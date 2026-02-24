Who is suspended or nearing a ban in FPL Gameweek 28?

In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 28.

A reminder: players now reaching five bookings will no longer incur a suspension.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 YELLOW CARDS

Having been cautioned on Sunday, Andre (£5.2m) is now just one booking away from a two-match ban.

Marcos Senesi (£4.9m) and Bernardo Silva (£6.2m) picked up their eighth yellow cards of 2025/26 in Gameweek 27, meanwhile.

Despite what the FPL site says, Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m) is on eight bookings and not nine. It transpired that he did not get booked in Gameweek 24 and he officially remains on eight cautions.

WHICH PLAYERS ARE SERVING SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 28?

Wesley Fofana (£4.4m) and Ladislav Krejci (£4.5m) both serve one-match bans in Gameweek 28 after being sent off for two bookable offences at the weekend.

Cristian Romero (£5.0m) and Freddie Potts (£4.4m) continue to serve suspensions for serious foul play. We won’t see them till Gameweek 30.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) remains indefinitely banned by the FA.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 28

Jake O’Brien (£4.9m) returns from a one-match ban in Gameweek 28.

As for Marco Bizot (£4.2m), he sat out Gameweek 27 after his red card against Newcastle United in the FA Cup. However, it is still uncertain whether it was for the denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity (banned for one match, returns this week) or serious foul play (three matches, returns in Gameweek 30). We’ll hopefully get clarification in the coming days.