After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from Louis, Danny, Feetzz and Jack, we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 32 Scout Picks.

This week, teams across the Championship, League One and League Two play twice.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 32 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

Sol Brynn gets the nod in goal this week. Middlesbrough remain defensively strong and the fixtures look favourable, particularly against sides that have struggled to score consistently. That gives Brynn solid clean-sheet potential across the double.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Curtis Nelson looks like a very reliable pick. His consistent points returns reflect both defensive contributions and clean-sheet potential, and the fixtures on paper are encouraging. All four of our experts not only selected Nelson but prioritised him as their number one pick.

Alongside him, Perry Ng offers strong all-round value thanks to his attacking threat as well as his ability to collect clean-sheet points. Cardiff City rank among the best teams in the league from a defensive perspective and their full-back has produced a huge two goals and three assists in his previous four league games.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Lewis Wing continues to stand out as a Fantasy EFL favourite. His role in the team means he is regularly involved in attacking play, giving him multiple routes to points. All four of our panel selected Wing as their top midfielder pick. With that in mind, and factoring in his consistency, he gets the captaincy armband.

Isaac Hutchinson also makes the Scout Picks after showing excellent recent form, with his goal threat making him a strong option again this week. Hutchinson has bagged a goal in all but one of his games since re-joining Cheltenham Town.

Meanwhile, Marcus Browne looks particularly dangerous with two favourable fixtures, especially given his impressive scoring record this season. Browne heads into the round off the back of five goals and one assist in his previous five matches.

FORWARD

Up front, Aribim Pepple leads the line. His recent goalscoring form and favourable matchups give him the potential for another big return across the Gameweek. Our entire panel tipped Pepple to continue his excellent recent form.

TEAM PICKS

MK Dons was a standout club selection among our experts. The Dons are unbeaten in 10 league matches and face a ropey Gillingham side, along with rock-bottom Harrogate Town. We could see Paul Warne’s men pick up all six points this week.

The only other side all four of our experts selected is Middlesbrough. They have an excellent opportunity to cut the gap between them and Coventry City next up, with clashes against QPR and Charlton Athletic.