FPL

Gibbs-White, Bowen, Palmer: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 35?

27 April 2026 74 comments
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Our ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ article returns as we weigh up various transfer dilemmas for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers in Gameweek 35.

These are the players with the most transfers in/out ahead of Friday’s deadline:

PlayerTransfers in (round)PlayerTransfers out (round)
Gibbs-White124,201Timber93,068
Cherki108,582J Pedro73,225
Haaland92,827Ekitike61,309
O’Reilly78,962Wilson59,540
Okafor63,224Mbeumo53,648
Watkins42,911Semenyo51,379
Bowen41,076Gordon50,135
Calvert-Lewin40,711Szoboszlai33,351
Gabriel36,465van Dijk32,735
Rogers35,393Simons31,157
Raya32,337Watkins30,563
Saliba29,451Palmer27,225
Semenyo26,148Thiago24,697
Thiago25,908Rice24,616
Rice24,053Salah24,324
Munoz22,641Rogers23,067

Whether some of these moves are a good idea remains open to debate – and that’s exactly what we’ll be wrestling with in this article.

MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE

Goals + assists imminent! Who is 'due' in FPL Gameweek 21? 2

Nobody has scored more Premier League goals since the turn of the year than Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.6m).

He’s racked up 63 points since the start of March, too – more than any other FPL player.

Now playing a bit further forward under Vitor Pereira, where he can drift in from the left, Gibbs-White has also been one of the busiest players in front of goal in that time, with 18 shots in seven matches.

He subsequently looks like a fine option, but might it be too premature to make a move for the in-form midfielder this week?

Potentially, as Monday’s home encounter with Chelsea is right in the middle of the Tricky Trees’ all Premier League UEFA Europa League semi-finals:

  • Thursday 30 April: Aston Villa (h) – Europa League
  • Monday 4 May: Chelsea (a) – Gameweek 35
  • Thursday 7 May: Aston Villa (a) – Europa League

Chelsea did look a bit better under Calum McFarlane on Sunday, too.

Gibbs-White could be on penalties, which only adds to his appeal, so you obviously keep him if you own.

For everyone else, however, you perhaps don’t have to rush to buy him this week, instead waiting until Gameweek 36, when Nottingham Forest play Newcastle United at home.

VERDICT: KEEP, POTENTIAL BUY IN GAMEWEEK 36

RAYAN CHERKI

FPL notes: Foden + Cherki shine in another Haaland blank 2

Manchester City’s Rayan Cherki (£6.4m) has been in superb form lately, with four attacking returns in as many starts.

The fact that he didn’t score or assist in his most recent league match at Burnley is a mystery, too, having racked up eight shots and eight chances created.

With 2.56 non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) across his last four matches, the second-most of any midfielder, Cherki presents a relative differential for FPL managers looking to add another City player to their squad, ahead of a likely Double Gameweek 36.

Indeed, the Frenchman still only features in slightly more than 11% of teams overall!

When Cherki gets sufficient minutes, he typically delivers (6.2 points per start across the season), which suggests he can be a very good option for the remainder of the campaign.

It’s also worth noting that City’s next two opponents, Everton and Brentford, are both in the bottom five for key passes conceded from the centre zone in the last six matches.

VERDICT: BUY

JARROD BOWEN

FPL Gameweek 23: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

Jarrod Bowen (£7.8m) has banked nine assists in as many matches, a period which has seen him average 6.0 points per start.

This impressive run has coincided with West Ham United’s improvement in form, with three wins, two draws and only one defeat in their last six games.

However, for potential suitors, Bowen’s low shot volume is a concern, with his last ‘big chance’ all the way back in Gameweek 24.

Here is his shot map since, i.e. from February onwards:

Nonetheless, Bowen has many other routes to points, such as set-pieces, assists and defensive contributions (DefCon), so it’s no surprise that he keeps chipping away.

There aren’t too many other forwards who are putting their hands up right now, either.

After West Ham’s trip to Brentford, you could potentially offload Bowen, particularly with Arsenal as the next opponent.

That said, Bowen is currently in the top six players for overall FPL points this season, and he’s arguably the ideal player to own for the run-in, given a) his multiple routes to points (including penalties) and b) West Ham’s desperation to avoid the drop.

VERDICT: BUY

DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI

FPL notes: Szoboszlai on pens +

Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.1m) is on the chopping block for many FPL managers, having produced just one assist across his last four matches.

Four DefCon points in that time have helped him tick along, but his switch to Arne Slot’s midfield pivot does appear to have restricted his impact in the final third.

Indeed, in his last two matches, Szoboszlai has received just 13 passes in this area of the pitch, including his lowest two tallies of 2026 so far:

Above: Dominik Szoboszlai’s passes received heatmap in his last two matches

Given his price, plus the fact that he’s likely on penalties, Szoboszlai is probably fine to hold in your squad.

However, he could be sold for someone like Cherki or Eberechi Eze (£7.2m), provided he’s fit. Both of those players carry significant upside over the next few weeks.

It’s also worth noting Liverpool rank 17th on our Fixture Ticker for the rest of the season, with four potentially tricky games against top-half opposition: Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brentford.

VERDICT: SELL

COLE PALMER

FPL notes: Another Palmer pen, Cucurella injury + why Calvert-Lewin missed out

Cole Palmer (£10.5m) made his comeback from injury as a substitute in the 71st minute of Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final.

Although he failed to make an impact, he is at least fit for Gameweek 35, when Chelsea will face Nottingham Forest, who have those aforementioned European semi-finals to contend with on either side.

Therefore, if you got Palmer on a Gameweek 32 Wildcard, there’s an argument to keep the faith a little while longer, in the hope of capitalising on a potentially fatigued Forest outfit, with one eye on Europe.

Despite a very good run of results, it’s also important to note that Forest rank among the bottom three teams for key passes conceded from their left flank over the last six matches:

When Palmer replaced Alejandro Garnacho (£6.4m) on Sunday, he lined up on the right, hinting at a favourable positional matchup.

Following Gameweek 35, Palmer could perhaps be sold for Bukayo Saka (£9.8m). This allows some time to assess the Arsenal winger’s performances both domestically and in Europe, before possibly bringing him in.

VERDICT: KEEP FOR GAMEWEEK 35, THEN SELL

price change predictions
74 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Gervinho's forehead
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Start 1

    A) JP (NFO) - already starting Palmer
    B) Hill (CRY)
    C) Gross (new)

    Cheers

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    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      A

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  2. Jimmers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Pedro Porro has lost a bonus point - gone from 2 to 1 (and 9 in total to 8) ....... 2 days after the game was played

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    1. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      This is’ pathetic.

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      1. Royal5
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Should be locked after a day. Can’t have this random micro management

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        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          They should award VvD 4 pts because of refereeing error also 😉

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    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      They’ve just notice I have him on my FH

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    3. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Ouch

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Showing still 2 to me. Strange.

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        1. Jimmers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Not corrected yet on the team score but the BPS have changed - Spence is now second on BPS so has overtaken Porro (gone from second to third) and Van de Ven (who has lost his bonus point)

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    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Yep, this came through yesterday following the final OPTA data for the game
      https://x.com/FPL_TomHadley/status/2048544292319150439?s=20

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  3. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Any chance Nathan Collins loses defcon? Please?

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  4. tuturututu
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    All fine here, g2g?

    Darlow
    Gabriel, Mukiele, O'Reilly
    Cherki(c), MGW, Bruno, Okafor
    Haaland, Thiago, DCL

    Kelleher, VVD, Van Hecke, Wilson

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    1. Cheeky Reijnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      How many points hit?

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      1. tuturututu
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Only -4

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  5. WVA
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Would you start GroB or Hill?

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    1. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Grant Hill

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    2. Cheeky Reijnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      GroB

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  6. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    At least I didn't BB this week 🙂 Would have been 2 pts with my FH team, thx to Roefs, Ballard, Thiago and King (who would have been someone else though).

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  7. Cheeky Reijnders
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Rough&Smooth:
    Cunha no show, 1st sub Mavro(4), 2nd sub KDH(8)
    Picking Hermansen instead of Raya on FH! Ejit!
    Salah, Thiago & Watkins!
    63pts - 28K OR, ok

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  8. Atwood
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    What does everyone make of Semenyo right now? Seems like Cherki is the City mid to have. Anyone selling?

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    1. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Bought him vefore the doubles and thought he looked beyond abysmal. Honestly think he is very overrated in the PL. Needs a lot of coaching. That said, I’m not sure it’s worth using a valuble FT on him this GW. Much ratjer have Cherki though.

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  9. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Who do you prefer in gameweeks 35-38

    JPVH - WOL, lee, MUN
    Andersen - BOU, wol, NEW

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Van Hecke I think

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        But 50/50 really

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  10. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    defense
    8 - 6 - 4 - 4 - 4

    Bruno (C) 10

    The rest f all.

    Might as well just go 5 at the back for the rest of the season.

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    1. Cheeky Reijnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Not a ridiculous idea.

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    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Defence + GK = 22
      Attack = 11

      I'm chalking it up to negative variance.

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  11. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    This FHer liking the Cunha no show!
    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/2494149/event/34/

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Having a great season tbf, can’t all be spawn.

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  12. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Thoughts on Rice on the WC? Doesn't seem to be getting many FPL points these days but feels a safe route to cover Arsenal.

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    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      No.. prefer Eze

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      1. 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        So do I but will he even be fit?

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        1. Mr Turnip 1
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Could well be, CL should give some clues

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      2. Cheeky Reijnders
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Don't plan on having him for the remaining games.

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      3. Mr Turnip 1
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Nah. He massively overperformed at the start of the season and looks exhausted now. Arsenal set piece threat seems to have dropped a little too. Other better miss at a similar price. Eze a nice punt if fit and you’re chasing. Rogers fairly sensible. MGW in form. Sarr for the DGW could work if you don’t mind his potential rotation this week.

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      4. hawkeyes
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Please help. I have 3 Chelsea players for GW35 (Palmer, Neto & Pedro) would you sell any for:

        A) Thiago
        B) Rogers
        C) Rice
        D) Eze
        E) Watkins

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        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          I’m wondering do I just cave in now and get MGW for Palmer or what to do.

          Wouldn’t mind getting Thiago back myself as well but only have 1FT. Would like to get from Semenyo over to O’Reilly instead for the double but none of it will be straightforward when tight on transfers

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        2. Rednev1983
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          I'd firstly look at getting one of those Arsenal lads. Probably Eze but have to wait until their Champions League game really. Neto to make way but Palmer if you want money for future moves.

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      5. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        would you BB this
        Dub alderete Munoz mane?

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        1. ball c
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Yes.. Munoz only one who could be a doubt with rotation while the others have favourable fixtures compared to gw 36

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          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            2 hours ago

            Cheers

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            1. Mr Turnip 1
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                Munoz has escaped the rotation thus far, I wouldn’t worry about his minutes

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          2. Rednev1983
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            Looks ok but you have Mane up against Alderete. Have you used rate my team here or FPL team. The latter will allow you to use bench boost to grade your points if playing it. Obviously not an exact science but a guide non the less.

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        2. 1justlookin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          Watkins or Bowen on WC?

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          1. Royal5
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            B

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          2. ball c
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            Bowen

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          3. mixology
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            Both, fixtures vs form

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        3. ball c
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          On BB 35
          And also looking for a differential captain - chasing ML leader.
          Which one:

          A) O’Reilly
          B) Palmer
          C) Pedro
          D) Gabriel
          E) Tavernier

          Bruno and Haaland are in the team but won’t be captaining them.

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          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            2 hours ago

            D

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          2. Mr Turnip 1
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              I think A

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          3. Stimps
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            Blank confimed in 37 or not?

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            1. Kingy109
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Nothing confirmed yet but the only team that might blank is Bournemouth if their game versus City moves forward to 36 rather than midweek in 37.

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          4. Rednev1983
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            Have Haaland, building up M.City players for double in what looks like gwk 36. Cherki this week or O'Reilly? Will get the other week after.
            Who is better this week?
            Appreciate any replies.

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            1. Kingy109
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              Who would you play instead and who are you selling. Hard to advise otherwise

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              1. Rednev1983
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 43 mins ago

                Mbeumo would go for Cherki & Thiaw would go instead of O'Reilly. Team is.
                Raya,
                Gabriel, Thiaw, VvD,
                MGW, Bruno, Rogers, Mbeumo.
                Haaland, Watkins, Thiago.
                Dubravka, Van Hecke, Tavenier, Hill.

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                1. Mr Turnip 1
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    O’Reilly for me, Mbeumo seems more likely to haul than Thiaw rn. Also O’Reilly seems almost OOP the amount he gets forward. He’s like a LW but he gets an extra point for a goal, 4 CS points instead of one, and more bps if City keep a CS too

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            2. FCSB
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              Start:

              1. Verbruggen (new)
              2. Darlow (BUR)

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              1. tuturututu
                • 5 Years
                just now

                2

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            3. FCSB
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              Start two:

              1. Struijk (BUR)
              2. VanHecke (new)
              3. Hill (CRY)
              4. Pedro (NFO)
              5. Enzo (NFO)

              Thanks

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              1. Mr Turnip 1
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  4, 5

                  If you need a defender, 3,4

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                  1. FCSB
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    Sorry yes, need a defender

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              2. The Knights Template
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 18 mins ago

                Sesko Yesko!

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              3. tuturututu
                • 5 Years
                59 mins ago

                Can I hit 100 with this team?

                Darlow
                Gabriel, Mukiele, O'Reilly
                Cherki(c), MGW, Bruno, Okafor
                Haaland, Thiago, DCL

                Kelleher, VVD, Van Hecke, Wilson

                Will be happy with 70-80 tbf

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                1. The Knights Template
                  • 12 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Needs Sesko I think.

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                  1. tuturututu
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Lol no

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              4. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                59 mins ago

                Decent benching headache here:

                Darlow
                NOR Hill Bijol
                Bruno Palmer Semenyo Tavernier Enzo
                Haaland JP
                Verbruggen Senesi Welbeck VanHecke

                Any you'd change? Mainly thinking Bijol vs. double BOU defence and Welbeck vs. one of the Chelsea guys

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                1. tuturututu
                  • 5 Years
                  35 mins ago

                  Van Hecke over Hill for me

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                2. Buck The Trent
                  • 14 Years
                  just now

                  Why hill over senesi?

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              5. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 16 Years
                44 mins ago

                Last Man Standing GW34 (29 teams)

                Safety score = 59
                Top score = 69 by 4 managers (Ben K, William W, Neil Pinchbeck and Josh Dilley)

                13 teams eliminated
                Congrats to the final 16, at least 8 out next GW in the QF.

                https://prnt.sc/zQYRk-IY76cD

                https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

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              6. Drop Dead Tsimikas
                • 14 Years
                35 mins ago

                Would you play VvD over Van Hecke?

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              7. SpaceCadet
                • 12 Years
                10 mins ago

                Early suggestions here folks? 1 ft, 1.4m itb.

                Anything worth a hit here or g2g? 0.2m itb

                Darlow
                Cucu nor struijk
                Palmer Bruno semenyo Tavernier
                Haaland Pedro welbeck

                Verbruggen gros senesi hill

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              8. GW34 Rough with the Smooth
                RedLightning
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 15 Years
                9 mins ago

                Rough with the Smooth, GW34.

                How did your Gameweek go?

                You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

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                1. RedLightning
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 15 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Smooth:
                  71 points, no chip, up from 638k to 465k. Back in the top half-million for the first time since Gameweek 7.
                  Hauls from Casemiro, Raya and Bowen, and returns from Gabriel, Dewsbury-Hall and Munoz.

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