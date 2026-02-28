Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 28: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

28 February 2026 21 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
After a slightly bonkers, goal-crazed afternoon, our Scoreboard rounds up Saturday’s Fantasy numbers.

Here, you’ll find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

Meanwhile, the goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Saturday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 28: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINT

GAMEWEEK 28: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

FORWARDS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Leeds United0 – 1Manchester City
Newcastle United2 – 3Everton
Liverpool5 – 2West Ham United
Burnley3 – 4Brentford
Bournemouth1 – 1Sunderland
  1. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    43 mins ago

    Predicted Enzo points v Arsenal? Grateful if you could keep predictions above 6pts please. Thankee!

    1. Nickyboy
      • 15 Years
      37 mins ago

      7

    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      26 mins ago

      1

    3. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      1, he is coming for me for Robot

    4. MikeS
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      2 but 7 points for jao Pedro who I have coming in

    5. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      1st sub?

  2. jeffa79
    • 12 Years
    41 mins ago

    I've ended up with both Foden and Marmoush in a draft. Who shall I get rid of?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Foden and Marmoush.

  3. Nickyboy
    • 15 Years
    37 mins ago

    Rogers to Szoboszlai or is there someone else I should be considering (for 7.9 or less)?

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wilson/Tavernier?

    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yes

  4. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    Szsobosbuy or not?

    Open Controls
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Go for it.

  5. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    I'm so freaking mudded for not getting Semenyo, especially now with Haaland possibly out, it's beyond ridiculous how all these decisions backfire lol

  6. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Rogers to Semenyo for forest

    But gives me 3 city and 3 arsenal ahead of 31 with 2FT. Worth it?

    Would more than likely wildcard 32

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      just now

      A hit in GW31 is only a -2

  7. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    26 mins ago

    I should really take more care selecting my VCs

    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Bruno for me, who do you have?

  8. Jigger & Pony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Haaland > Ekitike or Mane > Thiago using FT?

    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Tough to tell now without knowing if Haaland is more or less likely to play

      1. MikeS
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Sounds like he will be back for forest

