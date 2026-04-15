FFS Cup

The latest FFS Members Cup results + third-round draw

15 April 2026 17 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Round three of the latest FFS Members Cup will take place in Double Gameweek 33, where 64 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers remain.

A total of £300 worth of prizes is on offer, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

As Mayanyi lost 55-65 to Mixology, the only former champion to progress is Drizzle, having beaten RadGrlDad 56-53. Interestingly, his upcoming opponent, Beavis, has the same points (1,892) and global position (150,535th).

Far higher is Berries (2,159th), who overtakes Matthias99th (2,216th) as the best-ranked participant. Also in the top 10k is AllGonePozzo (3,566th).

Meanwhile, defeats for ProfessorM (4.09 million) and a few others mean that Manshizzle (2.91 million) is the lowest manager left. A 66-59 win over Wyrd bið ful aræd occurred, and next up is Baps Hunter.

Nine victors reached 75 points or more, led by Insertpunnynamehere (84) and Berries (81) but, in a stroke of bad luck, SETPIECEMAD (71), bluemurder (70) and Boleyn Boy (70) were eliminated at the same time that Mattias (53), DaveZubie (54), fizchelsea (54), J Aravind (54) and ploskon23 (54) made it through.

Back to Berries once more, he has the ‘biggest’ third-round match when looking at low combined ranks. Opponent QS flat toffee (77,281st) is also having a strong season.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

This cup competition follows the proposed Gameweek schedule below:

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 30
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 32
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 34
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 35
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Members Cup are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

17 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Need a Brighton defender to defend from the masses of Van Hecke/Verbruggen owners. Can get Van Hecke as part of a hit with Tavernier or go cheap with Boscagli. Thoughts?

    A) Van Hecke (tot,CHE) and Tavernier (new, LEE) -4

    B) Boscagli (tot, CHE) and Gordon (BOU)

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    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Actually Boscagli might be a no go as Dunk is back from suspension for the Chelsea game in the DGW

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  2. Raoul Nogues
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Who scores more?
      1/ (3 games) STRUJIK (Bou WOL) Gordon (BOU)
      2/ (4 games) STRUJIK (Bou WOL) CHERKI (ARS Bur)-4
      3/ (4 games) GUEHI (ARS Bur) ENZO (Bri MUN)-4

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      1. KeanosMagic
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        2 or 1, I think. I'm not keen on Enzo but he might do alright I suppose

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    • KeanosMagic
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      I'm crazily planning to hold my FH through the blank and double.

      Yes I could get 11 doublers out, but they'd be the same or similar 11 as most of the WC +BB gang, and I'm not 100% convinced on the quality of the doubles either.
      So I'm going to BB with some single gameweekers instead.

      Then in 34, I can field 11 using FT.

      But which weekend would you use the FH?
      35 to target Leeds vs Burnley?
      36 to target the City/Palace double?
      38 for some final day chaos?

      Or if I can't think of a good enough reason to keep it, should I just be using it?

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      1. ted mcnure
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        If you can field 11 in BGW 34, then go bananas with the FH in GW38!

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    • The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Could give Naatie's left nut for O'Reilly to feature in both the games this DGW.

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    • NumberSix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      A) Bruno > Palmer
      B) Gordon > Enzo

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      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Can't advocate selling Bruno or buying Enzo so neither of those options

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    • Kane Train
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Is Roefs a good option to bring in for the remainder of the season?

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      1. Pompel
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Yeah, if not going with Raya, or with Henderson (DGW36) , I suppose he is

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    • FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      What a swizz.

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    • Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Any Crikey O'Reilly updates? How bad the injury? Any info would be much appreciated...

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    • Kane Train
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Cherki or Semenyo for DGW36?

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      1. ted mcnure
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Ask me later

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    • mikeyboss33
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Hi all any wildcard templates for remainder of season, looking to free hit 34 and tc 36

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      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Why don't you post a previsional squad and ask for people's thoughts on it rather than just asking to be spoon-fed the best WC team?

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