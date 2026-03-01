Scout Notes

FPL notes: Everything Pep said on Haaland + is O’Reilly injured?

1 March 2026 86 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Manchester City rode their luck to beat Leeds United on Saturday and move within two points of Arsenal.

From a Fantasy perspective, however, two new ‘75%’ flags overshadowed any title race repercussions.

HAALAND INJURY LATEST

City’s victory was achieved without Erling Haaland (£14.8m), who wasn’t in the matchday squad.

Here’s what Pep Guardiola had to say on the Norwegian before and after the Saturday evening match at Elland Road:

“Two days ago, in the last moments of training, he had some problems, a little injury. It’s not a big issue but he’s not ready for today.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland, speaking to Sky Sports ahead of kick-off

 “I wish he’d come back!”

 “I don’t know [when he’ll return].” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland, speaking to Sky Sports after the game

“I think it’s not a big issue but was not ready for today. We’ll see, we’ll see the next days.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland, speaking to Match of the Day after the game

There have been suggestions from external sources that Haaland will return for Gameweek 29 but that’s not been ratified by Guardiola or the club.

The City boss is expected to next face the media on Tuesday, ahead of the visit of Nottingham Forest.

IS O’REILLY INJURED TOO?

Another well-owned City asset, Nico O’Reilly (£5.1m), is now flagged, too.

He started and lasted 70 minutes of Saturday’s game, banking clean sheet points before his withdrawal.

But the left-back-cum-midfielder, again operating in the middle of the park here, seemed to roll his ankle midway through the second half, being taken off soon after.

The Manchester Evening News reported that O’Reilly said “not good” to teammate Bernardo Silva (£6.2m) but that’s about as much as we’ve got on the injury. Guardiola didn’t mention anything in his post-match media work, although there is an embargoed section of his presser to come tonight.

The ‘out of position’ FPL defender could easily have bagged another double-digit haul before limping off. His two ‘big chances’ came in the same move: O’Reilly saw a close-range header saved (he should have scored) before he failed to get sufficient contact on the ball when it cannoned back to him:

O'Reilly injured

While he was otherwise quieter, he was still making plenty of eye-catching runs into the opposition box.

SEMENYO SCORES AGAIN AS CHERKI IMPRESSES

Another game, another Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) return. If we include the DefCon points of last weekend, he’s delivered something in five of his seven City league starts.

He looked more threatening for being in the front two, as well, having been pushed up in Haaland’s absence. Meeting Rayan Ait-Nouri‘s (£5.7m) cross to slide in the only goal of the game, he nearly grabbed a second later on when collecting Rayan Cherki‘s (£6.4m) pass and seeing a shot blocked. Looking to get beyond the last man, a slight over-eagerness – i.e., four offsides – ultimately cost him bonus points.

Omar Marmoush (£8.3m) had more attempts than anyone (four) but didn’t do a whole lot with them. He was arguably the weakest link in the attack, which wasn’t firing on all cylinders collectively anyway.

Cherki caught the eye, though. While there was only one shot and one created chance to show for it (and no returns), he was influential in City’s attacks. Guardiola said it was his “best game”; that’s another blow for Phil Foden (£8.3m), who failed to get on the pitch.

Of the defence, all but Marc Guehi (£5.2m), who like O’Reilly nearly scored, emerged with bonus points. Matheus Nunes‘ (£5.4m) team-best four chances created propelled him into the podium positions for that. Ruben Dias (£5.5m) even banked DefCon points; this was the most contributions he’d made in a match (14) all season.

LEEDS GIVE IT A GOOD GO

Dias having to get through that much defensive work tells a story of the game – or at least, the book-ends of it.

Leeds came bursting out of the traps on Saturday. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.8m) should have scored early on, although VAR might have intervened had he done so. The striker also skewed an effort from a tight angle wide, while Brenden Aaronson (£5.4m) had two very good opportunities of his own.

The salvo subsided as City grew into the game and Leeds failed to create much for long stretches of the second half. There was still time for a final wave of attack, with Jaka Bijol (£3.9m) missing with a good late headed chance.

This was another Leeds performance that told us what we’d come to realise over the last 15 Gameweeks: that they’re actually a very decent team. They’ve lost to only the top two and Newcastle United in that time, and maybe should’ve drawn in two of those three defeats.

PRAISE FOR DARLOW, INJURY TO RODON?

Joe Rodon (£3.9m) is an early concern for Gameweek 29 after coming off late in the game.

“I think it’s the hammy, so we’ll need to assess him. Hopefully, it’s nothing too serious and he can go on Tuesday again.” – Eddie Riemer, Leeds’ assistant coach, on Joe Rodon

Another £3.9m option, Karl Darlow, strengthened his grip on the goalkeeper jersey with a strong performance, too.

“I think all his performances so far really like give a great security. Makes saves, is always reliable. I think he’s experienced enough. I don’t think he needs a good game to get confidence. I think he has all the confidence and yeah, once again, another great performance.” – Eddie Riemer, Leeds’ assistant coach, on Karl Darlow

There was no return for Anton Stach (£4.7m), for once, but he impressed again. Four chances created wasn’t bettered by anyone on show, while he finished just two contributions away from DefCon points.

  1. el polako
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 38 mins ago

    Shoulder is offside.
    Game is gone.

    Open Controls
    1. Raoul Nogues
        5 hours, 12 mins ago

        Each valid part of your body that you could use to score

        Open Controls
    2. Supersonic_
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      Non Ekitike but Robot owners, would you consider switching?

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 31 mins ago

        Only if he’s confirmed out for long time.
        Ekitike as much as like him is very much like Rogers.
        Either haul of several blanks in a row.

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 31 mins ago

          *or

          Open Controls
      2. Conners
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 22 mins ago

        I will if he's confirmed out for GW29.

        That would mean...

        Ekitike: WOL, TOT, BRI, FUL, EVE
        Haaland: n/a, NFO, n/a, CHE, ARS

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 4 mins ago

          *Haaland: n/a, wha, n/a che, ARS

          Open Controls
          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 3 mins ago

            *whu (lol)

            Open Controls
            1. Conners
              • 7 Years
              4 hours, 56 mins ago

              Ha - thanks. Got my weeks mixed up.

              Open Controls
      3. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 13 mins ago

        If there is no certainty he will be back for the midweek game I will probably chance it and make this move. Running out of gameweeks to steal a march on the masses.

        Open Controls
    3. Kno
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      Could get Ekitike in for Mane but it requires a wee bit of surgery, worth blowing all my free transfers?

      Mane -> ekitike
      Rice -> dango (or someone cheaper)
      Chaloba -> Hill

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 26 mins ago

        Considering Bournemouth and Brentford’s fixtures this actually looks quite good.

        Open Controls
      2. Conners
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 18 mins ago

        Yes, I'd make those changes.

        You'll have two extra starters in the blank as an added bonus.

        Open Controls
    4. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      Rodon hammy injury would be a dagger to the heart... just as fixtures were about to swing

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 7 mins ago

        Yes I was starting Gabreil, O'Reilly and Rodon next GW, and now have two flagged.

        Open Controls
      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 2 mins ago

        Would be annoying as I was banking on him for GW31 but he was probably only a 4 pointer at best that GW

        Open Controls
    5. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      On another note it was bloody good fun watching all the goals roll in yesterday and there weren't even that many set pieces. Long may it continue

      Open Controls
      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 22 mins ago

        Should add last time this happened in a midweek I think 3 of the 4 games the next day were 0-0.

        Open Controls
    6. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      Is Andersen the best O'Reilly replacement if he is ruled out and you've got nothing in the bank?

      It leave me with a backline that doesn't actually fill me with confidence.

      Gabreil, Andersen, Hill, Alderete, Rodon (who's also flagged)

      Open Controls
      1. Raoul Nogues
          4 hours, 28 mins ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
        • Vazza
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 24 mins ago

          I’m going Maguire

          Open Controls
        • AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 17 mins ago

          No

          VVD probably

          Open Controls
        • Conners
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 16 mins ago

          Maguire or even Dalot are perhaps worth considering.

          I don't much like Andersen's fixtures after the blank.

          Open Controls
      2. Old Wulfrunian
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 12 mins ago

        Mukiele owners,this lovely journey ends here?

        Open Controls
        1. Raoul Nogues
            5 hours, 5 mins ago

            Calf injury could be tricky

            Open Controls
          • Sheffield Wednesday
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 58 mins ago

            Had him since WC1 when he was £4M. Can sit on the bench until I may need a replacement GW31.

            Open Controls
            1. Old Wulfrunian
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 50 mins ago

              I will loose 0.1 if he falls so don't know what to do.I don't like his fixtures either.

              Open Controls
              1. Sheffield Wednesday
                • 5 Years
                4 hours, 44 mins ago

                If I had banked FTs or was WCing then yeah, but 1FT priority is elsewhere.

                Open Controls
        2. Raoul Nogues
            5 hours ago

            Who wins ?
            A/ Palmer + Palmer (ars) + Raya (CHE) -1
            B/ Enzo (ars) + Fruno (CRY) + Rice (CHE)

            Open Controls
          • AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 56 mins ago

            5 or 6 of this squad could go, is it wildcard time or play through with 2 FTs?

            Haaland sounds alright but O'R less so.

            Roefs Dúbravka
            Gabriel Timber O'Reilly Van Hecke Mukiele
            Bruno Semenyo Rice Rogers Rayan
            Haaland Ekitiké Guiu

            Open Controls
            1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
              • 14 Years
              3 hours, 33 mins ago

              I don't think you need to WC here. Haaland will probably be ok - O' Reilly out for Hill?

              Open Controls
            2. Kingy109
              • 4 Years
              3 hours ago

              I would try to survive until you get more info before WC
              If Haaland fit your 11 is fine but you have no bench Guiu NOR Mukiele and 6 players in 31 with only 4FT.
              I'd sell Mukiele for Andersen so you don't have to play Van Hecke against Arsenal and roll the other transfer.
              Wait and see what Pep says on NOR and Haaland.
              If you have any money in the bank getting shot of Guiu would be good too.

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 5 mins ago

                Cheers

                I keep trying to transfer Guiu but just have £1.4m

                I've accepted using my first hit or playing 10

                Should have got VVD in rather than O'R in reflection

                Open Controls
          • Justthis
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 51 mins ago

            Any help with this is greatly appreciated. Should I keep Mo Salah for Wolves or get rid? Dewsbury Hall is tempting for Burnley

            Thanks guys

            Open Controls
            1. el polako
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 49 mins ago

              Time to get rid Salah was March 2025.

              Open Controls
              1. Justthis
                • 7 Years
                4 hours, 46 mins ago

                Lol yeah I brought him in this week on WC as a differential. First time owned him this season.Instant regret lol

                Open Controls
                1. Sir Michael Taker
                  • 11 Years
                  4 hours, 37 mins ago

                  I dont mind the differential bit but hes too expensive to not captain and thats the issue with his form. That said I'd probably hold him now for this fixture run because if it was me I would be more annoyed if I moved him and he did suddenly exploded into life. I'm sitting here with Haalaand and I have no idea who to captain this week (no Ekitike currently). Salah is still a no brainer captain for you

                  Open Controls
            2. Punned It
                4 hours, 48 mins ago

                It's an odd thing to be typing out, but yes, KDH is a far better bet than Salah.

                Open Controls
                1. Justthis
                  • 7 Years
                  4 hours, 45 mins ago

                  Haha yeah I know, thanks. Tempted by Palmer also.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Punned It
                      4 hours, 41 mins ago

                      Oh, don't. Needs pens for hauls, and trickier fixtures. I don't think we'll see him on proper form before the season's over.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Justthis
                        • 7 Years
                        4 hours, 3 mins ago

                        Yeah you're right. KDH and I'll bank the leftovers is the move. Thanks

                        Open Controls
                2. Sheffield Wednesday
                  • 5 Years
                  4 hours, 48 mins ago

                  Targetting Wolves fixtures in 2026 has not gone well. Picking Salah has not gone well either.

                  Open Controls
                3. Snoop Udogie Dogg
                  • 5 Years
                  4 hours, 25 mins ago

                  you'll have about 10 mil in change

                  Open Controls
                4. Kingy109
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 34 mins ago

                  I think you need to be patient - Salah gives you a captaincy shout in 31 and players won't return every game.
                  Especially with no WC now and unknown blanks and doubles coming it would take at lot for me in your position to not try and roll as many transfers as I can.

                  Open Controls
              • ShaunGoater123
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                4 hours, 21 mins ago

                Thoughts on Sanchez & Kroupi > Darlow & Ekitike -4?

                Leaves me with
                Darlow
                Munoz / Gabriel / Virgil
                Fernandes / rice / semenyo / Wilson
                Haaland / Ekitike / Thiago

                Dubravka / Roger’s / hill. / Mukiele

                Open Controls
                1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
                  • 14 Years
                  4 hours, 13 mins ago

                  Just get Hugo in for now. Doesn't need a -4

                  Open Controls
                  1. ShaunGoater123
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    4 hours, 10 mins ago

                    Can’t get him without a -4 unless it’s for haaland

                    Open Controls
                    1. ShaunGoater123
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      4 hours, 10 mins ago

                      Would need to free up 0.9 so other candidates outside of Sanchez would be Munoz or Roger’s

                      Open Controls
              • Brosstan
                • 11 Years
                4 hours, 7 mins ago

                Best OReilly replacement?...

                Got VVD, Chalobah, Gabriel, Mukiele....

                Open Controls
                1. PogChamp
                  • 14 Years
                  3 hours, 22 mins ago

                  Nunes?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Brosstan
                    • 11 Years
                    3 hours, 18 mins ago

                    Need a gw31 player

                    Open Controls
                    1. PogChamp
                      • 14 Years
                      2 hours, 48 mins ago

                      Leeds fixtures are ok. They are at home to Brentford in 31. I have Rondon who I’ll probably start.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Waylander
                        • 9 Years
                        2 hours, 30 mins ago

                        Except he's injured

                        Open Controls
                2. Vazza
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 19 mins ago

                  Maguire

                  Open Controls
                  1. Brosstan
                    • 11 Years
                    3 hours, 11 mins ago

                    TY, will give him a better look

                    Open Controls
                3. Brosstan
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 18 mins ago

                  Probably going Andersen for a boring safe pick with good GW31 fixture

                  Open Controls
                  1. Atimis
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 48 mins ago

                    Defo this

                    Open Controls
                4. Kingy109
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 43 mins ago

                  Andersen , Hill, Cash, Leeds defender (Bogle could be interesting albeit more expensive) all options.
                  With the Burnley game in 31 I'd go safe with Andersen

                  Open Controls
              • Vazza
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 57 mins ago

                So glad NOR went up in price yesterday so I can sell him at a profit

                Open Controls
              • FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 52 mins ago

                What is everyone's thoughts. A or B?

                Did Andy.....

                A. Accidentally captain Bruno last minute.

                B. Was alerted to a rumour that Haaland was a doubt.

                Open Controls
                1. Atimis
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 51 mins ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
                2. EffPeeEll
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 49 mins ago

                  Happy coincidence.
                  He will be hurling erling midweek.

                  Open Controls
                3. FantasyClub
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 48 mins ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
                4. Miguel Sanchez
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 46 mins ago

                  B - the transfer he made shouldn’t have had any bearing on the captaincy selected in his team before/after

                  Open Controls
                5. Tonyawesome69
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 36 mins ago

                  His VC ended up on Haaland and looked like he struggled throughout the stream on his transfers which is understandable to forget about checking his captaincy pick since he left it late to make his transfers. Also he was undecided with Haaland v Bruno throughout the week and on the stream

                  Open Controls
                6. Sir Michael Taker
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 31 mins ago

                  I think hes in the cartel for sure, was he one of them caught up in the Gabriel/Saliba switcheroo for GW1 when Gabriel got benched and had been mega template in the drafts all summer? I know Harry was. Going back a few seasons here.

                  That said I genuinely don't think he got news about Haaland for a Sat evening game on the Friday evening and ultimately the result is the same if you VC Bruno or whoever. The only ones shafted didn't properly set their VC probably

                  Open Controls
                7. Kingy109
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 24 mins ago

                  A
                  B feels like tin foil hat territory to me

                  Open Controls
              • Atimis
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 37 mins ago

                Just realized that recent downfall of my team is solely due to me going crazy for some "differential" over going for obvious picks in last few weeks:

                - going Verb to Raya for triple Arsenal def over Rice for the DGW
                - getting Sarr over Rice as well
                - getting Rayan over Semenyo this week

                I reckon it's time to stop overthinking lol

                Open Controls
              • The-Red-1
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 33 mins ago

                Just watching the highlights, I can't believe there was booing when the Leeds Vs City game was stopped for the Ramadan contingent to break their fast. If that's why there was booing, that's utterly disgraceful

                Open Controls
                1. Sir Michael Taker
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 26 mins ago

                  I do agree re Ramadan, not sure how long the stoppage was as I only saw highlights too but I think VAR is partly to blame here. No link between VAR and Ramadan of course but they both cause delays in the game and the crowds have become less tolerant of these delays in general. Burnley Brentford got stopped for 10 mins for those two VAR calls.

                  Open Controls
              • SIMBOBIANTHEIII
                  3 hours, 28 mins ago

                  Best mid to transfer in for rice?
                  Bruno Rogers Wilson dango xxx

                  Open Controls
                  1. Kingy109
                    • 4 Years
                    3 hours, 21 mins ago

                    Mbeumo probably or if fit Wirtz.
                    I don't think that's a transfer you need to make this week and you can easily wait until GW31.
                    Gordon in GW31 for a 1 week punt could be fun

                    Open Controls
                  2. Mr. O'Connell
                    • 13 Years
                    3 hours, 15 mins ago

                    You have Rogers and you're transfering out Rice? I know there's a blank, but always get rid of your weakest link first.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Mr. O'Connell
                      • 13 Years
                      3 hours, 15 mins ago

                      Unless you're planning to hide him deep, deep on the bench

                      Open Controls
                • Rollercoaster
                  • 12 Years
                  3 hours, 27 mins ago

                  Verb + O'Reilly (have Dub)
                  to
                  Darlow + VVD
                  ??

                  Open Controls
                  1. Kingy109
                    • 4 Years
                    3 hours, 7 mins ago

                    For free?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rollercoaster
                      • 12 Years
                      3 hours, 6 mins ago

                      Yess

                      Open Controls
                      1. Kingy109
                        • 4 Years
                        2 hours, 15 mins ago

                        Then I don't mind it but Darlow is one of the less well nailed keepers. Can you fund it any other way whilst making a more impactful change i.e. to an outfield player?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Rollercoaster
                          • 12 Years
                          29 mins ago

                          Rice to Szobo or Rayan to KDH??

                          Open Controls
                          1. Kingy109
                            • 4 Years
                            10 mins ago

                            I'd keep Rayan but Rice is an option - Szobo is a solid liong term option buts there's Wilson, Dango, Taverner as well.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Rollercoaster
                              • 12 Years
                              just now

                              O'Reilly to VVD and Rice to Szobo seems like a good idea, think I'll go with that, thanks

                              Open Controls
                • OneTeamInBristol
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 56 mins ago

                  Benchboost the below:

                  Dub, Andersen, Garner, Chalobah?

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Polymath
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Andersen may still be ill next game

                    Open Controls
                • Hughes Your Daddy
                  • 13 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Oh great! Just seen we have Chris Kavanagh as ref for our game today 🙁

                  Open Controls

