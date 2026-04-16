FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 32

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 32, when nearly half a million Wildcards were played. The Wildcarders included eight of the top 10 FFS Live Hall of Fame managers, and six of these 16 featured mini-league leaders.

Here, we report on the latest news from the Members Cup, Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing, Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 32 was round two of the 20th FFS Members Cup.

One former winner (Drizzle) won his match and is through to round three, but Mayanyi was beaten by Mixology.

Matthias99th (now 2,216th) had to rely on his superior rank to go through after a 57-57 draw with oscardude1. He’s been overtaken as round three’s highest-ranked manager by Berries (Joe Kelleher. Now 2,159th, he’s had five top 10k finishes.

This old-school cup run by Fantasy Football Scout should not be confused with those listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues were updated on Wednesday evening, showing the results from Gameweeks 31 and 32.

So far this season, the updates to points and scores have needed to be done manually after the end of each Gameweek. A new automated script working on the live system was planned for the recent international break, allowing a return to overnight updates whenever a match has been played the day before. While this hasn’t yet happened, it’s hopefully coming soon.

Ahmed Shahin (Professor Bear) still leads League 1 by two points after the top three all won.

Otto Trapp in League 8 Division 3 is now the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues, with 83 points out of a possible 96.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 32 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition was 56 after hits. Another 21 teams have been eliminated, meaning 46 are going through to Gameweek 33:

The LMS leaderboard shows the highest post-hit scores, plus teams inside the danger zone. But it is a bit out this week due to Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m), late defensive contribution (DefCon) points and autosubs.

Wildcard user Dan Furneaux was the highest scorer, accumulating 81 points thanks to double-digit joy from Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m), Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) and Igor Thiago (£7.3m). He’s had nine top 10k finishes.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Tuesday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 32 but, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,766 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The live top 11 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions and current overall ranks in brackets) is:

1st (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 812th, Wildcard)

(OR 812th, Wildcard) 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 7,338th, Wildcard)

(OR 7,338th, Wildcard) 3rd (22nd) Uz Ray (OR 651st, Wildcard)

(OR 651st, Wildcard) 4th (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 80,925th)

(OR 80,925th) 5th (4th) John Walsh (OR 17,067th, Wildcard)

(OR 17,067th, Wildcard) 6th (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 5,843rd, Wildcard)

(OR 5,843rd, Wildcard) 7th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 31,825th, Wildcard)

(OR 31,825th, Wildcard) 8th (27th) Simon MacNair (OR 4,490th, Wildcard)

(OR 4,490th, Wildcard) 9th (26th) Pro – (OR 5,076th)

(OR 5,076th) 10th (-) Harry Daniels (OR 40,282nd, Wildcard)

(OR 40,282nd, Wildcard) 11th (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 17,360th, Wildcard)

Since the Gameweek 31 update, Simon MacNair has overtaken Pro –.

Three more Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

45th (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 218,461st, Wildcard)

(OR 218,461st, Wildcard) 55th (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 235,924th, Wildcard)

(OR 235,924th, Wildcard) 118th (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 611,343rd)

Other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Joe Kelleher (83rd), Ahmed Shahin (25th), Dan Furneaux (32nd), Andreas Veggeland (254th), Edward Bell (61st), Mark Reynolds (401st), Gerardo López Lozada (403rd), Matthew Nuttall (35th), Milan Mihajlovic (47th), BigMan Bakar (14th) and Stuart Brant (158th).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Andreas Veggeland is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code ql9e6k) and is now 39th worldwide. He’s had two top 10k finishes.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Edward Bell is now on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, after playing his Wildcard. He’s risen to 74th overall, having come 140th in 2010/11 and finished twice inside the top 7k since then.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Wildcard user Mark Reynolds (MIR) leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a second successive week and 10th time this season.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Gerardo López Lozada was another to Wildcard, and remains in control of the FFScout Family mini-league for a second consecutive week and 16th time this season. This team rises up to 7,089th overall.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Having just Wildcarded, Matthew Nuttall leads my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm) for a second successive week and fifth time this campaign. He’s 394th overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Milan Mihajlovic reclaims top spot in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk), having previously been ahead after Gameweek 29, and has risen to 846th overall.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

He has also grabbed the lead in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code rcxj6b), having led between Gameweeks 27 to 29.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Thanks to activating a Bench Boost, Michael Day now sets the pace in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs), having previously led after Gameweeks 8 to 11. He has risen to 5,949th overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

BigMan Bakar is another who used a Wildcard. He leads Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje) for a third successive week and fifth time this season. He is now 1,557th overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2023/24 FPL Champion Jonas Sand Låbakk is top of the pile in Simon March’s FPL Champions League, post-Wildcard. He also led after Gameweeks 23 and 28.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Back to Matthew Nuttall. He leads Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q) for a 19th week.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Time for some more Milan Mihajlovic, now. He’s in first place of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for an 11th consecutive week and 18th time this season.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Peter Jennings leads my Opening Day League for a 17th round in a row and 25th time this season, placing at 917th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Jamie Macdonald is at the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league for a ninth consecutive week and 16th time. He’s now 356th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Wilson HK N has regained the lead in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code adzbaa), having previously done so from Gameweeks 13 to 18, and is 4,143rd overall. Level on points, Luke Bradley has made more transfers.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), it activated a Wildcard and scored 58 points this week, slipping one place to 38th in the league but rising to 181,424th overall.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Stuart Brant is the number one in FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5) for a 17th week, and is up to 3,566th overall.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Elsewhere, Paul Jolley leads The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y) for an eighth successive week and ninth time this season. He is now 494th overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Allan Sene has the pole position of my January to May League (code 18x9rh) for a fourth week. He’s risen from 993,553rd to 36,200th in the 13 Gameweeks since the January began.

LAST TEN

Finally, Alashe Olami is the leader of my Last Ten mini-league (code rhz4za) for a third week.

This manager has risen from 2,821,544th to 971,404th in the four weeks since the league started scoring.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.