When will the Double Gameweek for Man City + Palace be confirmed?

The wait goes on.

At the time of writing, the postponed Gameweek 31 clash between Manchester City and Crystal Palace remains without a new date.

So, when will we find out when this fixture will take place?

WHICH GAMEWEEKS CAN ACCOMODATE THIS FIXTURE?

#GW34 — GW38 🦁 Premier League

🔒 #BGW34 / 🎲#DGW36 tbc

🏆 FA Cup SF and Final

🇪🇺 European SF’s and Finals

🟦 available slots for confirmed and potential P-P matches#theFPLmatrix 💚💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/4ADU3Zo93e — Legomané (@Legomane_FPL) April 22, 2026

As you can see above, Man City v Palace can only fit into the midweeks after Gameweek 36 or Gameweek 37.

If Pep Guardiola’s side progress to the FA Cup semi-final, they’ll also need their Gameweek 37 clash with Bournemouth to move to one of those two midweeks.

WHEN WILL WE FIND OUT ABOUT THE DOUBLE GAMEWEEK?

We will, almost certainly, find out this week, ahead of the Gameweek 35 deadline.

The Premier League have already said that the TV dates for Gameweek 37 will be announced after this weekend’s FA Cup semi-finals, so that’s likely to cover any Gameweek 36 rearrangement, too.

We’re already down to two-and-a-half weeks’ notice if City v Palace is to go into Gameweek 36, so the Premier League surely won’t want that advance warning to whittle down much further.