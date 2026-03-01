FPL notes: Everything Pep said on Haaland + is O’Reilly injured?

Manchester City rode their luck to beat Leeds United on Saturday and move within two points of Arsenal.

From a Fantasy perspective, however, two new ‘75%’ flags overshadowed any title race repercussions.

HAALAND INJURY LATEST

City’s victory was achieved without Erling Haaland (£14.8m), who wasn’t in the matchday squad.

Here’s what Pep Guardiola had to say on the Norwegian before and after the Saturday evening match at Elland Road:

“Two days ago, in the last moments of training, he had some problems, a little injury. It’s not a big issue but he’s not ready for today.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland, speaking to Sky Sports ahead of kick-off

“I wish he’d come back!” “I don’t know [when he’ll return].” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland, speaking to Sky Sports after the game

“I think it’s not a big issue but was not ready for today. We’ll see, we’ll see the next days.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland, speaking to Match of the Day after the game

There have been suggestions from external sources that Haaland will return for Gameweek 29 but that’s not been ratified by Guardiola or the club.

The City boss is expected to next face the media on Tuesday, ahead of the visit of Nottingham Forest.

IS O’REILLY INJURED TOO?

Another well-owned City asset, Nico O’Reilly (£5.1m), is now flagged, too.

He started and lasted 70 minutes of Saturday’s game, banking clean sheet points before his withdrawal.

But the left-back-cum-midfielder, again operating in the middle of the park here, seemed to roll his ankle midway through the second half, being taken off soon after.

The Manchester Evening News reported that O’Reilly said “not good” to teammate Bernardo Silva (£6.2m) but that’s about as much as we’ve got on the injury. Guardiola didn’t mention anything in his post-match media work, although there is an embargoed section of his presser to come tonight.

The ‘out of position’ FPL defender could easily have bagged another double-digit haul before limping off. His two ‘big chances’ came in the same move: O’Reilly saw a close-range header saved (he should have scored) before he failed to get sufficient contact on the ball when it cannoned back to him:

While he was otherwise quieter, he was still making plenty of eye-catching runs into the opposition box.

SEMENYO SCORES AGAIN AS CHERKI IMPRESSES

Another game, another Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) return. If we include the DefCon points of last weekend, he’s delivered something in five of his seven City league starts.

He looked more threatening for being in the front two, as well, having been pushed up in Haaland’s absence. Meeting Rayan Ait-Nouri‘s (£5.7m) cross to slide in the only goal of the game, he nearly grabbed a second later on when collecting Rayan Cherki‘s (£6.4m) pass and seeing a shot blocked. Looking to get beyond the last man, a slight over-eagerness – i.e., four offsides – ultimately cost him bonus points.

Omar Marmoush (£8.3m) had more attempts than anyone (four) but didn’t do a whole lot with them. He was arguably the weakest link in the attack, which wasn’t firing on all cylinders collectively anyway.

Cherki caught the eye, though. While there was only one shot and one created chance to show for it (and no returns), he was influential in City’s attacks. Guardiola said it was his “best game”; that’s another blow for Phil Foden (£8.3m), who failed to get on the pitch.

Of the defence, all but Marc Guehi (£5.2m), who like O’Reilly nearly scored, emerged with bonus points. Matheus Nunes‘ (£5.4m) team-best four chances created propelled him into the podium positions for that. Ruben Dias (£5.5m) even banked DefCon points; this was the most contributions he’d made in a match (14) all season.

LEEDS GIVE IT A GOOD GO

Dias having to get through that much defensive work tells a story of the game – or at least, the book-ends of it.

Leeds came bursting out of the traps on Saturday. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.8m) should have scored early on, although VAR might have intervened had he done so. The striker also skewed an effort from a tight angle wide, while Brenden Aaronson (£5.4m) had two very good opportunities of his own.

The salvo subsided as City grew into the game and Leeds failed to create much for long stretches of the second half. There was still time for a final wave of attack, with Jaka Bijol (£3.9m) missing with a good late headed chance.

This was another Leeds performance that told us what we’d come to realise over the last 15 Gameweeks: that they’re actually a very decent team. They’ve lost to only the top two and Newcastle United in that time, and maybe should’ve drawn in two of those three defeats.

PRAISE FOR DARLOW, INJURY TO RODON?

Joe Rodon (£3.9m) is an early concern for Gameweek 29 after coming off late in the game.

“I think it’s the hammy, so we’ll need to assess him. Hopefully, it’s nothing too serious and he can go on Tuesday again.” – Eddie Riemer, Leeds’ assistant coach, on Joe Rodon

Another £3.9m option, Karl Darlow, strengthened his grip on the goalkeeper jersey with a strong performance, too.

“I think all his performances so far really like give a great security. Makes saves, is always reliable. I think he’s experienced enough. I don’t think he needs a good game to get confidence. I think he has all the confidence and yeah, once again, another great performance.” – Eddie Riemer, Leeds’ assistant coach, on Karl Darlow

There was no return for Anton Stach (£4.7m), for once, but he impressed again. Four chances created wasn’t bettered by anyone on show, while he finished just two contributions away from DefCon points.