FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 33

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Double Gameweek 33, when 823,047 Bench Boosts were played and many centuries occurred.

Here, we report on the latest news from the Members Cup, Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing, Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 33 was round three of the 20th FFS Members Cup.

The last surviving former winner (Drizzle) was beaten 91-97 by Beavis after both played a Free Hit.

Berries (Joe Kelleher, who has risen to 847th after a 134 point Bench Boost) is the highest-ranked manager through to round four.

This old-school cup run by Fantasy Football Scout should not be confused with those listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues were updated on Thursday morning, showing the results after Gameweek 33.

Ahmed Shahin (Professor Bear) still leads League 1 by two points after the top five all won.

Samuel Swain (League 8 Division 106) is now the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 85 points out of a possible 99, and is now 5,097th overall.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 33 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition was 109 after hits. Another 17 teams have been eliminated, meaning 29 are going through to Gameweek 34:

These all, apart from Stoyan Kolarov (Free Hit), had played their Bench Boost this week.

The LMS leaderboard shows the highest post-hit scores, but, unfortunately, it currently includes teams that have been eliminated since Gameweek 31. The screenshot below only shows leading scorers that are still in.

The highest scorer was Ben K (WVA), thanks to double-digit hauls from James Justin (£3.9m), Pascal Gross (£5.5m), captain Erling Haaland (£14.5m), Nico O’Reilly (£5.1m) and Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.6m). He came 9,140th in 2017/18 and 616th last year.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Thursday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 33. Unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,785 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The live top 11 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, current overall ranks and Gameweek 33 chip in brackets) are:

1st (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 289th, Bench Boost)

(OR 289th, Bench Boost) 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 5,049th, Bench Boost)

(OR 5,049th, Bench Boost) 3rd (22nd) Uz Ray (OR 477th, Bench Boost)

(OR 477th, Bench Boost) 4th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 12,869th, Bench Boost)

(OR 12,869th, Bench Boost) 5th (4th) John Walsh (OR 11,703rd, Bench Boost)

(OR 11,703rd, Bench Boost) 6th (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 2,859th, Bench Boost)

(OR 2,859th, Bench Boost) 7th (27th) Simon MacNair (OR 2,504th, Bench Boost)

(OR 2,504th, Bench Boost) 8th (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 100,547th, Free Hit)

(OR 100,547th, Free Hit) 9th (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 6,852nd, Bench Boost)

(OR 6,852nd, Bench Boost) 10th (-) Harry Daniels (OR 20,597th, Bench Boost)

(OR 20,597th, Bench Boost) 11th (26th) Pro – (OR 6,957th, Free Hit)

Since the Gameweek 32 update, Abinav C has moved up three places and Simon MacNair one, Ben Crellin drops four places and it’s two for Pro –. Back in the top 10 is Łukasz Woźniak.

Three more Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

41st (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 109,358th, Bench Boost)

(OR 109,358th, Bench Boost) 42nd (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 131,384th, Bench Boost)

(OR 131,384th, Bench Boost) 237th (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 725,957th, Free Hit)

Other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Joe Kelleher (66th), Ahmed Shahin (20th), Andy Smillie (831st), Mark Reynolds (330th), Gerardo López Lozada (309th), Matthew Nuttall (37th), BigMan Bakar (12th), Milan Mihajlovic (71st), Jaap O (788th), Liam McAllister (27th) and Stuart Brant (285th).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Miles Burt (Bench Boost) is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code ql9e6k) and is now 39th worldwide.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Andy Smillie (Bench Boost) has gone straight in to be on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league. He is 42nd overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Mark Reynolds (MIR) (Bench Boost) leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a third successive week and 11th time this season, and has risen to 6,522nd overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Gerardo López Lozada (Bench Boost) remains in control of the FFScout Family mini-league for a third consecutive week and 17th time this season. This team shoots up to 2,775th overall.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Matthew Nuttall (Bench Boost) leads my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm) for a third successive week and sixth time this season, and has risen to 227th overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

He also has the top spot of Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q) for a 20th week.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

BigMan Bakar (Bench Boost) has grabbed the lead in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk), having previously led after Gameweeks 30 and 31, rising to 668th overall.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

He also sets the pace in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje) for a fourth successive week and sixth time this season.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Milan Mihajlovic (Free Hit) leads PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code rcxj6b) for a second week in a row and fifth time this season. He is now 1,824th overall.

FPL VETS

He’ also leads’s also top of the pile in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for a 12th consecutive week and 19th time.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Jaap O (Bench Boost) has taken the lead in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs), having previously been ahead after Gameweeks 20 to 31, and is now 3,759th overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2023/24 FPL Champion Jonas Sand Låbakk (Bench Boost) is in first place of Simon March’s FPL Champions League for a second successive week and fourth time this season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Liam McAllister (Bench Boost) is the new leader of my Opening Day League and has risen to 1,420th overall. He came 673rd in 2015/16 and has another four top 10k finishes.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Alastair McKeever (Bench Boost) is at the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league. Up to 257th overall, he came 1,310th in 2019/20 and 261st in 2022/23.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Luke Bradley (Bench Boost) has regained the lead in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code adzbaa), having done so after Gameweek 20, then Gameweeks 22 to 31. He’s now 1,463rd overall.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), it activated a Bench Boost and scored 128 points this week, rising to 27th in the league and 92,362nd overall.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Stuart Brant (Free Hit) is the number one in FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5) for an 18th week.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Elsewhere, Paul Jolley (Wildcard) leads The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y) for a ninth successive week and tenth time. He is now 1,161st overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Magnus Carlund is now in pole position of my January to May League (code 18x9rh). He triple captained Haaland and had additional double-digit hauls from Gross, O’Reilly, van Hecke, Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.5m) and Pascal Struijk (£4.3m).

He’s risen from 1,420,993rd to 72,729th in the 14 Gameweeks since January began.

LAST TEN

Finally, Varun Suresh (Bench Boost) is the new leader of my Last Ten mini-league (code rhz4za).

This manager has risen from 1,203,515th to 208,548th in the five weeks since the league started scoring. He came 7,178th in 2021/22.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.