FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 30

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 30, when Bruno Fernandes (£10.2m) notched his sixth consecutive home double-digit haul and was the only one of the six most popular captains to collect more than two points.

Here, we report on the latest news from the Members Cup, Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing, Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 30 was actually the qualifying round for our 20th FFS Members Cup, and there were 283 entries.

The 256 teams that achieved 47 points or more, after hits, qualified for round one, as did those who had exactly 46 alongside an overall rank of 250,973rd or better. The other 27 were eliminated.

Six of the former winners entered: Mohd Rohzi, Mayanyi, Drizzle, Rossaldinho, rrcmc and Chabs. They received byes into round one, but all beat the qualifying score regardless.

The highest-ranked qualifiers were Matthias99th (1,482nd) and Pulisic 4 President (1,492nd).

This old-school cup run by Fantasy Football Scout should not be confused with those listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues were updated on Wednesday evening and now show the positions after Gameweek 30.

So far this season, the updates to points and scores have needed to be done manually after the end of each Gameweek. However, during the international break, there’s a plan to get a new automated script working on the live system, meaning we can return to overnight updates whenever a match has been played the day before.

Ahmed Shahin (Professor Bear) is the new leader of League 1, following Ville Tuominen‘s loss to The Magician.

Samuel Swain (League 8 Division 106) is still the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues, with 79 points out of a possible 90. He is now 2,838th overall.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 30 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition was 54 after hits, where 24 teams will be removed.

It means that 90 are going through to Gameweek 31. The LMS leaderboard shows the highest post-hit scores, plus teams inside the danger zone.

BigMan Bakar was the highest scorer, thanks to double-digit joy from captain Fernandes, Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m) and Marcos Senesi (£5.1m), rising to 1,455th overall. He came fourth in 2014/15 and has had another two top 4k finishes since then.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Tuesday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 30 but, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,725 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The live top 10 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions and current overall ranks in brackets) is:

1st (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 1,708th)

(OR 1,708th) 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 12,882nd)

(OR 12,882nd) 3rd (22nd) Uz Ray (OR 460th)

(OR 460th) 4th (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 63,727th)

(OR 63,727th) 5th (4th) John Walsh (OR 17,256th)

(OR 17,256th) 6th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 36,094th)

(OR 36,094th) 7th (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 6,619th)

(OR 6,619th) 8th (26th) Pro – (OR 6,946th)

(OR 6,946th) 9th (-) Harry Daniels (OR 46,567th)

(OR 46,567th) 10th (27th) Simon MacNair (OR 11,904)

Since the Gameweek 29 update, the only change sees Harry Daniels overtake Simon MacNair.

Four Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

14th (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 38,981st)

(OR 38,981st) 27th (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 161,808th)

(OR 161,808th) 39th (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 232,955th)

(OR 232,955th) 83rd (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 534,379th)

Other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Ahmed Shahin (26th), BigMan Bakar (12th), Win Murray (612th), Jaap O (745th), Matthew Nuttall (45th), Milan Mihajlovic (73rd) and Stuart Brant (226th).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Jack Chapman has come straight in to take the lead in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code ql9e6k) and is now 12th worldwide.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Alex Le Brun is the new name on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has risen to 79th overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Marco Arlotti leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a sixth consecutive week and eighth time this season.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

He’s also in control of the FFScout Family mini-league for a third week.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Win Murray has regained the lead in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm), having previously led after Gameweeks 23 and 24. He’s now up to 672nd overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Back to the BigMan. He claims the top spot of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk).

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Craig Chadderton is the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code rcxj6b) and has risen to 1,906th overall. He came 565th in 2010/11 and boasts another two top 9k finishes.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Jaap O sets the pace in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs) for the 11th week in a row and is 3,461st overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

BigMan Bakar once more. He’s regained the lead in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje) too, having previously led between Gameweeks 17 and 27.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2012/13 FPL Champion Matthew Martyniak is top of the pile in Simon March’s FPL Champions League for a second successive week and 14th time this season.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Matthew Nuttall leads Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q) for a 17th week and is now 1,896th overall.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Milan Mihajlovic is in first place of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for a ninth consecutive week and 16th time this season, now sitting 3,088th overall.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Peter Jennings leads my Opening Day League for a 15th round in a row and 23rd time this season, placing at 409th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Jamie Macdonald is at the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league for a seventh consecutive week and 14th time this season. He’s now 437th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Luke Bradley leads the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code adzbaa) for a ninth consecutive week and tenth time this season, and is now 2,373rd overall.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), it scored 70 points, rising to 41st in the league and 233,414th overall.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Stuart Brant is the number one in FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5) for a 15th week, and is now 10,352nd overall.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Elsewhere, Paul Jolley leads The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y) for a sixth consecutive week and seventh time this season. He is 509th overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Allan Sene has the pole position of my January to May League (code 18x9rh) for a second week. He has risen from 993,553rd to 24,163rd in the 11 Gameweeks since January began.

LAST TEN

Finally, Alashe Olami is the leader of my Last Ten mini-league (code rhz4za) due to a Bench Boost. This manager has risen from 2,821,544th to 1,551,968th in the two weeks since the league started scoring.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.