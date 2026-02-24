Suspensions

Who is suspended or nearing a ban in FPL Gameweek 28?

24 February 2026 113 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 28.

A reminder: players now reaching five bookings will no longer incur a suspension.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

Gameweek ban 27

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 YELLOW CARDS

Having been cautioned on Sunday, Andre (£5.2m) is now just one booking away from a two-match ban.

Marcos Senesi (£4.9m) and Bernardo Silva (£6.2m) picked up their eighth yellow cards of 2025/26 in Gameweek 27, meanwhile.

Despite what the FPL site says, Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m) is on eight bookings and not nine. It transpired that he did not get booked in Gameweek 24 and he officially remains on eight cautions.

WHICH PLAYERS ARE SERVING SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 28?

Romero

Wesley Fofana (£4.4m) and Ladislav Krejci (£4.5m) both serve one-match bans in Gameweek 28 after being sent off for two bookable offences at the weekend.

Cristian Romero (£5.0m) and Freddie Potts (£4.4m) continue to serve suspensions for serious foul play. We won’t see them till Gameweek 30.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) remains indefinitely banned by the FA.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 28

Jake O’Brien (£4.9m) returns from a one-match ban in Gameweek 28.

As for Marco Bizot (£4.2m), he sat out Gameweek 27 after his red card against Newcastle United in the FA Cup. However, it is still uncertain whether it was for the denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity (banned for one match, returns this week) or serious foul play (three matches, returns in Gameweek 30). We’ll hopefully get clarification in the coming days.

  1. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    That Andre yellow card made mine day!

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      yay! I'm back on world tour...

      Open Controls
  2. _Greg
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Friday deadline eh.

    Open Controls
    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Need to keep an alarm for when I'm engaged in the boozing session.

      Open Controls
  3. Orion
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Guys I need help on here…
    Petrovic Dubravka
    Gabriel Saliba Hill O’Reilly Hall
    Rogers Bruno F. Rice Ryan Wilson
    J. Pedro Haaland Bowen

    Is this team good for BB chip this week ?
    Cheers guys.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      If you need help you shall receive it! I don’t know who Ryan is, but if it’s Rayan, then yes, a BB is fine!

      Open Controls
      1. Orion
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Feeling dizzy today… 😆 Yup, it’s Rayan, my bad… thanks mate…

        Open Controls
    2. Budweiser
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      FYI there's two DGWs coming up

      Open Controls
  4. MetallicaJack93
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Bench 1

    A. Joao Pedro
    B. Sarr
    C. Munoz

    Rest of players are

    Raya
    Gab VVD O'Reilly
    Salah Bruno Semenyo Wilson
    Thiago

    Open Controls
  5. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Vebruggen - Dub
    VVD - Gabriel - O'Reilly (Mukiele - Chalobah)
    Bruno (C) - Mbeumo - Rice - Dango - Rogers
    Haaland - Ekitike (Guiu)

    Finally a green arrow with this lot?...

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Yes, well done in advance!

      Open Controls
    2. ButterB
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Bruno has looked well off it the last two games

      Open Controls
  6. Radulfo28773
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Who would you captain this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Week for a punt. Haaland will still be popular though.

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Where are you ranked, nudist?

      Open Controls
      1. Radulfo28773
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Sorry to disappoint but wearing my boring clothes to work today. Around 500k either no sign of improving.

        Thanks all for your replies

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          just now

          I’d be looking at a differential, ie. not Haaland.

          Open Controls
    3. ZeBestee
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Haaland I think. Bruno/Mbeumo also a very good shout

      Open Controls
    4. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Flipping between Bruno (CPA) and Haaland (lee)

      Feels a bit of a coin toss

      Open Controls
    5. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Bruno at home almost certainly gets you 10 points
      Haaland probably gets 5 but could 13/14

      Open Controls
    6. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Bruno if the Palace game on Thursday goes to extra time

      Open Controls
  7. tankle
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Do Timber, Enzo, Pedro > VVD, Semenyo, Thiago before being priced out? Or better to accummulate more FTs?

    3 FT, 0.6 itb (no wc left)

    Kelleher - Sa
    Gabriel - Timber - Chalobah - Maguire - Hill
    Enzo - Wirtz - Fernandes - Mbeumo - Rice
    Haaland - Pedro - Kroupi Jr

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      I would personally keep Timber if I had him now. maybe the other 2 for Thiago and Wilson

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        btw I had Timber til last gw, removed him for O'Reilly for his 17 pointer. But I would keep now if I had him.

        Open Controls
      2. tankle
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Thanks. Need to plan for BGW 31 though, and tired of seeing Semenyo destroying my rank every week.

        Also thinking about moving Rice to Wilson next GW after seeing your post below. Then bench Gabriel, Semenyo and Haaland for DGW.

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Buying Semenyo is not "planning for GW31". If you wanted him you should have bought him weeks ago.

          Sell Timber. Keep Rice. Dont buy Semenyo, theres other good MF options like Wirtz (pending injury news) that dont blank in GW31

          Open Controls
          1. tankle
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            With the benefit of hindsight, yes - but dont believe its too late for Semenyo with LEE, WHU, NFO coming up.

            It is primarily Enzo I am looking to get rid of, and already have Wirtz.

            Open Controls
  8. ZeBestee
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    My team 3FT 1.4M itb

    Sanchez (Dubravka)
    Gabriel O'Reilly Munoz (Alderete Williams)
    Rice Semenyo Mbeumo Bruno Enzo
    J. Pedro Haaland(C) (Kroupi)

    My locked in transfer is as follows:

    1) Enzo > Wilson

    Is it worth keeping J. Pedro and taking out Kroupi for Thiago? Or just keep Kroupi and take out Pedro? Pedro is on form but those fixtures arent great.

    Open Controls
    1. Budweiser
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      1. Yes
      2. If you want to go against the majority yes, its a good opportunity

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Do you think Thiago is a must have now the fixtures are very good? Brentford were flat footed against Brighton and the FA cup as well

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Every time Ive watched Brentford games Thiago has looked awful, hes a poor player. Hes overperforming for sure, mainly because of an unsustainable amount of penalties. I dont see him as a must but the fixtures indeed are good. If you are set on a 3 up top formation I think hes the best bet for the upcoming stretch of fixtures.

          Open Controls
    2. tankle
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Pretty similair to mine (above). Id keep Kroupi for the structure, unless short term and you intend to WC soon. Pedro could still outscore Thiago tho

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        I also WC like you did. We are in a pretty similar position.

        Open Controls
        1. tankle
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Did it work out well for you? I am happy with the ranks gained the last few weeks, but I guess we wont really know until after the doubles

          Open Controls
          1. ZeBestee
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            yes so far it has worked ok, better than my previous team so I am happy with it.

            Open Controls
  9. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    What to do with Rogers?

    4 decent fixtures in the next 9.

    Is he a hold?

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I think if you had him all along, you just keep unless you have free transfers to remove for Wilson/Dango

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      His fixtures are good. Both Man U and Chelsea are leaky and can decide to ship a few goals. The main problem with him is Villa's awful goal scoring form. If theres no improvement against Wolves Im selling, probably for Wirtz if hes back.

      Open Controls
    3. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Hold and accept the rough with the smooth

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      why are you looking at 9GW window?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        36 mins ago

        I was looking at the easier games

        But what's wrong with 9 rather than 6 or 4?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          15 mins ago

          Nothing wrong with 9 GWs especially if you have already played your WC and need to look long term.

          If you plan to WC later then I dont see why you need to look that far ahead. We will get clarity on doubles/blanks post BGW31.

          Open Controls
  10. klopp it guys
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Morning guys, so this is my current team, is it good to go?
    Also I'm thinking Thiago captain?

    Verbruggan
    Van dijk, van hecke, Gabriel
    Wirtz, Bruno Fernandes, Rogers, odango, Wilson
    Haaland, Thiago

    Bench, dubravka, Munoz, chalobah, kroupi jr

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Not sure about doubling up on the Brighton defence.

      Open Controls
      1. klopp it guys
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Munoz instead of van hecke then?

        Open Controls
    2. ZeBestee
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      yes G2g

      Open Controls
  11. WVA
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Who would you start?

    A. Guehi(Lee)
    B. Rice(CHE)

    Open Controls
    1. klopp it guys
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Favour the more attacking player, so rice

      Open Controls
    2. ZeBestee
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Rice

      Open Controls
  12. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Good thing about bringing in Pool players right now is that you can basically play them every game for the rest of the season and be very happy. Hope Wirtz is fit again soon.

    Open Controls
  13. FCSB
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Raya
    Gabriel Dalot VanHecke
    Fernandes Semenyo Tavernier Rice
    Haaland Thiago Ekitike

    Dubravka Wilson Munoz Dorgu

    3FT, 0.1itb

    Munoz >> VVD ??… needs extra funds, what transfer to free up some??

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Expect some bench pain from Wilson up against a Romero less Spurs defence

      Open Controls
    2. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Btw I'd roll

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Rice to Dango/Schade/Szobo

      Open Controls
    4. I have no Wirtz
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Rice>Dango/Rayan to free up funds

        Open Controls
      • Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        39 mins ago

        In fact I'd probably play Wilson and bench Rice. Wilson is a great pick this week and could easily match Dango or Rayan. I don't see the rush to get Rice out and burn a transfer when you can do it in plenty time before he blanks

        Open Controls
        1. FCSB
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          Ok yeah that lineup looks better…

          What about Munoz Dorgu >> VVD Hill ?

          Open Controls
          1. Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Honestly I'd roll. Munoz could be great from 29-30 especially if Glasner gets the boot.
            You'll have plenty transfers to offload Rice and Munoz in 31 with 3-5 FT

            Open Controls
    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Some options, 3 FTs:

      1. Timber to Hill, Guiu to Raul

      2. Timber to VVD, Chalabah to O'R

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        3. Timber to VVD, Chalabah to Hill, Enzo to Wilson + £2.3m

        Open Controls
        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          3

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            I can probably still afford Nico, perhaps the next two fixtures outweigh the blank.

            If I bench Haaland, Gabriel and one of Rice or Semenyo I'll be okay in Gw31.

            Even 10 players in total is alright.

            Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Current squad

        All chips, £0. 3 FTs.

        Roefs Dúbravka
        Gabriel Timber Chalabah Van Hecke Mukiele
        Bruno Semenyo Rice Rogers Enzo
        Haaland Ekitiké Guiu

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Is Guiu -> Raul part of a plan to BB before WC? If not I really dont like it. Having an 8th attacker like that when you are already in a spot where you have 4-5 good defensive options every GW already seems unnecessary.

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Nah

            It was just posted as speculation

            Mukiele injury has curtailed a BB before WC

            Open Controls
          2. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            You're right

            Because if I do the 3 moves I'll start Wilson and bench Van Hecke who is playable

            2 moves and benching Enzo is possible too

            My hesitation is if Rayan is the real deal, or a little like Kevin at Fulham he'll need time to start scoring.

            Open Controls
    6. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Petrovic (Dub)
      Gabriel, O'Reilly, Hill (Alderete, Rodon)
      Bruno, Palmer, Semenyo, Rogers, (LeFee)
      Haaland, Pedro, Thiago

      2FT, 1.3m ITB

      What I should do with my Chelsea assets after Palmer (c) punt failure. I will WC GW32. Plan was A

      A) Pedro to Ekitiké (have exact MITB underlying stats are good but scores not)
      B) Palmer & Alderete to Wirtz or Mbeumo & VVD bench Hill (not sure about either mid)
      C) LeFee to Wilson (bench Joao Pedro will come in handy as bench cover and in BGW31)
      D) Palmer & Pedro to Wirtz or Mbeumo & Ekitiké. Leaves MITB to get VVD
      E) Save
      F) Other

      Open Controls
      1. I have no Wirtz
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          If you went for Palmer then you surely need to hold him for a while.

          Save FT, team looks good

          Open Controls
      2. I have no Wirtz
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Good morning everyone

          I have to climb rank in my ML, need to take risks, so decided to take a hit, anything that looks questionable about these changes?

          Chalobah > Virgil
          Watkins > Thiago
          Collins > O’Reilly

          Kelleher
          O’Reilly Thiaw Virgil
          BrunoF Mbeumo Semenyo Dango
          Haaland Thiago JP

          Roefs Rice Munoz Gabriel

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            The moves look good in isolation but we don't know the ownership of those players in your ML

            Open Controls
            1. I have no Wirtz
                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                Chalobah 50% > Virgil 30% 
                Watkins 15% > Thiago 60%
                 Collins 5% > O’Reilly 5%

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 7 Years
                  36 mins ago

                  These are popular transfers this GW and your ML rivals are likely considering the same players. Where's the risk in these moves?

                  Open Controls
                  1. I have no Wirtz
                      just now

                      The risk is doing 3 moves when 1 move could be enough.

                      The risk is the hit, giving points away before the ball is kicked.

                      The risk is O’Reilly, bringing a blanker in now, which means another transfer needed to get rid of him for 31.

                      And the risk is selling differential Watkins who has a good fixture only on gut feeling that Villa will underperform again despite easy opponents.

                      Maybe risk is the wrong word. Maybe costly is better?

                      Open Controls
                  2. z13
                      2 mins ago

                      If you want a risk how about Haaland and Semenyo (assuming high owned both) to Salah and Ekitike/Thiago? And cap Ekitike. I am very bad at taking risks but that's what I'd do (and have done).

                      Open Controls
                2. I have no Wirtz
                    1 hour, 10 mins ago

                    Btw, Virgil and O’Reilly are not knee jerk. Had planned to get them gw28. Was ready to make the move last week for both and bb. But then thought better of it. Cost me 28 points

                    Open Controls
                3. tbos83
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 19 mins ago

                  Any thoughts here? 2ft
                  Chalobah, Enzo >

                  A) Hill, Semenyo
                  B) VVD, Wilson
                  C) O'Reilly, Szoboslai
                  D) something else

                  Roefs
                  Gabriel Chalobah Timber
                  Enzo BrunoF Rogers Rice
                  Haaland Thiago Pedro

                  Dubravka Rodon LeFee Keane

                  Open Controls
                  1. I have no Wirtz
                      1 hour, 9 mins ago

                      B

                      Open Controls
                    • AC/DC AFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 6 mins ago

                      B looks the sensible play for fixtures

                      A and C may furnish more points over the next 3 Gw's.

                      Open Controls
                  2. Three Badgers on a Shirt
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    1 hour, 8 mins ago

                    Anyone like to recommend a transfer or two for my team? 5FT, 0.3m ITB, WC and BB already played.

                    Sanchez, Dubravka;
                    Gabriel, Timber, Maguire, Konsa, Mukiele;
                    Rice, Rogers, Semenyo, B Fernandes, Mbeumo;
                    Haaland, Joao Pedro, Mane

                    Open Controls
                    1. I have no Wirtz
                        18 mins ago

                        You could do a luxury
                        Sanchez>Kelleher

                        And with those funds the most obvious would be
                        Timber>VVD

                        Open Controls
                        1. AC/DC AFC
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          1 min ago

                          I'd say that's pretty essential with 5 FTs and wildcard played.

                          Open Controls
                      • AC/DC AFC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        Can you afford Timber to VVD?

                        Sell Sanchez too.

                        Roll 3 FTs back into 4.

                        Open Controls
                      • Scotty Dog
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        Im in a similar boat have you considered switching to no haaland and bringing in salah? Im currently trying to decide whether to do this.

                        Open Controls
                    2. Atimis
                      • 9 Years
                      54 mins ago

                      For GW29-30, would you just stay on the triple Arsenal def? Can't get NOR because of the blank. Probably no other options actually worth FT?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tonyawesome69
                        • 7 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Depends on the 3 Arsenal picks and the rest of your defence

                        Open Controls
                    3. MetallicaJack93
                      • 2 Years
                      50 mins ago

                      Bottomed

                      Bench 1

                      A. Joao Pedro
                      B. Sarr
                      C. Munoz

                      Rest of players are

                      Raya
                      Gab VVD O'Reilly
                      Salah Bruno Semenyo Wilson
                      Thiago

                      Open Controls
                      1. Jet5605
                        • 11 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        C due to European fatigue and Sarr has a knack of scoring against big clubs away from home

                        Open Controls
                      2. Jet5605
                        • 11 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Plus he's on pens (we think) and won't get as heavily punished as Munoz if Palace concede

                        Open Controls
                    4. Dynamic Duos
                      • 12 Years
                      42 mins ago

                      A) Stick
                      B) Timber to VVD -4
                      C) Chalobah to Konate -4
                      D) something else

                      2.6m itb

                      Dubravka
                      Gabriel Hill Timber
                      Bruno Semenyo Rogers Rayan Dango
                      Haaland Ekitike

                      Sanchez JSL Alderete Chalobah

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Knights Template
                        • 12 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Hits for defenders at this stage, at any stage really, would be most fool of Tookish!

                        Open Controls
                    5. The Knights Template
                      • 12 Years
                      41 mins ago

                      Going to be extremely hard to ignore OOP O’Reilly in an extremely attacking team even with four current blankers!

                      Open Controls
                      1. Atimis
                        • 9 Years
                        16 mins ago

                        Could just get him next week but won't solve my issues with BGW.

                        Open Controls
                        1. AC/DC AFC
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          There's 3 decent fixtures until then

                          Open Controls
                          1. The Knights Template
                            • 12 Years
                            1 min ago

                            I think he might be worth bringing in, for, Chalobah say, then save a few trades to ensure BGW31 is slain!

                            Open Controls
                      2. Scotty Dog
                        • 7 Years
                        16 mins ago

                        Many will not have the luxury of being able to bring him in such as myself due to navigating blank 31.

                        Open Controls
                    6. Eze Come, Eze Go
                      • 1 Year
                      32 mins ago

                      What do you guys think for gw 28. Any changes to starting/bench? Unsure about who to captain?

                      Verbruggen
                      Cash - Konate - Hill
                      Rogers - Rayan - Fernandes - Semenyo
                      Haaland - Pedro - Ekitike (c)

                      Dubravka - Rice - Gabriel - Chalobah

                      Open Controls
                      1. AC/DC AFC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        I'd definitely start Gabriel

                        And I wouldn't captain Ekitike

                        Maybe drop Cash?

                        Open Controls
                    7. AC/DC AFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      27 mins ago

                      Timber to VVD
                      Chalobah to Hill
                      Enzo to Rayan

                      +£2.6m itb

                      A good use of 3 FTs?

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Philosopher
                        • 5 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        Prefer Wilson over Rayan

                        Open Controls
                      2. Dynamic Duos
                        • 12 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Very good moves

                        Open Controls
                      3. Holmes
                        • 12 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Nico over Hill?

                        Open Controls
                    8. Old Wulfrunian
                      • 9 Years
                      25 mins ago

                      Best midfielder up to 8.7 if Wirtz is injured?I have Mbeumo+Semenyo.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Holmes
                        • 12 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Schade

                        Open Controls
                        1. Old Wulfrunian
                          • 9 Years
                          1 min ago

                          cheers but i have Mbeumo+Dango.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Old Wulfrunian
                            • 9 Years
                            1 min ago

                            *Thiago!

                            Open Controls
                      2. Dynamic Duos
                        • 12 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Rayan, Dango or Wilson

                        Open Controls
                        1. Old Wulfrunian
                          • 9 Years
                          just now

                          cheers.I have Dango.I prefer Wilson.

                          Open Controls
                    9. MetallicaJack93
                      • 2 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      Who to cap?

                      A.. Salah (whu h)
                      B. Bruno (cry h)
                      C. Thiago (bur a)

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Knights Template
                        • 12 Years
                        1 min ago

                        B

                        Open Controls
                    10. Sir Michael Taker
                      • 11 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      Liverpool took 16 pts from possible 18 from the reverse of next 6 leaguue games, would have been 18 from 18 but for a late Harrison Reed thunder barsteward at Craven Cottage. Saying all of that they did not blow any of the opponents away registering 2-0 or 2-1 wins bar the Fulham draw. VVD feels sensible but the overriding feeling all season is that attack isn't worth going too heavy on. Salah an easy avoid at the prices. Wirtz fine if fit. Don't see the Szobo appeal at all as a halfway house between attack and defence, doesnt really reap the rewards of either.

                      Open Controls
                    11. Cojones of Destiny
                      • 7 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      Bench one :

                      Palmer - Rogers - Rice - Wilson - Bruno
                      Haaland - Thiago - Pedro

                      Open Controls
                      1. I have no Wirtz
                          2 mins ago

                          Rice

                          Open Controls
                      2. TorresMagic™
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 16 Years
                        1 min ago

