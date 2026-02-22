Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 27: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

22 February 2026 195 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

At the end of Sunday’s Gameweek 27 matches, our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers.

Here, you’ll find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

Meanwhile, the goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Sunday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 27: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 27: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

FPL Gameweek 27: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points 5

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Tottenham Hotspur1 – 4Arsenal
Sunderland1 – 3Fulham
Nottingham Forest0 – 1Liverpool
Crystal Palace1 – 0Wolverhampton Wanderers
price change predictions
195 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Hi folks, was Gunmundsson subbed due to injury or change of tactics/formation?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Keane and Alderete to NOR and Gudmundsson? With 2fts?

      Gabriel, VVD , Cash, Keane, Alderete

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I would yes

        Open Controls
    2. Vazza
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Apparently he had a cold based on what Andy LTFPL said. He is expected to start next game.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Thank you

        Open Controls
  2. Vazza
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Which combo is better

    A. O’Reilly, Becker (would give me 9 players in GW31)

    B. Konate, Sanchez (would give me 10 players in GW31)

    I already have VVD.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Aaaaaa

      Open Controls
    2. Vazza
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Any thoughts pls folks

      Open Controls
    3. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      What’s your team?

      Open Controls
    4. Wet Bandits
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      B for me

      Open Controls
  3. Steve Stiffler
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Enzo to Szoboszlai or Wilson? (Already have Ekitike)

    Leading towards Szoboszlai

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Not while he keeps playing RB, doesn't look like Gomez is trusted to start

      Open Controls
    2. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Wilson

      Open Controls
    3. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      None

      Open Controls
    4. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Wilson i'd say.

      Has good fixture and Burnley at home in blank 31. Captain material then

      Open Controls
  4. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Who is more important to bring in - Virgil or Semenyo (will have enough players for gw31)?
    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Virgil

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Depends who you are selling though

        Open Controls
    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Who will bring in the most points?

      Open Controls
    3. Positive vibes
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      VVD

      Open Controls
  5. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Any news on Wirtz?

    Open Controls
    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Slot thinks he’ll be ok for next week

      Open Controls
      1. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        cheers

        Open Controls
  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Chalobah or Timber > Virgil?

    Timber

    Pros - Finally got an assist, still going to have CS potential along the way, bought for 5.5 (now 6.4)

    Cons - CS have dropped off and blanks in 31

    Chalobah

    Pro - Plays in 31

    Con - I hate Chalobah

    Open Controls
  7. paulojdsc
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Best keeper for the next 4 games?

    No worries about his price or team.

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Kelleher, Petrovic, Leno

      Open Controls
  8. Positive vibes
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Hi. Who I better sell to get VVD?
    A. Chalobah
    B. Tarkowski

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Turnip 1
        5 mins ago

        Both have bad fixtures, I think Chalobah has higher points potential than Tark overall, so sell Tark

        Open Controls
    2. _Ninja_
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Best move here?

      A. Enzo/Chaolbah -> Hill / Mbeumo
      B. Enzo/Chaolbah -> VVD / Wilson
      C. Chalobah/DLC -> Hill / Thiago

      Cholobah could be Timber out as i have 6 blanking in 31

      Kelleher
      Gabriel Chalobah Guehi
      Rice Semenyo Bruno Enzo Rogers
      Haaland Pedro

      Dubravka DCL Alderete Timber

      Open Controls
      1. Positive vibes
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        B imo

        Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        34 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. _Ninja_
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers both

        Open Controls
    3. zensum
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Which two would u play for next GW?
      A) VVD (vs WHM)
      B) Gabriel (vs CHE)
      C) Hill (vs SUN)
      D) Mings (vs wol away)

      Appreciate your thoughts n reasons

      Open Controls
      1. zensum
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        My other defender is O’Reily

        Open Controls
      2. Steve McCroskey
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        A and B. D not even in the equation.

        Open Controls
      3. Mr Turnip 1
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          A and B I think. You always start the best defender in the game, and Liverpool doing fairly well, while Bournemouth rarely keep CS, despite Hill’s recent run

          Open Controls
      4. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        WC in 32: Who to transfer out for VVD?

        A. Timber (CHE, bha, EVE, blank)
        B. Munoz (mun, tot, LEE, blank)

        Open Controls
        1. AzzaroMax99
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          f you have Gabriel, then A easily. If not, I would sell Timber anyway.

          Open Controls
        2. Mr Turnip 1
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
        3. Deulofail
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Ajer or VDB?

          I already have Collins, but considering selling Chalobah for a Brentford double-up. If only one plays, at least I'd have one! The other can rot on the bench until WC, if necessary

          Open Controls
          1. chilli con kone
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            VDH much safer

            Open Controls
            1. chilli con kone
              • 12 Years
              2 mins ago

              *VDB

              Open Controls
        4. Gazwaz80
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Will kroupi start G/W28?
          Cheers…

          Open Controls
        5. DagheMunegu
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          A Wilson
          B Dango
          C Rayan

          Open Controls
          1. BradBB
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            Just did Enzo to Wilson

            Open Controls
        6. J to the T
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Enzo and Gabriel to Semenyo and VVD?

          It was not long ago I sold VVD for Gabriel but now the Arsenal double defence (I have raya) feels wrong.

          Alternatively - all raya for Martinez and have double Villa defence versus wolves. Could play Hill as an alternative.

          Thoughts appreciated.

          Open Controls
          1. Mr Turnip 1
              21 mins ago

              Don’t like selling the best defender in the game

              Open Controls
              1. J to the T
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Precisely. I think this is a sit snd wait day.

                Open Controls
            • FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 14 Years
              4 mins ago

              I wouldn't get rid of Gab tbh. I'd get rid of Raya.

              Open Controls
          2. AzzaroMax99
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Food for thought...worth getting Gyokeres and Wilson in for a hit?
            Would sell Evanilson and Sarr, they are awful for weeks...with those moves, I would have 10 players in bgw31

            Open Controls
            1. Mr Turnip 1
                20 mins ago

                Buying Gyok is a big minutes risk

                Open Controls
              • FPL Brains
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 14 Years
                5 mins ago

                100% get Gyok. I've got him.

                Open Controls
            2. No Professionals
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Raya
              Gabriel Munoz Virgil
              Bruno Semenyo Rogers Rice Enzo
              Haaland Thiago

              Dubravka Andersen Rodon Guiu
              1.6m 2ft 14k OR

              What would you do here? Dead ending gw31. Enzo looks obvious issue…

              A) Enzo to Rayan
              B) Enzo to Wirtz (pending positive news)
              C) Enzo to Dango

              Open Controls
              1. Mr Turnip 1
                  19 mins ago

                  Wirtz best if fit. Otherwise I think it’s Dango but could honestly go either way

                  Open Controls
                • FPL Brains
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 14 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Rayan.

                  Liverpool look trash.

                  Open Controls
              2. Wet Bandits
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Nunes > Oriley?

                Open Controls
                1. Mr Turnip 1
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    If you have no other issues then probably

                    Open Controls
                  • AzzaroMax99
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 1 min ago

                    Nunes pretty attacking too. That would be knee-jerk imo.

                    Open Controls
                  • FPL Brains
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 14 Years
                    50 mins ago

                    Yes if nothing else is pressing.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Wet Bandits
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Sanchez,
                      Gabby, Nunes, VVD,
                      Rice, Semenyo, Bruno, Wilson, Rogers
                      Haaland, Eki

                      Dub, Thiago, Tark, Esteve

                      Open Controls
                2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  Play one:

                  A) Gab (CHE)
                  B) Guehi (lee)
                  C) Van Hecke (NFO)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mr Turnip 1
                      19 mins ago

                      A

                      Open Controls
                    • FPL Brains
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 14 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      A

                      Open Controls
                    • chilli con kone
                      • 12 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Always A

                      Open Controls
                  2. Gizzachance
                    • 11 Years
                    57 mins ago

                    A dango
                    B rayan

                    Open Controls
                    1. FPL Brains
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 14 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Rayan, but I've got him so I'm biased.

                      Open Controls
                    2. chilli con kone
                      • 12 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Dango still for me. Stats remain good

                      Open Controls
                  3. AzzaroMax99
                    • 9 Years
                    53 mins ago

                    Enzo or Sarr to Wilson?

                    Open Controls
                    1. FPL Brains
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 14 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Enzo

                      Open Controls
                    2. Jet5605
                      • 11 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Enzo out

                      Open Controls
                    3. chilli con kone
                      • 12 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Enzo

                      Open Controls
                  4. Podorsky
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 16 Years
                    52 mins ago

                    Is Wirtz injury serious? Dod Arne mention it post match?

                    Open Controls
                    1. chilli con kone
                      • 12 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Back issue likely fit

                      Open Controls
                    2. FPL Brains
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 14 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Back injury. Doesn't seem it.

                      Open Controls
                  5. chilli con kone
                    • 12 Years
                    52 mins ago

                    Sure it’s been asked a few times but want to go to bed

                    Virgil or O’Reilly?

                    Open Controls
                    1. FPL Brains
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 14 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Both, even for a hit.

                      Open Controls
                      1. chilli con kone
                        • 12 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        There goes my early night

                        Open Controls
                      2. chilli con kone
                        • 12 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        If you had to chose one who you picking my learned friend?

                        Open Controls
                        1. FPL Brains
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • Has Moderation Rights
                          • 14 Years
                          just now

                          O'Reilly just due to the OoP

                          Open Controls
                  6. Jet5605
                    • 11 Years
                    51 mins ago

                    Best move here

                    A - Enzo to Wilson
                    B - Cunha to Wirtz

                    Open Controls
                    1. SalahFingers
                      • 8 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      I wouldn't get Wirtz until I knew he was ok (wait till closer to date), but assuming he's fit, I'd go B

                      Open Controls
                    2. FPL Brains
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 14 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      A

                      Open Controls
                  7. SalahFingers
                    • 8 Years
                    51 mins ago

                    Raya + Chalobah -> Allisson + Virgil?

                    Yeah or No?

                    Open Controls
                    1. FPL Brains
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 14 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      Absolutely yes.

                      Open Controls
                      1. SalahFingers
                        • 8 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Cheers

                        Open Controls
                    2. chilli con kone
                      • 12 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      Like

                      Open Controls
                      1. SalahFingers
                        • 8 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Thanks

                        Open Controls
                  8. martynteresa
                      50 mins ago

                      I make my own choices but just curious what some of you would do for GW28
                      A) - OReilly - Leeds A
                      B) - Cash - Wolves A
                      C) - Hill - Sunderland H
                      D) - Munoz - Man Utd A
                      E) - Konate - West Ham H

                      Please rank them in order from 1st choice to last.
                      I'm ranking them as you see them. Probably playing 3 defence, maybe 4

                      Open Controls
                      1. SalahFingers
                        • 8 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        IMO... E > B > A > C > D

                        Open Controls
                      2. chilli con kone
                        • 12 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        A
                        E
                        C
                        D
                        B

                        Think Wolves will score

                        Open Controls
                      3. FPL Brains
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 14 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        A, C for sure

                        Probably E, B D.

                        Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.