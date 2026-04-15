The latest FFS Members Cup results + third-round draw

Round three of the latest FFS Members Cup will take place in Double Gameweek 33, where 64 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers remain.

A total of £300 worth of prizes is on offer, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

As Mayanyi lost 55-65 to Mixology, the only former champion to progress is Drizzle, having beaten RadGrlDad 56-53. Interestingly, his upcoming opponent, Beavis, has the same points (1,892) and global position (150,535th).

Far higher is Berries (2,159th), who overtakes Matthias99th (2,216th) as the best-ranked participant. Also in the top 10k is AllGonePozzo (3,566th).

Meanwhile, defeats for ProfessorM (4.09 million) and a few others mean that Manshizzle (2.91 million) is the lowest manager left. A 66-59 win over Wyrd bið ful aræd occurred, and next up is Baps Hunter.

Nine victors reached 75 points or more, led by Insertpunnynamehere (84) and Berries (81) but, in a stroke of bad luck, SETPIECEMAD (71), bluemurder (70) and Boleyn Boy (70) were eliminated at the same time that Mattias (53), DaveZubie (54), fizchelsea (54), J Aravind (54) and ploskon23 (54) made it through.

Back to Berries once more, he has the ‘biggest’ third-round match when looking at low combined ranks. Opponent QS flat toffee (77,281st) is also having a strong season.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

This cup competition follows the proposed Gameweek schedule below:

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 30

Round 1 – Gameweek 31

Round 2 – Gameweek 32

Round 3 – Gameweek 33

Round 4 – Gameweek 34

Round 5 – Gameweek 35

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Members Cup are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher