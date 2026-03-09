The Great and The Good

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 29

9 March 2026 40 comments
Greyhead Greyhead
Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the Gameweek 29 transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers

‘The Great and The Good’ this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, the BlackBox pair of Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL GeneralJoe and Tom, the FPL Wire trio of PrasLateriser and Zophar, FPL celebrities FPL HarryMartin BakerPingreenFPL Frasier and Luke Williams, Hall of Famers Ben CrellinFabio Borges and Tom Dollimore, and last year’s mini-league winner Huss E.

“It’s a mystery”

If Gameweek 29 had a theme, it was uncertainty. Not the fun, philosophical kind, – the sweaty, anxiety-driven, “why do I even play this game?” kind.

Nothing embodied that quite like Erling Haaland (£14.6m). His availability remained a mystery right up to the wire, WhatsApp groups were formed, press conference quotes were dissected, and live streams were followed with suspicion.

But the uncertainty didn’t stop there. The injury list read like a particularly cruel raffle. Declan Rice (£7.4m), Harry Wilson (£6.0m), Joachim Andersen (£4.5m), and even the usually steadfast David Raya (£6.0m) were all branded “let’s wait and see.”

And looming over everything was the quiet menace of midweek rotation. All this combined to make team selection feel like blindfolded darts.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Midweek Gameweeks are rarely straightforward, and Gameweek 29 was no exception. It turned into a proper enigma, with a 43-point swing between the all scores among ‘The Great and the Good’.

Leading the way was Az’s total of 80, in what has otherwise been a tricky season. His case was built on a formidable defensive trio – James Tarkowski (£5.7m), Jurrien Timber (£6.3m) and Gabriel Magalhães (£7.2m) – helping deliver a 448k green arrow. 

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.1m) also chipped in, and Az was even able to keep Elliot Anderson’s (£5.5m) double-digit haul on the bench like an afterthought.

FPL Fraiser wasn’t far behind on 76 points. Without Tarkowski, his star was Ismaïla Sarr (£6.3m), whose two goals against Tottenham Hotspur did most of the damage.

Meanwhile, FPL Harry continues his good run. A fortunate Anderson autosub helped him climb to 64k overall, though his quest for a sixth straight top 10k finish may require a final twist in the tale.

Captaincy was expected to be open in Gameweek 29, with Bruno Fernandes (£10.0m) touted as the favourite. However, the overwhelming majority stuck with Haaland despite such pre-deadline uncertainty. Four managers opted for Fernandes, while Mark Sutherns voted against his own Nottingham Forest by picking Antoine Semenyo (£8.3m), which proved to be the best decision.

Spare a thought for Martin Baker, who didn’t go Salah for change, so obviously the Egyptian scored.

The full table is above, where we have an FPL Bermuda Triangle with three managers on 1,666: FPL General, Pingreen and Lateriser.

TRANSFERS

Gameweek 29 was apparently declared a national “hands off the transfer button” week by the elite. Just five transfers were made across the entire group. Five! In a week full of flags and uncertainty, caution very much won the day.

Az can claim the moral high ground after bringing in Dewsbury-Hall. As for Tom Dollimore, he rolled the dice on Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.7m). On paper: bold. In practice: optimistic.

‘THE GREAT AND THE GOOD’ TEMPLATE

Nothing to see here, carry on.

Dubravka (77.8%), Raya (55.6%)
Gabriel (100.0%), Virgil (61.1%), Andersen (50.0%), Hill (38.9%), Timber (33.3%)
Fernandes (100.0%), Rice (50%), Mbeumo (44.4%), Dango (44.4%), Rogers (44.4%)
Thiago (100%), Haaland (77.8%), Ekitike (66.7%)

RACING FOR THE TOP 10K

With less than 10 weeks to go in FPL, it’s a good time to think about our end-of-season goals.

For FPL traditionalists, the classic benchmark is a top 10k finish, unless you win the whole thing. So I took a look at how many top 10k finishes these have racked up.

Leading the way is Mark Sutherns’ 10, setting the gold standard. Close behind are Joe Lepper, Tom Freeman, Zophar, and Ben Crellin on eight, with Fabio Borges on seven and Lateriser on six.

A few sit have five – Pras, FPL Harry, Tom Dollimore – while others are still building their tally. In fact, a couple of these (Andy North and Martin Baker) are still waiting for their first.

For comparison, some Hall of Fame managers show similar consistency. Mark Hurst leads that group with nine, which is particularly impressive because eight have occurred over the last 10 seasons.

It’s also worth calling out Elevenify, who has accumulated four top 10k finishes in just six campaigns and is currently ranked 5,008th overall, meaning number five could soon be coming.

With a constantly growing number of managers taking part in FPL, adding to that tally gets harder every year. Some might even question whether a top 10k finish is still the right yardstick.

So, the big question for the run-in is whether any of them will add another one this season?

CONCLUSION

It’s now time for the annual spreadsheet dash, as we all rush to work out what the FA Cup fifth-round results mean for the Blanks and Double Gameweeks ahead. The chip rush is coming!

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, and remember: don’t have FPL nightmares. 

For those affected by any of the topics raised above, you can find me here on Twitter or BlueSky.

40 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    I have one midfield slot that I don't like in my team. How do I deal with it?

    A) Roll and play KDH (ars) bench Rogers (mun)
    B) Rogers > MGW (FUL)
    C) Rogers > Wirtz (TOT) - requires a defensive move also of Nunes > Hill
    D) Rogers > Semenyo (whu) - requires a defensive move also of Nunes > Hill

    I'm leaning towards rolling to 3 FTs given the long break between 31 and 32 where I will try to match WC'ers. I managed to capture Joao Pedro value on WC24 and that's my main lead going in. Now I just need to make sure my end of season isn't run into the ground by WC32 going huge.

    1. Jaws
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Roll

    2. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Yeah, rolling makes the most sense long-term.
      I get the Rogers frustration and it's true that Manchester United's defence has improved (2nd best in the league based on form), but I'd still play him over Dewsbury Hall. He's been good, but it's Arsenal.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        I think I prefer KDH's 4 point floor. He will almost certainly DefCon vs Arsenal and honestly I think he's probably about as likely as Rogers to get an attacking return...

        1. Captain Mal
          • 1 Year
          54 mins ago

          "Almost certainly" sounds a bit of a stretch for a player who has hit defcons 5 times in 21 starts, but I can see where you're coming from.
          30% DC plus 10% goal plus 10% assist doesn't sound much worse than 10% DC plus 15% goal plus 15% assist. Depends on how satisfied you are with your OR vs how aggressive you want to be.

          1. The Mentaculus
            • 4 Years
            23 mins ago

            Hey Mal! Can we expect you back for another season of Eliteserien fantasy? I'm doing some team previews under the 2025 article at the moment:

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/03/18/eliteserien-fantasy-2025-preview?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=24&notify=no#hc_comment_27587147

            1. Captain Mal
              • 1 Year
              13 mins ago

              Hi Mentaculus, thanks for letting me know. Funnily enough, I was just looking at your mini-guides, great job! Haven't kept up with the preseason and the latest news, so they will definitely come in handy. Have been a bit too busy lately, but I'm reasonably confident I'll find the time to get up to speed and make a team. See you in the Eliteserien thread!

  2. Jaws
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    "The Great & The Good": not impressive when they're still Haaland focused teams with the majority still captaining him.

    1. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      There are a few elite managers in that group, but there are also many who aren't that good, let alone great.

    2. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      How is owning Haaland wrong?... asking as a owner

      1. Jaws
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Well, I suppose you agree that he has become an unreliable captain? The last 10 games should tell you that. Couple of pens and 1 field goal (without checking detailed info), that's it... And why even bother to own an overpriced captain that can't be trusted? Or to own him and not captaining him.

  3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Considering the latest results, do we still think Haaland gets reduced minutes/ does not start against west Ham?

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      If he’s carrying an injury why risk him?

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Use 2 FTs to do Haaland + Mane to JP+ Ekitike in that case?

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Ekitike gets randomly rested too, but I don't mind these moves

  4. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    It's weird but out of Gabriel O'Reilly Semenyo and Haaland, Haaland seems the most logical sell now he's dropped to 14.6 (PP 14.1). With a forward line of JP Haaland Thiago, is the best striker to buy for likely one week Ekitike away at Brighton?

    I suppose I'll probably want Haaland back though, so do I just go for a lower ceiling pick selling O'Reilly at 5m having made 0.1? O'Reilly looks awesome though and selling Haaland more permanently could be useful if I upgraded the midfield to include Palmer and Saka after gw32. The form suggests going without Haaland now could be the move.

    1. AAAFootball
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        This is where I am at, plus hincapie. Considering FH but might be screwed in 34 if I do...

      • bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        59 mins ago

        The plan was just O'Reilly who I have no TV tried up in for me, but I'm thinking Haaland as well now if I sell at 14.5 or 14.6 I will get 14.3m when selling, and will probably be able to buy back for 14.4m (maybe 14.5) after the rush of sales before the blank, so just a 0.1/0.2 TV loss.

      • GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        57 mins ago

        Haaland has 3 goals in 11 games. Like driving a Lada when you've paid for a Ferrari.

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          37 mins ago

          True it's risky going without though (on GW32 WC for me) given his high ownership and up to 3 DGW's to come in the last 5 GWs.

          1. GreennRed
            • 14 Years
            17 mins ago

            Not that big of a risk when you spread funds to have a better balance. City's improved balance of attackers is impacting his returns too.

      • ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        20 mins ago

        Tempted to ditch Haaland > Pedro for GW30 and GW31 with WC32 as a get him back option available.

    2. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Benching headache...

      Bruno (c) Mbeumo Palmer Semenyo Dango
      Pedro Etikite Thiago

      Currently benching Dango. Anyone care to differ?

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        40 mins ago

        Nope. G2G

        I'm considering Haaland Rice to Ekitike Palmer, which gives your attack but with Rogers instead on my bench

        1. The-Red-1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          I would be happier benching Rogers than Dango tbf! haha

    3. Coupes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Need to get rid of Roefs

      Who is the best replacement short term?

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        41 mins ago

        Kelleher, but don't expect much

        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Caoimh is saving his energies for cancelling some Czechs 😉

    4. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Has Sanchez been dropped now and is Jorgensen first choice?

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        17 mins ago

        At the moment, yes.

        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          7 mins ago

          I can’t see either keeper being first choice next season.

          They should go for Trafford in the summer.

    5. Letsgo!
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      How is this wc looking?
      Kelleher
      Hill vvd gab
      Tavernier saka brunoF semenyo
      Thiago pedro ekitike

      Subs sels mgw rjames konsa

    6. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      54 mins ago

      Be sensible and hold my 1FT or tweak team? Probably WC32 so anything I do is 2 GW's only really.
      e.g.
      GK upgrade
      Bring in a mid or forward vs the bottom/leaky teams
      With Mukiele and Munoz both doubts, Munoz out for GW31 anyway. Switch him to someone else.

      OR
      Take a -8 and sort out all 3, roll the dice as I'm at OR1.3m

      1. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        33 mins ago

        Forgot to post team:
        Sanchez*/Dub
        Gab, VVD, Munoz*, Mukiele*, Esteve
        Dango, BrunoF, Szo, Stach, Rogers*
        Thiago, Ekitike, Haaland*

        * = up for a 2 week chop...

        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          2 mins ago

          I’d probably just swap Esteve for another defender If Muk and Munoz are still out. Dubravka at least will get you a couple of points but Esteve probably won’t give you anything and you’d have to play at least 3 defenders.

    7. Letsgo!
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      Why is gw31 and gw32 such a long break??

      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        25 mins ago

        International break and FA Cup quarter finals.

        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          8 mins ago

          Wild card territory

          1. GreennRed
            • 14 Years
            5 mins ago

            Done in GW23 to avoid relegation! I'm 3/4 interested now, was 1/2 interested then.

      2. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        One of the reasons why people are wildcarding then. Plenty of time to get it just right.

