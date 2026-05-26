World Cup Fantasy 2026

How to play the FIFA World Cup 2026 Fantasy game

26 May 2026 5 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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So soon after the 2025/26 Premier League season’s conclusion comes the official, free-to-play Fantasy game for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

ENTER YOUR TEAM HERE

It’s the first time that this global showcase will feature 48 participating nations, running from 11 June to 19 July.

In this article, we’ll guide you through the game’s rules.

HOW TO PLAY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 FANTASY: BASIC RULES

World Cup Fantasy 2026: How to play, scoring + rules

Much like FPL, managers must pick a squad of 15 players, who will score points based on their on-field performances: two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards.

From these, pick a starting 11 in one of the following formations:

  • 4-4-2
  • 4-3-3
  • 4-5-1
  • 3-4-3
  • 3-5-2
  • 5-4-1
  • 5-3-2

Initially, there is a budget of $100.0m to build this squad, which increases to $105.0m from the Round of 32 onwards.

Player prices will NOT change throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, the ‘per nation’ maximum limits depend on the stage of the tournament:

TOURNAMENT STAGERESTRICTION
Group stageMaximum of 3 players per nation
Round of 32Maximum of 3 players per nation
Round of 16Maximum of 4 players per nation
Quarter-finalMaximum of 5 players per nation
Semi-finalMaximum of 6 players per nation
FinalMaximum of 8 players per nation

You can make unlimited changes to your squad until the first match kicks off. That’s at 20:00 (UK time) on Thursday 11 June.

TEAM MANAGEMENT

Substitutions

Even once a Matchday has started, managers can keep tweaking their squad’s starting XI, although a new entrant from the bench must not have yet played their fixture.

Doing so means you’ll only get points from the new player, and this change is irreversible. 

Automatic substitutions will only replace a DNP (did not play) individual with someone from the bench if the Matchday’s lineup stays untouched throughout.

That autosub will bring in the first player (prioritised one to three) that successfully meets a valid formation.

Captaincy

World Cup Fantasy 2026: How to play, scoring + rules 2

As usual in Fantasy games, captains score double points.

Vice captains take up that mantle if your selected captain fails to feature at all during the Matchday – but only if you haven’t made any other changes to your team during a live Matchday.

Similarly to the above, you can change the captain an unlimited number of times during a live round manually, but it can’t be done in hindsight. The new one’s match must not have yet happened.

If you choose to change your old captain during a live round, you will lose their double points, and your new captain will score double instead.

TRANSFERS

Meanwhile, each manager is given several free transfers to use:

TOURNAMENT STAGEALLOCATION
Pre-tournamentUnlimited free transfers
Before Matchday 22 free transfers
Before Matchday 32 free transfers
Before the Round of 32Unlimited free transfers
Before the Round of 164 free transfers
Before the Quarter-finals4 free transfers
Before the Semi-finals5 free transfers
Before the Final6 free transfers

During the group stage, managers can roll over one transfer into the next Matchday. This does not, however, apply from Matchday 3 into the round of 32, as you’ll already have an unlimited supply at that stage.

Any additional transfers made will cause a three-point deduction.

Furthermore, any transfers made during a live Matchday won’t change your current team; they would only apply from the next Matchday.

HOW TO SCORE POINTS

Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty 48

When it comes to gaining (and losing) points, it’s a familiar system for FPL managers, but with a few differences.

For example, each position gets one more point for a goal, winning and conceding a penalty has consequences regardless of that spot kick’s outcome, plus there are no defensive contribution (DefCon) rewards.

Instead, midfielders are rewarded with a +1 for every three tackles made, as well as every two chances created. Forwards receive a +1 for every two shots on target.

Defenders and goalkeepers who have played for at least 60 minutes will do better (+5) for keeping a clean sheet, but there’s comparatively less leniency with goals conceded – each one after the first is penalised.

All Players 

World Cup Fantasy 2026: How to play, scoring + rules 4

Goalkeepers + Defenders

World Cup Fantasy 2026: How to play, scoring + rules 5

Midfielders + Forwards

World Cup Fantasy 2026: How to play, scoring + rules 6

Bonus points

On top of that, a couple of ideas that we saw in 2025’s Club World Cup Fantasy game for all players:

World Cup Fantasy 2026: How to play, scoring + rules 7

BOOSTERS

World Cup Fantasy 2026: How to play, scoring + rules 3

Called chips in FPL, there are five of these to activate across just eight rounds. Only use one at a time.

WildcardUnlimited free transfers for a specific round (except the Round of 32)
12th ManAllows an extra player to bring points… one who isn’t already in your squad, without any budget or player-per-team restrictions
Maximum CaptainGuarantees that your XI’s highest scorer gets the armband for double points
Qualification Booster
(from the Round of 32 onwards)		Awards 2 points to all players in the starting XI who win/progress, as long as they’ve played at least 1 minute of it
Mystery Booster
(from the Round of 32 onwards)		To be revealed before the Round of 32 deadline

Now that the game is live and you’ve caught up with the rules, head over and create a first draft!

ENTER YOUR TEAM HERE

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

5 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    FPL content creators are becoming so wealthy now they are leading lives completely unrecognisable to our own 🙁

    https://x.com/FPL_Harry/status/2059288712828097019

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      World has really turned towards a path where non traditional jobs are getting rewarded more than traditional, innit. I might have to carve some non traditional job for myself too.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Everybody knows that the dice are loaded
        Everybody rolls with their fingers crossed
        Everybody knows the war is over
        Everybody knows the good guys lost
        Everybody knows the fight was fixed
        The poor stay poor, the rich get rich

        That's how it goes
        Everybody knows

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    2. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      There's worse people in the world making a lot of money in worse ways than FPL Harry et al.

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    3. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      I do disagree in this case

      Harry isn’t my favourite content creator, I don’t watch his videos but he is actually good at the game and knows about football

      There are many people making money from FPL content who have worse rank histories than everyone on this site

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