UCL Fantasy: Matchday 11 early Scout Picks

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns with the round of 16, which is Matchday 11 for UCL Fantasy managers.

In this early Scout Picks article, we select the best options in each position, highlighting the players most likely to deliver attacking returns, clean sheets, and bonus points in the round ahead.

Should any injuries occur over the weekend, we’ll tweak this article ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

GOALKEEPERS

Tottenham Hotspur’s recent form is a real concern. The north London side currently sit 16th in the Premier League and head into this match having lost their last five games. With that in mind, turning to Jan Oblak (€5.8m) of Atletico Madrid looks like a sensible move between the sticks.

If Oblak fails to deliver on Tuesday, then David Raya (€5.5m) is ready to step in from the bench. The Spaniard played a key role in helping Arsenal record five clean sheets across eight League Phase matches and now faces an inconsistent Bayer Leverkusen outfit.

DEFENDERS

There doesn’t appear to be a standout attacking option among the Paris Saint-Germain ranks this week, which makes investing in their offensive assets a tricky call. Instead, attention could turn to attacking full-back Achraf Hakimi (€5.9m). The Moroccan found the net in one of his most recent Champions League appearances and, given his advanced role, offers multiple routes to points in any match.

Liverpool have also shown signs of improvement defensively, keeping three clean sheets in their last five matches. That brings Virgil van Dijk (€6.2m) firmly into the conversation. Alongside his defensive potential, the Dutchman has produced three goals and three assists in his last 10 appearances, highlighting the attacking threat he carries from set pieces.

Bayern Munich arguably have one of the most favourable defensive fixtures on paper this week, so having some coverage from their backline is advisable. Centre-back Jonathan Tah (€5.4m) stands out as one of the safest picks thanks to his consistent minutes and reliability at the heart of the defence.

Arsenal have been outstanding defensively throughout the campaign. The Gunners have maintained excellent underlying numbers across both the Premier League and the Champions League, and their standout asset at the back is Gabriel Magalhães (€5.7m), who combines security of minutes with a real goal threat from set pieces.

Bayer Leverkusen arguably face the toughest defensive challenge of the round against League Phase leaders Arsenal. Even so, Álex Grimaldo (€6.3m) remains difficult to ignore. The Spaniard has racked up an impressive 16 attacking returns from wing-back this season, meaning he can still deliver points even if the clean sheet proves elusive.

MIDFIELDERS

Barcelona are rarely a side to rely on for clean sheets, but going forward, they remain one of the most dangerous teams in the competition. The Catalans scored the joint-second most goals during the League Phase and now face a Newcastle United side that has failed to keep a clean sheet in its last 12 matches.

Choosing between Raphinha (€9.3m) and Lamine Yamal (€9.9m) is far from straightforward, which makes owning both a sensible approach. Raphinha has recently stepped up from the spot, converting two penalties, while Yamal arrives in excellent form after registering three goals and two assists across his last three matches.

That doesn’t mean Newcastle attackers should be overlooked, though. Barcelona conceded more goals than most of the top 24 teams during the League Phase, which makes penalty taker Anthony Gordon (€7.2m) an appealing option.

The fact that Paris Saint-Germain have conceded two goals in both of their last two matches also adds intrigue to the Chelsea attack. The Blues looked sharp in their most recent outing, scoring four goals against a strong Aston Villa side. Their standout asset is talisman and penalty taker Cole Palmer (€9.5m), who has produced five goals and one assist in his last five appearances.

Bayern Munich have been relentless in attack, averaging around three goals per game across both the Champions League and the Bundesliga. One of the standout options in the Bavarian side’s frontline is Michael Olise (€8.2m), who has already amassed an impressive 26 attacking returns in the Bundesliga alone.

FORWARDS

We’re doubling up on the Bayern Munich frontline, indeed. Considering their scoring form, along with Atalanta’s defensive struggles in the Champions League recently, it would be risky to overlook Harry Kane (€10.8m). The English striker has been sensational this season, racking up more than 40 goal contributions across all competitions.

Bodø/Glimt have been underestimated for far too long. The Norwegian side have already recorded impressive results against the likes of Inter, Manchester City, and Atletico Madrid, proving they deserve to be taken seriously. One of their standout attackers is penalty taker Kasper Høgh (€5.5m), who has delivered seven goal contributions across 10 Champions League appearances this season.

That said, while Bodø/Glimt have impressed with their results, they still conceded close to two goals per game during the League Phase. Because of that, another budget forward worth considering in the same fixture is Luis Suárez (€5.0m). The striker not only takes penalties for his side but has also played a key role in their attacking success throughout the campaign.

UCL MATCHDAY 11 SCOUT PICKS