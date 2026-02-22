Scout Notes

FPL notes: Wirtz injury latest + van Dijk in demand

22 February 2026 40 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Following up on his 17-pointer in Gameweek 26, Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m) produced another double-digit haul on Sunday.

Kicking off our Sunday Scout Notes, it’s Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool.

ANOTHER VAN DIJK HAUL

After scoring the winner at the Stadium of Light in Gameweek 26, van Dijk once again played a pivotal role for Liverpool on Sunday.

The Dutchman provided the assist for Alexis Mac Allister’s (£6.2m) late strike, when the Argentine slammed home the rebound after his header was parried away.

van Dijk’s third attacking return in five Gameweeks, as well as his second consecutive clean sheet, has led to a rise in demand for his services.

Indeed, he’s the second most-bought player of Gameweek 28 so far:

It’s not just the recent returns in van Dijk’s favour, it’s also Liverpool’s upcoming fixtures:

Liverpool rank third-best for expected goals conceded (xGC) since the start of December, but for large spells on Sunday, particularly in the first half, they looked very untidy.

SLOT ON WIRTZ

The back issue suffered by Florian Wirtz (£8.4m) in the warm-up probably didn’t help, as it forced Arne Slot into a last-minute change.

Initially named in the Liverpool starting XI, the German schemer had to be replaced by Curtis Jones (£5.4m).

Slot at least doesn’t think it is serious, a relief for his 13.9% ownership.

“We don’t think it is very serious, but he felt his back too much during the warm-up to start. He wasn’t able to be 100% or even close to 100%. I think after being in this league for six, seven or eight months, he now understands no matter how good you are on the ball, you need to be 100% at this level. So, we decided not to play him. We hope and expect he will be able to be with us again next week but you never know how things work out.” – Arne Slot on Florian Wirtz

SALAH’S RECENT FORM

Liverpool had eight days to prepare for this fixture, whereas Forest only returned from Istanbul on Friday. However, you would never have guessed, as the visitors found themselves confined to their own half for large periods.

It impacted Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), who created a ‘big chance’ for Jones but failed to register a single shot on goal.

He’s been ticking over with assists lately, but notably, it’s now nine Premier League games without a goal for the Egyptian.

Subbed off on 77 minutes, his replacement, Rio Ngumoha (£4.3m), had a much bigger impact.

“The first goal that was disallowed was mainly because of him – and a great cross for Hugo [Ekitike] and normally you would expect that to be a goal. Especially for Hugo as he’s such a good finisher. A good action of him and one-v-one. It was what this game needed. Either a set-piece or a moment like this.

“That’s why I brought him on. First off the left, where there was not a lot of involvement. Then off the right, where there was much more involvement. He already plays a big part for a 17-year-old. Tell me wherever in the Premier League a player has had so many minutes. That tells you what kind of a talent he is, and how much we appreciate him.” – Arne Slot on Rio Ngumoha

Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m), meanwhile, missed a very decent chance late on and was poor overall.

A quick word on Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.8m), too. He started at right-back at the City Ground, but in response to problems all over the pitch, shifted into a central midfield role half-an-hour in, with Jones consequently dropping into the back four. Liverpool looked a bit more solid after, with Szoboszlai finishing the match with five chances created, the most of any player on Sunday.

Jeremie Frimpong (£5.7m) should be back for the visit of West Ham United next weekend, too, so he could stay in central midfield.

FOREST UNDER PEREIRA

Above: Nottingham Forest’s average position map v Liverpool

Buoyed by their midweek win in Turkey, this was a really positive performance by Forest. It ultimately ended in defeat, but make no mistake, Vitor Pereira’s troops were well on top.

If it weren’t for an excellent early save from Alisson Becker (£5.4m) to deny Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m), they would have taken the lead.

Pereira named an unchanged line-up from the team that won at Fenerbahce, with Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m) superb in the first-half.

Elliot Anderson (£5.4m) was the standout performer, however.

In an all-action display, he racked up four shots and two chances created. He also took three of Forest’s five corners and banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points for the 11th (!) consecutive Gameweek, a period which has seen him average 4.8 points per start.

Next up for Anderson and co: a home clash with Fenerbahce on Thursday, followed by a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion next weekend.

“We are creating. In the first half, we crossed a lot of balls into the box and tried to shoot a lot. We tried to get one-on-one situations. Every time, we were ready to attack and not allow them chances. We played very good football. The second half was not the same because it was impossible to have the same energy.” – Vitor Pereira

price change predictions
40 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    44 mins ago

    Alisson
    VVD O'Reilly Hill
    Saka Fernandes (C) Mbeumo Semenyo Rayan
    Haaland Gyokores

    Darlow - João Pedro - Gabriel - Gudmundsson

    1) Right captain?
    2) Right bench?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Don’t like benching Pedro he’s on fire, but who would you bench?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        23 mins ago

        Not sure if they'll be as strong Vs an Arsenal who have everything to lose though.

        Rayan, but I don't fancy dropping him or Hill.

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          19 mins ago

          Go with gut, nothing worse than hindsight when you were correct 😉

          Open Controls
    2. Mr Turnip 1
        just now

        Captain yes. I’d start Gabriel over Hill. Arsenal CS odds probably higher

        Open Controls
    3. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      40 mins ago

      Every time I look at my team my GW rank is even lower! 31 points and 10m now! How the hell did anyone score any points this week lol

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 14 Years
        17 mins ago

        Dead teams on the rise. This season is crazy. More luck than I can remember.

        Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        Wow, we all have those seasons.

        I’ve gad four reds from last 5 & slipped to 58k

        Open Controls
        1. shirtless
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          That's GW rank not OR by the way. Dropped from 900k to 1.1m this week.

          Bloody ML leader has Van Dyk and Henderson!

          Open Controls
      3. thes7s
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        Got VVD, Munoz to save me this week.

        Open Controls
      4. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        10 mins ago

        Managed to score 57 with Bruno left. Up to 76k.

        Open Controls
      5. TheBrazilianRonaldo
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        67 points. Bruno to go. Up to 11k overall, up from.35k.

        Open Controls
      6. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Differentials. Mine done OK. O'Reilly, Petrovic, Hill, LeFee, sadly the last two were benched but still on a big green arrow (56 points with Bruno to play)

        Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Bruno or Haaland Cap.

      Correct to bench Gabriel or Guehi?

      Kelleher
      Guehi, Hill, Virgil
      Palmer, Rogers, Bruno, Rice
      Haaland, JP, Ekitike

      Dubs Wilson Gabriel Muki

      0.3

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 14 Years
        35 mins ago

        Haland for me atm. Benching Gabriel is risky due to his ownership imo

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          15 mins ago

          I get it but the shutouts & goals have dried up, would you swap for Guehi (45%) ?

          Open Controls
          1. Royal5
            • 14 Years
            12 mins ago

            Tough call. City got the fixture but the worse defense. Coin flip imo.

            Open Controls
            1. g40steve
              • 7 Years
              11 mins ago

              Thx.

              Open Controls
      2. SalahFingers
        • 8 Years
        31 mins ago

        I'm going Haaland unless Bruno looks exceptionally good tomorrow.

        I'm not benching Gabriel, but I can absolutely see why you'd want to. He's unlikely to get a CS, and he doesn't really get DC points that often.

        Open Controls
      3. Soyland
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Chelsea are weak at defensive corners... Would not bench Gabriel.

        Open Controls
      4. _Ninja_
        • 15 Years
        10 mins ago

        Team looks good, see how Bruno looks tomorrow. I'd be tempted to play Wilson at home to spurs but would mean benching Rice so its tough. All coin flips really lol

        Open Controls
      5. Mr Turnip 1
          just now

          Start Gabriel over Hill. Cap is tough but both seem reasonable choices tbh

          Open Controls
      6. DagheMunegu
        • 5 Years
        34 mins ago

        Until GW 31

        A Wilson
        B Dango
        C Rayan

        Open Controls
        1. SalahFingers
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          Dango. Good fixtures and his stats are still good.

          Honestly though? all 3 look good.

          Open Controls
        2. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          It’s crazy how trends flip flop, Wilson has had huge sales & 2 drops now due to rise again 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. denial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            1 min ago

            Benched him for Senesi this week. Bad call.

            Open Controls
          2. SalahFingers
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Three 2's in a row does that, but then he scores an assist and his only DC points this season and suddenly everyone wants him again.

            He's good, but I doubt he'll get the DC points again based on his whole season so far. Got plenty of goals and assists though so he's still decent, especially for the price.

            Open Controls
        3. Royal5
          • 14 Years
          9 mins ago

          Considering the same as Sarr is dead to me. Wilson is the proper pick, set pieces and returns requently. The other two more risky but higher celing. Brentford and Bou did not pass the exam though

          Open Controls
      7. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        26 mins ago

        Got the exact money for Enzo to Wirtz and Enzo dropping tonight it seems. It's madness to take the chance though right?

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Yep as Wirtz is injured

          Open Controls
          1. Goro Majima
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            It's the apparent not-seriousness of the injury that makes it tempting but I probably need to keep my finger off the trigger.

            Open Controls
        2. TheBrazilianRonaldo
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Isn't Wirtz injured now? Maybe wait

          Open Controls
      8. I have no Wirtz
          21 mins ago

          Bench Rice or JP?

          Open Controls
        • Soyland
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          21 mins ago

          Thiago and Enzo or JP and Wilson/Dango next week? Will either transfer out JP or Enzo. Was all set on JP to Thiago, but JP is in such good form. Thoughts??

          Open Controls
          1. Soyland
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            15 mins ago

            "to play next week.."

            Open Controls
          2. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            9 mins ago

            JP Dango

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 11 Years
              8 mins ago

              wilson great option too

              Open Controls
              1. Soyland
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Thanks.

                Open Controls
        • Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          5 mins ago

          Roefs
          Gabriel VVD O'Reilly Munoz
          Bruno Rice Rogers Wilson Enzo*
          Haaland Ekitike

          4.0 Munoz Guiu 4.0
          1FT, WC32

          A. Guiu + Enzo > Thiago + KDH -4
          B. Enzo > Szob
          C. Enzo > Semenyo (maybe only 10 in GW31)
          D. Roll

          Open Controls
        • Ooohahhh...
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Keep Etikike for good upcoming fixtures or switch for on of mbuemo or Pedro?

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.