FPL notes: Mukiele injury latest, Le Fee pen + Wilson DefCon

Nordi Mukiele (£4.6m) picked up an unfortunate injury on Sunday, as Sunderland slipped to a 3-1 defeat against Fulham.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Stadium of Light.

LE BRIS ON MUKIELE

Mukiele was forced off with a calf injury after only 11 minutes on Sunday.

The Frenchman initially tried to play on, but was replaced by Lutsharel Geertruida (£4.5m) shortly after.

Premier League debutant Jocelin Ta Bi (£5.0m) also picked up a first-half injury, while there is further concern over Dennis Cirkin (£4.0m), Romaine Mundle (£4.9m) and Brian Brobbey (£5.5m).

“It’s a bit early to say, so we had Nordi [Mukiele], Jocelin [Ta Bi], Brian [Brobbey], maybe Romaine [Mundle] as well, so it was a tough day. “Dennis [Cirkin] also missed the game with an injury so at the minute it’s a tough period, but it is what it is, we have to accept it and move forward.” – Regis Le Bris

“It is a calf injury for Nordi [Mukiele] and an ankle injury for Jocelin [Ta Bi].” – Regis Le Bris

In better news, Granit Xhaka (£5.1m) made his return from an ankle injury as a second-half substitute.

FULHAM + SUNDERLAND PENS

In a chaotic second-half at the Stadium of Light, both teams scored penalties.

Raul Jimenez (£6.1m) first delivered a cool finish from the spot.

The Mexican has a 100% record from penalties in the Premier League, having found the net with all 13 he has taken.

Then, after his Panenka penalty miss in January, Enzo Le Fee (£4.9m) pulled one back for Sunderland, whipping his effort past Fulham ‘keeper Bernd Leno (£4.9m).

Habib Diarra (£5.3m), who last stepped up to convert from 12 yards in the FA Cup fourth round with Le Fee on the pitch, had been substituted off just before.

JIMENEZ BRACE, WILSON DELIVERS

Sunderland are rarely blown away on home turf, having only suffered their first defeat of the season at the Stadium of Light in Gameweek 26. Add to that the fact that Fulham have really struggled on the road this season, and this 3-1 victory for the Cottagers came as a surprise.

The breakthrough finally came when Jimenez, who scored the winner in the reverse fixture back in Gameweek 12, was free to head home Alex Iwobi’s (£6.3m) corner.

He later netted his penalty after Calvin Bassey (£4.4m) went down in the box.

Subbed off on 64 minutes, on a hat-trick, Marco Silva explained his decision after full-time.

“No – I have to do it because we are talking about a striker that had four or five fouls against him and one yellow card against him. It was a little bit difficult for him, every time he went to the ball was a foul. I don’t want to take any risks.” – Marco Silva on if he took Raul Jimenez off to avoid a second yellow card

However, the best goal of the game was Iwobi’s.

Harry Wilson (£5.9m) found the Nigerian, who showed real composure to chip it over Robin Roefs (£4.9m) with his left foot. Iwobi, who was superb throughout, ended the match with three shots and two chances created.

As for Wilson, he provided the assist and banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points for the first time this season, thanks to seven clearances, one interception, seven recoveries and one tackle, most of which arrived in the first half.

Five other players hit the DefCon threshold in this match, too:

Since the start of November, only Erling Haaland (£14.8m), Bruno Fernandes (£9.9m) and Joao Pedro (£7.7m) have racked up more attacking returns than Wilson’s 13 (in 18 matches).

And with Fulham top of the ticker over the next four Gameweeks, there’ll be plenty of interest in the Welshman ahead of Friday’s deadline.

KEVIN + ROBINSON INJURIES

Fulham made just one change from Gameweek 26, with Kevin (£5.8m) coming in for the injured Samuel Chukwueze (£5.3m).

The Brazilian winger had to be replaced, however, with Oscar Bobb (£5.1m) brought on.

“It doesn’t look good unfortunately, but I cannot be 100% sure as it’s too soon. Probably tomorrow or in two days’ time we’re going to know more about it and hopefully it’s nothing serious, but right now the feeling is not the best. We have to wait.” – Marco Silva on Kevin

Silva also provided an update on Antonee Robinson (£4.9m), who was absent from the matchday squad.