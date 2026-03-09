FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 29

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 29, when Erling Haaland (£14.6m) and Hugo Ekitiké (£9.1m) both blanked.

Nine of the FFS Live Hall of Fame’s top 11 captained Haaland, but many of our featured mini-league leaders instead went with Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), Antoine Semenyo (£8.3m) or Bruno Fernandes (£10.0m).

Here, we report on the latest news from the Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing, our Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Most of the tables and links in MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues document currently show the positions and scores after Gameweek 28 – apart from the Fixtures and Results table, which shows the fixtures (but not the results) for Gameweek 29. They’re all expected to be updated imminently.

Ville Tuominen (Santigold) is still top of League 1, but the lead has been reduced to a single point following his defeat to Craig Johnson.

1. Ville Tuominen (57 points, OR 192,531st)

(57 points, OR 192,531st) 2. Ahmed Shahin (56 points, OR 17,433rd)

(56 points, OR 17,433rd) 3. Craig Johnson (55 points, OR 38,551st)

(55 points, OR 38,551st) 4. Alex Merchant (53 points, OR 6,911th)

(53 points, OR 6,911th) 5. Liam McAllister (50 points, OR 9,965th)

Samuel Swain (League 8 Division 106) is the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues, with 76 points out of a possible 87. He is now 5,358th overall.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 29 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition was 51 after hits, where 26 teams will be removed.

It means that 114 are going through to Gameweek 30. The LMS leaderboard shows the highest post-hit scores (but not yet the impact of autosubs), plus teams inside the danger zone.

Fpl Gptvpro was the highest scorer, thanks to double-digit joy from James Tarkowski (£5.7m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m) and autosub Elliot Anderson (£5.5m).

1. Fpl Gptvpro 86 (captain Bruno Fernandes)

86 (captain Bruno Fernandes) 2. Igz – 85 (captain Mo Salah, four-point hit)

85 (captain Mo Salah, four-point hit) 2. Niklas Lawaetz Østergaard 85 (captain Iliman Ndiaye)

FFS HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Friday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 29 but, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,700 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The live top 11 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions and current overall ranks in brackets) is:

1st (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 5,008th)

(OR 5,008th) 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 17,433rd)

(OR 17,433rd) 3rd (22nd) Uz Ray (OR 900th)

(OR 900th) 4th (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 111,549th)

(OR 111,549th) 5th (4th) John Walsh (OR 28,554th)

(OR 28,554th) 6th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 60,327th)

(OR 60,327th) 7th (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 19,274th).

(OR 19,274th). 8th (26th) Pro – (OR 8,105th)

(OR 8,105th) 9th (27th) Simon MacNair (OR 9,120th)

(OR 9,120th) 10th (-) Harry Daniels (OR 64,013th)

(OR 64,013th) 11th (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 44,198th)

Since the Gameweek 28 update, – elevenify.com has regained top spot from Tom Dollimore, 103-pointer John Walsh moves up five places, and Harry Daniels is back in the top 10. But Andrius Podzeckas slips to 14th.

John Walsh and Łukasz Woźniak were the only two who didn’t captain Haaland.

Three more Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

18th (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 146,199th)

(OR 146,199th) 51st (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 369,666th)

(OR 369,666th) 71st (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 583,167th)

Other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Ville Tuominen (490th), Dimitris Koulou (162nd), Milan Mihajlovic (53rd), Jaap O (855th), Matthew Nuttall (50th) and Stuart Brant (231st).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Dimitris Koulou is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code ql9e6k) and ranks 68th overall. He has four top 7k finishes to his name.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

He’s also on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for a second successive week and fourth time this season.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Marco Arlotti leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a fifth week in a row and seventh time this season.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

He’s also in control of the FFScout Family mini-league for a second week.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Andy_Social has regained the lead in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm), having previously led between Gameweeks 13 to 16. He’s now 1,006th overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Milan Mihajlovic claims the top spot of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk) for a second week and has risen to 1,870th overall.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Furthermore, he leads PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code rcxj6b) for a third week.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Jaap O sets the pace in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs) for a tenth week and is 6,203rd overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Adam Seel regains the lead in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje), having previously done so from Gameweeks 20 to 26. The team is up to 3,205th overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2012/13 FPL Champion Matthew Martyniak is top of the pile in Simon March’s FPL Champions League, just like after Gameweeks 1 to 5, 14, 17, 18 and from 24 to 27.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Matthew Nuttall leads Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q) for a 16th week and is now 1,186th overall.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Back to Milan Mihajlovic, who is also in first place of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for an eighth successive week and 15th time this season.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Peter Jennings leads my Opening Day League for the 14th round in a row and 22nd time this season, placing at 479th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Jamie Macdonald is at the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league for a sixth successive week and 13th time this season. He’s now 337th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Luke Bradley leads the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code adzbaa) for an eighth successive week and ninth time this season, and is now 2,275th overall.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), it scored 56 points, going down to 55th in the league and 361,320th overall.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Stuart Brant is the number one in FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5) for a 14th week, and is now 14,586th overall.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Paul Jolley leads The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y) for a fifth consecutive week and sixth time this season. He shoots up to 384th overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Allan Sene takes pole position in my January to May League (code 18x9rh). He has risen from 993,553rd to 38,081st in the 10 Gameweeks since January began.

LAST TEN

Finally, Vivian Bird is the early leader in my Last Ten mini-league (code rhz4za), due to double-digit delight from Tarkowski, Sarr, Gabriel and João Pedro (£7.7m). It brought a huge bump from 937,139th to 370,464th.

