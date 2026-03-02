How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 28

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

The Great and The Good this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, BlackBox pair Az and Andy North, Scout contributors FPL General, Joe and Tom, the FPL Wire trio of Pras, Lateriser and Zophar, FPL celebrities FPL Harry, Martin Baker, Pingreen, FPL Frasier and Luke Williams, Hall of Famers Ben Crellin, Fabio Borges and Tom Dollimore, and last year’s mini-league winner Huss E.

“Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.”

Gameweek 28 felt less like a round of FPL and more like a meeting of the five families. When Erling Haaland (£14.8m) mysteriously “went missing”, whispers spread that the information must’ve come from a shadowy, off-the-books, content-creator WhatsApp channel – either that or every boss in the room was reading from the same playbook.

The sit-down ended the only way it could: a united front and the armband slipped quietly onto Bruno Fernandes (£9.9m) like he’d been made captain of the operation overnight.

Out on the streets, it was pure FPL no man’s land – nobody satisfied, nobody making a move they’d admit to, just crews laying low until chip season opens the books in Gameweek 32. To keep business ticking over, the smart money flowed into familiar rackets at Liverpool, Brentford and Fulham, while a surprise Friday deadline felt like an unexpected visit from the boss, the kind that catches a few small-timers off guard.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Gameweek 28 played out like a tidy bit of business for The Great and Good.

At the head of the table sat Huss E, counting a cool 95 points like a boss skimming the week’s takings. He still leads the better-known names — and the rumoured members of the FPL Cartel — thanks to a line-up where 10 of his 11 guys delivered a return of some form. The big envelopes of points came from Harry Wilson (£6.0m), Hugo Ekitike (£9.0m) and capo Bruno, who each dropped double-digit hauls on the table.

One of the fastest risers was FPL Harry, who pulled off a smooth operation to nearly halve his rank, sliding inside the top 100k at around 88k. He mirrored the same trio of big scores and even got a little “luck money” when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) stepped in with an assist after Haaland mysteriously went to ground – proof that sometimes it pays to have a reliable understudy on the payroll.

At the captaincy sit-down, there wasn’t much debate, especially when the vice-captains came in. The only man willing to run his own operation was Martin Baker, who kept the loyalty with Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), standing alone like a rival family boss refusing to sign the deal.

TRANSFERS

Gameweek 28 in FPL was a proper mob sit-down. The streets were buzzing: a third of managers rolled the dice and brought in Virgil van Dijk (£6.1m) and Dango Ouattara (£5.9m), with Harry Wilson not far behind, while Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) got whacked by half the crews thanks to Chelsea’s tricky fixtures.

The slow purge of Arsenal players ahead of the blank was like clearing out the neighbourhood before a big job. The FPL General played the Don with reckless style, and it paid off: van Dijk, Ekitike, Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m) and Nico O’Reilly (£5.1m) all delivered returns, making his ledger look sweeter than a crate of unmarked bills.

TEMPLATE

The template is tighter than ever. Gabriel, Bruno and Igor Thiago (£7.1m) are all at 100% now; don’t even think about crossing them. Van Dijk muscled in for Daniel Munoz (£5.9m), Dango slid in for Enzo, while Haaland’s future may involve some concrete shoes if he doesn’t make an appearance next Gameweek.

Dubravka (77.8%), Raya (55.6%)

Gabriel (100.0%), Virgil (55.6%), Andersen (50%, Hill (38.9%), Timber/O’Reilly (33.3%)

Fernandes (100.0%), Rice (50%), Mbeumo (44.4%), Dango (44.4%), Rogers (44.4%)

Thiago (100%), Haaland (77.8%), Ekitike (66.7%)

BENCH STRENGTH

In the FPL underworld, the bench is where the quiet money’s made – or lost, especially in this time of high rotation.

FPL Harry’s invested heavily in his backup crew, while Andy North has left plenty of points rotting on the sidelines. Rookies, sleeping on the job. FPL Frasier? That guy’s bench is basically a vault of regrettable double-digit hauls.

CONCLUSION

Most crews walked away counting hauls, though a few got whacked by injuries. With a quick turnaround looming, the FPL underworld is bracing for even more late-night team news tension.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, and remember: don’t have FPL nightmares.

