What the FA Cup draw means for Blank Gameweek 34

The FA Cup quarter-final draw was made on Monday night – and the results of these ties could have big implications for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.
FA CUP QUARTER-FINAL DRAW
- Southampton v Arsenal
- Chelsea v Port Vale
- Manchester City v Liverpool
- West Ham United or Brentford v Leeds United
Ties will be played on the weekend of April 11/12 (between Gameweeks 31 and 32).
BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK IMPLICATIONS
- The semi-finals of the FA Cup take place on the same weekend as Gameweek 34, so there’ll be league fixtures postponed as a result of those clashes.
- Any postponed league matches could yet stay in Gameweek 34 (i.e. move to the midweek after it), if both affected teams are out of Europe.
- If that’s not possible, the postponed matches will likely move to Double Gameweek 33/36 (probably the former).
|GW34 Premier League fixture
|Status
|Match will be postponed if the following occurs:
|Arsenal v Newcastle
|Possible blank
|If Arsenal beat Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals
|Bournemouth v Leeds
|Possible blank
|If Leeds beat Brentford or West Ham in the FA Cup quarter-finals
|Brighton v Chelsea
|Possible blank
|If Chelsea beat Port Vale in the FA Cup quarter-finals
|Burnley v Man City
|Possible blank
|If Man City beat Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals
|Fulham v Aston Villa
|On
|Liverpool v C Palace
|Possible blank
|If Liverpool beat Man City in the FA Cup quarter-finals
|Man Utd v Brentford
|Possible blank
|If Brentford beat West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round and Leeds in the FA Cup quarter-finals
|Sunderland v Nottm Forest
|On
|West Ham v Everton
|Possible blank
|If West Ham beat Brentford in the FA Cup fifth round and Leeds in the FA Cup quarter-finals
|Wolves v Spurs
|On
|Maximum number of postponements: 4
|Minimum number of postponements: 2
When the bookies have priced up the above ties, we’ll be able to provide you with odds on progress.
Chelsea and Arsenal have the most favourable draws, with only one of Manchester City and Liverpool now able to progress to the FA Cup semis. That means we’re guaranteed to have one of City or the Reds in action in Gameweek 34.
It also means that we’re very likely to have two Double Gameweeks (a small one and a bigger one) between now and the end of 2025/26.
Leeds United, Brentford and West Ham United are not in Europe. Neither are their Gameweek 34 opponents, Bournemouth, Manchester United and Everton. So, it’s very possible that whichever of these three teams makes it to the FA Cup semi-finals still plays in Gameweek 34 – as Nottingham Forest and Brentford did last season.