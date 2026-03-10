Fixtures

Blank Gameweek 34: Bookies’ odds of postponements

10 March 2026 33 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

The semi-finals of the FA Cup take place on the same weekend as Gameweek 34, so there’ll be league fixtures postponed as a result of those clashes.

And, following the FA Cup quarter-final draw on Monday night, the bookmakers have begun to price up the respective ties.

Bet365 were the first to do so on Tuesday morning, and in this article, we summarise their implied odds/percentages.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 34: ODDS OF POSTPONEMENT

GW34 Premier League fixtureStatusMatch will be postponed if the following occurs:Odds of postponement
Brighton v ChelseaPossible blankIf Chelsea beat Port Vale in the FA Cup quarter-finals91.3%
Arsenal v NewcastlePossible blankIf Arsenal beat Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals88.1%
Burnley v Man CityPossible blankIf Man City beat Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals66.2%
West Ham v EvertonPossible blankIf West Ham beat Leeds in the FA Cup quarter-finals55.8%
Bournemouth v LeedsPossible blankIf Leeds beat West Ham in the FA Cup quarter-finals44.2%
Liverpool v C PalacePossible blankIf Liverpool beat Man City in the FA Cup quarter-finals33.8%
Fulham v Aston VillaOn
Man Utd v BrentfordOn
Sunderland v Nottm ForestOn
Wolves v SpursOn
Maximum number of postponements: 4
Minimum number of postponements: 2

It’s important to stress, however, that ‘postponed’ does not necessarily mean a ‘blank’ for the teams in question.

Any postponed league matches could yet stay in Gameweek 34 (i.e. move to the midweek after it), if both affected teams are not involved in/out of Europe. That’s already the case with West Ham United and Leeds United and their respective Gameweek 34 opponents, for instance.

If that’s not possible, the postponed matches will likely move to Double Gameweek 33/36 (probably the former).

If the FA Cup ties go the way the bookies think, and Arsenal (or Newcastle), Chelsea and Man City make it through the Champions League round of 16, Brighton v Chelsea, Arsenal v Newcastle and Burnley v Man City will all come out of Gameweek 34 and into a different Gameweek (eg Double Gameweek 33).

price change predictions
33 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Bit of repetition from last night but the bookies' odds have only come out this morning and I'm not sure how many people will check back to the older article, which has also been updated.

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Cheers Neale

      Open Controls
  2. SARRFACE
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Hi all

    What is the deal with Kroupi at the moment? With certain players back from injury at Bournmouth how is this affecting his chances of starting? Came off the bench this last GW.

    Any chance he will start against Burnely this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Iraola definitely prefers Evanilson up front (https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/03/01/fpl-notes-evanilson-injury-latest-why-kroupi-was-up-front), so I think there's not much chance of Kroupi being the 'nine' again this season, barring injuries.

      So his best bet is in the '10', like he was playing for much of 2026. The problem now, as you say, is they've got more people back from injury. Tavernier started in the hole in GW28, and Christie in GW29.

      Long story short, I think his medium-term mins are obviously now a big risk. His best chance of starting probably actually is in GW30, against Burnley, as that's the fixture you'd think Iraola is more likely to throw caution to the wind and play with 'two nines' (he discusses that here: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/02/fpl-notes-iraola-on-kroupi-tavernier-injury-update). Still far from a given, though!

      Open Controls
      1. SARRFACE
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thank you for the informative reply, appreciate it!

        I think at the end of the day its time to try shift him on, tricky though now without a wildcard!

        Open Controls
  3. Cojones of Destiny
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    who to start
    a. Chalobah (NEW)
    b. Andersen (Nfo)

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Is B even first choice anymore? As someone who owns him I'm not so sure

      Open Controls
      1. Chinese_person
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        He is

        Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Two meh options, with so much promise earlier in the season

      Start B and hope he starts. I might be biased with Chalobah currently parked at third sub

      Open Controls
  4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Who wins here folks??

    A- Wilson(away Forest)
    Or
    B- Hill(away Burnley)

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. Andrew D48
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I have the same dilemma I guess wait to hear Wilson injury news

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Hill

      Open Controls
  5. I have no Wirtz
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Kelleher
      Virgil Gabriel O’Reilly
       BrunoF Mbeumo Semenyo Dango 
      Ekitike Thiago Haaland  

      Roefs* Rayan Munoz* Thiaw

      The players that I would love to squeeze into this team are JP and Wilson(if fit). No budget concern and enough FTs.

      Who should make space?
      And should I do it for gw30 or gw31?

      Leaning towards Haaland in gw31, but maybe JP(NEW) is worth it for gw30?

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Haaland's involvement vs Madrid could help this decision. Semenyo should start there too

        If Haaland is still not taking many shots, then yeah Pedro GW30

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Semenyo, bizarrely, not predicted to start in some lineups I've seen.

          Open Controls
    • Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Best Munoz replacement if he's out?

      A - Virgil
      B - Hill

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    • Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Play one:

      A) Guehi (whu)
      B) Rogers (man)

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Rogers is due is over stated!

        Open Controls
    • Jeko
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      For gw 31, need to transfert out 2 players from this list to have a full team. Which one to whom?
      Guéhi
      Semenyo
      Haaland
      Gabriel
      Rice

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Not Semenyo or Gabriel, others pick 2

        Open Controls
        1. Jeko
          • 12 Years
          just now

          What about Haaland, so hard to transfert him out

          Open Controls
      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Rice to Wilson or Tavernier

        Open Controls
      3. Chinese_person
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        Rice and Guehi.

        Open Controls
    • g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Do you agree with benched players?

      Roll FT don’t think this is the week to lose Haaland.

      Any better Captain than Semenyo or Bruno, did consider Pedro, Palmer & Ekitike.

      Kelleher
      Virgil Gabriel Hill
      Palmer, Bruno, Semenyo, Wilson
      Haaland, JP, Ekitike

      Dubs Rogers Guehi Diouf

      Open Controls
      1. Chinese_person
        • 14 Years
        51 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      2. Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        41 mins ago

        I'd consider Ekitike if Spurs are put through the wringer tonight

        Open Controls
    • JBG
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      These long breaks are good for killing what little left excitement I have left for this season.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        37 mins ago

        24 days until we play again after Bournemouth - Amorim will not see the gates of Heaven for this

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Off that as well yeah -_-

          Open Controls
      2. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        fpl yes but there are some cool ucl matches this week and the next

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Should've prefeaced by saying FPL yeah

          Open Controls
    • Vasshin
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      What is an alternative strategy to navigate blanks and doubles besides this:

      Use FT to get 10/11 players in 31
      Wildcard 32
      Bb 33
      Fh 34
      And Tc later during another double

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.