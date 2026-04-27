Gibbs-White, Bowen, Palmer: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 35?

Our ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ article returns as we weigh up various transfer dilemmas for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers in Gameweek 35.

These are the players with the most transfers in/out ahead of Friday’s deadline:

Player Transfers in (round) Player Transfers out (round) Gibbs-White 124,201 Timber 93,068 Cherki 108,582 J Pedro 73,225 Haaland 92,827 Ekitike 61,309 O’Reilly 78,962 Wilson 59,540 Okafor 63,224 Mbeumo 53,648 Watkins 42,911 Semenyo 51,379 Bowen 41,076 Gordon 50,135 Calvert-Lewin 40,711 Szoboszlai 33,351 Gabriel 36,465 van Dijk 32,735 Rogers 35,393 Simons 31,157 Raya 32,337 Watkins 30,563 Saliba 29,451 Palmer 27,225 Semenyo 26,148 Thiago 24,697 Thiago 25,908 Rice 24,616 Rice 24,053 Salah 24,324 Munoz 22,641 Rogers 23,067

Whether some of these moves are a good idea remains open to debate – and that’s exactly what we’ll be wrestling with in this article.

MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE

Nobody has scored more Premier League goals since the turn of the year than Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.6m).

10 – Across 2026, no player has scored more goals in the Premier League than Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White (10 – level with Igor Thiago). Plane. pic.twitter.com/ih4NhMxEns — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2026

He’s racked up 63 points since the start of March, too – more than any other FPL player.

Now playing a bit further forward under Vitor Pereira, where he can drift in from the left, Gibbs-White has also been one of the busiest players in front of goal in that time, with 18 shots in seven matches.

He subsequently looks like a fine option, but might it be too premature to make a move for the in-form midfielder this week?

Potentially, as Monday’s home encounter with Chelsea is right in the middle of the Tricky Trees’ all Premier League UEFA Europa League semi-finals:

Thursday 30 April: Aston Villa (h) – Europa League

Aston Villa (h) – Europa League Monday 4 May: Chelsea (a) – Gameweek 35

Chelsea (a) – Gameweek 35 Thursday 7 May: Aston Villa (a) – Europa League

Chelsea did look a bit better under Calum McFarlane on Sunday, too.

Gibbs-White could be on penalties, which only adds to his appeal, so you obviously keep him if you own.

For everyone else, however, you perhaps don’t have to rush to buy him this week, instead waiting until Gameweek 36, when Nottingham Forest play Newcastle United at home.

VERDICT: KEEP, POTENTIAL BUY IN GAMEWEEK 36

RAYAN CHERKI

Manchester City’s Rayan Cherki (£6.4m) has been in superb form lately, with four attacking returns in as many starts.

The fact that he didn’t score or assist in his most recent league match at Burnley is a mystery, too, having racked up eight shots and eight chances created.

With 2.56 non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) across his last four matches, the second-most of any midfielder, Cherki presents a relative differential for FPL managers looking to add another City player to their squad, ahead of a likely Double Gameweek 36.

Indeed, the Frenchman still only features in slightly more than 11% of teams overall!

When Cherki gets sufficient minutes, he typically delivers (6.2 points per start across the season), which suggests he can be a very good option for the remainder of the campaign.

It’s also worth noting that City’s next two opponents, Everton and Brentford, are both in the bottom five for key passes conceded from the centre zone in the last six matches.

VERDICT: BUY

JARROD BOWEN

Jarrod Bowen (£7.8m) has banked nine assists in as many matches, a period which has seen him average 6.0 points per start.

This impressive run has coincided with West Ham United’s improvement in form, with three wins, two draws and only one defeat in their last six games.

However, for potential suitors, Bowen’s low shot volume is a concern, with his last ‘big chance’ all the way back in Gameweek 24.

Here is his shot map since, i.e. from February onwards:

Nonetheless, Bowen has many other routes to points, such as set-pieces, assists and defensive contributions (DefCon), so it’s no surprise that he keeps chipping away.

There aren’t too many other forwards who are putting their hands up right now, either.

After West Ham’s trip to Brentford, you could potentially offload Bowen, particularly with Arsenal as the next opponent.

That said, Bowen is currently in the top six players for overall FPL points this season, and he’s arguably the ideal player to own for the run-in, given a) his multiple routes to points (including penalties) and b) West Ham’s desperation to avoid the drop.

VERDICT: BUY

DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI

Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.1m) is on the chopping block for many FPL managers, having produced just one assist across his last four matches.

Four DefCon points in that time have helped him tick along, but his switch to Arne Slot’s midfield pivot does appear to have restricted his impact in the final third.

Indeed, in his last two matches, Szoboszlai has received just 13 passes in this area of the pitch, including his lowest two tallies of 2026 so far:

Above: Dominik Szoboszlai’s passes received heatmap in his last two matches

Given his price, plus the fact that he’s likely on penalties, Szoboszlai is probably fine to hold in your squad.

However, he could be sold for someone like Cherki or Eberechi Eze (£7.2m), provided he’s fit. Both of those players carry significant upside over the next few weeks.

It’s also worth noting Liverpool rank 17th on our Fixture Ticker for the rest of the season, with four potentially tricky games against top-half opposition: Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brentford.

VERDICT: SELL

COLE PALMER

Cole Palmer (£10.5m) made his comeback from injury as a substitute in the 71st minute of Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final.

Although he failed to make an impact, he is at least fit for Gameweek 35, when Chelsea will face Nottingham Forest, who have those aforementioned European semi-finals to contend with on either side.

Therefore, if you got Palmer on a Gameweek 32 Wildcard, there’s an argument to keep the faith a little while longer, in the hope of capitalising on a potentially fatigued Forest outfit, with one eye on Europe.

Despite a very good run of results, it’s also important to note that Forest rank among the bottom three teams for key passes conceded from their left flank over the last six matches:

When Palmer replaced Alejandro Garnacho (£6.4m) on Sunday, he lined up on the right, hinting at a favourable positional matchup.

Following Gameweek 35, Palmer could perhaps be sold for Bukayo Saka (£9.8m). This allows some time to assess the Arsenal winger’s performances both domestically and in Europe, before possibly bringing him in.

VERDICT: KEEP FOR GAMEWEEK 35, THEN SELL