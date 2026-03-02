Community

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 28

2 March 2026 94 comments
Greyhead Greyhead
Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers

The Great and The Good this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, BlackBox pair Az and Andy North, Scout contributors FPL GeneralJoe and Tom, the FPL Wire trio of PrasLateriser and Zophar, FPL celebrities FPL HarryMartin BakerPingreenFPL Frasier and Luke Williams, Hall of Famers Ben CrellinFabio Borges and Tom Dollimore, and last year’s mini-league winner Huss E.

“Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.”

Gameweek 28 felt less like a round of FPL and more like a meeting of the five families. When Erling Haaland (£14.8m) mysteriously “went missing”, whispers spread that the information must’ve come from a shadowy, off-the-books, content-creator WhatsApp channel – either that or every boss in the room was reading from the same playbook.

The sit-down ended the only way it could: a united front and the armband slipped quietly onto Bruno Fernandes (£9.9m) like he’d been made captain of the operation overnight.

Out on the streets, it was pure FPL no man’s land – nobody satisfied, nobody making a move they’d admit to, just crews laying low until chip season opens the books in Gameweek 32. To keep business ticking over, the smart money flowed into familiar rackets at Liverpool, Brentford and Fulham, while a surprise Friday deadline felt like an unexpected visit from the boss, the kind that catches a few small-timers off guard.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

FPL Harry Gameweek 28

Gameweek 28 played out like a tidy bit of business for The Great and Good.

At the head of the table sat Huss E, counting a cool 95 points like a boss skimming the week’s takings. He still leads the better-known names — and the rumoured members of the FPL Cartel — thanks to a line-up where 10 of his 11 guys delivered a return of some form. The big envelopes of points came from Harry Wilson (£6.0m), Hugo Ekitike (£9.0m) and capo Bruno, who each dropped double-digit hauls on the table.

One of the fastest risers was FPL Harry, who pulled off a smooth operation to nearly halve his rank, sliding inside the top 100k at around 88k. He mirrored the same trio of big scores and even got a little “luck money” when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) stepped in with an assist after Haaland mysteriously went to ground – proof that sometimes it pays to have a reliable understudy on the payroll.

At the captaincy sit-down, there wasn’t much debate, especially when the vice-captains came in. The only man willing to run his own operation was Martin Baker, who kept the loyalty with Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), standing alone like a rival family boss refusing to sign the deal.

TRANSFERS

FPL Harry Gameweek 28

Gameweek 28 in FPL was a proper mob sit-down. The streets were buzzing: a third of managers rolled the dice and brought in Virgil van Dijk (£6.1m) and Dango Ouattara (£5.9m), with Harry Wilson not far behind, while Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) got whacked by half the crews thanks to Chelsea’s tricky fixtures.

The slow purge of Arsenal players ahead of the blank was like clearing out the neighbourhood before a big job. The FPL General played the Don with reckless style, and it paid off: van Dijk, Ekitike, Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m) and Nico O’Reilly (£5.1m) all delivered returns, making his ledger look sweeter than a crate of unmarked bills.

TEMPLATE

The template is tighter than ever. Gabriel, Bruno and Igor Thiago (£7.1m) are all at 100% now; don’t even think about crossing them. Van Dijk muscled in for Daniel Munoz (£5.9m), Dango slid in for Enzo, while Haaland’s future may involve some concrete shoes if he doesn’t make an appearance next Gameweek.

Dubravka (77.8%), Raya (55.6%)
Gabriel (100.0%), Virgil (55.6%), Andersen (50%, Hill (38.9%), Timber/O’Reilly (33.3%)
Fernandes (100.0%), Rice (50%), Mbeumo (44.4%), Dango (44.4%), Rogers (44.4%)
Thiago (100%), Haaland (77.8%), Ekitike (66.7%)

BENCH STRENGTH

In the FPL underworld, the bench is where the quiet money’s made – or lost, especially in this time of high rotation.

FPL Harry’s invested heavily in his backup crew, while Andy North has left plenty of points rotting on the sidelines. Rookies, sleeping on the job. FPL Frasier? That guy’s bench is basically a vault of regrettable double-digit hauls.

CONCLUSION

Most crews walked away counting hauls, though a few got whacked by injuries. With a quick turnaround looming, the FPL underworld is bracing for even more late-night team news tension.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, and remember: don’t have FPL nightmares. 

For those affected by any of the topics raised above, you can find me here on Twitter or BlueSky.

  1. The Iceman
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Good morning all. Which of these is the better move?

    A) Rogers > Bruno
    B) Rogers > Bruno, Rice > Szoboszlai (-4)

    Would mean one of the flagged players - *Rice, *Wilson - is first sub.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Well in that case can you go Rice to Bruno?

      1. The Iceman
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        0.2 short 🙁

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          If Haaland is out, there's an opportunity there to spend some ££m

          1. The Iceman
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 48 mins ago

            True, but already own who I think are his best replacements (Thiago, Ekitiké). Šeško punt perhaps?

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 41 mins ago

              I've been looking at that too

              The fixtures are a bit off putting

              But Newcastle are down to 13th with 12 losses and 6 draws in 28 games

              The fans will be fuming

  2. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Captain this week?

    A) Ekitike
    B) Bruno
    C) Haaland

    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      C

    2. Big Mike
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Yep, C).

    3. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      B. Haaland is injured

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        He might be fine

        Pep said he won't know till Wednesday

        Then later on said he'll be back but that was more of a future games comment about 'winnning easier'.

  3. The Mighty Whites
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    1FT, 0.1 ITB, thoughts?

    Raya - Dubravka
    Gabriel - Lacroix - Konsa - Anderson - Gudmundsson
    Bruno F - Mbuemo - Rogers - Rayan - Enzo
    Haaland - Ekitike - Thiago

  4. Big Mike
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Will there be any pressers today?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Yes

      Hot topics

      Lots today

      The key ones tomorrow for injury news etc

  5. Ha.
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Would you hold Munoz for tot, LEE or just get VVD (wol, TOT)

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Well, if VVD continues scoring goals

      You need to get him

      Munoz is supposed to be scoring goals

      I'd probably switch

    2. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      If I were chasing, Munoz. If I were in the top50k, VVD. I’m chasing, so Munoz

  6. Robson-Canoe
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    If Rice is confirmed out, could Iwobi be a nice differential for the next three GWs?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours ago

      Yes

      If Wilson is out I'll probably go there with the next few fixtures in mind

      1. Robson-Canoe
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        I'm thinking of doubling up, all my rivals have Wilson anyway so Iwobi would be the difference maker for me

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          Yeah

          Fulham decent at home

          They have Burnley in Gw31

          But Burnley have enjoyed their London trips recently

          Presumably they're still jumping on the train down with their team coach collecting them at Euston station.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      For sure, he's an interesting pick over Wilson. He does a lot of good things which boosts his chances to get bonus points

    3. GCHILD2K16
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Oscar bobb the go to now if wilson injured. Looked the creative source all game now fit

  7. Dragon Arcana
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    So I'm liking a Tavernier in for Rogers play this week. Next 2 are Brentford and Burnley who are shipping goals.

    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Rogers facing 3 crap defences next though. The teams Villa have just played all tried to stifle them

    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      If you've no other priorities, seems a decent move

  8. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    If I bring in Hill and Iwobi, that gives me £7.5m to upgrade Guiu

    Where would you go with that?

    xGI - Thiago, DCL, Raul, Welbeck

    ICT index - Thiago, Bowen, DCL, Raul, Sesko

    Form - Sesko, Bowen, Raul, Welbeck, Flemming

    PPM - Thiago, Bowen, DCL, Sesko, Raul

    Guess that's pretty convincing for the 90 minute, penalty man and template pick Thiago.

    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Yeh I wouldn't overthink it - Thiago

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Yeah

        Just trying to work it through

        I might wait and avoid the hit but that doesn't give me any bench cover for Haaland, other than Van Hecke

        I guess the hit can be avoided but Brentford often smash Bournemouth, including at their place.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Bowen was also 5th on xGI, but the next 3 West Ham fixtures look a clear avoid

      Fulham, Villa and Man City

    3. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Thiago

    4. GCHILD2K16
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Consider
      Sesko > Raul or Thiago > Wlebeck

  9. Under my Cucurella
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Any thoughts on what to do here? Dead ending GW31 with WC32

    Verb Dub
    Gab VVD Timber Hill Andersen
    Bruno Cunha Gordon Wilson Rayan
    Haaland Thiago Mane

    1FT 3.3ITB

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Gordon to Semenyo won't work

      So Cunha to Mbeumo?

      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        No, would like Semenyo but trying to avoid any more non-playing assets for 31. Hadn't thought about Cunha to Mbuemo either. Is it not a bit sideways when I've got 4 non-playing assets in the team as well?

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Mane misses out in Gw31.

          Roll then or do Mane to someone featuring?

          I don't think it's a sideways move tho, just because they are in the same team.

          1. Under my Cucurella
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Thanks. I would like to do Mane to Ekitike but I don't have the funds for it. I could roll this week and do it as part of a double move whilst downgrading Timber. I might consider that as an option. The only downside would be the benching headache in attack

  10. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW28 (169 teams)

    Safety score = 66
    Top score = Barry Wales with 101

    29 teams to be removed.
    Congrats to the final 140! 🙂

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

  11. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    If we’re being honest, some of the managers on this list should be removed from it

  12. G Banger
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Current Defence is:

    Gudmunsson / VVD / Gabriel / O'Reilly / Lacroix*

    Who would you get in for Lacroix (needs to play GW31):
    a) Konate
    b) Hill / Senesi
    c) Chalobah
    d) Other up to 5.7mil

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      B

      Why is C in the list? He's been a hard sell for a while now

      1. G Banger
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Not sure to be fair, have gone this long without Chelsea cover, not sure why I'm questioning it now!

        Senesi worth the extra £££ you think?

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Nah

          Hill is now the better option

  13. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    GW29 transfers if Haaland is out? 0.3TB 1FT. Slightly tempted by E

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Timber Munoz
    Bruno F Dango Wilson Enzo Mbuemo
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    Dubravka Alderete Enzo Gudmundsson

    A) Sanchez to Leno
    B) Timber to VVD
    D) Haaland to Raul
    D) Enzo and Haaland to Semenyo and Raul -4pts
    E) Enzo and Haaland to Salah and Raul -4pts

    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Who's the second Enzo?

      1. jonnybhoy
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Sorry just one Enzo. Take him out the starting 12 lol

      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Guessing Enzo is benched instead of 353

    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I'd just do B or roll FT. D at a push.

      Really not keen on A or E.

  14. Tcheco
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    The Great & The Good is the most enjoyable article on the site. Great job Greyhead

  15. Lanley Staurel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    EVERY SINGLE ONE CAPTAINED BRUNO…..

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      One didn't.

    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Let's Talk FPL even "accidentally" capped Bruno at the last minute, while telling his stream he was capping robot. Sure buddy...

      (the global elite, pizza eating FPL cabal is real - dons tinfoil codpiece)

      1. Lanley Staurel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        He's the one guy I do trust. He's not on chats etc and wont accept tip offs.

    3. theplayer
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      A lot would've captained Haaland with Bruno vice. The table just doesn't show that.

      1. Lanley Staurel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Good point but no Ekitike, Thiago, Semenyo etc etc. All (bar 1) just went for Bruno.

  16. Lanley Staurel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Sorry for shouting. Smells…..

  17. GW29 Fixtures and Clean Sheet Odds
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    GW29 fixture odds can be found here:
    https://prnt.sc/I-mxlois5MEB
    (Provided by williamhill.com)

    GW28 clean sheet results:
    ARS: 40% ❌
    MNU: 40% ❌
    BRE: 38% ❌
    LIV: 38% ❌
    MCI: 37% ✅
    AST: 36% ❌
    BOU: 36% ❌
    NEW: 36% ❌
    BHA: 31% ❌
    FUL: 31% ❌
    NFO: 23% ❌
    TOT: 22% ❌
    WOL: 20% ✅
    BUR: 19% ❌
    EVE: 18% ❌
    SUN: 18% ❌
    CHE: 17% ❌
    CRY: 15% ❌
    LEE: 15% ❌
    WHU: 10% ❌

    Highest weekly clean sheet % odds success rate this season: 45.1% (down from 48.2% on the previous GW)

    GW29 clean sheet odds:
    EVE: 44%
    MCI: 44%
    LIV: 43%
    ARS: 42%
    LEE: 40%
    FUL: 31%
    TOT: 29%
    CHE: 26%
    BOU: 24%
    CRY: 24%
    SUN: 24%
    AST: 23%
    NEW: 23%
    BRE: 22%
    MNU: 22%
    WHU: 22%
    BHA: 18%
    BUR: 18%
    NFO: 11%
    WOL: 11%
    (Provided by fantasyfootballpundit.com)

    GW29 clean sheet % from market odds:
    EVE: 41%
    ARS: 40%
    MCI: 40%
    LIV: 39%
    LEE: 37%
    FUL: 29%
    TOT: 26%
    CHE: 24%
    CRY: 23%
    BOU: 22%
    SUN: 22%
    AST: 21%
    NEW: 21%
    BRE: 20%
    MNU: 20%
    WHU: 20%
    BHA: 17%
    BUR: 17%
    NFO: 10%
    WOL: 10%
    (Provided by pinnacle.com)

    Market odds highest weekly clean sheet % success rate this season: 47% (down from 51.6% on the previous GW)

    Clean sheet totals:
    Arsenal: 13
    Man City: 12*
    Crystal Palace: 10
    Chelsea: 9
    Everton: 9
    Liverpool: 9
    Aston Villa: 8
    Sunderland: 8
    Bournemouth: 7
    Newcastle: 7
    Spurs: 7
    Brentford: 6
    Brighton: 6
    Nottingham Forest: 6
    Fulham: 5
    Man Utd: 5
    Leeds: 4
    Wolves: 4*
    Burnley: 3
    West Ham: 3

    *team kept a clean sheet in GW28

    Hope you had a great GW28 seen some massive scores!!!

    G

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Cheers, G.

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Thanks G!

    3. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Cheers G,

  18. Captain Beefheart
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Thanks mate, hope the Irons stay up, my second favourite team after Everton.

  19. Skout
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Roll or any changes recommended? 3 FT, 0.9itb

    Petrovic
    Gabriel Timber Rodon
    Palmer Bruno Semenyo Wilson
    Haaland Pedro Thiago

    Dubravka Stach Thiaw Reinildo

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      If you are happy with the Chelsea pair, I guess it depends on the injury news.

      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Pedro has been great and was very unlucky/close to scoring v Arsenal

        1. Ajaskelebe
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            Well, Its the Arsenal 🙂

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Bench a) vdv PAL b) gudmundson SUN? Looks like leeds better CS? Thanks

    3. WVA
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Two important questions.

      Start Rogers or Hill?

      Sell Haaland for Ekitike?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Rogers and only if Haaland is out.

        1. WVA
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Thanks

      2. Chinese_person
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        I'd still go with Rogers despite the poor from.
        Wait for Haalands news. If he is 100% out I will sell

        1. WVA
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Thank you

    4. HighestPeake
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Is Amad > Mbuemo for -4 worth it?
      Already locked in Rogers for Wilson

      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        You won’t want Rogers for BGW31?

        1. HighestPeake
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Nah he's been poor and I have players to field an 11

    5. WVA
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Make that three important questions.

      Who would you start?

      A. Verbruggen ARS
      B. Dubravka eve

    6. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Zubimendi > Semenyo feels like a no brainer even with blank coming up.

      Other options:
      Wilson - might be injured
      Raya - not sure on
      KDH - good fixture, bad run ahead
      Iwobi - if Wilson is out does that boost his potential or make it worse?

      (other blankers I have: Gabriel, Haaland & Munoz, so will only need to get rid of one to play 11)

    7. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Gtg defence or use 1ft
      Raya
      Timber gab oreilly* (gud vdv)
      Thanks

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        No issues in attack?

        1. Stranger Mings
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Mbeumo bruno semenyo rogers kdh
          Haaland Ekitiké (mane)
          Guess if haaland could sell him?

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 16 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            You could get VVD or save.

            1. Stranger Mings
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Cheers can only afford if sell timber

    8. WVA
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Is this similar to what most will have for BGW31?

      Dubravka
      VVD Hill Rodon
      Bruno Rogers Wilson Enzo
      Ekitike Pedro Thiago
      Verb Semenyo Gabriel Guehi

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Only 7 of those probably for me or 8 if Rogers in 31.

        1. WVA
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Who else will you have? I haven’t planned particularly well but can get that without hits.

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 16 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Hall Muk

            Who replaces Rice, Sarr, Haaland - 2 spots.

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 16 Years
              1 hour, 51 mins ago

              Also Dango, so Muk might be benched or save a transfer.

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        I don't have most of those.

        And probably will look to sell Rogers GW31 be damned because his form is dreadful.

      3. Crystal Alice
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Dubravka
        VVD Mings Tark
        Bruno Wilson Dango Rogers Enzo
        Ekitike Thiago

        Raya Gab Haaland Oreilly

    9. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      At first Pep said he won't know until four days time if Haaland will be back.

      There's got to be a chance he's rested at least against Forest.

      This is the full quote.

      Pep Guardiola on whether #ManCity may need to start winning games more comfortably: "I said to the players, ‘Score five goals today’. But they don’t follow me...

      "If it looks easy this business, you're wrong… It was easier today than the past, for the way we played, we controlled. It’s not easy when they make a lot of transitions, have chances, and they didn’t have much. We didn’t have much, but we built up. Some players are coming back, Jeremy [Doku] is back, Erling [Haaland] will be back. As much as you have players fit, we'll do it.

      "That team [Leeds] drew in Stamford Bridge, drew in the 88th minute when it was 0-1 at Aston Villa; two #UCL teams. It’s an incredible team, Daniel [Farke] has made an incredible team. It’s not easy... Always I think when you arrive with three months left, everything is mindset. It’s one game at a time, do everything to win the game - it’s what we have to do..." [via @HaytersTV]

      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        I don’t understand this. The only thing he says about Haaland is that he will be back.

    10. JohnnyB10
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Raya

      Gab Tark VVD

      Semenyo Bruno Mbeumo Wilson Dango

      Haaland Bowen

      Dub Hill Gudm Brobbey

      If Wilson is out:

      1. Brobbey to DCL
      2. Roll

      1FT / 2.3 ITB

      Any thoughts? Cheers 🙂

    11. Manani
      • 14 Years
      2 hours ago

      got many flagged, likelohood of these lots playing?

      OReilly
      Wilson
      Rice
      Haaland
      Wirtz

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Wirtz 0% - confirmed out

    12. Ajaskelebe
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Raya, Gabriel. Nunes, Richards, Virgil, Dango, Fernandes, Wilson, Rogers, Rayan,Thiago On Bench Dubrevka, Anderson, Haaland and Bowen
        1 Free Transfer
        1.2M Bank
        Roll? or Do Haaland and Rogers to Ekitike and Semenyo for -4

