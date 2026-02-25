Is there a chance Man City + Palace could still play in Blank Gameweek 31?

As it stands, Manchester City and Crystal Palace don’t have a Gameweek 31 fixture.

That’s reflected on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) website (see below), as well as our own Fixture Ticker.

But is there a chance these two clubs could still play in Gameweek 31? We’ve seen that question asked in the comments section on a few occasions recently.

CAN CITY + PALACE STILL PLAY IN GAMEWEEK 31?

In short, yes, it’s possible.

Their meeting at the Etihad definitely won’t take place on Saturday 21 March, as originally scheduled. City are in EFL Cup final action at Wembley the following day.

An international break then immediately follows.

However, as you’ll see in Legomane‘s graphic below, there’s an unusually long three-week gap between Gameweeks 31 and 32:

The FA Cup quarter-finals and the UEFA Champions/Europa/Conference League quarter-finals are to come before Gameweek 32.

So, it’s possible that:

Man City v Crystal Palace is played on the weekend of April 4 **IF** City are knocked out of the FA Cup fifth round by Newcastle United (Palace are already out)

Man City v Crystal Palace is played in the midweek of April 7/8 **IF** both City and Palace are knocked out of their respective European competitions before the quarter-finals.

If either case happens, that fixture will almost certainly remain in Gameweek 31 (FPL are unlikely to bring forward the Gameweek 32 deadline).

DATES TO LOOK OUT FOR

Man City’s FA Cup fifth-round tie at Newcastle takes place on the weekend after Gameweek 29 (Saturday 7 March), so that’s the first date to look out for.

The European fate of City won’t be known until the midweek before Gameweek 31, meanwhile.

As ever, we’ll keep you posted on any developments.