/38. Eze’s inclusion is for an excellent-looking final four Gameweeks – if he’s fit, of course:

You can’t eliminate the rotation risk with Eze but, presently, he’s the Arsenal attacker most likely to conjure something up.

Harry Wilson (£6.0m), meanwhile, has a fine-looking last two fixtures, so we can park him on the bench this week.

Probably the uneasiest exclusions are those of Jarrod Bowen (£7.8m), who just keeps chipping away with points, and the in-form Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.6m). Their remaining fixtures aren’t straightforward, and Gibbs-White faces up to three Europa League ties in the run-in, but are we looking a gift horse in the mouth with the pair?

GAMEWEEK 35 WILDCARD – DRAFT 2 (GAMEWEEK 36 BENCH BOOST)

FPL Gameweek 35 Wildcard

In Gameweek 36, you wouldn’t really be ‘boosting’ Palace and City assets. They’d be in your starting XI, regardless of whether you were playing a chip or not.

So, which single Gameweekers have the best fixtures in Gameweek 36?

Brighton and Aston Villa stand out, so we’ve added some assets from these two clubs with a Gameweek 36 Bench Boost in mind.

The Gameweek 36 Bench Boost squad would thus look like this:

*Double Gameweek 36 fixtures are yet to be added

Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) could then be sold for Bowen or Igor Thiago (£7.4m) after Gameweek 36, when Villa’s fixtures stiffen (and they could have a Europa League final in between Gameweek 37 and 38).

Again, a third Palace asset could easily be added (eg Chris Richards (£4.4m) in place of Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.6m)), if desired.

GAMEWEEK 35 WILDCARD – DRAFT 3 (GAMEWEEK 37 BENCH BOOST)

FPL Gameweek 35 Wildcard

We’ve got five Double Gameweek 36 assets already in place in this Gameweek 35 draft.

So, once again, we’re looking at the stand-out single Gameweek fixtures in Gameweek 37 for inspiration:

An Arsenal triple-up is a given, and indeed features in all three of these Wildcard teams.

So, this time, we’re looking at ways to incorporate Everton and Fulham players.

We’ve included DefCon machines Michael Keane and Joachim Andersen (both £4.5m), as well as Wilson, as substitutes in our initial draft.

We could then use two transfers in Gameweek 37 to bring in further Fulham/Everton picks. We’ve gone with Jordan Pickford (£5.7m) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.1m) in this draft.

The good thing is that Everton and Fulham also have decent Gameweek 38 fixtures, against Spurs and Newcastle respectively. The hope is that they’ve still got something to play for by that point.

Here’s how a Gameweek 37 Bench Boost could look with those two booked-in aforementioned transfers:

FPL Gameweek 35 Wildcard

*rearranged Gameweek 37 fixtures are yet to be added

It’s perhaps a weaker play, with a drawback being that a ‘boosted’ Palace defender faces one of our forwards, Thiago. A lot of money is tied up in two premium goalkeepers, too, while ‘booking in transfers’ can sometimes be a risky approach if any other problems come up in the interim.

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43 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. JBG
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Rumours of no Cunha circulating on twitter

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Even without FH I can't catch a break. Holy Zachariah

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    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Hope so!! Anderson 11 points off the bench to come in!!

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    3. Evasivo
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      That’d be nice

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    4. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Final nail in coffin for me. a miserable last two gw's

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    5. Effe
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Confirmed

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  2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Semenyo to Cherki to sideways? Considering capping Cherki if I get him

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    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      *too

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  3. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    1) Which 1 to bench?
    A) Senesi (CRY)
    B) Hill (CRY)
    C) Justin (BUR)
    D) NOR (eve)

    2) Senesi -> Gabriel
    A) Yes
    B) No

    Darlow
    Senesi, Hill, NOR
    Bruno, Palmer, Semenyo, Tavernier
    Haaland, Pedro, DCL

    Bart, Justin, Himshelwood, Van Hecke
    Bank 2.3m, 1FT, TC left

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    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      2 and play him instead of Hill

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      1. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Double LEE (Darlow/Justin) and bench Hill?

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  4. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Any idea why i can only access this website in secret mode? Every time try normally w9nt let me

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  5. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Love getting jammy bench points. Mukiele haul incoming for cunha on FH

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Ouch

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  6. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Got Cunha, no subs 🙁 Would’ve preferred no Bruno, as he has much higher ownership and I have Bowen VC.

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Same

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  7. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Need a Bruno (c) madness to take me inside Top 50k tonight.

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    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      MU haven't won a Monday night match since 2023, if what I saw online is true. Can't be bothered to double check.

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      1. I have no Wirtz
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          No problem. A 3-4 loss will do nicely as I have Thiago and Dango as well.

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        • x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Beat Everton away like 2 months ago

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      2. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Bruno is about 190% EO, and many have two or three players. You will be lucky to get a green arrow with just Bruno.

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        1. The Philosopher
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Already on a solid green and just 2.5k outside 50k. Other players failing and a Bruno g+a might be enough. Though I won't lose sleep even if I don't get inside 50k tonight.

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    2. La Roja
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      46 pts.

      (C)unha
      Bruno
      Heaven to go

      Bowen (VC)

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    3. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Cunha not in squad

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      1. Evasivo
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        At all or benched?

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      2. djman102
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Hello, Anderson's points! Not used to bench jam, especially on a free hit.

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        1. threeputt
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          That's Hartleys right there !

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      3. La Roja
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        I’ll take that

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    4. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Lammens; Shaw, Heaven, Maguire, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amar, Bruno, Mbeumo; Sesko

      Kelleher; Lewis-Potter, Van Den Berg, Collins, Kayode; Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard, Jensen; Schade, Thiago, Dango

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      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Hopefully no Cunha one the bench

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        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          I already posted that he is not in the squad

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          1. g40steve
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            🙂

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    5. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      So much a rest day. 🙄

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      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        *for a

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    6. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Merson thinks Rice is player of the season 😆

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    7. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Nice to see Dorgu back

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    8. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Any suggestions?

        Martinez Darlow
        JPvH NOR Justin hill Richards
        Sarr tav fruno semenyo Palmer
        Welbeck haaland Pedro

        3fts. 0.3

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      • -GK22-
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        62 points with these still to play. Hopefully get to 100 points

        Bruno (c)
        Thiago
        Dango

        A

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        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          That's greedy

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        2. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          and unrealistic

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      • threeputt
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        FH from hell. Salah (c), Solanke & now Cunha, at least I have 2 points coming off the bench but even with Fernandes playing am hoping he blanks as any have (c)

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        1. threeputt
          • 16 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          *many

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        2. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          The chips ruin the game only there for the spoon-feeders, I’d rather limiting to just 1 WC & FH.

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