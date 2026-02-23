Scout Notes

FPL notes: Mukiele injury latest, Le Fee pen + Wilson DefCon

23 February 2026 89 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Nordi Mukiele (£4.6m) picked up an unfortunate injury on Sunday, as Sunderland slipped to a 3-1 defeat against Fulham.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Stadium of Light.

LE BRIS ON MUKIELE

Mukiele was forced off with a calf injury after only 11 minutes on Sunday.

The Frenchman initially tried to play on, but was replaced by Lutsharel Geertruida (£4.5m) shortly after.

Premier League debutant Jocelin Ta Bi (£5.0m) also picked up a first-half injury, while there is further concern over Dennis Cirkin (£4.0m), Romaine Mundle (£4.9m) and Brian Brobbey (£5.5m).

“It’s a bit early to say, so we had Nordi [Mukiele], Jocelin [Ta Bi], Brian [Brobbey], maybe Romaine [Mundle] as well, so it was a tough day.

“Dennis [Cirkin] also missed the game with an injury so at the minute it’s a tough period, but it is what it is, we have to accept it and move forward.” – Regis Le Bris

“It is a calf injury for Nordi [Mukiele] and an ankle injury for Jocelin [Ta Bi].” – Regis Le Bris

In better news, Granit Xhaka (£5.1m) made his return from an ankle injury as a second-half substitute.

FULHAM + SUNDERLAND PENS

In a chaotic second-half at the Stadium of Light, both teams scored penalties.

Raul Jimenez (£6.1m) first delivered a cool finish from the spot.

The Mexican has a 100% record from penalties in the Premier League, having found the net with all 13 he has taken.

Then, after his Panenka penalty miss in January, Enzo Le Fee (£4.9m) pulled one back for Sunderland, whipping his effort past Fulham ‘keeper Bernd Leno (£4.9m).

Habib Diarra (£5.3m), who last stepped up to convert from 12 yards in the FA Cup fourth round with Le Fee on the pitch, had been substituted off just before.

JIMENEZ BRACE, WILSON DELIVERS

Sunderland are rarely blown away on home turf, having only suffered their first defeat of the season at the Stadium of Light in Gameweek 26. Add to that the fact that Fulham have really struggled on the road this season, and this 3-1 victory for the Cottagers came as a surprise.

The breakthrough finally came when Jimenez, who scored the winner in the reverse fixture back in Gameweek 12, was free to head home Alex Iwobi’s (£6.3m) corner.

He later netted his penalty after Calvin Bassey (£4.4m) went down in the box.

Subbed off on 64 minutes, on a hat-trick, Marco Silva explained his decision after full-time.

“No – I have to do it because we are talking about a striker that had four or five fouls against him and one yellow card against him. It was a little bit difficult for him, every time he went to the ball was a foul. I don’t want to take any risks.”Marco Silva on if he took Raul Jimenez off to avoid a second yellow card

However, the best goal of the game was Iwobi’s.

Harry Wilson (£5.9m) found the Nigerian, who showed real composure to chip it over Robin Roefs (£4.9m) with his left foot. Iwobi, who was superb throughout, ended the match with three shots and two chances created.

As for Wilson, he provided the assist and banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points for the first time this season, thanks to seven clearances, one interception, seven recoveries and one tackle, most of which arrived in the first half.

Five other players hit the DefCon threshold in this match, too:

Since the start of November, only Erling Haaland (£14.8m), Bruno Fernandes (£9.9m) and Joao Pedro (£7.7m) have racked up more attacking returns than Wilson’s 13 (in 18 matches).

And with Fulham top of the ticker over the next four Gameweeks, there’ll be plenty of interest in the Welshman ahead of Friday’s deadline.

KEVIN + ROBINSON INJURIES

Fulham made just one change from Gameweek 26, with Kevin (£5.8m) coming in for the injured Samuel Chukwueze (£5.3m).

The Brazilian winger had to be replaced, however, with Oscar Bobb (£5.1m) brought on.

“It doesn’t look good unfortunately, but I cannot be 100% sure as it’s too soon. Probably tomorrow or in two days’ time we’re going to know more about it and hopefully it’s nothing serious, but right now the feeling is not the best. We have to wait.” – Marco Silva on Kevin

Silva also provided an update on Antonee Robinson (£4.9m), who was absent from the matchday squad.

price change predictions
89 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. DagheMunegu
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 9 mins ago

    Until GW 31

    A Wilson
    B Dango
    C Rayan

    Open Controls
    1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
        5 hours, 1 min ago

        find a rotation planner

        Open Controls
        1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
            4 hours, 29 mins ago

            probably dango

            Open Controls
        2. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 46 mins ago

          A - Wilson (c) could save people's BGW31

          Open Controls
        3. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 15 mins ago

          I bought A and B so you should go C

          Open Controls
      • OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
          5 hours, 1 min ago

          3FTS. 0.5ITB. Did timber to VVD last night.

          sanchez dub
          vvd gab richards van hecke reinildo
          wilson rogers fruno rice enzo
          thiago haaland raul

          currently thinking about doing:
          sanchez>kelleher
          enzo>dango
          and pondering over:
          van hecke>guehi

          good moves?

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 52 mins ago

            Yes

            First two are fine.

            Open Controls
        • dshv
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 59 mins ago

          WC
          Kelleher
          Virgil Gabriel O'reilly Andersen Hill
          BrunoF Rice Wilson Semenyo Wirtz
          Haaland Tiago Kroupi

          2.5 its.. Rice to Saka?
          Something else?

          Open Controls
          1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
              4 hours, 48 mins ago

              rice to mbuemo

              Open Controls
          2. Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 48 mins ago

            1 FT and 0.3 ITB.

            A - Enzo to Wilson (bench KDH)
            B - Timber to VVD

            Kelleher
            Gabriel - Timber - Andersen
            BrunoF - Cunha - Rice - KDH
            Haaland - Ekitike - Thiago

            Dub - Munoz - Enzo - Gudmund

            Open Controls
            1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                4 hours, 16 mins ago

                B

                3FTS. 0.5ITB. Did timber to VVD last night.

                sanchez dub
                vvd gab richards van hecke reinildo
                wilson rogers fruno rice enzo
                thiago haaland raul

                currently thinking about doing:
                sanchez>kelleher
                enzo>dango
                and pondering over:
                van hecke>guehi

                good moves?

                Open Controls
                1. Jet5605
                  • 11 Years
                  4 hours, 14 mins ago

                  First two moves look good but I'd roll the last transfer. More info on Friday after European draws and Palace game to help decide if City blank in 31

                  Open Controls
              • Bluetiger1
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 53 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
            2. Jet5605
              • 11 Years
              4 hours, 40 mins ago

              Who to start? Palace playing a crucial European play-off game on Thursday night and so freshness could be an issue

              A - Munoz (mnu)
              B - Andersen (TOT)

              Open Controls
              1. Atimis
                • 9 Years
                4 hours, 15 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
            3. Dynamic Duos
              • 12 Years
              4 hours, 38 mins ago

              Pick one to score most points gwk28?

              A) Rogers
              B) Thiago -4
              C) Wilson -4

              Open Controls
              1. Atimis
                • 9 Years
                4 hours, 16 mins ago

                A and C close imo

                Open Controls
            4. Il Capitano
              • 5 Years
              4 hours, 36 mins ago

              1FT 0.7m ITB

              Raya
              Gabriel VVD Senesi
              Bruno Mbeumo Rogers Rice Dango
              Haaland Ekitike

              Dub - Andersen Alderete Guiu

              Already binned Enzo and Chalobah, worth moving Rice on too or just hold until 31?

              Open Controls
              1. Dynamic Duos
                • 12 Years
                3 hours, 59 mins ago

                Get Wilson or Rayan eyeing up Guiu to Thiago

                Open Controls
                1. Nomar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 16 Years
                  3 hours, 44 mins ago

                  Rayan

                  Open Controls
            5. Old Wulfrunian
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 29 mins ago

              Morning all!!i just read the injury news on Wirtz.Do we expect that he will start on Saturday?

              Open Controls
              1. Atimis
                • 9 Years
                4 hours, 19 mins ago

                I hope so

                Open Controls
              2. Miguel Sanchez
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 50 mins ago

                Should get confirmation of his availability closer to the deadline

                Open Controls
            6. GoonerByron
              • 14 Years
              4 hours, 18 mins ago

              J Pedro -> Ekitike worth a FT with the change in fixtures?

              Form vs Fixtures Dilemma

              Open Controls
              1. Atimis
                • 9 Years
                4 hours, 16 mins ago

                I kept him, just because form, but have both

                Open Controls
                1. Nomar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 16 Years
                  4 hours, 14 mins ago

                  I’d keep.

                  Open Controls
              2. Bavarian
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 46 mins ago

                Keep

                Open Controls
            7. Atimis
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 18 mins ago

              Shouldn't have done these transfers last night but f*** it, eventually may play WC. Can this hold for now?

              Raya
              Gab/Timber/VVD
              BrunoF/Wirtz/HWilson/Dango
              Haaland/Ekitike/Pedro

              Dub/Enzo/Dorgu/Heaven

              Open Controls
            8. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              4 hours, 15 mins ago

              I had the feeling Gyok would score after blanking in the DGW (always the FPL way) but I sold him for Watkins on Friday night anyway.

              Should have just trusted my instinct really, so no one to blame but myself.

              Open Controls
            9. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              4 hours, 12 mins ago

              Is it the time now to say to hell with points hits and just take out the trash and get replacements in?

              Nothing kind by of season and going nowhere now.

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 40 mins ago

                Not sure on hits as nobody is massively performing to justify them. What are the moves in isolation

                Open Controls
              2. WVA
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 38 mins ago

                No BGW then WC

                Open Controls
            10. Miguel Sanchez
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 11 mins ago

              Thoughts on bench below, not sure I can justify two Cheslea away at Arsenal?

              Kelleher
              Gabriel Virgil Hill
              Bruno(c) Semenyo Rogers Wilson
              Haaland JPedro Thiago

              Darlow Palmer Guehi Rodon 1FT 0.2 ITB

              Open Controls
              1. Atimis
                • 9 Years
                4 hours, 4 mins ago

                I would say GTG right now, unless keen on moving for Dango, Rayan or Wirtz (if fit)

                Open Controls
                1. Miguel Sanchez
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 25 mins ago

                  Had half an eye on Palmer to Wirtz but that feeling has softened after the Wirtz injury and would only making benching trickier next GW. Guess it would have to be Wirtz over JP if I did go for it. Will reassess that move on Friday.

                  Open Controls
                  1. WVA
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 39 mins ago

                    I was going to bring in Wirtz for Enzo but like you I’m unsure now

                    Open Controls
              2. WVA
                • 9 Years
                4 hours, 3 mins ago

                Looks good, we have very similar teams, I’m benching Enzo and Rice but starting Guehi, really regret selling Wilson for Semenyo now 🙁

                Verbruggen
                Gabriel Virgil Guehi Hill
                Bruno(c) Semenyo Rogers
                Haaland JPedro Thiago
                Dub Rice Enzo Rodon

                Open Controls
                1. Miguel Sanchez
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 24 mins ago

                  I’d play a mid over Guehi - can see Leeds getting a goal on Saturd

                  Open Controls
                  1. WVA
                    • 9 Years
                    3 hours, 4 mins ago

                    Yeah should probably play Rice over him however can’t see more than 3-5 points either way!

                    Open Controls
                2. Bluetiger1
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 54 mins ago

                  Enzo with Palmer on Pens not so attractive - possible look to sell with fixtures coming in.

                  Possible Guehi to O'Reilly classed as a defender but playing more in his natural position
                  midfield

                  Open Controls
                  1. WVA
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 45 mins ago

                    Thanks but don’t have the luxury of those moves with BGW31 coming up,

                    Open Controls
              3. g40steve
                • 7 Years
                3 hours, 29 mins ago

                I can see Palmer getting something the way Arsenal are playing, I’ve had Rogers good while & he’s turned to 5hite

                Open Controls
              4. Bluetiger1
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 26 mins ago

                RFT & then reasess

                Open Controls
            11. Gizzachance
              • 11 Years
              4 hours ago

              A Wilson
              B dango
              C rayan

              Cheers

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 27 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
                1. Gizzachance
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 26 mins ago

                  Cheers

                  Open Controls
              2. Cojones of Destiny
                • 7 Years
                3 hours, 12 mins ago

                A more proven, B we are still wating for points

                Open Controls
              3. Kiwivillan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 8 mins ago

                Owned Wilson for ages. Managed to bench his points loads lol

                Open Controls
              4. Bluetiger1
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 58 mins ago

                A. good coming fixtures & Fulham playing GW31

                GW28 Tot (H)
                GW29 WHU (H)
                GW30 NFO (A)
                GW31 BUR (H)

                Open Controls
              5. Gizzachance
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 52 mins ago

                Cheers all

                Open Controls
            12. Cojones of Destiny
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 43 mins ago

              3fts
              Mane + Rice + Timber to Thiago (have Dango) + Wilson + Virgil Y/N ?

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 11 mins ago

                Yes - good moves

                Open Controls
                1. Cojones of Destiny
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 9 mins ago

                  so double up with Thiago then ?

                  Open Controls
              2. Kiwivillan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 10 mins ago

                Have 4FTs. Thinking of just keeping Rice and Timber and playing vs Chelsea. Can see comfy Arsenal win

                Open Controls
              3. Bluetiger1
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 4 mins ago

                Yes

                Covers in advance Arsenal fixtures BGW 31

                Open Controls
            13. Cloudvalley
                3 hours, 41 mins ago

                Hey!

                1FT, 0,5ITB
                No WC left.

                Verbruggen
                Gabriel, Senesi, VVD
                Rogers, Mbeumo, BrunoF, Wirtz
                Haaland, Thiago, Kroupi

                (Dubravka, Chalobah, Enzo, Munoz)

                A) Roll and play Kroupi.
                B) Chalobah > Andersen
                C) Enzo > Rayan
                D) Rogers > Rayan
                E) Other

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 58 mins ago

                  You need to roll some for later on, albeit you're minimal on Arsenal and MCI.

                  Otherwise, C.

                  Open Controls
              • Rudi Van Disarzio
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 34 mins ago

                25 points on my bench ffs can anyone beat that

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours ago

                  Nah

                  That's good going

                  I benched 14 points across 3, played 6 points across 4 starters at the back.

                  Open Controls
                2. Bluetiger1
                  • 3 Years
                  3 hours ago

                  no but have been there this season.

                  BGW31 - are you ready with rolling fts for any Arsenal/Manchester City/Crystal Palace/Wolves in your squad to
                  reduce for GW to only 3.

                  I'm guessing by bench results have good options

                  Open Controls
                3. I have no Wirtz
                    2 hours, 59 mins ago

                    Exactly. Where is bb when you need it.

                    Open Controls
                  • LC1
                    • 11 Years
                    2 hours, 55 mins ago

                    Nope not this gw, but benched 39 points in GW9 after cancelling my BB lquite literally last minute when Arteta made it out that Timber wasn't playing.

                    Worst moment by a country mile in my 14 years playing FPL.

                    Open Controls
                4. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 32 mins ago

                  I can do

                  Timber to VVD
                  Chalabah to Hill

                  This leaves me with £8.3m to upgrade Enzo...

                  Or £5.8m to change Guiu.

                  3 FTs. What would you do?

                  Fulham or Brentford look the fixtures play, so Wilson a possibility or Dango.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Cojones of Destiny
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 55 mins ago

                    Wilson if you have Thiago but even if you dont still Wilson haha

                    Open Controls
                    1. AC/DC AFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 49 mins ago

                      I'm currently stuck with Ekitike and don't have the budget to get to Thiago if I bring in VVD.

                      Just feel like I need to roll with the Liverpool fixtures and admit my blindspot on VVD.

                      Probably too late.

                      I'm currently on wildcard Gw32 so it's just for the next 4 matches now.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Kiwivillan
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        2 hours, 33 mins ago

                        I'm thinking about benching Thiago. He's frustrating

                        Open Controls
                        1. AC/DC AFC
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          2 hours, 30 mins ago

                          Yeah

                          I feel it with Ekitike

                          Less interested now

                          Despite the fixtures a move for Raul looks like chasing his brace

                          I think he has an 11 pointer and a 9 pointer all season and doesn't always hit 60 mins. 100% penalty conversion tho.

                          Open Controls
                          1. AC/DC AFC
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            2 hours, 29 mins ago

                            * Less interested in Thiago now.

                            He'll likely turn it around again

                            Need to ride out forward blanks...

                            Unless you have Pedro at the moment.

                            Open Controls
                        2. Qaiss
                          • 10 Years
                          2 hours, 23 mins ago

                          I don’t want to put you off but why would you bench a penalty taker against Burnley? Thiago is the 3rd highest scoring forward in the game and he started at £6m. The perfect set and forget player

                          Open Controls
                          1. AC/DC AFC
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            2 hours, 5 mins ago

                            Of course you play him if you have him.

                            My route would be Ekitike to Thiago so I'll use my subs elsewhere...

                            There's other routes to raise funds but VVD getting attacking returns is hurting rank. Plus the Liverpool fixtures.

                            Open Controls
                5. I have no Wirtz
                    3 hours, 30 mins ago

                    Which 2 to start?

                    A) Dango
                    B) Wilson
                    C) JP

                    Arsenal feel shaky, otherwise I would not even consider JP

                    Open Controls
                    1. Jet5605
                      • 11 Years
                      2 hours, 47 mins ago

                      AB

                      Open Controls
                  • I have no Wirtz
                      3 hours, 13 mins ago

                      Sorry, forgot a detail, which 2 to start?

                      A) Dango
                      B) Wilson -4 (Rice>Wilson)
                      C) JP

                      Open Controls
                      1. AC/DC AFC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        2 hours, 36 mins ago

                        Just play Dango and Rice or Pedro

                        No need to take a hit this week for Wilson

                        Open Controls
                    • Malkmus
                      • 14 Years
                      2 hours, 54 mins ago

                      Is Bassey nailed for Fulham? The 0.1 I save over Andersen would mean I can get vvd.

                      Ta

                      Open Controls
                      1. Ausman
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 19 mins ago

                        Nailed as.

                        Open Controls
                    • AC/DC AFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 53 mins ago

                      After Everton v Manchester United tonight ...

                      It's just Newcastle, Forest and Palace with midweek European fixtures.

                      So besides the usual illnesses or warm up injuries, transfers should be fine ahead of the Friday deadline.

                      Missed a few price changes already over the weekend, but that's just the price you pay for patience.

                      Bruno or Mbeumo etc could take a knock later on.

                      Open Controls
                      1. WVA
                        • 9 Years
                        2 hours, 22 mins ago

                        I will likely bring in Hill tonight before his rise

                        Open Controls
                        1. AC/DC AFC
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          2 hours, 8 mins ago

                          As it stands

                          Only Semenyo is predicted to rise tonight

                          Hill on track for tomorrow

                          https://www.livefpl.net/prices

                          Open Controls
                    • WVA
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 53 mins ago

                      How will peoples BGW31 team look? Could something like this survive, I don’t want to take hits.

                      Dub
                      VVD Anderson Hill Rodon
                      Bruno Rogers Enzo Wilson
                      Pedro Thiago
                      Verb Haaland Semenyo Gabriel

                      Open Controls
                      1. Malkmus
                        • 14 Years
                        2 hours, 36 mins ago

                        Yes, pretty similar to mine so good I hope. I have the same bench but with Raya.

                        I will have cash, mbemo, palmer, dcl over rodon, rogers, enzo, pedro.

                        Hopefully saving a chip will benefit later on

                        Open Controls
                    • Qaiss
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 50 mins ago

                      Munoz > Virgil on paper is a good move as Munoz also blanks in 31 but I feel scared to make any moves at the moment with how volatile the game has been this season

                      Open Controls
                      1. Qaiss
                        • 10 Years
                        2 hours, 20 mins ago

                        West Ham will probably score against Liverpool

                        Open Controls
                        1. AC/DC AFC
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          2 hours, 12 mins ago

                          There is that

                          They couldn't manage a home goal in a relegation fight

                          It's a bit volatile but the results did come through at the weekend

                          Villa, Sunderland and Brighton to an extent were the main surprises.

                          Chelsea did their usual against a promoted team, at home.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Qaiss
                            • 10 Years
                            1 hour, 20 mins ago

                            Palace are more suited on the counter attack though and their next 2 games will be perfect for that

                            Been a terrible season of FPL haha

                            Open Controls
                        2. Ajax Hamsterdam
                          • 11 Years
                          2 hours, 12 mins ago

                          Yes it's difficult to know really. If I am selling Munoz it will be for hill to fund other moves.

                          Open Controls
                    • Ajax Hamsterdam
                      • 11 Years
                      2 hours, 43 mins ago

                      So there is a chance that city palace could still happen for gw31. When will we find out ? I have been holding getting semenyo for this reason so will regret this decision if the game is scheduled as planned...

                      Open Controls
                      1. AC/DC AFC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        2 hours, 1 min ago

                        There's a chance that the postponed Gw34 games are played later on in the midweek of Gw34 too, rather than moving forward to create the Dgw33.

                        It's all dependent on progress in Europe as well as the FA Cup, with two more rounds to play out

                        The next round and the draw gives further clues on Gw34.

                        Open Controls
                    • Gandalf
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 15 Years
                      1 hour, 45 mins ago

                      1. Bring in Semenyo and only have 10 players for BGW31

                      2. Bring in someone else

                      Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.