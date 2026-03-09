Fixtures

What the FA Cup draw means for Blank Gameweek 34

9 March 2026 18 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

The FA Cup quarter-final draw was made on Monday night – and the results of these ties could have big implications for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

FA CUP QUARTER-FINAL DRAW

  • Southampton v Arsenal
  • Chelsea v Port Vale
  • Manchester City v Liverpool
  • West Ham United or Brentford v Leeds United

Ties will be played on the weekend of April 11/12 (between Gameweeks 31 and 32).

BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK IMPLICATIONS

  • The semi-finals of the FA Cup take place on the same weekend as Gameweek 34, so there’ll be league fixtures postponed as a result of those clashes.
  • Any postponed league matches could yet stay in Gameweek 34 (i.e. move to the midweek after it), if both affected teams are out of Europe.
  • If that’s not possible, the postponed matches will likely move to Double Gameweek 33/36 (probably the former).
GW34 Premier League fixtureStatusMatch will be postponed if the following occurs:
Arsenal v NewcastlePossible blankIf Arsenal beat Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals
Bournemouth v LeedsPossible blankIf Leeds beat Brentford or West Ham in the FA Cup quarter-finals
Brighton v ChelseaPossible blankIf Chelsea beat Port Vale in the FA Cup quarter-finals
Burnley v Man CityPossible blankIf Man City beat Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals
Fulham v Aston VillaOn
Liverpool v C PalacePossible blankIf Liverpool beat Man City in the FA Cup quarter-finals
Man Utd v BrentfordPossible blankIf Brentford beat West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round and Leeds in the FA Cup quarter-finals
Sunderland v Nottm ForestOn
West Ham v EvertonPossible blankIf West Ham beat Brentford in the FA Cup fifth round and Leeds in the FA Cup quarter-finals
Wolves v SpursOn
Maximum number of postponements: 4
Minimum number of postponements: 2

When the bookies have priced up the above ties, we’ll be able to provide you with odds on progress.

Chelsea and Arsenal have the most favourable draws, with only one of Manchester City and Liverpool now able to progress to the FA Cup semis. That means we’re guaranteed to have one of City or the Reds in action in Gameweek 34.

It also means that we’re very likely to have two Double Gameweeks (a small one and a bigger one) between now and the end of 2025/26.

Leeds United, Brentford and West Ham United are not in Europe. Neither are their Gameweek 34 opponents, Bournemouth, Manchester United and Everton. So, it’s very possible that whichever of these three teams makes it to the FA Cup semi-finals still plays in Gameweek 34 – as Nottingham Forest and Brentford did last season.

price change predictions
18 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    Thanks Neale

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Hopefully makes some sense, Nige! Still a few unknowns, with the European ties/FA Cup quarters still to be played.

      Open Controls
      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        What stage of europe is gw34 out of interest?

        Open Controls
        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Semi-finals begin on the other side of GW34

          Open Controls
          1. Hairy Potter
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            A blank in GW34 could help Newcastle in the UCL semi-final 😉

            Open Controls
      2. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Understood - I just wanted to post something to praise you for the immediate detailed article.

        Open Controls
        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          As I understand it one of Liverpool and Chelsea will be out of europe by gw34 as they are on course to meet in the QF

          Open Controls
  2. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    Bowen goal

    Open Controls
  3. JayJay96
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Would you bench boost this gw?

    Sanchez - Dubravka

    Timber Gabriel VVD - Andersen - Struijk

    Salah Semenyo Dango Scott Schade

    Haaland Larsen Kroupi Jr

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Thiago goal

      Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I wouldn't Benchboost, Sanchez dropped last week so you might not have a GK

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 11 Years
      just now

      probably wouldnt, not sure andersen or struijk will keep a cs this gw.

      Open Controls
  4. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Thiago stomach offside G

    Open Controls
    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nope... onside

      Open Controls
      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I was watching wrong camera. Pen soon for Whu, I guess.

        Open Controls
  5. F4L
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    collins assist, hopefully hes playing well enough to stay in the team next few GWs

    Open Controls
  6. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    If pool beat City, GW 33 almost certainly wont be a man city dgw. they'll get pushed to 36

    that would make things easier for those with BB and TC. BB in 33, then TC in 36

    city beating pool would make decisions a little tougher, so id want that

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.