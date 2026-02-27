FPL

Who are the best FPL replacements for injured Mukiele?

27 February 2026 243 comments
FPL Scoop FPL Scoop
Share:

Thursday’s press conferences brought bad news for owners of Nordi Mukiele (£4.6m), as Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris revealed his highly-owned defender will miss the next two to four weeks because of a calf injury.

The good news? Ahead of Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) period of Blank and Double Gameweeks, there’s a reason to sell someone whose form has dropped, in a team that looks to be running out of steam.

So, let’s consider who the best Mukiele replacements might be, priced at £5.0m or below.

Is it worth holding Mukiele?

In short, probably not. For starters, Sunderland’s medium-term fixtures are so-so, and the Black Cats have lost five of their last seven league outings. 

As mentioned, the recent decline in Mukiele assists and defensive contributions (DefCon) makes the lack of clean sheets more noticeable.

He’s been one of Le Bris’s best players this season, so his absence will probably be felt. 

“It will be shorter for Nordi [Mukiele] and Brian [Brobbey], between two and four weeks, depending on the way they respond to their treatments and the rehab. Let’s wait a bit.” – Regis Le Bris

And, by the time he’s back, the remaining Blank and Double Gameweeks will be upon us. Meaning we’ll want a full set of fit and ready players in our squads, without stragglers.

Without further ado, then, let’s look at some Mukiele replacements.

NICO O’REILLY (£5.0m)

Who are the best Gabriel replacements in FPL? 1

An obvious choice, but with a few caveats.

Firstly, depending on your current level of money in the bank, you may not be able to stretch as far as the in-form O’Reilly without downgrading elsewhere.

There’s also the fact that Manchester City are pretty likely to blank in Blank Gameweek 31, meaning you’re buying a player for three matches before having to either Free Hit, bench him in a week where many will have other blanks to deal with, or sell him.

Now, for the positives. An FPL defender, O’Reilly has recently returned to midfield as a left-sided number eight in Pep Guardiola’s 4-1-3-2.

Over the past two Gameweeks alone, that new role has led to three goals, a team-high seven shots, eight penalty box ball touches, four bonus points, a clean sheet, and a league-high 30 FPL points!

Oh, and those three fixtures between now and his likely blank? Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.

Two of those are away, of course, while all four of O’Reilly’s double-digit FPL point hauls have come at home. But the youngster does at least have a modest assist and clean sheet pairing across the reverse fixtures of these upcoming meetings.

Facing the clubs ranked 15th, 17th and 18th – even if Leeds and the Hammers have each only lost one of their last six – may be too good to overlook, despite the blank.

The 20-year-old is evidently a key cog in Pep Guardiola’s team right now. He’s playing out of position in a good way, for a side that is clicking into form to challenge for yet another league title. 

JAMES HILL (£4.1m)

Senesi v Hill: Who is the better FPL defender to pick?

But, if you aren’t convinced, then why not drop all the way down (price-wise) to Hill?

He finally lost his impressive DefCon streak last time out. But a clean sheet on his ninth successive start – during which time Bournemouth have lost only once, to Arsenal – means he’s racked up 35 points in the last five Gameweeks.

That’s fewer than only O’Reilly and Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m) among FPL defenders.

He’s looking more and more like the better pick over early-season favourite Marcos Senesi (£4.9m), especially with his teammate treading the suspension tightrope again.

Hill has more DefCon points (14) than Senesi (10) since the two started playing together.

The Cherries are charging in the right direction form-wise, and their immediate fixtures are also appealing.

Plus, he won’t blank in Blank Gameweek 31.

JOACHIM ANDERSEN (£4.5m)

FPL notes: Wilson update, did Andersen or Anderson get 'DefCon'? 3

Neither will Joachim Andersen, who is a pretty easy sideways move from Mukiele in terms of price.

The Fulham man has been a steady, decent value pick all season. A 90-minute man when fit, the Dane may not have many clean sheets (five) to his name, but he’s been making up for that with a fairly reliable stream of DefCon rewards.

You shouldn’t expect much else, aside from the odd bonus point, but the Cottagers looked good when beating Sunderland last weekend. It ended their own losing streak, as they bid for an outside shot at European qualification.

Adding to Andersen’s appeal is seeing Marco Silva’s men play three of their next four at home. It’s a place where they’ve picked up 23 of their 37 points. They’re also about to face the lacklustre trio of Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Burnley. 

The one away day in their upcoming stretch is at goal-shy Nottingham Forest, who Fulham beat 1-0 in the reverse.

KRISTOFFER AJER (£4.4m)

Who are the best FPL replacements for injured Mukiele?

Nearby in the capital, we find Brentford’s Ajer. The Bees have had an excellent season so far and on paper boast a solid upcoming run of fixtures – including at Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers – that could make European football a real possibility if they can bounce back quickly from last weekend’s disappointing home loss to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Ajer has been a reliable presence in central defence for Keith Andrews over the last few months, delivering six sets of DefCon points in his past 10 appearances.

A bit like Hill, Ajer started the season lower down the centre-half pecking order but is arguably now the first one on the teamsheet, with Nathan Collins‘ form (£5.0m) tailing off. Ajer has now started 10 matches in a row.

DANIEL BALLARD (£4.6m)

FPL notes: Ballard 17-pointer, Guiu unused + Diouf threat

If you fancy a Mukiele replacement from Sunderland’s own ranks, big Dan Ballard is probably the go-to guy.

Attacking returns have been relatively sporadic, but he did assist last weekend by winning his side a penalty. Ballard just missed DefCon that time but hit the threshold in four of his previous five matches.

Only two of the Black Cats’ next six league games are at home, which until recently had been an unconquered fortress. It remains to be seen if they can reverse this recent downturn in form.

Ballard also ranks top among defenders for total Opta-defined ‘big chances’ (eight) this season.

ANYONE ELSE?

FPL notes: How many matches Konsa will miss + 1

Aston Villa have faltered recently, with right-back Matty Cash (£4.9m) therefore fading in appeal. To make matters worse, a brief injury meant he missed his side’s only clean sheet in their last four, plus attacking returns have also dried up.

But it’s last-placed Wolves up next and, after tests against Chelsea and Manchester United (though Villa did beat both earlier on), there is a great run of games until the end of the season.

If Cash is too dear or otherwise unappealing, teammate Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) is cheaper and carries a slightly better chance of DefCon points.

Elsewhere, Man United’s own right-back Diogo Dalot (£4.5m) is one of many benefitting from the club’s unbeaten run under Michael Carrick.

Last weekend’s win brought a third clean sheet in six, while two rounds earlier he hit double digits thanks to his sixth assist of the season. Across the campaign, creating 24 chances and five big ones are both among the division’s leading defensive tallies.

Upcoming fixtures are a mixed bag, but Carrick evidently has the wind in his side’s sails as they push for a Champions League return.

Finally, Leeds’ cheap but cheerful Joe Rodon (£3.9m) comes in as the most budget-friendly option on this list. But he’s here on merit too – even if teammate Pascal Struijk (£4.3m) is more of a shot-taker.

After hosting Man City this weekend, Daniel Farke’s lot have one of the league’s best season-ending runs in terms of fixture difficulty. Rodon hitting the DefCon mark in five straight matches is unquestionably a big part of their effort to avoid the drop.

It’s worth noting that Leeds have been better at home than away, which can help decide benching dilemmas.

price change predictions

FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

243 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TheBrazilianRonaldo
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Locked in:

    Enzo to Wilson this GK.

    Verb
    Gab - O'Reilly - Virgil
    Wilson - Semenyo - Bruno - Rogers - Cunha
    Pedro - Haaland (C)

    Let's go!

    Open Controls
    1. TheBrazilianRonaldo
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Top of the page whoop

      Open Controls
  2. The Final Boss
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Guys , need help. 1ft. 0.1m itb.

    Verb Dub
    Timber Gabriel Munoz Andersen Rodon
    Bruno KDH Dango Mbeumo Enzo
    Haaland Thiago Ekitike

    A) Save and play Andersen
    B) Enzo to Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Why does my team always look so good before the gw starts and not so much after it starts? 🙂

    Open Controls
  4. dshv
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    3-4-3 with ekitike
    3-5-2 szoboslai

    Choose please

    Open Controls
    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Think I prefer Szob due to the extra goal point, set pieces and the fact he's likely to be playing CAM..

      Open Controls
  5. Conners
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Feels like a lottery picking the best Enzo replacement from Wilson, Dango and Szoboszlai.

    Which do people prefer? Was set on Wilson or Dango, but the Wirtz injury has made Szob more appealing.

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Wilson

      Open Controls
      1. Conners
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  6. FantasyClub
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Need thoughts on this one please lads

    A) Play Palmer
    B) Hit him out ➡️ Dango
    C) Bench him. Play Kroupi

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyClub
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Team

      Kell/Dub
      Hill/VVD/McGuire/Gab/Alderete
      Boomo/Fruno/Sem/Wilson/Palmer
      Haaland/Pedro/Kroupi

      Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyClub
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        So i play both JPedro and Palmer then

        Open Controls
        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Yep, not worth a hit

          Open Controls
          1. FantasyClub
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Copy that sir

            Open Controls
          2. FantasyClub
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Ok last question...
            Whats better

            A) Alderete to NOR for free
            B) Palmer to Dango/Rayan free

            Disregard blank.

            Open Controls
  7. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    When is Mukiele nack though. Need him for GW 31.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Thursday’s press conferences brought bad news for owners of Nordi Mukiele (£4.6m), as Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris revealed his highly-owned defender will miss the next two to four weeks because of a calf injury.

      Keep and hope he's back or use a transfer in 31. Wouldn't expect much in the derby game.

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
  8. Caligula's third favou…
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    I have an internal battle ongoing. My wannabe risk-taking side says do Munoz to NOR; my safe conservative side says do Munoz to VVD. Decisions, decisions...

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      VvD ahead of NOR

      Open Controls
      1. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Not sure about that if NOR is playing no 10 again.

        Open Controls
      2. Caligula's third favou…
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
  9. ididnt
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Which move for free (if any)

    A: Munoz > VVD
    B: Munoz > O'Reilly
    C: Zubi > Rayan
    D: Palmer > Mbuemo

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Raoul Nogues
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      • Jokesy87
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    3. MetallicaJack93
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Cap

      A. Salah
      B. Bruno
      C. Thiago

      Open Controls
      1. Jokesy87
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Conners
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Prefer Bruno due to minutes, set-pieces, pens and defcon potential (albeit these have dropped off lately).

        Thiago second.

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Bruno has about 0 def con potential now unfortunately

          Open Controls
    4. Koflok
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      What to do with Wirtz. 0 FT.

      A) Out for a hit
      B) Bench and play Chalobah

      Open Controls
    5. hazza44
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Best Enzo replacement? Cheers
      A) Dango
      B) Rayan
      C) Szobosz
      D) Wilson

      Open Controls
    6. Teomi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      My plan was sarr to wirtz.

      A roll
      B Rice/sarr - Wilson/dango

      1ft, 2,1 itb

      Raya
      Gabriel hill van hecke
      Bruno rayan rice sarr
      Haaland ekitike thiago

      Dubr Andersen chalobah miley

      Open Controls
    7. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Whatcha reckon? Currently have 6 x GW31 blankers, so short on FT unless FH31.

      A) Palmer -> Bruno
      B) Palmer -> Mbuemo
      C) Richards & Palmer -> Thiaw & Bruno (-4) [removes an extra 31 blanker and bench Alderete this week]
      D) Save FT

      Verbruggen
      Gabriel, Guehi, Alderete
      Palmer, Semenyo, Rice, Wilson
      Haaland, Ekitike, Thiago

      Dubravka, Stach, Richards, Keane
      Bank 0.0m, 1FT, all chips

      Open Controls
      1. Gentle_Turks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        I'm keeping Palmer but recognise that for some that's a luxury.

        Open Controls
    8. Tcheco
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Wilson or Mbuemo?

      Open Controls
      1. Gentle_Turks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Mbeumo.

        Please help below, thanks.

        Open Controls
    9. Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      A. buy Szobo
      B. buy Ekitike for a -4 (but would have 2 FTs after BGW31 instead of 1)
      C. ignore Liverpool attack entirely

      Open Controls
      1. Jokesy87
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        I'd personally go A

        Open Controls
    10. Powers106
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Sanchez or Dubs or -4 lol?

      Open Controls
    11. Jokesy87
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      A) Chalobah to VVD
      B) Chalobah + Rice to VVD + Szobo
      C) Chalobah + Raya to VVD + Kelleher
      D) Any other suggestions....?

      Raya
      Gabriel Chalobah Hill
      Bruno Semenyo Rice Mbuemo Wilson
      Haaland JPedro
      Subs: Dubravka, Kroupi, Andersen, Mukiele

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Sell Chalobah and roll the other FT(s)

        Open Controls
    12. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Why did Timber come off early vs Spurs? Injury or tactical?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Likely fatigue-related

        Open Controls
        1. lilmessipran
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          I see.. would you start Andersen ahead of Timber this week, Tony?

          Open Controls
      2. Kingy109
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        He was on a booking too

        Open Controls
    13. Gentle_Turks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Bench two from Palmer, Andersen, Munoz and Timber.

      Raya
      Senesi Gabriel Timber Adersen
      Anderson Wilson Mbeumo Fernandes
      Thiago Haaland

      Bench- Dub Palmer Munoz Guiu

      Open Controls
      1. trafalgarlaw
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Andersen Timber

        Open Controls
      2. Tcheco
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Munoz Timber

        Open Controls
    14. trafalgarlaw
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Play Wilson or Pedro ?

      Kelleher
      Gabriel VVD Thiaw
      Bruno Semenyo Dango Rogers Wilson
      Haaland Gyokeres

      Dub Pedro Dalot Mukiele

      Open Controls
      1. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Wilson

        Open Controls
    15. sneif4
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      This team G2G? I have 3 transfers available, but think it looks pretty solid.

      Raya
      Timber O'Reilly Van Hecke
      Bruno Semenyo Rogers Wilson
      Haaland JP Thiago

      Dubravka Chalobah Mukiele Minteh

      Open Controls
      1. Jokesy87
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        G2G

        Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Timber > VvD seems good. Will be a +EV transfer over the next few for sure imo.

        Open Controls
    16. Malkmus
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Best Cap?

      A - Bruno
      B - Mbeumo
      C - Halaand

      Ta

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.