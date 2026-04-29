The Great and The Good

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 34

29 April 2026 49 comments
Greyhead Greyhead
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Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the Blank Gameweek 34 transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers

‘The Great and The Good’ this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, the BlackBox pair of Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL GeneralJoe and Tom, the FPL Wire trio of PrasLateriser and Zophar, FPL celebrities FPL HarryMartin BakerPingreenFPL Frasier and Luke Williams, Hall of Famers Ben CrellinFabio Borges and Tom Dollimore, and last year’s mini-league winner Huss E.

“Hell’s Kitchen”

Blank Gameweek 34 was less like a well-planned feast and more like throwing together a meal from whatever’s left in the fridge, with many of us shouting a few Gordon Ramsey expletives at the outcome. Some even forgot that their dinner reservations were on Friday evening.

With Manchester City, Chelsea, Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley and Leeds United all missing, almost half the usual ingredients were taken off the shelf.

That’s why 11 of The Great and The Good reached for their Free Hit chip. The FPL equivalent of ordering a takeaway when the cupboard is bare. However, the returns varied in quality from a slap-up fish supper to a dodgy kebab from that bloke called Kev who swears the meat isn’t dog.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have changed their head chef mid-service again, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley have been consigned to the bin, Coventry City have risen nicely, and it’s all getting a bit tasty over at the relegation buffet zone.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 34

These Free Hit chip activations were the headline act, and – credit where it’s due – these 11 didn’t overthink the core. A reassuring template spine of Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m), Pedro Porro (£5.2m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m), Jarrod Bowen (£7.8m) and David Raya (£6.0m) formed the backbone. Sensible. Calm. Boring.

Which, of course, means the actual gains came from somewhere else entirely.

Because while the core ticked along politely, it was the differential managers that did the real damage. None more so than Mark Sutherns, who is either on a remarkable run of form or has quietly discovered some sort of FPL cheat code hidden in Nottingham Forest’s fixtures.

His surge continues – now on three consecutive green arrows, he’s launched himself from 69k in Gameweek 31 to near the top 10k. This time, he had double reason to celebrate as a Forest fan, with Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.6m) and Neco Williams (£4.8m) delivering scores that felt both slightly fortunate and annoyingly well-called. Skill? Luck? A dark pact with the FPL gods?

Hot on his heels was his old Scoutcast sparring partner Joe, posting a very tidy 71 points. That’s enough to enter the top 100k and, perhaps more importantly, gives him bragging rights in any conversation that begins with “I told you about Gibbs-White.”

Elsewhere, let’s hold a minute of silence for Lateriser, who put the armband on Xavi Simons (£6.6m). That’s like finding a hair in your soup.

Looking at a broader picture, the Free Hitters did indeed outscore the non-Free Hitters on average by… one point. So the gains weren’t quite as seismic as they were hoping for.

Which leaves us in a beautifully poised spot heading into Gameweek 35, where attention turns to the Wildcard users.

TRANSFERS

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 34 1

The Blank Gameweek 34 transfers weren’t exactly a chef’s special. More like items grabbed from the discount aisle past their sell-by date. It was a right dog’s dinner.

Just nine purchases in total, and somehow these were ingredients that immediately went off early – Xavi, Dominic Solanke (£7.3m) and Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), while Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) changed from sizzling to stale overnight.

The only dish worth sending back for seconds? Huss E’s move for Raya – simple, tasty with a sprinkling of save points.

‘THE GREAT AND THE GOOD’ TEMPLATE

Raya (77.8%), Hermansen (27.8%)
Gabriel (100.0%), van Dijk (83.3%), Porro (55.6%), Mavropanos (50.0%), Heaven (44.4%)
Fernandes (100.0%), Salah (66.7%), Xavi (55.6%), Wilson (50.0%), Szoboszlai (33.3%)
Bowen (88.9%), Solanke (50.0%), Watkins (50.0%)

A template completely distorted by Free Hits. This kitchen clear-out only had Fernandes surviving from last week. He’s as safe as that dollop of ketchup that your kids insist on having with everything.

Though I suspect this is the last time we’ll see Xavi, Solanke or Ayden Heaven (£3.7m), in this season’s template larder.

CAPTAIN CALLS

Furthermore, The Great and the Good captaincy scene keeps looking like a buffet where everyone piles the same thing onto their plate.

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 34 2

Erling Haaland (£14.5m) is the obvious main dish – picked by 49% of managers, basically the meat and potatoes of FPL. Whereas FPL General is adhering to a strict season-long “No Haaland Diet”, Huss E has been back for seconds, thirds, and probably the serving spoon.

Fernandes is the spicy side order at 21% trust. Not as popular, but delivering solid heat with an 18-point average when captained.

Finally, Gabriel, the hidden gourmet option. Only 2.7% of occasions have seen him given the armband, yet he’s averaging the best returns at 20 points. Perhaps these should have been a bit more varied in their menu selection.

CONCLUSION

As there are only four weeks to go, many of our fates are already sealed. As for who will win The Great and The Good, it could be the rank outsider Huss E, proving that Celebrity FPL Chefs are not always the best cooks.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, and remember: don’t have FPL nightmares. 

For those affected by any of the topics raised above, you can find me here on Twitter or BlueSky.

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49 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Heavy Cream
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Play Semenyo or MGW?

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    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      MGW

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  2. Wednesday's Press Conference Time
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Morning, folks - an early start for the GW35 pressers as Daniel Farke (LEE) will be speaking to the media today at 2.15pm BST

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Mother Farke! Always the first one to rise up.

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  3. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Everyone asks for how they did, but nobody asks for how they are.

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    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Deep.

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    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Nobody?
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/04/28/eze-havertz-timber-calafiori-injury-latest?hc_page=1#hc_comment_27623754

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  4. Zanainem
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    WC
    Raya - Darlow
    Gabriel - Munoz - O´Reilly - Justin - Heaven
    Wilson - Cherki - Bruno F. - Gibbs White - Rayan
    Halland - Thiago - Bowen

    Doubts and 2.2M ITB
    A) Raya for Henderson (one more game)
    B) Virgil for Munoz (possible rotation because europe league)
    C) Rayan or Tavernier?
    D) gueli + semenyo OR Oreilly + Cherki?

    Thanks

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Raya over Henderson

      If you're concerned about rotation at Palace, just buy Lacroix over Munoz (he's probably the better pick anyway).

      Tav over Rayan 100%.

      O'Reilly and Cherki

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  5. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Start one from each.

    a. tavernier
    b. senesi

    1. gros
    2. welbeck

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    1. Old Wulfrunian
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Senesi and Gross.

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  6. basilfawlty
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Any improvements to this WC?

    Plan to TC36, BB37

    Raya Henderson
    Gabriel O'Reilly Struijk Munoz Tarkowski
    Fernandes Cherki Eze Sarr Wilson
    Haaland Thiago DCL

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    1. Stevie B
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      I think that Groß is a better selection than Wilson.

      Are your sure with Eze? I am also wildcarding and maybe I will triple the Arsenal defence (Raya, Gabriel and Saliba).

      Maybe Watkins is interesting because Villa fixtures are not bad.

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      1. basilfawlty
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        This is draft 2 and draft 1 was triple ARS defence + GroB so maybe I'll revert to that!

        Considered Villa but mindful of Europa. Maybe I'll add Watkins/Rogers depending how tomorrow's game goes.

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Okofar?

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  7. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    New Community Article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/04/29/ffs-mini-leagues-and-community-competitions-gameweek-34-2
    The latest news from the Members Cup, Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing, Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

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  8. Holmes
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Only 12pts left, clock is ticking fast...

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  9. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Start Cunha (if fit) or Szobo?

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  10. Kane Train
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Which one do I get rid of to bring Haaland in for ?

    A) Thiago - West Ham, City, Palace, Liverpool
    B) Bowen - Brentford, Arsenal, Newcastle, Leeds

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    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Jarrod

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    2. Dancing Glen Kamara
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Thiago

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    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Thiago

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  11. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Taty to Haaland (-4)?

    Or free next week?

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  12. Stevie B
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Is this wildcard crazy?

    Raya, Henderson
    Gabriel, Saliba, O`Reilly, Lacroix, Justin
    Bruno Fernandes, Cherki, Groß, Sarr, Casemiro
    Haaland, Watkins, Thiago

    Thank you and good luck!

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    1. Dancing Glen Kamara
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      looks good to me

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I'd add an extra Leeds player

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  13. Dancing Glen Kamara
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Hi guys,
    if I use BB on 36, when should I TC
    a) 35 DCL
    b) 37 Gabriel
    c) 38 Bowen

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    1. Stevie B
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I triple captain Gabriel against Burnley on game week 37. I do not trust Calvert-Levin and maybe there is nothing to play for Bowen on thelast game week.

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      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Why not TC Haaland in 36?

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        1. Stevie B
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Because in this game week I will use the bench boost chip like Dancing Glen, who asked this question.

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      2. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        21 mins ago

        I triple captained him in DGW26 against Brentford and Wolves.
        He scored a grand total of 7 before tripling.
        But he could still be a good option for GW37.

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        1. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          3 mins ago

          I'd rather use TC in a DGW though.
          BB can work perfectly well in a single one.

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Fixtures look good for BB with Leeds and Sunderland players in Gw35

      Do you have any of them?

      TC36 has to be the play with Haaland having 2 home games.

      I punted on Burnley and Arsenal TC Haaland and needed one more goal for it to really work.

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  14. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Would you sell Palmer here?

    2 FTs to BB35

    Darlow
    Gabriel O'Reilly Senesi
    Palmer Bruno Semenyo Tavernier
    Haaland Pedro Welbeck

    Raya Struijk Mukiele Zubimendi

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    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      I would prolly keep him for one more week and sell for Saka next week.

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeah

        I've just read that advice on the keep
        Sell
        Hold article

        Would you sell Sub?

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    2. NotsoSpursy
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Keep

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  15. FC Hakkebøf
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Which option do you prefer?

    A) Palmer and Cucurella to Saka and Gabriel
    B) Cucurella to Saliba (means I have to go without Gabriel probably for the rest of the season)
    C) Save and do A next week.

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      B or C

      See if Saka starts tonight

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  16. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    It's a bit kneejerky but is it right to go sideways on Semenyo with 2 FTs.

    Zubimendi to BB Okafor.

    Semenyo to Cherki who would start anyhow.

    Thanks for any feedback

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      It makes sense from a form perspective, but has high potential to backfire, especially in the double GW.

      50/50 call

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        Yeah

        I feel like I should stick

        There's plenty of value in Semenyo because I kept him when he left Bournemouth and the faith paid back

        Feel like I'm getting a lot wrong at the moment in the virtual world so feel a little less bothered if it doesn't pay off

        Cherki is the obvious pick at the moment

        And MGW

        This game does reward patience too

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        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          Sticking with Semenyo, rested & 50% ownership

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          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            Twist then?

            It's Everton away

            I think Palmer is the biggest decision tbf

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  17. NotsoSpursy
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    What to do with Pedro??

    Strikers are Haaland and Welbeck

    Thiago has a good gw fixture then start to turn no

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Just keep and save FT for the doubles.

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  18. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Which one would you go for on WC:

    A: Lacroix and Canvot/Richards
    B: Munoz and a 2nd Leeds defender (3.9m)

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      I could always exchange Henderson to Darlow and go with both Munoz and Lacroix. Would have ro bench Raya in this case.

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      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        *to

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