Fantasy EFL Play-Offs finals – Scout Picks

After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from Danny, Merlin, Ben and Louis, we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Play-Offs Scout Picks for the finals.

The finals are made up of three matches and six teams, all vying for promotion to the tier above.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL PLAY-OFF FINALS SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Three of our four experts selected Sol Brynn as one of their top two goalkeeper picks for the final round. Middlesbrough will be hoping to keep things tight at the back against Hull City, and if they do, Brynn will be one of several players who benefit.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Kallum Cesay immediately catches the eye. Although listed as a defender in the game, he often plays in a much more advanced role for Salford City. Most of our panel highlighted Cesay as their top defender option for the Finals.

There is also huge appeal with Adebola Oluwo. The centre-back continues to carry major threat from set pieces and remains one of the strongest bonus-point defenders available. His physicality and aerial dominance make him dangerous in both boxes.

MIDFIELDERS

Few midfielders have been as reliable this season as Oliver Norwood. Everything tends to run through him for Stockport County, while penalties and set pieces only increase his appeal further. Our entire panel felt Norwood was a strong option heading into the round, so he gets the captaincy armband.

Meanwhile, Amario Cozier-Duberry continues to look like Bolton Wanderers’ biggest attacking threat. His direct running and ability to beat defenders one-on-one make him dangerous every time he gets on the ball. Cozier-Duberry offers multiple routes to points, which makes him a fantastic option in any given game.

A more differential option is Kelly N’Mai. Consistency has occasionally been an issue this season, but his pace, movement and willingness to attack defenders always give him upside heading into big matches. Most of our panel felt he could be a good selection for his match against Notts County.

FORWARD

Up front, David Strelec looks like one of the most clinical forwards available. Hull City, although defensively sound as of late, conceded significantly more goals than any other top-six side this season, which suggests the Middlesbrough attack has potential.

TEAM PICKS

All four experts agreed on Salford City as a team to target this week against Notts County. Most of our panel also felt that Middlesbrough should edge Hull City in the final.

Interestingly, our panel were very much split between Bolton Wanderers and Stockport County. In fact, it was only because our Stockport selectors prioritised them higher that forced their inclusion.