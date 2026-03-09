What the FA Cup draw means for Blank Gameweek 34

The FA Cup quarter-final draw was made on Monday night – and the results of these ties could have big implications for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

FA CUP QUARTER-FINAL DRAW

Southampton v Arsenal

Chelsea v Port Vale

Manchester City v Liverpool

West Ham United or Brentford v Leeds United

Ties will be played on the weekend of April 11/12 (between Gameweeks 31 and 32).

BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK IMPLICATIONS

The semi-finals of the FA Cup take place on the same weekend as Gameweek 34, so there'll be league fixtures postponed as a result of those clashes.

Any postponed league matches could yet stay in Gameweek 34 (i.e. move to the midweek after it), if both affected teams are out of Europe.

If that's not possible, the postponed matches will likely move to Double Gameweek 33/36 (probably the former).

GW34 Premier League fixture Status Match will be postponed if the following occurs: Arsenal v Newcastle Possible blank If Arsenal beat Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals Bournemouth v Leeds Possible blank If Leeds beat Brentford or West Ham in the FA Cup quarter-finals Brighton v Chelsea Possible blank If Chelsea beat Port Vale in the FA Cup quarter-finals Burnley v Man City Possible blank If Man City beat Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals Fulham v Aston Villa On Liverpool v C Palace Possible blank If Liverpool beat Man City in the FA Cup quarter-finals Man Utd v Brentford Possible blank If Brentford beat West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round and Leeds in the FA Cup quarter-finals Sunderland v Nottm Forest On West Ham v Everton Possible blank If West Ham beat Brentford in the FA Cup fifth round and Leeds in the FA Cup quarter-finals Wolves v Spurs On Maximum number of postponements: 4 Minimum number of postponements: 2

When the bookies have priced up the above ties, we’ll be able to provide you with odds on progress.

Chelsea and Arsenal have the most favourable draws, with only one of Manchester City and Liverpool now able to progress to the FA Cup semis. That means we’re guaranteed to have one of City or the Reds in action in Gameweek 34.

It also means that we’re very likely to have two Double Gameweeks (a small one and a bigger one) between now and the end of 2025/26.

Leeds United, Brentford and West Ham United are not in Europe. Neither are their Gameweek 34 opponents, Bournemouth, Manchester United and Everton. So, it’s very possible that whichever of these three teams makes it to the FA Cup semi-finals still plays in Gameweek 34 – as Nottingham Forest and Brentford did last season.