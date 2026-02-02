Scout Notes

FPL notes: Iraola on Kroupi + Tavernier injury update

2 February 2026
There’s one more of the weekend’s Gameweek 24 matches to recap in our Scout Notes: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Bournemouth.

TAVERNIER INJURY UPDATE

We start with a Bournemouth injury update that actually came on Friday but was embargoed until Saturday.

It concerns, amongst others, Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m), who briefly flickered onto the FPL radar as a penalty-taking budget midfielder before injury struck.

Gameweek 27 is the likely return date for him, with David Brooks (£5.0m) and Tyler Adams (£4.9m) also nearing comebacks.

“With Tav it’s a smaller injury, but I think he will still need two, three weeks, more or less, two weeks.

“I think we are playing Aston Villa, Everton. I don’t think he will arrive because we’re talking about 10 days.

“I don’t think he’s going to be ready for this. But from there, after those games, he might have a chance.”

“I think the next ones that we should recover should be [David] Brooksy, and then Tyler [Adams], Tav, I think those would be the next ones in line, I think.” – Andoni Iraola, via the Bournemouth Echo

IRAOLA ON KROUPI AFTER BUDGET FORWARD SCORES

Eli Kroupi (£4.7m) has benefited from Bournemouth’s injury crisis of late, and especially the absence of Justin Kluivert (£7.0m).

He was making his fourth successive start in Kluivert’s vacated ’10’ role on Saturday, bagging the Cherries’ first goal of the afternoon with a superb effort. Remarkably, despite his limited game-time in 2025/26, that was his eighth Premier League strike of the season.

Iraola Kroupi

Above: Kroupi is up with the leaders for minutes per goal in 2025/26

There is little doubt about his finishing ability.

Kroupi has the best shot-to-goal conversion rate of any FPL forward this season (38.1%). He’s also first for xG overachievement (+4.21).

Contrast that with Evanilson (£7.1m):

It’s the ‘other stuff’ – the kind of graft that endears Evanilson to Iraola – that Kroupi has to keep proving to his manager.

“It’s something that we know very clear: if we can put him around the box, give him chances to finish, he will deliver, he will score goals.

“With him, it’s a matter of how we can make it work, playing almost with two ‘nines’. We know that we are going to lose a little bit, probably, [in] our pressing, our intensity, our duels, a little bit, but he’s trying. He’s doing a lot of jobs, so we can keep him on the pitch and he can have these chances.

“Yes [we are working hard with him on the ’10’ role], especially now that we have Justin [Kluivert] out. We are giving him a lot of minutes and starts in that number 10 position because if he can give us some of the things that other players like Ryan Christie or Alex Toth or Justin give us, he’s a player that offensively, gives us numbers.

“He started [the season] probably playing less minutes but he has earned the right with his work to be more on the pitch and I encourage him to continue in the same way. I will not rate him because of his goals; I know he has this. I am demanding in other aspects of his game and he is trying.” – Andoni Iroala on Eli Kroupi

Kroupi again came off before the 70th minute; that’s happened in eight of his 10 league starts this season.

RAYAN DEBUT

The new wonderkid from Brazil made his debut on Saturday.

Rayan (£5.5m), a versatile winger signed this January, came on in the 68th minute, replacing Amine Adli (£5.4m) on the left flank.

It sounds, though, that Iraola fancies him more on the opposite wing.

“Probably he’s more of a right-winger but they were pushing a lot from that side, so we decided to save him a little bit defensively and put him on the left.” – Andoni Iraola on Rayan

Rayan nearly bagged an assist when releasing fellow new boy and substitute Alex Toth (£5.0m) on the break but then did get his rewards shortly afterwards, crossing for Alex Scott (£5.0m) to seal the win.

LONG-AWAITED CLEAN SHEET FOR THE CHERRIES – BUT A LUCKY ONE

Bournemouth secured their first away clean sheet since Gameweek 3 at Molineux. It was their first shut-out at any venue in nine league matches.

Budget buy James Hill (£3.9m) started his sixth successive match alongside Marcos Senesi (£4.8m) at centre-half. And, for the sixth successive match (he was upgraded to 10, post-FPL-cut-off, in Gameweek 21!), Hill hit the DefCon threshold:

Above: Players meeting the DefCon threshold at Molineux on Saturday

But this clean sheet arrived more through luck than judgement.

Wolves had a hatful of chances. Tolu Arokodare (£5.4m) fired straight at Petrovic’s legs from eight yards and blazed high after doing everything right to get himself into a shooting position. Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.1m) scuffed a great chance wide. Joao Gomes (£5.3m) hit the post from a corner. Mateus Mane (£4.6m), who registered four legitimate shots from outside the area, also saw a goal disallowed for offside.

Not entirely convincing from the Cherries, then.

“I think the game was more level than the 2-0 [scoreline] says.” – Andoni Iraola

MOSQUERA ON NINE BOOKINGS AHEAD OF POSSIBLE DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 26

For Wolves, it’s all eyes on the result of Tuesday’s EFL Cup semi-final between Arsenal and Chelsea.

A Gunners win and it’s a Double Gameweek 26 for Wolves.

Mane aside, there aren’t too many of Rob Edwards’ squad who FPL managers will be interested in, even with two fixtures.

Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m) might have piqued some interest as a DefCon machine but he’s now on nine bookings for the season. One more before Wolves have contested 32 games and he’ll serve a two-match ban.

79 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    A bit of advice would be appreciated, had a good first half of the season but now coming off the back of a few weeks. 2FT - 0ITB
    Verb
    Timber Andersen Chalobah
    Bruno Saka Mbeumo Rice Semenyo
    Haaland Thiago
    (Dubravka-Dalot-Alderete-Mane)

    A. Saka + Thiago - Rogers + Bowen
    B. Saka - Rogers
    C. Anything else?
    Would just do Thiago - Bowen but funds don't permit. Thanks for looking 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Saka to Rogers/Wirtz/Enzo and Andersen to Gabriel?

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Thanks for the suggestion. If I do rogers I cant afford Gabriel but Enzo would work, is he really as good if Palmer is back fit, would he not play a deeper role in that case? Sorry dont watch Chelsea a great deal. Maybe short sighted but Wirtz next fixture puts me off him a little tbh

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Enzo does play deeper when Palmer starts but he is making a good habit of timing his runs into the box and scoring goals like a previous Chelsea number 8 made a habit of. Also, Chelsea have a few issues in the wing positions with Gittens and Garnacho struggling for form and Estevao away in Brazil on compassionate leave so there is a chance that Palmer moves out wide where he played under Poch. Rosenior has spoken very highly of Enzo's fitness levels so I would personally expect him to start every game upcoming with the exception of the cup tie vs Hull. Just my two cents however.

          Open Controls
  2. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Thoughts on a Gabriel (TC) with Raya and Saliba in the potential DGW?

    Any CS in either game would pay out potentially 20 points alone before saves, defcon and appearance points.

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Definitely worth doing for the double mate. I'm sure it will be Arsenal who get the double

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Yep, agree. He's their best FPL asset, no doubt

        Open Controls
        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          I agree with this

          Open Controls
    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      It's not a bad shout with Haaland not firing anymore. I'm planning on captaining Gabriel but I think I might hold the TC though.

      Open Controls
    3. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      A good call for the risk takers

      Open Controls
  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    There's no way out of here
    When you come in
    You're in for good
    There was no promise made
    The part you played
    The chance you took
    There are no boundaries set
    The time and yet
    You waste it still

    So it slips through your hands
    Like grains of sand
    You watch it go
    There's no time to be lost
    You'll pay the cost
    So get it right

    There's no way out of here
    When you come in
    You're in for good

    And never was there an answer
    There an answer
    Not without listening
    Without seeing

    There are no answers here
    When you look out
    You don't see in
    There was no promise made
    The part you played
    The chance you took

    There's no way out of here
    When you come in
    You're in for good

    And never was there an answer
    There an answer
    Not without listening
    Without seeing

    There's no way out of here
    When you come in
    You're in for good
    There are no answers here
    When you look out
    You don't see in
    There was no promise made
    The part you played
    The chance you took
    (When you come in)
    (You're in for good)

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Chamakh For Good

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EuhNJNFKM8Y

      Open Controls
    2. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      That's all well and good but are you ditching Haaland?

      Open Controls
  4. Under my Cucurella
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Arteta's comments sound like Saka will at the very least be fit for the weekend. Anyone sticking with him if Arsenal get the double or even if they don't?

    Open Controls
    1. Raoul Nogues
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        If you trust Arteta

        Open Controls
        1. Under my Cucurella
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          True, I didn't factor that in!

          Open Controls
      • FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        30 mins ago

        I’m not sure if he will be from those comments

        Open Controls
      • KunDogan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Still plenty of time before dgw to get more Saka info. It can be wise to hold for now, at least If you have a strong bench?

        Open Controls
    2. fedolefan
      • 11 Years
      2 hours ago

      Yeah Saka not serious, Watkins not serious. Sell them both and they start. Hold them both and they stay benched or come on for 1 pointers.

      Open Controls
      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Already sold Watkins last week, will decide on Saka after tomorrow's game. But this is exactly what will happen most likely. That's fpl!

        Open Controls
        1. fedolefan
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Yeah, got to move on. The potential is there to hurt.

          Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Prediction for tonights game?

      0-0

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        I wish

        Open Controls
      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        1-1 to ruin my bench boost

        Open Controls
        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          It can’t be ruined. You already have 16pts which is great. I’m on 4pts with the same two players left.

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            50 mins ago

            True - would love a 0-0 and save/defcons to take me to 100 points for the GW

            Open Controls
      3. Chelsea Dagger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        that would be lovely for me

        Open Controls
        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Me too, but realistically, I would settle for one CS and either save pts from Dub, or Defcons from Alderete.

          Open Controls
      4. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        1-0 Alderete goal

        Open Controls
    4. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      What a feeble transfer window.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        I personally think there s already more than enough cash which has been spent so far. Crazy money as usual.

        Open Controls
        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          But very few significant transfers in. Guehi, Semenyo, Gallagher, Tammy, Bailey, Luiz, JWP (maybe), Rayan, Gross, BJ, Bobb about the only potentially important ones, wait and see on W Ham newbies

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 7 Years
            just now

            City smashed it

            Open Controls
    5. sirmorbach
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Thoughts please?

      Raya
      Gabriel, Chalobah, Cash
      Saka, Bruno, Mbeumo, Rogers, Wilson
      Haaland, Thiago

      Dúbravka / Mukiele, Heaven, Guiu

      2 FT. £0.7m.

      A. Saka to Rice/Semenyo (whom), roll other FT
      B. That, + Guiu to João Pedro
      C. Saka to Rice, Rogers to Semenyo
      D. Something else

      Open Controls
      1. Ziyech on the Bench
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        I like C.

        Open Controls
      2. Cold Palms
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        C all day

        Open Controls
      3. Eze Come, Eze Go
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
    6. Ziyech on the Bench
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Hi fellas, I got 1FT and 0.9M ITB with Frimpong* and Watkins*

      Which would you prioritize on selling first? Torn on selling Watkins as Villa have great fixtures coming up.

      I got Gabriel, Timber, Alderete, Gudmonson.

      TY!

      Open Controls
      1. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Frimpong to aDGW def

        Open Controls
    7. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Early captain poll?

      I think I will go Bruno again or maybe punt on mbeumo

      Open Controls
      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Between Gabriel and Bruno for me

        Open Controls
      2. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Bruno

        Open Controls
      3. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        1 hour ago

        Cheers both

        Open Controls
      4. Eze Come, Eze Go
        • 1 Year
        58 mins ago

        I think I might go Pedro or Enzo

        Open Controls
    8. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      So with Saka a doubt, nearly everyone will have Gab, Timber, Rice for DGW. With a few shout outs for Raya and Saliba. So difference will be how many hits you took to get there and whether you got in Mane.

      Open Controls
      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I'm going to punt on triple Arsenal defence rather then backing Rice.

        Will choose between Saliba & Calafiori to go with Gabriel & Timber

        Open Controls
      2. Yes Ndidi
        • 6 Years
        59 mins ago

        I've only got Gab & Rice, but I don't think I'll join the herd and get Timber. I'd rather chance my arm on Calafiori if he looks OK next week. He was very attacking earlier in the season; I'd even prefer a one-week punt on Trossard over going template - I know all the stats say defensive triple up, but I like a bit more fun in my DGWs.

        Anyway, my Munoz 15 pointer will cancel out all the ARS double-ups!!

        Open Controls
    9. Eze Come, Eze Go
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Evening All! Have 0.2M in the bank. How’s the starters/bench order look? Any glaring transfers?

      Verbruggen
      Gabriel - Chalobah - Timber
      Mbuemo - Semenyo - Enzo - Fernandes
      Haaland - Pedro (C) - Evanilson

      Dubravka - Rice - Hill - Cash

      Open Controls
    10. Stevie B
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Saka -> B. Fernandes for free?

      Yes or No?

      Thanks!

      Open Controls
      1. Bavarian
        • 8 Years
        59 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      2. Yes Ndidi
        • 6 Years
        58 mins ago

        That's a big yes from me

        Open Controls
      3. Eze Come, Eze Go
        • 1 Year
        56 mins ago

        Yes!

        Open Controls
      4. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 14 Years
        34 mins ago

        Definitely

        Open Controls
    11. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      53 mins ago

      Sunderland XI: Roefs, Ballard, Talbi, Brobbey, Alderete, Mandava, Diarra, Mukiele, Sadiki, Le Fee, Hume
      Subs: Moore, Cirkin, Geertruida, Rigg, Mayenda, O'Nien, Mundle, Isidor, Jones

      Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Esteve, Tuanzebe, Ugochukwu, Foster, Edwards, Athony, Humphreys, Florentino, Pires
      Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Bruun Larsen, Tcaouna, Flemming, Ward-Prowse, Broja, Mejbri, Laurent

      Open Controls
    12. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      52 mins ago

      Need Mukiele masterclass to save my season

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        44 mins ago

        Need a Dubravka masterclass

        Open Controls
      2. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        43 mins ago

        Nobody’s season will saved (or ended) by this game.

        Open Controls
        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          43 mins ago

          *will be

          Open Controls
        2. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          37 mins ago

          Not true. Its a season defining moment for Mukiele and myself

          Open Controls
        3. Cold Palms
          • 1 Year
          35 mins ago

          Two points from Roef gives me a green arrow that’s what I play for..

          Open Controls
    13. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      Another shocking gameweek. cant catch a break

      thats 6 red arrows in 7 weeks including gw ranks of 10m, 8m, 7m, 6m (twice)

      even after auto sub its a red. down to 26k OR now and falling like a stone .

      Open Controls
      1. Cold Palms
        • 1 Year
        38 mins ago

        Repeated info

        Open Controls
      2. L S P
        • 10 Years
        38 mins ago

        Ummm...

        Open Controls
      3. Sloopy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        30 mins ago

        I understand the frustration, but 26k the most on here are dreaming off.

        Open Controls
        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          20 mins ago

          He’s well aware. Boring trolling

          Open Controls
      4. Naatie
          26 mins ago

          I'd also be pissed if ranked 26k....then again I'm just a casual unlike....

          Open Controls
        • FantasyTony
          • 8 Years
          22 mins ago

          Sure you must be over the moon. You weren't even in the top 1% last year.

          Open Controls
      5. MVDP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        43 mins ago

        I firmly believe Xhaka was the best signing by anybody this season.

        Last week showed it and it may show again tonight.

        Open Controls
      6. JohnnyB10
          43 mins ago

          On 73 with Brobbey to play. Not bad, but I sold Eki and Anderson ( 20p ) for Mbuemo and Brobbey, swtiching to 3-5-2 for next gw ( and just roll ).

          Open Controls
        • brianutd-why always we? 20
          • 14 Years
          40 mins ago

          Badly need a BUR goal tonight

          Open Controls
          1. Cold Palms
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            Timing

            Open Controls
          2. Bunk Moreland
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Indeed. I dropped both Roefs and Mukiele on my wildcard. Both would have started. Let’s hope I don’t get punished.

            Open Controls
        • Stevie B
          • 15 Years
          37 mins ago

          Transfer Nunes or Guehi out for Timber?

          Thank you and good luck!

          Open Controls
        • fedolefan
          • 11 Years
          29 mins ago

          Looking forward to Alderete's 1 pointer tonight. Will kickstart preparations for next season nice and early.

          Open Controls
        • F4L
          • 11 Years
          29 mins ago

          liverpool scored 15 goals in 4 matches since Salah's return

          Open Controls
          1. DBry
              2 mins ago

              Wirtz finds form

              Open Controls
          2. DBry
              23 mins ago

              Best direction.

              Bruno G to an 8.5 mid

              Or

              BG down to Anderson/Garner
              With Guiu up to joao pedro?

              Open Controls
              1. JohnnyB10
                  just now

                  Anderson and Pedro sound good!

                  Open Controls
                • Bobby Digital
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  BrunoG to 8.5

                  Open Controls

