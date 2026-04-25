Fixtures

Will the FA Cup final cause more Blank/Double Gameweeks?

25 April 2026 0 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The FA Cup semi-finals will play out this weekend.

Saturday sees Manchester City face Southampton before the all-Premier League clash between Leeds United and Chelsea the following day.

WHAT IMPACT WILL IT HAVE ON FPL?

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Whoever makes it to the FA Cup final will have their Gameweek 37 match postponed, as the two competitions fall on the same weekend.

However, that doesn’t mean the affected sides will necessarily blank.

In 2024/25, the same cup/league clash happened. Manchester City and Crystal Palace reached the FA Cup final and had their Gameweek 37 fixtures postponed.

However, those matches then took place on the following Tuesday – so they stayed within Gameweek 37.

COULD IT BE DIFFERENT THIS YEAR?

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Ultimately, we’re at the mercy of the Premier League and TV companies.

There’s also the small matter of Manchester City v Crystal Palace, postponed from Gameweek 31.

The logic would suggest:

a) City v Palace will go into Gameweek 36
b) the two postponed Gameweek 37 matches will simply move back a few days and stay in Gameweek 37

However, there are other possibilities. A picture says a thousand words, so we’ll let Legomane set the scene…

WHEN WILL WE FIND OUT FOR SURE?

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We’re almost certain to find out this week, ahead of the Gameweek 35 deadline.

The FA Cup finalists will be known after this weekend, then the Premier League can set about rescheduling.

A new date for Man City v Crystal Palace is also expected this week.

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