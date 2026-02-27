Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 28 Scout Picks: Five double-ups

27 February 2026 19 comments
It’s Gameweek 28 Scout Picks time as we nail down our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) player selection for the next round of fixtures.

The chosen XI is partly influenced by the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale, Tom F, Sam and Marc.

As usual, we are limited by certain restrictions:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 28 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

FPL pre-season: Kelleher + Schade injury updates, Henry starts

Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.7m) received unanimous support from our Scout Squad panel ahead of Brentford’s trip to Burnley. Keith Andrews’ side have chalked up clean sheets in two of their last five away matches and, up against a Burnley outfit ranked 20th for expected goals (xG, 22.72), Kelleher looks to be a safe pair of hands ahead of Saturday afternoon’s showdown.

DEFENDERS

Senesi v Hill: Who is the better FPL defender to pick?

Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m) follows Kelleher into the Scout Picks, with the Dutchman one of Liverpool’s main aerial threats. West Ham United have, of course, made a habit of conceding from set plays this season. The fixture also appeals from a defensive perspective: even during their recent three-match unbeaten streak, Nuno Espirito Santo’s troops have still only found the net three times.

Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m) is our preferred route into the Manchester City backline as they prepare to face Leeds United. Although classified as a defender, Pep Guardiola has elected to play O’Reilly in central midfield recently, so he often finds himself much higher up the pitch. Indeed, he’s netted three times in his last two matches, a period which has seen him rack up seven shots, the most of any City player.

Above: Manchester City players sorted by shots in Gameweeks 26 and 27

Bournemouth’s James Hill (£4.1m) retains his place in the Scout Picks. A home match against Sunderland, who have a number of players out injured, could potentially offer returns at both ends of the pitch on Saturday. The budget defender has three assists across his last five starts. Meanwhile, Sunderland are in the bottom two for away goals scored in 2025/26, having found the net only six times in 13 away matches. Like van Dijk, Hill also carries defensive contribution (DefCon) points potential.

Above: Defenders sorted by total defensive contributions (Tot) over the last six Gameweeks

MIDFIELDERS

FPL notes: Ekitike injury latest + another Wilson return   1
 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

19 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    (c) Haaland over Semenyo/Bruno?

    Can’t decide.

    Open Controls
    1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
        1 min ago

        haaland (c) bruno (vc)

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          just now

          That’s how I’m rolling

          Open Controls
    2. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
        14 mins ago

        Best GK till season end?
        Looking to replace Sanchez. Can't decide between
        A Martinez
        B Kelleher.

        Start 1:
        1 Rice
        2 Raul jimenez?

        Also starting Gabriel and Wilson. And why please?

        Open Controls
      • mr_jones
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        4 FT:

        Kelleher, Virgil, O'Reilly, Gravenberch for Raya, Mukiele, Chalobah, Enzo

        ok?

        Open Controls
        1. Big Mike
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          OK apart from the Gravenberch pick.

          Open Controls
          1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
              just now

              above

              Open Controls
          2. Big Mike
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Can you afford Harry Wilson?

            Open Controls
        2. Big Mike
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          A) Evanilson (home to Sunderland)
          B) Rice (home to Chelsea)

          Play one

          Open Controls
          1. zon
            • 11 Years
            just now

            A

            Open Controls
        3. doowral
          • 13 Years
          10 mins ago

          I have to bench maybe 1 or 2 of these:

          VVD/Nunes/Gabriel/Hill/Cash

          Mid is Dango/Bruno/Mbuemo/Rayan/Semenyo
          Fwd Haaland.

          At the moment have Pedro on the bench with DCL (will stay there).

          Open Controls
          1. Big Mike
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I'd bench Nunes and go for a 4-5-1.

            Open Controls
        4. ball c
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Keep Timber or Munoz?
          Or both?

          Looking to bring in Van Dijk and if I sell both I can bring in O’Reilly too.

          Open Controls
          1. Big Mike
            • 3 Years
            just now

            It depends on who else you have in your team and how many of them blank in 31. If you have triple Arsenal then I would sell Timber for VVD. Selling Munoz for O'Reilly is more of a sideways move.

            Open Controls
        5. zon
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Morning everyone, which move looks best for my team? Dead end GW31, WC32 1 FT.

          Dubravka (Roefs)
          Gabriel Thiaw Ajer (Andersen Munoz)
          Bruno Rogers Rice Anderson (Enzo)
          Haaland Ekitike Thiago

          A) Roefs -> Petrovic
          B) Munoz -> O'Reilly
          C) Roll

          Open Controls
        6. FPL Equilibrium
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          Choose one from now until blank GW31

          A) Rice
          B) Wilson

          Thanks

          Open Controls
          1. zon
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            B

            Open Controls
        7. Redranger
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Benching headache, drop which one?

          A) Rayan
          B) Wilson
          C) Thiago

          Open Controls
          1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
              5 mins ago

              D (anyone else)

              Open Controls
            • Big Mike
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              A) because he's more of a minutes risk now Tavernier is back from injury.

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.