Scout Notes

FPL notes: Evanilson injury latest + why Kroupi was up front

1 March 2026 66 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Almost inevitably, an injury-hit, travel-sick Sunderland spoiled the party for Fantasy managers who punted on picks from in-form Bournemouth.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Here’s what we saw and learned.

IRAOLA ON WHY KROUPI STARTED UP FRONT – AND WHY HIS SIDE WERE BETTER WITH EVANILSON

There was a boost for Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.7m) owners when the teamsheets came out on Saturday morning. Not only was the budget forward starting but he was also leading the line, having effectively played as a ’10’ for the last few months.

That was about as good as it got, however. Kroupi had a fairly quiet game and his usual pinpoint shooting was missing, as two decent chances were sent off-target.

Come half-time, Andoni Iraola had seen enough. On came Evanilson (£6.9m), off came David Brooks (£5.0m), and Kroupi was back in the ’10’.

The Brazilian subsequently scored and his manager said afterwards that the Cherries were “much better” with him up top, something that doesn’t bode well for Kroupi’s chances of playing as a bona fide striker going forward.

“I think we needed three players in the middle because they are a very good team there, especially with recovering Xhaka, Sadiki, Enzo Le Fee sometimes comes inside. They could overload us there in the middle and play with just one number nine.

“Also I wanted to try Junior as a number nine because he has been playing basically as a number 10, or a nine-and-a-half, for a lot of time – let’s see how it went. But especially with our slow start and conceding first, I think we needed Eva desperately to run in behind them, get better positions and sustain us a little bit higher, and I think we’ve played much better when Eva was there.” – Andoni Iraola on why Evanilson was benched and Eli Junior Kroupi started up front

EVANILSON INJURY UPDATE

However, could there be a short-term reprieve for Kroupi? Just when it looked like a Gameweek 29 benching was inevitable – a start and 80 minutes here – Evanilson hobbled off. It’s not a serious issue but the quick turnaround to Tuesday introduces a bit more doubt.

“It’s a dead leg, I think it’s clear. I think he’s gone very strong, Ballard. He was in pain and we had to decide quickly because he was limping, he was limping and we cannot wait forever. I hope he recovers, it’s going to be a very short turnaround – it’s two, three days – but I hope he can play against Brentford.” – Andoni Iraola on Evanilson

Iraola could, of course, go with Enes Unal (£5.4m) up front against Brentford. He’s not done that in the league since December 2024, however.

TAVERNIER IMPRESSES

Rayan (£5.6m) couldn’t add to his returns but very nearly did with a late effort, which deflected narrowly wide. His performance was like last week’s – quiet for long periods but with flashes of inspiration that he’s clearly capable of.

The fact that he was given yet another 90 minutes underscored Iraola’s faith in him, and he actually came into the game more as it went on, rather than tiring.

While Ryan Christie‘s (£4.9m) introduction was influential, the star of the show was Marcus Tavernier (£5.3m).

Starting his first game in six weeks, he initially lined up in the ’10’ before moving to the left at the break. It was his sublime cross that Evanilson nodded in, while he tested Robin Roefs (£4.9m) with three efforts from mid-to-long range, including a direct free-kick. One of his saved shots nearly led to an assist, only for Roefs to smother Alex Scott‘s (£5.1m) close-range rebound effort.

Above: Bournemouth players sorted by shots taken in Gameweek 28

There’ll be a question mark over whether he’ll be able to start two games in quick succession after a recent return from injury but beyond Gameweek 29, he’ll surely be a reliable starter for the run-in, with no more midweek rounds and no cup involvement for the Cherries. Remember that he should be on penalties, too, with Justin Kluivert (£7.0m) out.

At the back, Marcos Senesi (£4.9m) turned the tables and banked DefCon points as James Hill (£4.1m) failed to meet the threshold. Hill was pretty solid in general, though.

XHAKA’S INFLUENCE

Sunderland may have been injury-hit but they did have one key player back in the starting XI: Granit Xhaka (£5.1m).

Sunderlandwith Xhaka in starting XIwithout Xhaka in starting XI
Played235
Won81
Drawn100
Lost54

His leadership and organisational skills are not really quantifiable, nor do they give you FPL points, but Sunderland look like much more of a solid unit with him helming the midfield.

“He’s important because in this league, every team, I think, has two or three main players. Here, in Sunderland, we know that Granit is one of these players. When he’s with us, you will feel the difference. His quality, first of all, but the way he can lead and give confidence to his teammates is very important as well.” – Regis Le Bris on Granit Xhaka

The club captain would’ve very likely banked DefCon points, had he lasted the full game – but understandably, after a recent spell out, his afternoon ended after 75 minutes.

MORE DEFCON POINTS FOR BALLARD

This was a typical Sunderland performance, in many ways. More defensively stout than threatening, Eliezer Mayenda‘s (£5.2m) tap-in from Habib Diarra‘s (£5.3m) saved shot accounted for over 60% of their total xG. Still, they started brightly in attack, while Diarra should have made it 2-0 with a breakaway chance. The Mackems also had a decent shout for a penalty turned away.

Xhaka aside, Dan Ballard (£4.6m) was the pick of the bunch. He ‘assisted the assister’ for the opener, while he was a rock at the back.

Ballard, Omar Alderete (£4.1m) and Nordi Mukiele (£4.6m) stand-in Lutsharel Geertruida (£4.5m) all bagged DefCon points. In the 18 matches in which Ballard has lasted 90 minutes (which you’d usually expect a centre-half to do), he’s delivered the DefCon goods in 12 of them (66%).

price change predictions
66 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    If only Watkins played for a blanking team!

    Open Controls
    1. Tomerick
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Would it make much difference?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        59 mins ago

        I have too many blankers and too few trades, so Watkins stays to troll another week!

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          58 mins ago

          If he was blanking he’d be gone in a heartbeat, the do-nothing bum!

          Open Controls
          1. Tomerick
            • 11 Years
            54 mins ago

            It truly is bleak right now. Held Wirtz for these two games so it was inevitable that he’d be out.

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              48 mins ago

              I can only see red arrows in mine future!

              Open Controls
            2. PogChamp
              • 14 Years
              30 mins ago

              Same. I’ve had terrible luck with key players being injured for the ‘easier’ matches.

              Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      He's useless. Easy sell!

      Open Controls
  2. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    If Haaland is fit, what is the most obvious move for this team with 1FT and 2.7ITB?

    Raya
    Gab/Timber/VVD
    BrunoF/HWilson/Dango/Rayan
    Haaland/Ekitike/Pedro

    Dub/Enzo/Heaven/Dorgu

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Roll it 100%

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        2 hours ago

        Cheers mate

        Open Controls
  3. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Any chance of a Keane start on Tuesday with the tight turnaround for Branthwaite? Keeps popping up with these annoying 1 minute cameos so will need some strong evidence to put him in over Hill.

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 5 Years
      2 hours ago

      Wondering exactly the same. Keane is v frustrating to own

      Open Controls
  4. KeanosMagic
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Tarkowski dropping before his haul against Burnley?

    Open Controls
  5. Henning
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    O'Reily Haaland Evanilson all doubtfuls and Mukiele out.

    Just 1 ft.

    Do i sell Evanilson to Ekitike?

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Wait for managers press updates.

      Open Controls
    2. Kingy109
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      But thats a good move anyway if you don't have a problem getting 11 out in GW31.

      Open Controls
  6. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Good
    Morning all!!

    Preferred duo here folks??

    A- J-Pedro and Gordon(have now)
    B- Etikeke and Tavenier
    C- DCL and Semenyo

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Cheers mate!!

        Open Controls
    2. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I don't think B or C are so much better than A to justify using two transfers. In fact, I'm not sure if they're better at all. better.
      On the other hand, it also depends on how many FTs you have, your chip strategy and the overall state of your team in view of the blank in 31.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Thankyou mate!! Sounds David as usual!!! 2 frees, full set for 31 already… I think you might be right tho.. just a bit concerned about JO fixtures and Gordon’s league form

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          *sound advice not ‘David’ haha predictive text

          Open Controls
        2. Captain Mal
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Well, none of Villa/Newcastls/Everton are exactly watertight defences. If there's a reason to be concerned about JP, it's the fear of reduced mins against Newcastle (sandwiched between the two games against PSG), but it's too early to tell for sure how things will play out.
          I understand the Gordon frustration. Could be a spicy differential, but nothing wrong with selling either.
          If you decide to switch things around, however, I think I'd prefer B. Liverpool's schedule is slightly kinder than M. City's, so I'd expect good minutes for Ekitike. Tavernier and DCL both on pens, but DCL seems to have lost his form lately.
          It's a close call either way.

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Yeah that’s very true!!!! They are all conceding goals!!! Yeah I like B better too mate, Liverpool in decent form too.,, Bournemouth with some decent fixtures coming up!! Food for thought!!! Much appreciated as always for your feedback!!

            Open Controls
  7. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    35 from 5 and a 1p green arrow. How are you supposed to gain ground this season..

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Play 11 players?

      Open Controls
    2. Kingy109
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Get lucky and get the occasional lower owned hauls. VVD, NOR recently, Ekitike yesterday
      So many people are well informed and witrh broadly similar teams these days gains are hard to find and it seems lots of people are stuck around the rank they got to 10-15 GW ago. I know I am.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        I own all of them and it's still barely a green

        Open Controls
    3. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      The upcoming chip usage is probably going to move things around quite a lot.

      Open Controls
    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Average number played this GW at most rankings is around 7 so sounds like you are well placed to make gains this GW. I'm on 44 but with just Bruno (now captain), Palmer, and Gabreil to play, so unless Palmer preforms my 11 green arrow is likely shrink for vanish.

      Open Controls
  8. HaffNanner
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Is this bench worth benchboosting?

    Dubravka(eve) Stach(SUN) Gudmunsson(SUN) Hill(BRE)

    Rest of the team:
    Roefs
    Gabriel Timber VVD
    Fernandes Rogers Rice Wilson
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    Open Controls
  9. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    What are people's plans with Haaland?

    Feels like a situation where we're gonna be guessing whether he starts or not vs NFO - and then it's likely reduced mins vs whu (in-between the RM tie)

    Anyone tempted to just sell to Ekitike?

    Open Controls
    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      If he's a doubt for Forest then possibly get rid yeah. I have WC, so it would be simple to get him back in. Depends if you need the money or who you have in already (obviously).

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Probably selling. Need more differentials in my team to even try to make some rank gains. Considering Šeško or even Beto/Barry vs Everton

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Vs Burnley*

        Open Controls
    3. Swissbob
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Same dilemma. Selling him enables Etikite, VVD and another premium mid but at the risk he plays and hauls…

      Open Controls
    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      You would probably loose some value and cost more to get back on WC

      Open Controls
      1. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        I'll almost certainly sell in 31 if not now though anyway

        It'll only be 0.2 difference, maybe less if he drops more than once

        Open Controls
  10. OneTeamInBristol
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Benchboost the below:

    Dub, Andersen, Garner, Chalobah?

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  11. Richm
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Ekitike for
    A. Haaland
    B. J Pedro
    Thanks , a week late I know!

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I’ll be waiting to see how Chelsea do today, might still want to keep JP.

      Can see Pool huffing and puffing against Wolves next GW too.

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        That might be my frustration at having him only get an assist in the reverse fixture though!

        Open Controls
  12. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Save FT this week?

    Dead ending team in gw 31, so 3 FTs towards that. WC GW32

    Kelleher
    Gabriel*, Hill, Senesi
    Palmer Bruno F, Rogers, Enzo, Wilson Haaland*, Etikite

    Dub, Mane*, Chalobah,

    * no gw 31 fixture

    Open Controls
  13. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    I currently have
    Gabriel Virgil OReilly Andersen Esteve

    What to do:
    1. Andersen is good cover for Oreilly, so wait this gw and transfer next GW if injured
    2. Oreilly to Konate, Senesi, Dalot, or anyone

    Open Controls
  14. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    can save free hit gw 31 with f/t ,i have 7 missing but with 2t/f now plus 30 and 31 f/t i can move 4 missers out and use the f/h maybe when there is a dgwk,this is new strategy and it pleases me
    29 rice to slobby
    30 mane to pedro
    31 4.0m def to andersen
    31 guehi to konsa

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Looks OK. I'm planning to do your last two moves that GW to get to 11 injuries and suspension permitted.

      Open Controls
  15. Sir Michael Taker
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    1. Hate making defensive transfers unless forced. Cleans very unpredictable. Look at the highest chances from yesterday. Liverpool concede 2. Newcastle concede 3. Brentford concede 3. All should have conceded more. Anyone can score goals. Dont chase the fixtures in defence imo

    Open Controls
    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Reply fail to Vasshin. Play the guys who you have. Dont transfer until you dont have 3 guys or however many you need to make 11

      Open Controls
  16. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Anything to be said for just getting rid of Haaland now, TC Semenyo in a double?

    Or is that asking for trouble, probably should at least wait until the BGW?

    Open Controls
  17. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    57 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (169 teams)

    Current safety score with autosubs = 22
    Top score = 58

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    Open Controls
  18. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    57 mins ago

    Who else has most of their players playing today including new captain Fernandes, while the others have been enjoying their points overnight and closed the gap on you?

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      I have 36 points with 7 to play today

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        Lucky you, have only 31 with 4 + captain Bruno F left, so haven’t gained anything

        Open Controls
  19. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    Anyone know how long is O'Reilly out for? Looks like ligament damage?

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      A few weeks I would imagine. With blank gameweek coming up and potential rotation around UCL matches, he’s an easy sale for me.

      Open Controls
      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        just now

        ah thanks! Yeah will probably sell him for Virgil

        Open Controls
  20. FC Hakkebøf
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Brought Wirtz in before this gameweek which was a huge mistake as I did not pay attention to the pressconference as I was at work. At least I brought in Ekitike (VC) as a part of the hit. So still a green arrow so far.

    What do here with 1 FT as Wirtz is likely out next week as well?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel VVD Hill
    Bruno Wirtz* Rice Rogers
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    Dub Richards Mukiele Ba

    A) Rogers to Wilson (Keep Wirtz as he is a good pick for gw30 and 31)
    B) Wirtz to Wilson/Cunha

    Rogers has been awful and Villa has tough fixtures so I am leaning towards A even though that means I will have to play Richards away to Spurs if Wirtz is out.

    That transfer would leave me with enough itb to do Rice to Mbeumo for gw30 and Richards to Andersen for gw31. Thoughts?

    B

    Open Controls
  21. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Man Utd: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Fernandes, Cunha, Yoro, Casemiro, Mbeumo, Shaw, Sesko, Mainoo

    Substitutes: Bayindir, Heaven, Malacia, Mazraoui, Moorhouse, T.Fletcher, Ugarte, Amad, Zirkzee

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Crystal Palace: Henderson, Muñoz, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Mitchell, Wharton, Kamada, Sarr, Johnson, Strand Larsen.

      Substitutes: Benitez, Pino, Uche, Clyne, Hughes, Sosa, Guessand, Riad, Devenny.

      Open Controls
  22. BlzE_94
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Who would you play if O’Reilly is out?

    A) Senesi vs BRE(H)
    B) Diouf vs FUL(A)

    Open Controls
  23. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    Andersen not in squad

    Open Controls
  24. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    Play one

    A rogers
    B kroupi

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.