FPL Gameweek 27: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

At the end of Sunday’s Gameweek 27 matches, our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers.
Here, you’ll find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.
Meanwhile, the goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.
And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Sunday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.
GAMEWEEK 27: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 27: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS
MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1 – 4
|Arsenal
|Sunderland
|1 – 3
|Fulham
|Nottingham Forest
|0 – 1
|Liverpool
|Crystal Palace
|1 – 0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers