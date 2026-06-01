Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Round 1 early Scout Picks

We’re now into June, so we’re getting seriously close to the start of the 2026 World Cup – and the official Fantasy game that goes with it.

We’ve already had a couple of early team reveals from our contributors, and now it’s time we put together a draft of our own.

In this ‘bus team’, we take a very early stab at a Round 1 Scout Picks.

Remember, it’s advisable to have a strong squad of 15 players and not just a starting XI with bench fodder. That’s because the Fantasy FIFA World Cup game allows for manual substitutions, meaning managers can take off underperforming picks and replace them with a player who hasn’t yet played.

READ MORE: How to play the FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026 game

It’s also important to say that these Scout Picks are for Round 1 in isolation. For instance, we’ve omitted Brazil players due to their trickier-than-it-looks clash with Morocco. However, if you’re setting a team up for more than one Round/Gameweek, it’s crucial to look beyond the opening set of fixtures. Brazil meet Haiti in Round 2!

GOALKEEPERS