After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from Jack, Danny, Feetzz and Louis, we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 39 Scout Picks.

The penultimate round of the league campaign sees seven sides play twice this week, so that’s where our focus is.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 39 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

There aren’t many standout options in goal this week, which makes Liam Roberts one of the more appealing picks. Mansfield Town are in a fantastic run of defensive form after keeping four clean sheets in the previous six matches, which would explain why three of of our four experts prioritised him.

DEFENDERS

If you’re looking at Stockport County, Ethan Pye is the obvious place to start. He’s been their most consistent defender this season and benefits from two strong home fixtures, which gives him both clean sheet potential and bonus upside. Our entire panel highlighted Pye as one of their top two defender picks for the round ahead.

Dara O’Shea was another popular pick ahead of the double. With limited options across the board, O’Shea’s consistency and Ipswich’s motivation do gain an automatic promotion spot makes him an obvious pick in defence.

MIDFIELDERS

There’s very little debate around Ollie Norwood this week. All four experts prioritised the Stockport penalty taker as their favourite midfielder heading into the Gameweek. His consistency this season makes him an ideal captaincy option whenever his side play twice.

Alongside him, Jon Russell offers a slightly different profile. He’s strong for interceptions and should benefit from the extra fixture, giving him a steady stream of points with some upside. Russell bagged a 21-point haul in a recent match, which shows how explosive he can be.

FORWARDS

Harry Leonard stands out as the leading pick up front this week. His goal involvement this season, combined with the double, makes him one of the safest and most effective forward options available. He goes into the round off the back of scoring in his latest outing.

Our entire panel also selected Jack Clarke. Ipswich Town will be hoping to push for automatic promotion so even against in-form sides Southampton and West Bromwich Albion we could see goals. If that is the case then there is a good chance Clarke is among them.

TEAM PICKS

Stockport County are the clear standout this week. Two home fixtures against favourable opposition and plenty of motivation to secure a play-off spots gives them everything they need to appeal to Fantasy EFL managers.

Ipswich Town also remain firmly in the mix. While their double is tougher, the push for promotion adds extra incentive, and they should still be backed to deliver across the round. Whilst not as popular as Stockport County among our panel, they were still a top two option for our experts.