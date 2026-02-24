UCL Fantasy: Matchday 10 Scout Picks

Matchday 10 of the UEFA Champions League is here! With ties set to be decided – but most importantly, more Fantasy points on offer.

With some sides chasing deficits and others looking to finish the job, it could be a rollercoaster midweek of action.

So, here are our best picks for the UCL Fantasy round ahead.

GOALKEEPERS

Inter have collected a huge 14 clean sheets in just 26 Serie A matches this season, which shows just how good they can be from a defensive perspective. With that in mind, and taking into account that Bodo/Glimt were slightly lucky to score three goals based on the stats, Yann Sommer (€6.0m) takes his place for his home match.

Dortmund have been in fantastic form as of late, and their 2-0 win over Atalanta in the first leg is evidence of that. They also head into the second leg in good defensive form – having kept two clean sheets in their previous three outings. Because of that we could look to Gregor Kobel (€5.0m) if Sommer fails to deliver.

DEFENDERS

PSG may have conceded in the first leg, but they showed exactly why their defenders have appeal. Whilst Nuno Mendes (€6.3m) failed to pick up an attacking return, teammate Achraf Hakimi (€5.9m) didn’t – scoring one of his sides three goals. Both players have impressed offensively this season. So, picking the pair for a home match against Monaco seems like the safest play.

Dan Burn (€5.0m) completes the Newcastle defensive double-up against Qarabag. Back-to-back assists in the Champions League, and a goal in Matchday 4, show just how many routes to points Burn has going into any given game.

One player who feels essential heading into Matchday 10 is wing-back Alejandro Grimaldo (€6.2m). As well as picking up a clean sheet in his previous match, the Spaniard registered his sixth attacking return of the Champions League campaign.

Completing the defence, and set to start after a rest in the first leg is Federico Dimarco (€5.5m). The Inter wing-back banked a whopping nine attacking returns in his previous five matches. So, going without him for a home match could be a missed opportunity.

MIDFIELDERS

A Newcastle double-up in attack could be hugely beneficial this week. The Magpies demolished Qarabag last time out, which highlights how poor the Azerbaijani side are from a defensive perspective.

After his historic 27-point haul last time out, it could be extremely difficult to ignore Anthony Gordon (£7.1m), even if rotation poses quite a lot of risk. The good thing with Gordon is that he plays on Tuesday, so he can be subbed off if he flops in the rematch.

Maybe a more convincing option in terms of expected minutes is Harvey Barnes (€6.9m), who has produced five goals and one assist in the Champions League already this season. He was benched on Saturday, so likely come into the XI in midweek.

PSG’s home fixture against a leaky Monaco side could be a perfect opportunity to invest in attack. There is no telling who will start the game, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.1m) appears likely to. The Georgian has been instrumental for his side this season, and has shown both his assist and goalscoring potential this season.

Those convinced that Gordon won’t play could go for the PSG double-up. Whilst Vitinha (€7.3m) missed a penalty last time out, he has still racked up five goals and one assist in the Champions League. He also regularly plays 90 minutes, when most of his attacking teammates do not.

Only a small group of players have managed to match or better Vinicius Junior (€9.5m) in UCL Fantasy as of late. The Real Madrid star has produced close to 30 points in his previous three outings. He also heads into the game hugely motivated.

Atletico Madrid host Club Brugge this week. The Belgian side shipped more than two goals per game away from home in the League Phase. After scoring three times in Matchday 9, the Spanish outfit are more than capable offensively. One of their best options is Ademola Lookman (€7.0m), who scored last time out.

FORWARDS

Club Brugge may be handy in attack, but as we have highlighted already, they can struggle at the back. With that in mind, and taking into account his penalty-taking duty, Julian Alvarez (€9.1m) could be an excellent option again this week.

Atalanta are capable of capitulation in defence, and the data backs that up. The Italian side recently conceded more than 5.0 xG (expected goals) in a league match. So, Dortmund man Serhou Guirassy (€8.3m), who heads into the game off the back of scoring six goals in his previous four games, could have potential once more.

Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m) arguably remains an essential. The Frenchman failed to score last time out. However, he’s racked up 14 attacking returns in just eight Champions League matches this season. This shows just how explosive he can be.

UCL MATCHDAY 10 SCOUT PICKS